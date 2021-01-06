video vault

PICK OF THE WEEK
THE IPCRESS FILE (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The palpable chill of the Cold War is evident in this shadowy, noir-ish, award-winning 1965 adaptation of Len Deighton's best-seller, which gave an enormous boost to the careers of director Sidney J. Furie and star Michael Caine, and kicked off a film franchise.
James Bond producer Harry Saltzman envisioned Deighton's novel as a “working-class” alternative to 007, with Caine as Harry Palmer, a mid-level operative in British intelligence caught up in betrayal and murder, augmented by Otto Heller's atmospheric cinematography and John Barry's smashing score.
Caine's Harry Palmer is insolent but intelligent, tough but vulnerable. He's smooth with the ladies and cool to authority, but he's diligent and dogged in his assignment to ferret out a double agent. A fine supporting cast includes Nigel Green and Guy Doleman as Palmer's superiors (neither entirely trustworthy), Sue Lloyd, and reliable Gordon Jackson.
Caine's big break was in Zulu (1963), The Ipcress File solidified his leading-man status, and Alfie (1966) made him an international superstar – a status he retains to this very day. Revisiting The Ipcress File, little wonder he hit it big. He's not simply good, he's great.
Both the DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) boast audio commentaries, retrospective interviews, trailers, and more. ***½
ALSO AVAILABLE
ASK NO QUESTIONS (1091 Pictures/Lofty Sky Pictures): Producer and first-time producer/co-director Jason Loftus and editor and first-time cinematographer/co-director Eric Pedicelli's low-key documentary feature examines the obfuscation of facts by the Chinese government and media during the Tiananmen Square protests in Beijing in 2000, pinning the blame on the Falun Gong movement and detaining news reporter Chen Ruichang (played in re-enactments by newcomer Jian Shi) for his reporting. In English and Mandarin with English subtitles, available on DVD ($11.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($16.99 retail). **½
BEACH RED (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The Blu-ray bow ($24.95 retail) of producer/director Cornel Wilde's effective, realistic 1967 adaptation of Peter Bowman's novella, which dramatizes an assault by U.S. Marines on a Japanese-held island during the World War II, offering the perspective of soldiers on both sides. As the tough but contemplative commander, Wilde heads a sturdy ensemble including Rip Torn, Burr DeBenning (in his screen debut), Patrick Wolfe (in his one and only feature), Jaime Sanchez, Dale Ishimoto (as the Japanese commander), and Wilde's then-wife Jean Wallace, as his character's wife in flashbacks. Wilde also collaborated on the screenplay (under the pseudonym “Jefferson Pascal”) and the film earned an Oscar nomination for Best Editing. ***
BILLY THE KID (Oscilloscope Laboratories): Producer/director Jennifer Venditti's award-winning 2007 documentary feature – and her only to date -- follows the day-to-day activities of “Billy P.” (Billy Price), a socially awkward teenager in small-town Maine navigating the trials and tribulations of adolescence, conveyed in empathetic terms. Wistful, winning, and irresistible. Both the DVD ($27.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($32.99 retail) include video retrospective conversation, Venditti's 2008 short film Pieces That Don't Fit, and more. Rated PG-13. ***
CAPTAIN NEWMAN, M.D. (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The Blu-ray bow ($24.95 retail) of director David Miller's 1963 adaptation of Leo Rosten's fact-based novel, with Gregory Peck in the title role of a compassionate Army psychologist tending traumatized patients in a psychiatric hospital during World War II. Predating M*A*S*H (1970) in its combination of humor and drama, this is well-intentioned and enjoyable, a bit on the long side, but benefits mightily from its cast: Tony Curtis, Angie Dickinson, Eddie Albert, Robert Duvall, Dick Sargent, James Gregory, Larry Storch, and Bobby Darin, who earned an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor. Additional nominations for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Sound. Bonus features include audio commentary and theatrical trailer. ***
CONVICTION (Distrib Films/Icarus Films Home Video): Inspired by actual events, director/screenwriter Antoine Raimbault's detailed, well-acted 2018 courtroom drama (originally titled Une intime conviction) stars Marina Fois as a single mother so obsessed with the controversial case of a man (Laurent Lucas) acquitted of his wife's murder that she persuades renowned attorney Olivier Gourmet (especially good) to prove his innocence in a retrial. In French with English subtitles, available on DVD ($26.98 retail). ***
THE DARK AND THE WICKED (RLJE Films): Writer/producer/director Bryan Bertino's award-winning chiller stars Marin Ireland and Michael Abbott Jr. as siblings who encounter supernatural peril when they return to the family farm to tend their ailing parents, available on DVD ($27.97 retail) and Blu-ray ($28.97 retail), each replete with Q&A session.
A GIRL MISSING (Film Movement): Writer/editor/director Koji Fukada's award-winning thriller (originally titled Yokogao) stars Mariko Tsutsui as a private nurse whose world comes undone when her unhinged nephew (Ren Sudo) kidnaps her employer's granddaughter. In Japanese with English subtitles, available on DVD ($24.98 retail), replete with bonus features.
LORENZO'S OIL (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Producer/co-writer/director George Miller's fact-based 1992 tearjerker stars Nick Nolte and Susan Sarandon as parents desperate to treat their titular young son (Zack O'Malley Greenberg, in his only feature) after he is stricken with a mysterious malady. Well-rendered and credible but overlong, despite sympathetic support from Peter Ustinov and Kathleen Wilhoite. Nolte's Italian accent is a bit shaky, but Sarandon earned an Oscar nomination for Best Actress, with a second nomination for Best Original Screenplay. The Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) includes audio commentary and trailer. Rated PG-13. **½
MARIO RUSPOLI: PRINCE OF THE WHALES (Metrograph Pictures/Kino Lorber): Director Florence Dauman's 2011 documentary feature explores the life and career of noted photographer and documentary filmmaker Mario Ruspoli (1925-'86), and features a selection of Ruspoli's own documentary shorts, including The Whalers (1958), The Earth's Forgotten (1961), A Look at Madness (1961), Three Cheers for the Whale (1972), and others. In French with English subtitles, available on Blu-ray ($29.95 retail), replete with collectible booklet and trailers.
MICHAEL SMERCONISH: THINGS I WISH I KNEW BEFORE I STARTED TALKING (Virgil Films/Kino Lorber): The popular pundit and author commemorates 30 years of his radio show in a one-man performance recorded in the Bucks County Playhouse in New Hope, PA, and directed by Chris Strand, as he looks back on his life, career, and the state of the nation, available on DVD ($19.95 retail).
NO HARD FEELINGS (TLA Releasing): Writer/producer/director Faraz Shariat's award-winning, semi-autobiographical debut feature (originally titled Wir), stars Benjamin Radjaipour as an Iranian emigrant in Germany who encounters bigotry and homophobia when he embarks on a tentative relationship with fellow Iranian refugee Eidin Jalali. In German with English subtitles, available on DVD ($24.99 retail).
OLD BOYFRIENDS (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Joan Tewkesbury's 1979 feature directorial debut stars Talia Shire as a neurotic psychiatrist whose marriage falls apart, prompting her to revisits her past by looking up three former boyfriends (Keith Carradine, Richard Jordan, and John Belushi). Written by siblings Leonard and Paul Schrader (with the latter making his debut as executive producer), this uneasy combination of comedy and pathos never finds its footing, despite a hard-working cast including John Houseman, Buck Henry, P.J. Soles, Gerrit Graham, and Bethel Leslie, available on DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.95 retail), each replete with audio commentaries and trailers. Rated R. **½
THE OTHER SIDE OF MADNESS (The Film Detective): A 50th-anniversary special edition of editor/cinematographer/director Frank Howard's one and only feature, a 1971 pseudo-documentary (originally rated X and also released as The Helter Skelter Murders) which chronicles the Manson murders that rocked Southern California – and the nation – in the late 1960s, with footage filmed at the actual Spahn Ranch where Manson's followers congregated, available on DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($21.95 retail) – each replete with bonus features including original documentary and bonus featurette – as well as limited-edition DVD ($19.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.98 retail), boasting the same bonus features plus CD soundtrack.
P.O. BOX TINTO BRASS/ISTINTO BRASS (Cult Epics/CAV Distrubuting): The notoriously provocative Italian filmmaker (of Salon Kitty and Caligula fame) is the subject of a 1995 feature documentary (originally titled Fermo posto Tinto Brass), which offers a collection of fan letters, photos, and videos of women's sexual fantasies hosted and presented by Brass, as well as writer Massimiliano Zanin's 2013 feature debut as producer/director, a documentary tracing the filmmaker's life and career. In Italian with English subtitles, The limited-edition two-disc DVD ($39.95 retail) and two-disc Blu-ray ($49.95 retail) include retrospective interviews, trailers, and more.
“ROCK HUDSON COLLECTION” (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Born Roy Scherer Jr., handsome Rock Hudson (1925-'85) became one of Hollywood's top leading man in the 1950s, and this self-explanatory selection of three Technicolor adventures showcase his talents: Budd Boetticher's Seminole (1953) co-stars Barbara Hale and Anthony Quinn; Nathan Juran's The Golden Blade (also '53) pairs Hudson with Piper Laurie; and Laslo Benedek's Bengal Brigade (1954) co-stars Arlene Dahl and Dan O'Herlihy. The three-disc Blu-ray ($49.95 retail) includes audio commentaries and trailers.
SCAM REPUBLIQUE (IndiePix Films): Marco Matheus and first-timer Ferdinand Sylvere Engo co-directed this vivid, raggedly effective chronicle of life in modern-day Cameroon, with newcomers Felix Kiloso and Sony Omarni as students who become enmeshed in the dangerous world of internet theft. First-time producer/screenwriter Ken Ngwa also scores in his acting debut as “Capn Amerika,” the local crime boss. In English and French with English subtitles, available on DVD ($24.95 retail). ***
A THOUSAND PIECES OF GOLD (Kino Lorber): Producer/director Nancy Kelly's impressive, award-winning 1990 debut feature, based on Ruthanne Lum McConn's fact-based novel, stars Rosalind Chao as a Chinese woman sold into slavery in an 1880s Idaho mining town, where she eventually finds sanctuary with kind-hearted Chris Cooper. An intruiging feminist twist on the traditional Western genre, boasting strong performances by Chao and Cooper, yet Kelly struggled to find subsequent work and has only made documentaries since. In English and Mandarin with English subtitles, available on DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail), each replete with audio commentary, collectible booklet, and more. Rated PG-13. ***
(Copyright 2021, Mark Burger)
