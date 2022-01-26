video vault

PICK OF THE WEEK
THE GREAT POSTAL HEIST (Cinema Libre Studio): Something many of us take for granted – the U.S. Postal Service – earns an eye-opening examination in this award-winning feature documentary from editor/producer Sheila Dvorak and first-time editor/cinematographer/director Jay Galione.
Galione was inspired to make the film by his father Robert, a 30-year postal employee who contended with reams and reams of bureaucratic red tape as he tried to better the workplace situation for himself and his fellow workers. His experiences are echoed by other postal workers, as they discuss the systematic dismantling and politicization of the Post Office over the last 50 years.
The Great Postal Heist isn’t flashy or slick, but it needn’t be. The interviewees discuss their stories and express their opinions in a clear, sincere fashion. They genuinely care about the integrity of the Post Office, and the film is very much a tribute to these workers, who have repeatedly dealt with toxic-workplace situations. Among the others who offer their opinions are Congressman Stephen Lynch, economist Richard Wolff, and legendary consumer advocate Ralph Nader, among others. Watching this, the term “going postal” isn’t quite so funny.
The Great Postal Heist is available on Video-on-Demand and on The DVD ($19.95 retail), the latter boasting a bonus Q&A session with Galione and Dvorak. ***
ALSO AVAILABLE
“BILLIONS”: SEASON FIVE (Showtime Entertainment/CBS Home Entertainment/Paramount Home Entertainment): The animus between hard-driving U.S. attorney Paul Giamatti and quick-fingered financial expert Damian Lewis continues to simmer in all 12 episodes from the 2020-’21 season of the award-winning Showtime drama series, co-starring Corey Stoll, Roma Maffia, Asia Kate Dillon, Maggie Siff, and Jeffrey DeMunn, available in a four-disc DVD collection ($33.99 retail).
DANCING WITH CRIME/THE GREEN COCKATOO (Cohen Media Group/Kino Lorber): A Blu-ray double-feature ($29.95 retail) of vintage British film-noir thrillers: Dancing With Crime (1947), directed by John Paddy Carstairs, stars Richard Attenborough and real-life wife Sheila Sim as a couple enmeshed in London’s black market when they investigate a friend’s murder; and The Green Cockatoo (1937), directed by William Cameron Menzies and based on a Graham Greene story, stars John Mills as a Soho nightclub entertainer who takes on the racketeers who murdered his brother (Robert Newton).
DEAR EVAN HANSEN (Universal Pictures Home Entertainment): Ben Platt reprises his Tony-winning role in director Stephen Chbosky’s PG-13-rated adaptation of the hit Broadway musical (which won six Tonys in all), in the title role of a troubled teenager coming to terms with the suicide of a classmate, which compels him to confront his own demons, with Julianne Moore, Amy Adams, Kaitlyn Dever, Amandla Stenberg, and Colton Ryan in support, available on DVD ($29.98 retail) and DVD/Blu-ray combo ($34.98 retail), each replete with bonus features.
“FINDING ALICE”: SERIES 1 (Acorn TV): Creator/executive producer Keeley Hawes headlines this offbeat ITV drama series in the title role of a middle-aged woman whose move into her dream house is shattered when her partner (Jason Merrells), who designed the house, unexpectedly dies in a fall. Kenneth Cranham, Joanna Lumley, Nigel Havers, Gemma Jones, and Isabella Pappas round out the regular cast, and all six feature-length episodes from the inaugural 2021 season are available on DVD ($39.99 retail).
“GOMORRAH”: THIRD SEASON (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The rise of a Neapolitan crime family is dramatized in this award-winning drama series based on Roberto Saviani’s non-fiction best-seller and subsequent 2008 feature film, starring Marco D’Amore in the pivotal role of an ambitious heir whose rash actions put him and his family in jeopardy, in all 12 episodes from the 2017 season, each available on DVD ($39.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($49.95 retail), each replete with Italian (with English subtitles) and English audio options.
THE GROUNDS (Indican Pictures): Producer/director/co-screenwriter Peter O’Melia’s 2018 feature debut details the unlikely friendship that develops between a booze-soaked, cheerfully irresponsible gardener (Trevor Morgan) and the reclusive, suicidal millionaire (Michael Welch) whose grounds he tends. This combination of lowbrow comedy and character-driven drama isn’t always steady, but worth seeing for fine performances by Morgan, Ashley Hinshaw (as Welch’s secretary), Allison Paige (as Welch’s sister), and particularly Welch. The DVD ($24.99 retail) includes behind-the-scenes featurette. **½
HARD TARGET (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Eastern action maestro John Woo made his American bow with this slick, stylish 1994 variation of Richard Connell’s classic story The Most Dangerous Game, starring Jean-Claude Van Damme as an drifter in New Orleans who clashes with a sadistic band of hunters (led by Lance Henriksen and Arnold Vosloo) who target human beings. One of the better vehicles for the “Muscles from Brussels,” he outshines glamorous but wooden leading lady Yancy Butler, while Henriksen and Vosloo chew the scenery with aplomb and Wilford Brimley contributes a jolly late-inning cameo appearance as Van Damme’s Cajun uncle (!). Biggest laugh: Van Damme’s character is named “Chance Boudreaux” and when asked why he replies: “My mama took one.” Both the Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) and 4K Ultra HD combo ($39.95 retail) include the R-rated theatrical version and unrated international cut, audio commentary, retrospective interviews, and more. **½
IT’S NOTHING MAMA, JUST A GAME (Mondo Macabro/CAV Distributing): Originally titled No es nada, mama, solo un juego and released stateside as Beyond Erotica, writer/producer/director Jose Maria Forque’s R-rated 1974 psycho-sexual shocker stars David Hemmings as a debauched plantation owner who indulges his sexual kinks by hunting down young women on his estate, with Andrea Rau, Francisco Rabal, and Alida Valli in support. In English and Spanish with English subtitles, available on Blu-ray ($24.99 retail), replete with bonus features including audio commentary, retrospective interviews, and more.
THE LAST TYCOONS (Distrib Films/Icarus Films Home Video): Florence Strauss directed this eight-episode 2019 documentary mini-series (originally titled Le temps des nababs) explores the renaissance of French cinema from 1945 to 1980, highlighting the producers who made the films that have endured ever since. In French with English subtitles, available on DVD ($19.99 retail).
NATIONAL LAMPOON’S MOVIE MADNESS (Code Red/Kino Lorber): The Blu-ray bow ($29.95 retail) of the flimsy, fatally unfunny three-part comedy anthology (originally titled National Lampoon Goes to the Movies) directed by Henry Jaglom and first-timer Bob Giraldi, utterly wasting an all-star cast including Robby Benson, Richard Widmark, Diane Lane, Candy Clark, Peter Riegert, Christopher Lloyd, Ann Dusenberry, Robert Culp, Olympia Dukakis, Bobby DiCicco, Joe Spinell, Elisha Cook, Fred Willard, Teresa Ganzel, Margaret Whitton, Mary Woronov, Dick Miller, Henny Youngman, Rhea Perlman, and Julie Kavner (in her feature debut). Originally filmed 1981, this limped into (few) theaters in 1983 before being relegated to late-night cable … where it belongs. Rated R. *
“PARAMOUNT BLU-RAYS” (Paramount Home Entertainment): The latest Blu-ray bows of popular films released by Paramount Pictures, each replete with bonus features: The 25th-anniversary edition of the award-winning, PG-13-rated animated feature Beavis and Butt-Head Do America (1996), based on Mike Judge’s popular television series, retailing for $17.99; the 50th-anniversary edition of Hal Ashby’s award-winning, PG-rated cult classic Harold and Maude (1971), starring Bud Cort and Ruth Gordon as the titular duo, which retails for $25.99; the award-winning 1978 romantic comedy/fantasy Heaven Can Wait (1981), co-directed by Warren Beatty and Buck Henry, which earned the Oscar for Best Art Direction/Set Decoration and nominations for Best Picture, Best Director(s), Best Actor (Beatty), Best Supporting Actor (Jack Warden), Best Supporting Actress (Dyan Cannon), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, and Best Original Score, which retails for $17.99; the Blu-ray Steelbook ($17.99 retail) of John Hughes’s R-rated 1987 comedy smash Planes, Trains, and Automobiles, teaming Steve Martin and John Candy; and the 40th-anniversary edition of the fact-based, PG-rated historical epic Reds (1981), which won Oscars for Best Director (Warren Beatty), Best Supporting Actress (Maureen Stapleton), and Best Cinematography, with nominations for Best Picture, Best Actor (Beatty), Best Actress (Diane Keaton), Best Supporting Actor (Jack Nicholson), Best Original Screenplay, Best Art Direction/Set Decoration, Best Editing, Best Costume Design, and Best Sound, which retails for $17.99.
“RICK & MORTY”: THE COMPLETE FIFTH SEASON (Adult Swim/Warner Bros. Home Entertainment): The misadventures of mad scientist Rick and timid grandson (both voiced by Justin Roiland) continue in all 10 episodes – plus bonus features -- from the 2021 season of the Emmy-winning, Adult Swim animated fantasy series created by executive producers Dan Harmon and Roiland, available on DVD ($24.98 retail), Blu-ray ($29.98 retail), and Blu-ray Steelbook ($39.99 retail).
“ROY ROGERS: HIS FIRST & LAST DOUBLE FEATURE” (Verdugo Entertainment/MVD Entertainment Group): A self-explanatory Blu-ray twin-bill ($29.95 retail) boasting the first and last starring vehicles for legendary cowboy star Roy Rogers (1911-’98): Under Western Stars (1938), which earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song (“Dust”); and the PG-rated Mackintosh and T.J. (1975). Each film boasts bonus features.
“SYLVIA KRISTEL 1970S COLLECTION” (Cult Epics/CAV Distributing): The title tells all in this limited-edition, four-film selection showcasing sex siren Sylvia Kristel (1952-2002), each replete with bonus features: Alain Robbe-Grillet’s 1975 drama Playing With Fire (Le jeu avec le feu), in French with English subtitles; Wim Verstappen’s 1978 World War II drama Pastorale 1943, in Dutch with English subtitles; 1978’s Mysteries, co-starring Rutger Hauer and Rita Tushingham, in Dutch with English subtitles; and Sigi Rothemond’s 1974 comedy Julia, in English and German with English subtitles, available on DVD ($79.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($99.95 retail).
TO HELL AND BACK (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Audie Murphy plays himself in this well-rendered 1955 adaptation of his best-selling autobiography, dramatizing his service during World War II, in which he was the most decorated American soldier. Easily the best film directed by Jesse Hibbs, this was an enormous box-office hit and emphasizes realism over melodrama, although Murphy (who is very good) was understandably reluctant to revisit his past. Marshall Thompson, Charles Drake, Jack Kelly, Paul Picerni, Gregg Palmer, Susan Kohner (in her feature debut), and David Janssen also star, available on Blu-ray ($24.95 retail), including audio commentary and theatrical trailer. ***
(Copyright 2022, Mark Burger)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.