PICK OF THE WEEK
DEATH WISH (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): “The zenith of audience manipulation.”
The critic who made that observation -- it might have been Leonard Maltin -- was dead-on with Death Wish, the 1974 adaptation of Brian Garfield’s best-selling novel. Rarely had a film come out at exactly the right time, perfectly encapsulating the zeitgeist. It’s director/co-producer Michael Winner’s best film and remains Charles Bronson’s signature role, the New York architect-turned-vigilante Paul Kersey.
When his wife (Hope Lange) is murdered and his daughter (Kathleen Tolan) is raped by a trio of muggers – including a wild-eyed newcomer named Jeff Goldblum – Kersey is frustrated by the police’s lack of progress in the case. Then he gets angry. And then, pistol in hand, he gets even – prowling the streets of New York by night, meting out lethal retribution. Along the way, he becomes a folk hero and media sensation. At a time when street crime was rife, Death Wish was the movie of the moment.
Vincent Gardenia comes on strong in the film’s second half as Frank Ochoa, the canny police inspector on Kersey’s trail, and a lot of familiar faces turn up: William Redfield, Stuart Margolin, Stephen Elliott, Jack Wallace, Steven Keats, Olympia Dukakis, Christopher Guest, Paul Dooley, and Hank Garrett. Herbie Hancock’s chilling score adds the perfect enhancement to this quintessential urban Western. The 4K Ultra HD combo ($39.95 retail) includes audio commentary, theatrical trailer, and more. Rated R. ***½
ALSO AVAILABLE
BETWEEN US (Breaking Glass Pictures): Iris Jodorowsky (in her feature debut) and Amandine Noworyta star in writer/director Jude Bauman’s intimate drama (originally titled Entre nous) as a lesbian couple whose desire to have a baby becomes complicated when they take in cabaret magician William Mesguich as a roommate. Beautifully shot by cinematographer Dimitri Borget, this begins well but slides into melodrama. Jodorowsky and Noworyta bring passion to their roles and Jean-Francois Stevenin is excellent as Noworyta’s kind-hearted father, but Mesguich’s character lacks focus. In French with English subtitles, available on DVD ($24.99 retail). **½
THE CELLULOID BORDELLO (First Run Features/Kino Lorber): Director/editor Juliana Piccillo’s award-winning feature documentary debut (originally and provocatively titled Whores on Film) examines the portrayal of sex workers (hustlers, prostitutes, strippers) in films throughout the years, with movie scenes interspersed with interviews with real-life sex workers (including Piccillo). More thoughtful than sensationalistic, this sheds new light on both the profession and how it’s conveyed in cinema, available on DVD ($24.95 retail). **½
“THE EXECUTIONER COLLECTION” (Arrow Video/MVD Entertainment): A special-edition Blu-ray double-feature ($39.95 retail) of the back-to-back action extravaganzas written and directed by Teruo Ishii and starring Shin’ichi (“Sonny”) Chiba as a hard-bitten martial-arts expert and killer-for-hire: 1974’s R-rated The Executioner (originally titled Chokugeki! Jigoku-ken) and its immediate follow-up The Executioner II: Karate Inferno (originally titled Chokugeki jigoku-ken: Dai-gyakuten). In Japanese with English subtitles, bonus features include audio commentary, collectible booklet, trailers and image galleries, and more.
EYES OF LAURA MARS (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): A special-edition Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) of director Irvin Kershner’s glossy 1978 thriller, starring Faye Dunaway as the titular fashion photographer who begins experiencing nightmarish visions of acquaintances being brutally murdered – which then come to pass. Tommy Lee Jones plays the New York cop-turned-love interest, with Raul Julia (pretentiously billed as “RJ”), Brad Dourif, Rene Auberjonois, Rose Gregorio, Michael Tucker, and Darlanne Fluegel (in her feature debut) on hand. Barbra Streisand, then the paramour of producer Jon Peters, croons the theme song. An early credit for John Carpenter, whose original screenplay was extensively rewritten, this has style to spare but far too many plot holes. In a lot of ways, it’s a big-budget slasher film, but it does have its devotees. Bonus features include audio commentary, original behind-the-scenes featurette, theatrical trailer, and more. Rated R. **
“FILM NOIR: THE DARK SIDE OF CINEMA” (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The latest selection of Blu-ray triple features (each $49.95 retail) of vintage thrillers, replete with bonus features: “Volume IX” includes Lady on a Train (1945) starring Deanna Durbin, Ralph Bellamy, and Dan Duryea; Tangier (1946) starring Maria Montez and Sabu; and Take One False Step (1949) starring William Powell and Shelley Winters. “Volume X” includes the boxing melodramas Flesh and Fury (1952) starring Tony Curtis and Mona Freeman; Curtis and Ernest Borgnine in 1955’s The Square Jungle, featuring real-life champion Joe Louis; and Audie Murphy dons the gloves in World in My Corner (1956). “Volume XI” includes A Woman’s Vengeance (1948) starring Charles Boyer and Jessica Tandy; Mona Freeman and Scott Brady star in I Was a Shoplifter (1950), featuring early appearances by Tony Curtis and Rock Hudson; and Behind the High Wall (1956) starring Sylvia Sidney, Tom Tully, and John Gavin.
GUNFIGHT AT RIO BRAVO (Shout! Studios/Shout! Factory): Executive producer/director Joe Cornet’s standard-issue horse opera, inspired by factual events (to say nothing of vintage Westerns), stars story writer/producer Alexander Nevsky as a Russian gunslinger who aids marshal Olivier Gruner and small-town sheriff Cornet when a sadistic, cannibalistic (!) gang of outlaws known as “The Hellhounds” ride into town to free their jailed leader (Matthias Hues). Despite the title -- and a similar narrative as the 1959 Howard Hawks classic Rio Bravo -- the film is set in a town called Blind Chapel. Nevsky, a three-time Mr. Universe, certainly cuts an imposing figure, and Cornet displays some flourish in the action scenes, available on DVD ($19.98 retail). **
IN THE FOLDS OF THE FLESH (Mondo Macabro/CAV Distributing): A special-edition Blu-ray ($29.98 retail) of screenwriter/director Sergio Bergonzelli’s 1970 giallo thriller (originally titled Nelle pieghe della carne) set in a remote stone villa where a (very) dysfunctional family contends with hidden secrets, buried bodies, and uninvited guests (most of whom lose their heads -- literally). This plays like a feeble knock-off of What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? (1962), with Eleonora Rossi Drago (in her final feature) and Pier Angeli (billed under her real name Annamaria Pierangeli) chewing the scenery as savage sisters, joined by Emilio Guttierez Caba as their demented brother, but the incessant and increasingly absurd plot twists render this a pointless jumble. Bonus features include original Italian (with English subtitles) and English-dubbed audio options, audio commentary, retrospective featurette, trailers, and more. *
THE KINDRED (Synapse Films/MVD Entertainment Group): Writer/cinematographer Stephen Carpenter and writer/producer Jeffrey Obrow co-directed this well-paced 1987 sci-fi shocker featuring Kim Hunter as an ailing scientist who pleads with son David Allen Brooks on her deathbed to destroy her genetic research, despite the nefarious efforts of fellow physician Rod Steiger to continue the experiments, which have produced freakish monstrosities. Efficiently made, with suitably gooey special effects, this benefits from the presence of Oscar winners Hunter and particularly Steiger, who despite a bad hairpiece plays his mad scientist for all it’s worth (and then some), and an appealing supporting cast including Amanda Pays, Talia Balsam, Peter Frechette, Julia Montgomery, and newcomer Bunki Jones (billed as “Bunki Z”). Good fun for genre buffs, available in a special-edition Blu-ray ($34.95 retail) including such bonus content as audio commentary, the retrospective documentary Inhuman Experiments: The Making of “The Kindred,” original theatrical trailer, and more. Rated R. **½
THE RAINMAKER (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The Blu-ray bow ($24.95 retail) of the buoyant 1956 adaptation of screenwriter N. Richard Nash’s play, with first-time director Joseph Anthony encoring from the stage production, set in a parched Kansas town during the Great Depression, with Burt Lancaster ideally cast as the titular con artist who promises rain to the desperate residents – and tangles with tart-tongued spinster Katharine Hepburn. The two stars reportedly didn’t get along, but that doesn’t impede their prickly onscreen chemistry, and the cast includes Lloyd Bridges, Wendell Corey, Earl Holliman, Wallace Ford, Cameron Prud’homme (reprising his stage role), and Yvonne Lime (in her feature debut). Hepburn earned an Oscar nomination for Best Actress as did composer Alex North for Best Score. Bonus features include audio commentary and theatrical trailer. ***½
THE SACRED SPIRIT (Arrow Video/MVD Entertainment Group): Writer/director Chema Garcia-Ibarra’s award-winning 2021 feature debut (originally titled Espiritu Sagrado) focuses on a group of UFO aficionados known as “the Omni-Levante” in a small Spanish community, which is thrown into an uproar when its leader unexpectedly dies, thrusting everyman Nacho Fernandez (in his feature debut) into the position, as he contemplates and becomes obsessed with the potential future of humanity. In Spanish with English subtitles, the limited-edition Blu-ray ($39.95 retail) includes audio commentary, behind-the-scenes featurettes and interviews, a collection of Garcia-Ibarra’s short films, collectible booklet, theatrical trailer, and more.
THE SCENT OF THE NIGHT (RaroVideo/Kino Lorber): The Blu-ray bow ($29.95 retail) of screenwriter/director Claudio Caligari’s 1998 crime drama (originally titled L’odore della note) based on the fact-based novel Le note de Arancia meccanica, starring Valerio Mastrandea as a rogue cop who becomes a criminal mastermind preying on the wealthy in 1980s Italy. More a straightforward character study than a thriller, this cruises on Mastrandea’s charismatic performance and punchy action scenes, and certainly owes some inspiration to Scorsese’s Goodfellas (1990) – especially that last shot. In Italian with English subtitles. **½
“THE STAIRCASE”: LIMITED SERIES (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment): The infamous North Carolina case in which Durham-based writer Michael Peterson was accused of murdering his wife Kathleen, which became a media sensation, is dramatized in this eight-part HBO Max mini-series based on Jean-Xaver de Lestrade’s 2004 documentary mini-series of the same name, with Colin Firth’s portrayal of Michael and Toni Collette’s as Kathleen respectively nominated for Emmy Awards as Outstanding Lead Actor and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series, backed by a star-studded cast including Juliette Binoche, UNCSA graduates Dane DeHaan and Tim Guinee, Michael Stuhlbarg, Rosemarie DeWitt, Olivia DeJonge, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sophie Turner, and Parker Posey, available on DVD ($24.98 retail), replete with bonus features.
