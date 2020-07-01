video vault

PICK OF THE WEEK
MURDER BY DECREE (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): It's an irresistible notion: Sherlock Holmes vs. Jack the Ripper. But although this award-winning 1979 mystery – directed by Bob Clark (of Porky's and A Christmas Story fame!) – is not a classic, it makes for splendid entertainment and is an absolute must for Baker Street buffs.
The year, of course, is 1888, and the Whitechapel district of London is in an uproar over a series of grisly murders that Scotland Yard is unable to solve. Leave it to the inestimable Sherlock Holmes (Christopher Plummer) and Dr. Watson (James Mason) to uncover a nefarious conspiracy surrounding the murders – one that reaches the upper echelons of the English monarchy.
Plummer and Mason are both in top form and have wonderful chemistry, supported by such high-class luminaries as Donald Sutherland, Genevieve Bujold, Anthony Quayle, David Hemmings, Susan Clark, John Gielgud, and Frank Finlay as Inspector Lestrade, a role he previously essayed in the earlier, similar A Study in Terror (1966).
Screenwriter John Hopkins does an admirable job of juggling historical fact, literary conjecture, and political chicanery (the film was made post-Watergate) – all the while adhering to the Arthur Conan Doyle canon. Having earlier made Black Christmas (1974), one of the very first in the so-called slasher genre, it's no surprise that Clark would include a few exploitation touches, although given the viciousness of the Ripper's crimes it's hardly inappropriate.
The special-edition Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) includes audio commentaries, theatrical trailer, and more. Rated PG. ***
ALSO AVAILABLE
AND THEN WE DANCED (Music Box Films Home Entertainment): Levan Akin wrote, directed, and makes his feature editing debut with this award-winning LGBTQ coming-of-age drama, stars Levan Gelbakhiani (in his screen debut) as an ambitious young dancer unexpectedly drawn to a newly enrolled, highly gifted, and highly rebellious fellow dancer (Bachi Valishvili). In Georgian with English subtitles, available on DVD ($22.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.99 retail), both boasting audio commentary, interviews, and more.
CONNECTING ROOMS (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Based on Marion Hart's play The Cello Player, this 1970 melodrama marked the only feature film from writer/producer/director Franklin Gollings and details the lives of the residents of a seedy London boarding house, particularly impoverished cellist Bette Davis and scandalized schoolmaster Michael Redgrave, with Leo Genn, Olga Georges-Picot, Alexis Kanner, and Kay Walsh in support. Talky and sentimental, but the performances make it worthwhile. Both the DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) include audio commentary and trailers. **½
DARK FORTUNE (Corinth Films): Director/screenwriter/co-producer Stefan Haupt's award-winning 2016 adaptation of Lukas Hartmann's best-seller Finsteres Gluck stars Eleni Haupt as a psychologist counseling a young boy (newcomer Noe Ricklin) whose family was killed in a car accident, only to discover that his trauma extends further back into his past. In German with English subtitles, available on DVD ($24.95 retail).
“EVIL”: SEASON ONE (CBS Home Entertainment/Paramount Home Entertainment): Katja Herbers (psychologist), Mike Colter (ex-journalist-turned-priest-in-training), and Aasif Mandvi (technical wiz) join forces to investigate supposed instances of demonology and supernatural phenomena, in all 13 episodes from the inaugural 2019-'20 season of the CBS series created by executive producers Robert and Michelle King, with Kurt Fuller, Michael Emerson, Skylar Gray, and Christine Lahti in support, available in a three-disc DVD ($49.98 retail) replete with bonus features.
ISADORA (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Karel Reisz directed this award-winning 1968 biographical drama tracing the life and career as legendary dancer Isadora Duncan, sensually embodied by a free-spirited Vanessa Redgrave (who earned an Oscar nomination as Best Actress). Gorgeously designed but overlong, despite good intentions, Maurice Jarre's score, and a solid cast including Jason Robards, James Fox, John Fraser, and Bessie Love, available on DVD ($19.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.98 retail), both boasting audio commentary and theatrical trailer. **½
ONE CUT OF THE DEAD (RLJE Films): Based on Ryoichi Wada's play Ghost in the Box!, writer/director/first-time editor Shin'ichiro Ueda's award-winning, scatterbrained zombie send-up (originally titled Kamera wo tomeruna!) sees the cast and crew of a low-rent zombie movie attacked by the actual living dead … or are they? Frenetic and strident, but occasionally inspired – and cult status is assured. Both the DVD ($27.97 retail) and DVD/Blu-ray Steelbook ($34.97 retail) include bonus features, including original Japanese (with English subtitles) and English-dubbed audio options, outtakes, photo gallery, and more. **
OUT OF MY HEAD (Kino Lorber): Writer/director Susanna Styron (daughter of William) makes her feature documentary debut with this compassionate, award-winning exploration of migraine headaches, inspired by her own daughter Emma's ongoing condition, which leads her (and the viewer) to a better understanding. The DVD ($17.95 retail) includes bonus features. ***
THE RHYTHM SECTION (Paramount Home Entertainment): A deglamorized Blake Lively headlines this murky, ponderous adaptation of producer Mark Burnell's best-selling novel (scripted by the author) as a grief-stricken widow who systematically tracks down the terrorists who killed her family in a plane bombing, with Jude Law as her grizzled, ex-MI6 mentor. This attempt to delve into Luc Besson territory by married James Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli crashed and burned at the box-office, thereby squelching a potential franchise, available on DVD ($29.98 retail) and DVD/Blu-ray combo ($39.99 retail), the latter boasting bonus features. Rated R. *
THE RUNNER STUMBLES (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Producer/director Stanley Kramer's swan song, this 1979 adaptation of Milan Stitt's play (scripted by the author) stars Dick Van Dyke as a priest whose close relationship with young nun Kathleen Quinlan arouses gossip and suspicion in 1911 Michigan, ultimately leading to tragedy. In this case, it's the filmmaker who stumbles, although this well-intentioned melodrama, based on actual events, is not without interest and features a high-profile supporting cast: Maureen Stapleton, Beau Bridges, Tammy Grimes, and Ray Bolger. Both the DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) include audio commentary and trailers. Rated PG. *½
“SOUTH PARK”: THE COMPLETE TWENTY-THIRD SEASON (Comedy Central/Paramount Home Entertainment): Trey Parker and Matt Stone's Emmy- and Peabody-winning Comedy Central animated juggernaut continues in all 10 episodes from the 2019 season, available on DVD ($29.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($39.99 retail), each replete with bonus features.
SPARK/THE OBSERVER (Icarus Films Home Video): A two-disc DVD ($29.98 retail) including both Hu Jie's award-winning documentary feature Spark (Xing huo), which explores the tumultuous, even deadly, history of the underground political magazine Spark, which took a hard stance against the Communist leadership in China, as well as writer/producer/director Rita Andreetti's documentary feature debut The Observer, which chronicles Hu Jie's life and career. In Mandarin with English subtitles.
“STUCK WITH YOU” (UMC): Tammy Townsend and Timon Kyle Durett star as a celebrity couple whose marriage is on the rocks, in all six episodes from the inaugural 2020 season of the Urban Movie Channel comedy/drama series written and directed by executive producer Patricia Cuffie-Jones, with A.J. Johnson, Jessica Obilom, Terrence Green, Tiffany Black, D. Woods, and Shanice rounding out the regular cast, available on DVD ($16.96 retail).
TELL ME I LOVE YOU (Vision Films): Writer/producer/director Fiona Mackenzie's frothy but innocuous romantic comedy stars Kaniehtiio Horn, Paulina Cerrilla, and Sam Clark as musician roommates who decide to get married – he to both of them – in order to inherit a trust fund and record their first album with the money. Needless to say, complications ensue but everything works out in the end, available on DVD ($19.95 retail). **
TEN LITTLE INDIANS (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): This 1989 adaptation of the Agatha Christie classic – and the third produced by Harry Alan Towers – is likely the worst, a predictable and pedantic whodunit with the story transplanted to Africa (where filmmaking was cheaper), with the always welcome, if ill-used, Donald Pleasence and Herbert Lom (who played a different role in Towers's marginally superior 1974 version), Brenda Vaccaro, Paul L. Smith, Warren Berlinger, and Frank Stallone (!) on the hit list, available on DVD ($14.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.95 retail). Rated PG. *
TOKYO OLYMPIAD (The Criterion Collection): Kon Ichikawa's 1965 award-winning, epic documentary feature (originally titled Tokyo orinpikku) offers a spectacular, sweeping chronicle of the 1964 Olympic Games in Tokyo. A landmark in sports documentaries, this is one of the best films of its kind ever made. In Japanese with English subtitles, available on DVD ($29.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($39.95 retail), each including audio commentary, archival interviews, additional footage, trailers, and more. ***½
VICTOR AND VICTORIA (Kino Classics): Nearly 50 years before Blake Edwards, Reinhold Schunzel wrote and directed this bubbly musical comedy (originally titled Viktor und Viktoria) starring Renate Muller as a struggling singer who teams up with ham actor Hermann Thimigg, reinvents herself as a performer pretending to be a female impersonator – and becomes an international sensation. In German with English subtitles, available on DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail), each featuring audio commentary. ***
YOUNG AHMED (Kino Lorber): Writer/producer/directors Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne shared the Best Director award at the Cannes Film Festival for this timely contemporary drama (originally titled Le Jeune Ahmed) starring newcomer Idir Ben Addi in the title role, an impressionable youth whose obsession with Muslim fanaticism concerns his single mother (Claire Bodson), especially when he plots to murder his teacher (Myriem Akheddiou). In French with English subtitles, available on DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail), each replete with bonus features.
(Copyright 2020, Mark Burger)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.