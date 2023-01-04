PICK OF THE WEEK
WARGAMES (Shout! Factory): “Shall we play a game?”
One of 1983’s biggest box-office hits, this high-concept, high-tech Cold War thriller is intelligent, entertaining, and even prescient. It made Matthew Broderick an instant star, gave a big boost to the careers of Ally Sheedy and Dabney Coleman, and offered early screen roles for Michael Madsen, John Spencer, and William H. Macy.
High-school wiz kid David Lightman (Broderick) is so skilled at his computer keyboard that he inadvertently taps into the (supposedly) impenetrable system at NORAD (North American Aerospace Defense Command). He thinks he’s playing a sophisticated game, when in fact he’s got the Pentagon believing that a Soviet nuclear airstrike is imminent. For those too young to remember, the notion of computer technology causing something like this to occur was frighteningly conceivable … and actually still is.
Directed with shrewd assurance by John Badham (who replaced Martin Brest early in production), a fine cast includes John Wood, Dennis Lipscomb, Maury Chaykin, James Tolkan, Joe Dorsey, Drew Snyder, the inimitable Eddie Deezen, and scene-stealer Barry Corbin (as crusty Gen. Beringer) – and the film earned Academy Award nominations for Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography, and Best Sound.
The 4K Ultra HD combo ($34.98 retail) includes audio commentary, retrospective featurettes, and theatrical trailer. Rated PG. ***½
ALSO AVAILABLE
AFTEREFFECTS: MEMORIES OF PITTSBURGH FILMMAKING (Diabolik DVD/MVD Entertainment Group): A limited-edition Blu-ray ($34.95 retail) of editor/director Michael Felsher’s engaging documentary feature recounting the production of writer/director Dusty Nelson’s low-budget “snuff” thriller Effects, an independent film made in Pittsburgh that was barely released in 1978-’79 and only made its belated DVD debut in 2004, as well as an overview of Steel City filmmaking at that time, featuring interviews with the filmmakers and actors, and their long-time mentor George A. Romero, who pioneered independent Pittsburgh filmmaking with 1968’s landmark Night of the Living Dead. Affectionate and informative, it’s a pleasing romp through nostalgia. Bonus features include audio commentary, collectible booklet, Q&A session, and more – but, surprisingly, not the film Effects itself. ***
COCOON (Film Movement): Not to be confused with Ron Howard’s 1985 sci-fi hit, writer/director Leonie Krippendorf’s timely, award-winning drama (originally titled Kokon) offers a fine showcase for young Lena Urzendowsky, as a teenager in 1980s Berlin coming to terms with her sexuality when she encounters free-spirited (but fickle) classmate Jella Haase. A compassionate, well-rendered coming-of-age parable with fine supporting work from Lena Klenke as Urzendowsky’s older sister and Anja Schneider as their alcoholic mother. In German with English subtitles, the DVD ($24.95 retail) includes Ida-Maria Jolva’s award-winning 2021 short Summer of Bees (Mehilaiskesa). ***
DON’T WORRY DARLING (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment): The off-screen romance between leading man Harry Styles and producer/director/co-star Olivia Wilde tended to overshadow this award-winning, R-rated psychological thriller in which newly married couple Styles and Florence Pugh move into Victory, an exclusive, experimental suburban community in 1950s that seems too perfect to be true – as Pugh begins to suspect, with Chris Pine, Nick Kroll, Sydney Chandler, Kate Berlant, KiKi Layne, and Ari’el Stachel in support, available on DVD ($29.98 retail), DVD/Blu-ray combo ($34.98 retail), and 4K Ultra HD combo ($39.98 retail), the latter pair boasting bonus features.
FERNGULLY: THE LAST RAINFOREST (Shout! Kids Factory/Shout! Factory): A 30th-anniversary Blu-ray special edition ($19.98 retail) of the award-winning, G-rated 1992 animated feature, based on Diana Young’s best-selling series of children’s books, in which the mystical creatures of a rainforest band together to thwart human-driven efforts to eradicate their home, featuring a star-studded voiceover cast including Robin Williams, Christian Slater, Samantha Mathis, Tim Curry, Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong, Tone Loc, Grace Zabriskie, Robert Pastorelli, and Jonathan Ward. Bonus features include audio commentary, original behind-the-scenes featurette, music video, theatrical trailers and TV spots, and more.
FREAKSCENE: THE STORY OF DINOSAUR JR. (Utopia Distribution/Vinegar Syndrome): A limited-edition Blu-ray ($34.98 retail) of cinematographer Philipp Reichenheim’s feature-documentary debut as writer/director, exploring the trajectory of the popular East Coast alternative rock trio Dinosaur Jr. and its founding members (guitarist J. Mascis, bass player Lou Barlow, and drummer Murph), whose creativity and spontaneity occasionally put them at odds with one another, leading to numerous shake-ups throughout the band’s almost 40-year history. Bonus features include audio commentary, bonus interviews, trailers, and more.
HALLUCINATION (Vidcrest/Diabolik DVD/MVD Entertainment Group): A special-edition Blu-ray ($34.95 retail) of screenwriter/director Edward Mann’s 1966 exploitation melodrama (released theatrically as The Hallucination Generation) starring Danny Stone (in his feature debut) as an expatriate American wastrel who falls under the sway of hedonistic “host” George Montgomery and descends into crime and madness after one dose of LSD. A sepia-toned artifact of a bygone era, this boasts some imaginative psychedelic visuals but little else. Stone’s narration is a riotous bore, and the film often plays like a travelogue of Barcelona and Ibiza. Under his real name, Danny Steinmann, Stone would later direct a handful of B-movies (including Friday the 13th – A New Beginning). *½
“HOGAN’S HEROES”: THE COMPLETE SERIES (CBS Home Entertainment/Paramount Home Entertainment): A Blu-ray collection ($102.98 retail) of all 168 episodes – plus bonus features – from the entire 1965-’71 run of the perennially popular CBS situation comedy starring Bob Crane (twice nominated for an Emmy) as Col. Robert Hogan, who leads a resourceful group of Allied prisoners of war in Stalag 13 during World War II, carrying out covert missions under the nose of bombastic prison commandant Col. Klink (two-time Emmy winner Werner Klemperer). Twice Emmy-nominated as Outstanding Comedy Series, the regular cast also included John Banner (as the bumbling Sgt. Schultz), Robert Clary (the real-life survivor of the Holocaust who died last November), Ivan Dixon, Richard Dawson, and Larry Hovis.
THE HOUSE OF THE LOST ON THE CAPE (Eleven Arts/Shout! Factory): The DVD/Blu-ray combo ($26.98 retail) of director Shinya Kawatsura’s animated, award-winning adaptation of Sachiko Kashiwaba’s best-selling fantasy novel (originally titled Misaki no Mayoiga) following a pair of traumatized runaways who seek sanctuary in a mystical coastal mansion. Bonus features include original Japanese (with English subtitles) and English-dubbed audio options, Q&A session, and more.
LAWS OF GRAVITY (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The Blu-ray bow ($24.95 retail) of the award-winning 1992 feature debut from writer/director Nick Gomez, starring Adam Trese and Peter Greene (in his feature debut) as a pair of luckless Brooklyn hoods whose “big score” of purchasing of illegal handguns goes wrong, threatening them and their families. Impressive in the sense that it was filmed in 12 days for under $50,000, but it covers familiar if gritty territory, although it boosted the careers of Edie Falco, Paul Schulze, and Arabella Field (in her feature debut). Bonus features include audio commentary and theatrical trailer. Rated R. **½
NIGHTMARE AT NOON (Arrow Video/MVD Entertainment Group): A special-edition Blu-ray ($39.98 retail) of the ham-fisted 1988 ecological shocker written, produced, and directed by Nico Mastorakis, in which contaminated water in a small Utah town turns the residents into bloodthirsty psychopaths, headlining such reliable B-movie stalwarts as Wings Hauser and Bo Hopkins (who previously co-starred in 1984’s similar and better Mutant/Night Shadows), Brion James (who speaks nary a word as the villainous “Albino”), Kimberly Beck, and the always-welcome George Kennedy. Like most of the Mastorakis oeuvre this is watchable but uninspired. Bonus features include vintage interviews, behind-the-scenes featurette, collectible booklet, trailer, and more. Rated R. *½
ON THE YARD/A WALK ON THE MOON (Cohen Media Group/Kino Lorber): A Blu-ray twin-bill ($29.95 retail) of the only two features directed by filmmaker Raphael D. Silver (1930-2013): The R-rated 1978 adaptation of Malcolm Braly’s novel On the Yard starring John Heard, Mike Kellin, Richard Bright, Lane Smith, and newcomers Thomas G. Waites and James Remar; and the R-rated 1987 drama A Walk on the Moon starring Kevin Anderson, Terry Kinney, Pedro Armendariz Jr., and Laila Robins (in her feature debut).
SHED OF THE DEAD (Indican Pictures): Writer/director Drew Cullingham’s cheeky 2019 horror spoof (clearly inspired by 2004’s Shaun of the Dead) stars Spencer Brown as a nerdy slacker who resides in a rundown allotment shed and is confronted with an unexpected zombie apocalypse, with cameo appearances by genre icons Kane Hodder (very funny), Bill Moseley, Michael Berryman, and Brian Blessed (as the narrator). Cheeky and broad, this aspires too stridently for cult status but has its moments and plenty of gore, available on DVD ($24.99 retail). Rated R. **
THE SPORTING CLUB (Scorpion Releasing/Kino Lorber): Larry Peerce directed this oddly off-kilter 1971 adaptation of Thomas McGuane’s best-selling novel, detailing the moral decay and debauchery exhibited by members of the exclusive Centennial Club on the eve of its hundredth anniversary, featuring an ensemble cast including Robert Fields, Nicolas Coster (better than the material), Maggie Blye, Richard A. Dysart, Ralph Waite, William Roerick, Logan Ramsey, Jo Ann Harris, James Noble (in his feature debut), and the always-welcome Jack Warden. Potentially incisive, this awkwardly structured melodrama squanders its potential as it lurches toward an absurd finale that must be seen to be believed. According to Peerce, executive producer Joseph E. Levine edited the film heavily – and none too nimbly judging by the results, available on DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail), each replete with audio commentary, retrospective interviews, and trailers. Rated R. *½
STRONG FATHERS, STRONG DAUGHTERS (Pure Flix/Sony Pictures Home Entertainment): Screenwriter/editor/director David de Vos’s adaptation of Dr. Meg Meeker’s best-selling book stars Bart Johnson as a wealthy businessman compelled to intercede when his daughter (Carrie Wampler) becomes engaged to missionary Brandon Prado. As the perspective in-laws, Johnson and real-life wife Robyn Lively co-star with real-life couple David Barrera and Maria Canals-Barrera, available on DVD ($19.99 retail).
(Copyright 2023, Mark Burger)
