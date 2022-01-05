video vault

PICK OF THE WEEK
THE VAMPIRE LOVERS (Scream Factory/Shout! Factory): Actress Ingrid Pitt became an instant cult icon with her seductive turn in this 1970 screen adaptation of J. Sheridan le Fanu’s 1872 novella Carmilla,directed with stylish efficiency by Roy Ward Baker and acted with amusing gravitas by a talented, and in some cases, well-endowed cast.
Set in 18th-century Germany, the narrative focuses on Pitt’s Carmilla, a vixenish and voracious vampire whose bloodlust knows no bounds, compelling her to seduce a bevy of young beauties. The term “Hammer glamor” is in full bloom here, and the lesbian subtext – more overt here than in other versions, as befits the permissiveness of the era -- qualifies this as an exploitation film, albeit with a pre-feminist bent, as Carmilla is the center of attention throughout and her actions drive the story.
Madeline Smith, Pippa Steel, Dawn Addams and Kate O’Mara are appropriately attractive, while the vampire-hunting contingent includes Douglas Wilmer, Ferdy Mayne, Jon Finch (in his feature debut), and the legendary Peter Cushing as the vengeful Gen. von Spielsdorf, whose daughter Laura (Steel) is Carmilla’s first victim. As also befits the era, the violence is more explicit than in Hammer’s earlier horrors, and the period detail is well-rendered on a limited budget.
The “collector’s-edition” Blu-ray ($34.98 retail) includes multiple audio commentaries, retrospective interviews and featurettes, theatrical trailer, photo galleries, and more. Rated R. ***
ALSO AVAILABLE
BLUE MONKEY (Code Red/Kino Lorber): A metropolitan hospital is thrown into chaos when a giant, mutated (and highly infectious) insect goes on the rampage in director William Fruet’s appropriately gooey 1987 sci-fi shocker (originally titled Green Monkey and also released as Insect), boasting a decent cast: Steve Railsback, Susan Anspach, John Vernon, Gwynyth Walsh, Joe Flaherty and Robin Duke (as expectant parents), Don Lake, Helen Hughes, Joy Coghill, Sarah Polley, and Ivan E. Roth (who receives top billing in the end credits as “The Creature”). An uneasy combination of horror and humor that misses the mark but has a few inspired moments, available on Blu-ray ($29.95 retail). Rated R. **
BUSTING (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Peter Hyams wrote and directed this punchy 1974 police thriller teaming Elliott Gould and Robert Blake as vice cops who wage their own war against crime czar Allen Garfield. A textbook example of solid formula filmmaking: Well-acted, cynical, loaded with action, and neatly augmented by Billy Goldenberg’s score, with plenty of familiar faces on hand: Michael Lerner, Antonio Fargas, Cornelia Sharpe, Sid Haig, Danny Goldman, William Sylvester, Richard X. Slattery, and Logan Ramsey, available on Blu-ray ($24.95 retail), replete with audio commentaries and theatrical trailer. Rated R. ***
CHINA (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The Blu-ray bow ($24.95 retail) of director John Farrow’s 1943 adaptation of the Archibald Forbes play Fourth Brother, pairing Alan Ladd and Loretta Young as American expatriates swept up in the Japanese invasion of Shanghai in 1941, as they aid Chinese guerrillas attempting to repel the invaders. Bonus features include audio commentary and theatrical trailer.
COPSHOP (Briarcliff Entertainment/Open Road Films/Universal Pictures Home Entertainment): Producer/director/screenwriter Joe Carnahan’s R-rated shoot-‘em-up stars Frank Grillo (also a producer) as a con artist who allows himself to be arrested in a small Nevada town in order to hide out from hired assassin Gerard Butler (also a producer), but plans unsurprisingly go awry, with Alexis Louder, Toby Huss, Chad L. Coleman, and Ryan O’Nan are also caught in the crossfire, available on DVD ($29.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($34.98 retail).
CRY MACHO (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment): The indefatigable Clint Eastwood produced, directed, and stars in this award-winning, PG-13-rated drama based on screenwriter N. Richard Nash’s best-selling novel, set in the late 1970s and detailing the unlikely relationship between a disillusioned ex-rodeo star and the youngster (Eduoardo Minett) he is hired to escort from Mexico by the boy’s father (Dwight Yoakam), available on DVD ($29.98 retail), Blu-ray ($34.98 retail), and 4K Ultra HD combo ($49.98 retail), each replete with behind-the-scenes featurette.
GOLDEN EARRINGS (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The Blu-ray bow ($24.95 retail) of director Mitchell Leisen’s 1947 adaptation of a Yolanda Foldes novel, starring Ray Milland as a British agent who encounters a mysterious and alluring Gypsy (Marlene Dietrich) while on a perilous undercover mission in Nazi Germany. Yes, the film’s title inspired the name for the ‘70s rock group Golden Earring. Bonus features include audio commentary and theatrical trailer.
“HINTERLAND”: COMPLETE COLLECTION (Acorn TV): The title tells all in this seven-disc DVD collection ($79.99 retail) of all 13 feature-length episodes from the entire 2013-’16 run of the award-winning BBC crime series set in Wales, starring Richard Harrington as a former London cop whose attempts to come to terms with past trauma are complicated by the cases he investigates in tandem with local cop Mali Harris, with Hannah Daniel, Alex Harries, and Aneirin Hughes in support. Bonus features include behind-the-scenes featurettes for all three seasons.
HOMEBODIES (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Director/screenwriter Larry Yust’s genuinely unique 1974 black comedy focuses on a group of senior citizens that retaliates against the impending demolition of their Cincinnati brownstone by murdering those attempting to evict them and renovate the property. The venerable cast is laden with familiar faces, including Peter Brocco, Frances Fuller (in her final feature), Paula Trueman, Ruth McDevitt, Ian Wolfe, Kenneth Tobey, Douglas V. Fowley, Wesley Lau, and William Hansen (in his final feature). Uneven at times, but it definitely has its moments – to say nothing of a small but fervent following. Both the DVD ($14.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) include audio commentary, theatrical trailer and TV spot, and more. Rated PG. **½
JET PILOT (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Winston C. Hoch’s dazzling aerial photography is the best thing about this hokey 1957 Cold War melodrama starring John Wayne as an American Air Force pilot who becomes romantically involved with defecting Soviet agent Janet Leigh. Filming originally began in 1949 (!) under the direction of Josef von Sternberg, but RKO president Howard Hughes spent years on the film’s post-production, by which time RKO had gone bust. A curio, at best -- and Wayne, Leigh, and von Sternberg were dismissive of the result. The Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) includes bonus features. **
THE NAKED APE (Code Red/Kino Lorber): Hugh Hefner and Playboy Magazine financed this witless 1973 adaptation of the 1967 Desmond Morris pop best-seller, detailing the evolution of man – and sexuality -- in a series of animated and live-action comic vignettes, featuring Johnny Crawford and gorgeous Victoria Principal (who later claimed, accurately, that this dud derailed her big-screen career). This was the only feature scripted and directed by award-winning theater director Donald Driver, available on DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail). Rated PG (!). *
NEEDTOBREATHE: INTO THE MYSTERY (Greenwich Entertainment/Kino Lorber): Chris Phelps makes his feature debut as producer/director of this documentary focusing on the popular, Tennessee-based Southern rock group as they gather together during the COVID-19 pandemic in secret to record their album “Into the Mystery,” exploring their friendship, inspirations, and creative process in interesting, thoughtful terms. The DVD retails for $19.95. ***
NIGHT HAS A THOUSAND EYES (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Edward G. Robinson headlines director John Farrow’s 1948 adaptation of Cornell Woolrich’s novel as a phony mentalist who descends into depression when his so-called visions start coming true, with Gail Russell, John Lund, Jerome Cowan, Virginia Bruce, William Demarest, Onslow Stevens, and Richard Webb in support, available on DVD ($14.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.95 retail), each boasting audio commentary and theatrical trailer.
THE SHOW (Shout! Studios/Shout! Factory): Mitch Jenkins directed this adaptation of screenwriter Alan Moore’s popular graphic novel stars Tom Burke as an intrepid explorer on a quest to locate a stolen artifact in London’s supernatural underworld, with Ellie Bamber, Siobhan Hewlett, Christopher Fairbank, Sheila Atim, and Moore himself, available on Blu-ray ($22.98 retail), replete with bonus features including behind-the-scenes featurette, original short films, and trailer.
“SNOWPIERCER”: THE COMPLETE SECOND SEASON (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment): Executive producer Bong Joon-ho's award-winning 2013 science-fiction saga, based on Jacques Lob's graphic novel Le Transperceneige, formed the basis for this award-winning, futuristic TNT series set aboard the titular super-train, traveling the globe non-stop following a planetary apocalypse and which symbolizes class warfare and social injustices on-board. Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Alison Wright, Rowan Blanchard, Mickey Sumner, Annalise Basso, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Lena Hall, and Sean Bean round out the regular cast. All 10 episodes – plus bonus features -- from the 2021 season are available on DVD ($24.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.98 retail).
TRY HARDER! (Greenwich Entertainment/Kino Lorber): Director Debbie Lam makes her producing debut with this illuminating documentary feature focusing on five students – Alvan Cai, Shealand Fairchild, Rachael Schmidt, Ian Wang, and Sophia Wu – who attend Lowell High School in San Francisco, one of the most noteworthy public schools in the nation, as they prepare to embark on their collegiate careers, including the pressure put on them by parents and themselves. Unexpectedly emotional at times, and an encouraging portrait of the future generation, available on DVD ($19.95 retail). ***½
ZEROS AND ONES (LionsGate Home Entertainment): Writer/director Abel Ferrara’s award-winning, R-rated political thriller stars Ethan Hawke in a dual role, as an American operative desperately attempting to prevent a terrorist attack on the Vatican while also seeking access to his imprisoned twin brother (also played by Hawke), who may hold the key to the plot, available on DVD ($19,98 retail) and Blu-ray ($21.99 retail).
(Copyright 2022, Mark Burger)
