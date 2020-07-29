video vault

PICK OF THE WEEK
WINTER KILLS (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Satirizing the Kennedy assassination is a risky proposition, but William Richert's 1979 adaptation of Richard Condon's best-selling 1974 novel pulls it off – in an outlandish, outrageously entertaining fashion that has made Winter Kills a cult classic.
Jeff Bridges is first-rate as Nick Kegan, half-brother to a U.S. President assassinated in Philadelphia 15 years before. When Nick begins delving into the case, he finds himself going down the proverbial rabbit hole – a byzantine journey filled with delirious detours, quirky conspiracies, unexpected fatalities, and a rogue's gallery of colorful characters, chief among them his own father, the randy tycoon Pa Kegan (John Huston, in perhaps his best screen performance).
The head-spinning all-star cast includes Anthony Perkins, Richard Boone, Sterling Hayden, Eli Wallach, Toshiro Mifune, Dorothy Malone, Ralph Meeker, Belinda Bauer (in her screen debut), Tomas Milian, Brad Dexter, Joe Spinell, and even an unbilled Elizabeth Taylor.
The making of the film is as bizarre as the film itself, being the first Hollywood film to declare bankruptcy (more than once!). How Richert managed to surmount many hurdles is detailed in the documentary Who Killed Winter Kills? (included here). The seams sometimes show, but they're all part of the film's cockeyed charm.
Both the DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) includes audio commentaries, retrospective featurettes, theatrical trailer, and more. Rated R. ***½
ALSO AVAILABLE
ARABIAN NIGHTS (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The first of six Universal films pairing Jon Hall and Maria Montez, this splashy 1942 Technicolor adventure stars Hall and Leif Erickson as half-brothers who clash in their quest for power and the attentions of sultry Sherazade (Montez). Sabu, Thomas Gomez, Turhan Bey, Edgar Barrier, Billy Gilbert, and Shemp Howard (!) also appear, and the film earned Oscar nominations for Best Cinematography (color), Best Art Direction/Set Decoration (color), Best Sound, and Best Musical Score (Frank Skinner). The special-edition Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) includes audio commentary and theatrical trailer. **½
THE CAPTAIN (Well Go USA Entertainment): Weiqiang Liu (better known as Andrew Lau) directed this award-winning, fact-based blockbuster (originally titled Zhong guo ji zhang) based on the fateful 2018 Sichuan Airlines flight in which the cockpit window shattered shortly after take-off, yet the titular pilot (played by Hanyu Zhang) kept his cool and managed to land the plane safely with no loss of life. In Mandarin with English subtitles, available on DVD ($24.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.98 retail).
GUNDALA (Well Go USA Entertainment): Writer/director Joko Anwar's award-winning adaptation of Harya Suraminata's popular Indonesian comic-book series kicks off a proposed franchise, with Abimana Aryasatya as a mild-mannered security guard who becomes the titular superhero after being struck by lightning. Both the DVD ($24.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.98 retail) include the original Indonesian (with English subtitles) and English-dubbed audio options, as well as additional bonus features.
“HAWAII FIVE-O”: THE FINAL SEASON (CBS Home Entertainment/Paramount Home Entertainment): “Aloha” also means goodbye, in all 22 episodes from the 2019-'20 season – the tenth and last -- of the award-winning CBS crime series based on the popular '60s series, starring Alex O'Loughlin as Steve McGarrett and Scott Caan as Danny “Danno” Williams, with Chi McBride, Meaghan Rath, Beaulah Koale, Ian Anthony Dale, and Katrina Law rounding out the regular cast, and guest appearances by Christine Lahti, Joey Lawrence, and Jay Hernandez (as Thomas Magum). The five-DVD collection ($55.98 retail) boasts bonus features for “Five-O” fans.
“JAMES CAMERON'S STORY OF SCIENCE FICTION” (RLJE Films): Oscar-winning filmmaker James Cameron hosts this six-episode 2018 documentary mini-series, originally aired on AMC Networks, in which he discusses the titular genre with such luminaries as Steven Spielberg, George Lucas, Ridley Scott, Christopher Nolan, Sigourney Weaver, Will Smith, Bruce Willis, Arnold Schwarzenegger and others, available on DVD and Blu-ray (each $34.97 retail), replete with extended interviews.
“LAUREL & HARDY: THE DEFINITIVE RESTORATIONS” (Kit Parker Films/MVD Entertainment Group): For devotees of the classic comedy duo Stan Laurel (1890-1965) and Oliver Hardy (1892-1957), this collection includes the feature films Sons of the Desert (1933) and Way Out West (1937), 17 shorts including 1927's The Battle of the Century (once thought lost) and The Music Box (1932), which won the Academy Award for Best Live-Action Short (Comedy), vintage audio and video interviews, trailers, extensive photo gallery, and more, available on DVD ($59.95) and Blu-ray ($79.95 retail).
LONELY ARE THE BRAVE (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Kirk Douglas stars in this effective, award-winning 1962 adaptation of Edward Abbey's novel The Brave Cowboy (scripted by Dalton Trumbo) as an iconoclastic Korean War veteran and ranch hand whose contempt for society's rules ultimately makes him a fugitive from the law. Douglas, whose company produced the film, regarded this as his favorite performance, with strong support from Gena Rowlands, Carroll O'Connor (in his screen debut), George Kennedy, William Schallert, Karl Swenson, and Walter Matthau, especially good as a sympathetic but dogged lawman on Douglas's trail. Jerry Goldsmith's score is customarily first-rate, yet the film struggled to find an audience until late-night television screenings in the '70s and '80s. The special-edition Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) includes audio commentary, retrospective interviews, and theatrical trailer. ***
OLD DRACULA (Vinegar Syndrome): The ever-debonair David Niven (dignity intact) goes batty in this flimsy but watchable 1974 farce (originally titled Vampira) in which the Count's castle in Transylvania is now a tourist attraction, hosting Playboy bunnies for magazine shoots. The “swingin' London” scene was long gone, although the production design affectionately riffs on the Hammer Films Dracula series (itself having run its course), and much of the humor – particularly regarding Dracula's resurrected wife (Teresa Graves) being black – is very dated, although not mean-spirited. One thing's for sure: The fade-out gag's an eye-popper. This was shelved by Columbia Pictures for two years until Samuel Z. Arkoff's American International Pictures retitled and released it to cash in on the success of Young Frankenstein (1974). Peter Bayliss offers nice support as Dracula's faithful butler, with Nicky Henson and Hammer veterans Linda Hayden, Veronica Carlson, Bernard Bresslaw, and Freddie Jones rounding out a friendly cast. The limited-edition Blu-ray ($34.98 retail) includes retrospective interview (with cinematographer Anthony B. Richmond) and still gallery. Rated PG. **
“THE OUTSIDER”: THE COMPLETE FIRST SEASON (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment): Executive producer Richard Price created this HBO series based on Stephen King's 2018 best-seller, in which a small Georgia town is rocked by the murder of a young boy, with Ben Mendelsohn (also a producer) as the disillusioned detective in charge of the case, with Jason Bateman (also an executive producer and sometime-director), Cynthia Errivo, Yul Vazquez, Paddy Considine, Bill Camp, Julianne Nicholson, and Mare Winningham rounding out the ensemble cast. All 10 episodes from the inaugural 2020 season – plus bonus features – are available on DVD ($24.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.98 retail).
THE PHANTOM RIDER (VCI Entertainment/MVD Entertainment Group): Buck Jones saddles up for action in the title role of this 15-chapter 1936 Western cliffhanger directed by serial veteran Ray Taylor, in which he battles a band of desperadoes attempting to wrest control of Marla Shelton's ranch, available on DVD ($13.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($19.99 retail).
SON OF ALI BABA (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The Blu-ray bow ($24.95 retail) of director Kurt Neumann's 1952 swashbuckler, starring Tony Curtis in the title role and Piper Laurie the resident damsel-in-distress, with Susan Cabot, Hugh O'Brian, Victor Jory, William Reynolds, Gerald Mohr, and Morris Ankrum (as Ali Baba) in support. Campy, fast-paced, and a surprise hit for Universal. Special features include audio commentary and theatrical trailer. **½
STREET SURVIVORS: THE TRUE STORY OF THE LYNYRD SKYNYRD PLANE CRASH (Cleopatra Entertainment/MVD Entertainment Group): The title tells all in writer/director Jared Cohn's dramatization of the circumstances leading up to the tragic October 1977 airplane disaster, as seen through the eyes of Lynyrd Skynyrd drummer Artimus Pyle (played by Ian Shultis), with Pyle himself narrating. Initially sketchy and occasionally hindered by budget constraints, but once the fateful flight begins the narrative becomes infinitely more gripping. The three-disc DVD/Blu-ray/CD ($29.95 retail) includes bonus features. ***
STRAIGHT SHOOTING (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Farmers and ranchers wage war in this 1917 silent Western starring Harry Carey and Hoot Gibson, which marked the feature directorial debut (once thought lost) of John Ford, who would become one of the greatest American filmmakers in history – and the only man to win four Oscars as Best Director (a record that will likely stand). Both the DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) include audio commentary and additional bonus features.
SURVIVE THE NIGHT (LionsGate): When disgraced surgeon Chad Michael Murray's family is held captive by a group of thugs, he and retired lawman father Bruce Willis join forces to save them in this R-rated action thriller, available on DVD ($19.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($21.99 retail).
“TRADITIONAL WILD AMERICA: DICK HUNTING ON THE SANTEE DELTA” (Integrity Broadcasting Network): The title tells all in the pilot episode for the nature documentary series co-hosted by writer Charles Waring and writer/director Gus Smythe, as they pay a visit to the titular delta in Charleston, South Carolina, available on DVD ($19.95 retail).
YOU DON'T NOMI (RLJE Films): Filmmaker Jeffrey McHale's feature documentary debut offers an affectionate retrospective look at the notorious NC-17-rated 1995 box-office flop Showgirls, the overheated and heavy-handed Las Vegas potboiler directed by self-admitted provocateur Paul Verhoeven, which has has since become a cult classic, featuring interviews with admirers and defenders. Showgirls certainly qualifies as camp, but interpreting it as a “lost” masterpiece is an absurd observation. In any case, this is a better film than the one it examines … which, admittedly, wouldn't take much. The DVD retails for $27.97, the Blu-ray for $28.97. **½
(Copyright 2020, Mark Burger)
