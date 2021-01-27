video vault

PICK OF THE WEEK
THE TRAIN (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The fourth of five collaborations between Burt Lancaster and director John Frankenheimer, this fact-based 1964 World War II thriller is perhaps their best – relentlessly exciting, refreshingly intelligent, and technically brilliant.
The year is 1944, and the liberation of occupied Paris is imminent, so Col. Franz von Waldheim (Paul Scofield), a devoted aesthete, orders the Jeu de Palme Museum to be ransacked and its great works of art to be transported immediately to Germany.
The French Resistance is determined to prevent this, despite the protestations of railway supervisor Labiche (Lancaster), who firmly believes that no human life is worth sacrificing for a painting – or the pride of a nation. This is certainly a more thoughtful theme than the usual WWII shoot-'em-up, adding an extra texture to the Oscar-nominated screenplay.
Thus commences an unforgettable game of cat-and-mouse, as Labiche's repeated attempts to thwart the transfer are matched by von Waldheim's increasing obsession to kill him. Scofield plays von Waldheim as a cultured intellectual, one who believes that Labiche's sheer physicality and brute strength aren't a match for his cunning. Lancaster and Scofield are in top form, as is Jeanne Moreau in a potentially thankless role as Labiche's protector and potential love interest.
Maurice Jarre's superb score is also a major asset, and the action sequences remain breathtaking. Never mind miniatures, those are real trains being wrecked. I daresay that The Train is a perfect movie.
The special-edition Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) includes audio commentaries, theatrical trailer, and more. ****
ALSO AVAILABLE
12 HOUR SHIFT (Magnet Label/Magnolia Home Entertainment): Writer/director Brea Grant combines black comedy and bloodletting in this award-winning shocker starring “scream queen” Angela Bettis as a drug-addled nurse whose scheme to kill patients and sell their organs to a trafficking ring goes very, very wrong. David Arquette (also a producer), Chloe Farnsworth, Kit Williamson, Nikea-Gamby Turner, and Mick Foley also star, available on DVD ($26.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.98 retail).
BEATS (Music Box Films Home Entertainment): Director Brian Welsh's award-winning adaptation of Kieran Hurley's coming-of-age play (scripted by both) focuses on best friends Cristian Ortega (in his screen debut) and Lorn Macdonald in 1994 Scotland, on the eve of the government's crackdown on rave parties, as they seek out one last bash. Brash and gritty, with Benjamin Kracun's black-and-white cinematography adding considering ambiance. ***
BENJAMIN (Artsploitation Films/Kino Lorber): Comedian Simon Amstell wrote and directed this award-winning comedy starring Colin Morgan in the title role of a neurotic filmmaker suffering pangs of conscience – and a possible burgeoning romance – on the eve of his latest, semi-autobiographical film's release. Occasionally inspired, but mostly cloying and coy, despite amusing performances. Rated R. **
CRY FREEDOM (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Richard Attenborough's sprawling 1987 adaptation of Donald Woods's non-fiction best-sellers Biko and Asking for Trouble (the film's original title) dramatizes the friendship between the crusading newspaper editor Woods (played by Kevin Kline) and impassioned South African activist Steve Biko (Denzel Washington) during the erupting anti-apartheid movement in 1970s Africa. Penelope Wilton plays Wendy Woods, with Alec McCowen, John Thaw, Ian Richardson, Kevin McNally, Timothy West, John Hargreaves, and Zakes Mokae in support. Extremely well-made and well-intentioned, if a bit overstated, and some criticized the film for focusing more on Woods than Biko, yet it's faithful to the source material, and earned Oscar nominations for Best Supporting Actor (Washington), Best Original Score, and Best Song (“Cry Freedom”), available on Blu-ray ($24.95 retail), replete with audio commentary and theatrical trailer. Rated PG. ***
THE DEVIL'S WEDDING NIGHT (Code Red/Kino Lorber): In this atmospheric but middling 1973 Euro-trash shocker (originally titled Il plenilunio delle vergini and also released as Full Moon of the Virgins), Mark Damon plays rival twin brothers whose search for a cursed ring leads them to Transylvania's own Castle Dracula, where they encounter a seductive countess (Rosalba Neri) with her own bloodthirsty agenda, available on Blu-ray ($29.95 retail), replete with bonus features. Rated R. *½
ECHO BOOMERS (Saban Films/Paramount Home Entertainment): Based on true events, writer/director Seth Savoy's slick but shallow crime drama stars Patrick Schwarzenegger as a recent college graduate who becomes entangled with criminals who pillage the homes of the affluent and wealthy. This aspires to social relevance but fails to resonate in any way. Besides, once you've seen the gang trash a house, you've seen them trash them all – and in slow-motion every time. Lesley Ann Warren appears briefly as a reporter and Michael Shannon (adding a misplaced touch of class) steals his every scene as a ferocious fence. Rated R. *
INGAGI (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The Blu-ray bow ($29.95 retail) of the notorious 1930 pre-Code “documentary” purporting to follow an expedition led by one Sir Hubert Winstead (a totally fictitious individual) into the heart of darkest Africa to study a tribe of gorilla-worshiping savages. Much of the “exploration” is stock footage from silent films, and many actors playing natives are wearing black-face makeup. By the time the film's bogus origins were revealed, it had already cleaned up at the box-office. No one ever went broke underestimating the intelligence of the public. Bonus features include audio commentary.
LENA & SNOWBALL (LionsGate): Melissa Collazo headlines director Brian Herzlinger's family-friendly, PG-rated comedy/drama as a lonely teen who befriends a white lion club that has managed to escape from poachers whose bumbling efforts to retrieve it cause further chaos, available on DVD ($14.98 retail).
MAX CLOUD (Well Go USA Entertainment): Writer/director/executive producer Martin Owen's light-hearted science-fiction romp (originally titled The Intergalactic Adventures of Max Cloud) stars Isabelle Allen as a young gaming enthusiast in 1990s Brooklyn who is accidentally whisked away to participate in her favorite video game, joining forces with the titular hero (Scott Adkins) as he watches war against his nemesis (John Hannah), available on DVD ($24.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.98 retail).
THE MILAGRO BEANFIELD WAR (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Eight years after his Oscar-winning debut, Robert Redford returned to the director's chair for this lyrical and leisurely 1988 fable based on the novel by John Nichols (who scripted with David S. Ward), detailing the conflict that arises between peasant farmer Chick Vennera and the powers-that-be in a small New Mexico village. Christopher Walken, Melanie Griffith, John Heard, Daniel Stern, Sonia Braga, Richard Bradford, Ruben Blades, James Gammon, M. Emmet Walsh, Julie Carmen, Jerry Hardin, and Freddy Fender round out a strong ensemble cast, and Dave Grusin won the Academy Award for Best Original Score. The Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) includes audio commentary and theatrical trailer. Rated R. ***
MINUTE BODIES (Dedalus Films/Icarus Films Home Video): Augmented by a score by his band Tindersticks and subtitled The Intimate World of F. Percy Smith, first-time writer/producer/editor/director Stuart A. Staples's feature documentary explores the life and work of the noted, British-born naturalist and documentary filmmaker F. Percy Smith (1880-1945), available on DVD ($26.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($34.98 retail), the latter including four bonus short films made by Smith himself.
NAVAJO (Kit Parker Films/MVD Entertainment Group): Filmed entirely at Canyon de Chelly in Arizona, writer/director Norman Foster's 1951 pseudo-documentary offers a comprehensive and respectful depiction of Native American culture, as embodied by an orphaned Navajo boy (Francis Kee Teller, in his one and only film) struggling to find his place in the world after being forced to attend a state-run boarding school. A dated but fascinating artifact which earned Oscar nominations for Best Documentary Feature and Best Cinematography (black-and-white), available on DVD ($19.95 retail), replete with bonus features including audio commentary. **½
THE RAGING MOON (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Bryan Forbes adapted Peter Marshall's best-selling novel and directed this well-mounted, compassionate, award-winning 1971 tearjerker detailing the unexpected romance that develops between disabled patients Malcolm McDowell and Nanette Newman (the real-life Mrs. Forbes) in a London clinic. A flop in its native England, this was better-received in the United States (retitled Long Ago, Tomorrow). Both the DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) include audio commentary and trailers. Rated PG. ***
THE RIVER (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The Blu-ray bow ($24.95 retail) of director Mark Rydell's 1984 drama starring Sissy Spacek and Mel Gibson as a Tennessee couple struggling to keep their farm from foreclosure at the hands of Spacek's former beau (Scott Glenn), now a successful businessman bent on building a dam on their property. Well-acted, well-intentioned, and well-made, but ultimately too hokey for its own good. Four Oscar nominations: Best Actress, Best Original Score, Best Cinematography, and Best Sound, with a special award for sound effects editing. Bonus features include audio commentary and trailer. Rated PG-13. **½
A SKELETON IN THE CLOSET (TLA Releasing): Nicolas Teté wrote, produced, and directed this romantic comedy (originally titled Todos tenemos un muerto en el placard o un hijo en el closet) starring Facundo Gambandé as a man who returns home to Argentina to ask his parents for money so he can move to Denmark with his boyfriend – only to be dumped while his family dithers. In Spanish with English subtitles, available on DVD ($24.99 retail).
“SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS”: THE COMPLETE TWELFTH SEASON (Nickelodeon Home Entertainment/Paramount Home Entertainment): The titular sea sponge (voiced by Tom Kenny) soaks up more underwater fun in all 27 episodes from the 2018-'19 season of the long-running, award-winning animated Nickelodeon children's series, which earned an Emmy nomination as Outstanding Short Form Animated Program, available in a three-DVD collection ($13.99 retail).
WANDER (Saban Films/Paramount Home Entertainment): Aaron Eckhart headlines producer/director April Mullen's R-rated thriller set in the titular town, as a tormented private eye who becomes convinced his latest case is somehow connected to his daughter's death, with Tommy Lee Jones, Heather Graham, Katheryn Winnick, Brendan Fehr, and Raymond Cruz in support, available on DVD ($19.98 retail).
