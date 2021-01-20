video vault

PICK OF THE WEEK
PRINCE OF DARKNESS (Scream Factory/Shout! Factory): After a disappointing experience with Big Trouble in Little China (1986) – which has since become a cult classic – John Carpenter returned to his low-budget roots and scared up a winner with this imaginative 1987 shocker that defies easy description but unquestionably delivers the chills.
Led by a priest (the ever-intense Donald Pleasence), graduate students from a local university congregate at an abandoned monastery situated on L.A.'s skid row to investigate a mysterious ancient cylinder in the cellar. Not only is the object thousands of years old, it's made of a substance unknown to man, and what's inside appears to be alive … and kicking.
Needless to say, strange and horrific events soon commence, in a fascinating (if frayed) combination of quantum physics, precognitive dreams, and good old-fashioned Satanic panic. There's even an AIDS allegory, as the students become infected with a form of demonic possession that compels them to commit evil acts.
Augmented by Carpenter's pounding score and a mounting sense of dread, Prince of Darkness is much more than the standard-issue slasher fare that proliferated in the 1980s. It's horror, science-fiction, and scientific theory wrapped up in one scary package.
The collector's-edition 4K Ultra HD combo ($34.98 retail) includes audio commentary, retrospective interviews, theatrical trailer, and more. Rated R. ***
ALSO AVAILABLE
AMIGO SKATE, CUBA (Indican Pictures): Producer/director Vanesa Wilkey-Escobar's feature debut is an award-winning documentary that follows the efforts of the titular, Miami-based movement to bring skateboards and the love of skateboarding to the people of Cuba despite repeated opposition from the authorities. Colorful but occasionally repetitious, with first-rate cinematography by Chris Wedding. In English and Spanish with English subtitles. **½
“BETTER CALL SAUL”: SEASON FIVE (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment): Producer Bob Odenkirk reprises his role as shifty attorney Jimmy McGill (AKA “Saul Goodman”) in this critically acclaimed spin-off of AMC's classic crime series Breaking Bad, created by executive producers Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, which is set before the events of Breaking Bad. Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, Tony Dalton, and Giancarlo Esposito round out the regular cast. Nominated for seven Emmy Awards including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (Esposito), and two for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series. All 10 episodes from the 2020 season are available on DVD ($27.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($35.99 retail), each boasting bonus features including audio commentaries, behind-the-scenes featurettes, gag reel, and more.
BORN TO BE (Kino Lorber): Director/co-producer Tania Cypriano's award-winning feature documentary (originally titled Transformation) profiles the work of Dr. Jess Ting, a renowned surgeon at New York's Mount Sinai Center for Transgender Medicine and Surgery, as well as five of his patients as they adjust to their new lives, available on DVD ($19.95 retail) replete with bonus features.
“THE CAPTAINS COLLECTION” (Shout! Factory): A Blu-ray selection ($74.98 retail) of four feature-length documentaries directed and hosted by William Shatner that examine the enduring legacy of the Star Trek phenomenon: Get a Life! (2002), The Captains (2011), The Captains Close Up (2013), and Chaos on the Bridge: The Untold Story Behind Trek's Next Generation (2014), each replete with bonus features. In addition, Shout! Factory has also released The Captains Collection in a bundle with Shatner's album Has Been, which retails for $104.96.
A CASE OF EMERGENCY (Kino Lorber): Seven emergency nurses from around the nation discuss their duties and share their experiences in this award-winning feature documentary from executive producer/director Barbara Jones, which began production before the COVID-19 pandemic, and which unexpectedly provided a potent third act for this timely and sincere undertaking, available on DVD ($19.95 retail). ***
LE CHOC DU FUTUR (Cleopatra Entertainment/MVD Entertainment Group): Writer/producer/composer/director Marc Collin's feature debut (originally titled The Shock of the Future) explores the rise of synthesizers in '70s music, as personified by an ambitious young dee-jay (appealing Alma Jodorowsky) attempting to break into the industry. In French with English subtitles, available on DVD ($19.95 retail). **½
THE CLEANSING HOUR (RLJE Films): Producer/editor/co-writer/director Damien LeVeck's supernatural shocker, expanded from his 2016 short film, stars Ryan Guzman and Kyle Gallner as best friends who produce live streaming exorcisms for Internet broadcast, only to have their latest subject (Alix Angelis) turn out to be actually possessed. Gruesome and darkly humorous, this is frequently messy (in more ways than one), but the special effects are terrific and the twist ending a neat surprise. The DVD ($27.97 retail) includes audio commentary and more. **½
THE CRAFT: LEGACY (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment): Executive producer Zoe Lister-Jones wrote and directed this belated, PG-13-rated follow-up/reboot of the 1996 horror hit, in which a quartet of teenaged girls delve into the dark practice of witchcraft, available on DVD ($17.96 retail) and Blu-ray ($34.99 retail), each replete with bonus features.
THE HARD WAY (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The Blu-ray bow ($24.95 retail) of director John Badham's slick 1991 comedy/thriller stars Michael J. Fox as an obnoxious Hollywood actor who taps hard-boiled cop James Woods to show him the ropes for an upcoming role. An odd combination of show-biz satire and violent action, with Woods more likable and funnier than Fox (!). A snarling Stephen Lang plays the serial killer who taunts Woods, with Annabella Sciorra, Luis Guzman, LL Cool J, Christina Ricci, Delroy Lindo, and Penny Marshall on hand. Bonus features include audio commentary, featurettes, deleted scenes, and more. Rated R. **½
LUPIN III: THE FIRST (GKIDS/Shout! Factory): The exploits of the titular master thief continue in writer/director Takashi Yamazaki's animated adventure, in which he attempts to decipher the secrets of the mysterious Bresson Diary before it falls into the hands of a secret conspiracy determined to resurrect the Third Reich, available on DVD/Blu-ray combo ($26.98 retail) and limited-edition SteelBook edition ($32.98 retail).
MARTIN EDEN (Kino Lorber): Producer/screenwriter/director Pietro Marcello's award-winning adaptation of Jack London's 1909 novel stars Luca Marinelli in the title role of an ambitious writer determined to better his station in life, marry a wealthy young student (Jessica Cressy), and achieve literary fame – unaware of the potential consequences that await him. In Italian with English subtitles, available on DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95), each boasting bonus features including audio commentary and theatrical trailer.
OPEN UP TO ME (Corinth Films): Simo Halinen wrote and directed this award-winning 2013 drama (originally titled Kerron sinulle kaiken) stars Leea Klemola as a transgender woman who has managed to keep her past life under wraps – until she becomes involved with an unhappily married soccer coach (Peter Franzen) unaware of her secret. In Finnish with English subtitles, available on DVD ($24.95 retail).
“PARAMOUNT 4K ULTRA HD COMBOS” (Paramount Home Entertainment): A selection of films released by Paramount Pictures, each making their debuts as 4K Ultra HD combos: Producer/director Michael Mann's R-rated 2004 thriller Collateral ($29.99 retail), which earned Oscar nominations for Best Supporting Actor (Jamie Foxx) and Best Editing; Frank Capra's 1946 classic It's a Wonderful Life, ($29.99 retail), which earned Oscar nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor (James Stewart), Best Editing, and Best Sound Recording; Tony Scott's 1986 PG-13-rated blockbuster Top Gun ($24.99 retail), which won the Oscar for Best Song (Berlin's inescapable “Take My Breath Away”) and earned nominations for Best Editing, Best Sound, and Best Sound Effects Editing; and four films starring Eddie Murphy: 1983's Trading Places ($25.99 retail), which earned an Oscar nomination for Elmer Bernstein's score; 1984's R-rated blockbuster Beverly Hills Cop ($25.99 retail), which earned an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay; 1986's PG-13-rated The Golden Child ($25.99 retail); and 1988's R-rated Coming to America ($25.99 retail), which earned Oscar nominations for Best Costume Design and Best Makeup. Each film boasts bonus features.
“PROFESSOR LOUIE & THE CROWMATIX: MUSIC FROM HURLEY MOUNTAIN” (Woodstock Records/MVD Entertainment Group): Subtitled “Legacy of a Historic Americana Town,” this self-explanatory DVD ($19.95 retail) showcases the Grammy-nominated folk band as they pay (and play) tribute to the history of Hurley, NY, featuring interviews with and stories told by members of The Hurley Heritage Society interspersed with the group's music.
QUEEN OF HEARTS: AUDREY FLACK (Film Movement): Producer Deborah Shaffer and editor Rachel Reichman co-directed this informative, engaging feature documentary showcasing the life and work of the versatile, venerable, still-vigorous artist Audrey Flack, who personally recounts in unpretentious fashion the circumstances in her life and how those influenced her career, available on DVD ($24.95 retail), replete with bonus features. ***
THE ROAD TO MANDALAY (Film Movement): Writer/producer/director Midi-Z's award-winning 2016 drama stars Ko Kai and Wu Ke-Xi as Burmese immigrants struggling to survive and sustain their relationship after illegally crossing the border into Thailand. In Burmese and Thai with English subtitles, available on DVD ($24.95 retail), which includes the 2018 short film On the Border.
TENDER MERCIES (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Robert Duvall finally took home the Oscar as Best Actor for Bruce Beresford's low-key 1983 melodrama in which he plays a faded, alcoholic country-music star attempting to rebuild his life after meeting a kind-hearted widow (Tess Harper in her screen dedut) and her young son (Allan Hubbard in his only screen role). Not a lot of surprises but sincere and well-acted by a cast that also includes Ellen Barkin, Betty Buckley, Wilford Brimley, Lenny Von Dohlen (in his screen debut), and Paul Gleason, with Horton Foote winning the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay and additional nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Song (“Over You”). The special-edition Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) includes audio commentary, retrospective documentary, and theatrical trailer. Rated PG. ***
(Copyright 2021, Mark Burger)
