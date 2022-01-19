video vault

PICK OF THE WEEK
THE DRY (IFC Films/RLJE Films): One of the hot tickets at last year’s RiverRun International Film Festival, producer/director/co-screenwriter Robert Connolly’s award-winning, contemporary film noir is a solid, absorbing (and award-winning) adaptation of Jane Harper’s best-selling 2006 novel.
Eric Bana (also a producer) stars as Aaron Falk, a federal agent who returns to his remote, drought-ridden home in the Australian Outback to attend the funeral of his childhood best friend, who apparently killed his wife and young son before turning the gun on himself. If that weren’t enough, Falk had departed 20 years before when he and the same friend were implicated in the death of Falk’s girlfriend. His return is therefore regarded with mistrust and suspicion by some of the locals.
With the help of childhood friend flame Genevieve O’Reilly and rookie constable Keir O’Donnell, Falk delves into the case while contending with his own guilt. If the solution to one case is less compelling than the solution to the other, it scarcely matters. The film juggles a lot of elements and characters in cool, controlled fashion, and Stefan Duscio’s superb cinematography captures the barren beauty of the region, a place of hidden secrets and simmering tensions, and some of those secrets will remain hidden forever. All told, The Dry is a satisfying, sometimes scintillating whodunit.
Both the DVD ($27.97 retail) and Blu-ray ($28.96 retail) include behind-the-scenes featurettes. Rated R. ***
ALSO AVAILABLE
THE 7TH DAWN (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The Blu-ray bow ($24.95 retail) of director Lewis Gilbert’s 1964 adaptation of Michael Keon’s loosely fact-based novel The Durian Tree, set in post-World War II Malaysia, starring William Holden as an American expatriate and mercenary torn between the British and the Communist-backed movement for the country’s “independence.” Freddie Young’s cinematography adds flavor to this overlong, overwrought potboiler that never really comes to a boil. Also released as The Seventh Dawn, with Susannah York, Tetsuro Tamba, Michael Goodliffe, Maurice Denham, Beulah Quo, and glamorous Capucine (then Holden’s inamorata) in support. **
“BUTTER ON THE LATCH & THOU WAST MILD AND LOVELY: TWO FILMS BY JOSEPHINE DECKER” (Oscilloscope Laboratories): The title tells all in this twin-bill of critically acclaimed independent features by editor/story writer/director Josephine Decker: Her 2013 narrative debut feature The Butter on the Latch, and her 2014 drama Thou Wast Mild and Lovely, which she also produced. Both the DVD ($27.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.99 retail) boast bonus features including audio commentary for each film.
“COBRA KAI”: SEASON 3 (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment): The legacy of the big-screen Karate Kid franchise lives on in the Emmy-nominated Netflix comedy/drama series in which co-executive producers Ralph Macchio and William Zabka reprise their roles as long-standing martial-arts rivals Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence, with Martin Kove also back as the antagonistic sensei John Kreese. All 10 episodes from the 2021 season – plus deleted scenes and blooper reel – are available on DVD ($30.99 retail).
HIVE (Zeitgeist Films/Kino Lorber): Writer/director Berta Basholli’s award-winning, fact-based debut feature stars Yllka Gashi stars as a war widow whose attempts to form an independent business meet with scorn and oppression by the patriarchal society in which she lives, forcing her to rebel against those constraints. In Albanian with English subtitles, available on DVD ($19.95 retail).
INHERIT THE WIND (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The Blu-ray bow ($24.95 retail) of director Daniel Petrie’s award-winning 1999 adaptation of the classic Jerome Lawrence/Robert E. Lee play dramatizing the 1925 Scopes Monkey Trial, in which the theory of evolution was debated in a heated courtroom battle between opposing lawyers Jack Lemmon and George C. Scott (in his final feature), with star-studded support from Piper Laurie, Beau Bridges, Lane Smith, Tom Everett Scott, John Cullum, Kathryn Morris, Dirk Blocker, and Royce D. Applegate. Can’t-miss material with a can’t-miss cast. Lemmon earned an Emmy nomination as Outstanding Lead Actor in a Mini-Series or Movie and Bridges one as Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Mini-Series or Movie. Bonus features include audio commentary and trailers. Rated PG. ***
JOY WOMACK: THE WHITE SWAN (Film Movement): First-timers Dina Borlis (writer/editor/producer) and Sergey Gavrilov (producer/cinematographer) co-directed this stylish documentary feature following the career of the titular ballerina, the first American graduate of the Bolshoi Ballet, as she struggles to succeed, although not without personal and professional sacrifice. A must for ballet buffs and a sympathetic portrait of ambition and aspiration, available on DVD ($24.95 retail), which includes bonus features. ***
“THE KARATE KID COLLECTION” (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment): A self-explanatory 4K Ultra HD combo ($75.99 retail) of the original Karate Kid trilogy, written by Robert Mark Kamen, directed by John G. Avildsen, starring Ralph Macchio and Noriyuki “Pat” Morita, each rated PG and each replete with bonus features: The Karate Kid (1984), for which Morita earned an Oscar nomination as Best Supporting Actor; The Karate Kid Part II (1986), which earned an Oscar nomination for Best Song (“Glory of Love”), and The Karate Kid Part III (1989).
KAREN DALTON: IN MY OWN TIME (Greenwich Entertainment/Kino Lorber): Producer/cinematographer Richard Peete and first-time editor/director Robert Yapkowitz co-directed this somber but enlightening documentary feature (originally titled In My Own Time: A Portrait of Karen Dalton) tracing the life of the renowned folk singer, born Jean Cariker (1937-’93), whose career was tragically derailed by substance abuse and AIDS, featuring interviews with colleagues (including Nick Cave and Lacy J. Dalton), as well as daughter Abralyn Baird and granddaughter Becky, available on DVD ($19.95 retail). ***
MEMORY HOUSE (Film Movement): Writer/director Joao Paulo Miranda Maria’s award-winning feature debut stars Antonio Pitanga as an itinerant worker who retreats into his past as he contends with racism in contemporary Brazil. In German and Portuguese with English subtitles, available on DVD ($24.95 retail), replete with audio commentary and bonus short film The Girl Who Danced With the Devil (2016).
MOMENTS LIKE THIS NEVER LAST (Utopia Distribution/Vinegar Syndrome): A limited-edition Blu-ray ($34.98 retail) of filmmaker Cheryl Dunn’s feature documentary tracing the meteoric life of the controversial New York artist Dash Snow (1981-2009), whose career was derailed by drug abuse, leading to his death from a heroin overdose, although his legacy lingers to this day. Special features include director Q&A, bonus scenes, and trailer.
MOSLEY (Saban Films/Paramount Home Entertainment): Kirby Atkins makes his feature debut as writer/director of this family-friendly, PG-rated animated fantasy detailing the adventures of a tribe of giants searching for its homeland, featuring the vocal talents of Rhys Darby, Lucy Lawless, John Rhys-Davies, Temuera Morrison, and Atkins himself, available on DVD ($9.96 retail).
ONLY THE ANIMALS (Cohen Media Group/Kino Lorber): Screenwriter/director Dominik Moll’s award-winning 2019 adaptation of Colin Niel’s novel Seules les betes) follows a disparate group of characters whose paths – and intentions – intersect following the inexplicable disappearance of a wealthy Parisian (Valeria Bruni Tedeschi), with Denis Menochet, Laure Calamy, Damien Bonnard, Nadia Tereszkiewicz, Bastien Bouillon, and Niel himself on hand. In French with English subtitles, available on DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail).
THE RED ANGEL (Arrow Video/MVD Entertainment Group): Yasuzo Masumura directed this 1966 adaptation of Yoriyoshi Arima’s novel (originally titled Akai tenshi) set during the Chinese/Japanese conflict of 1939, starring Ayako Wakao as a compassionate young nurse traumatized by the despair and she destruction she witnesses. In Japanese with English subtitles, available on Blu-ray ($39.95 retail), boasting audio commentary, original trailer, image gallery, newly filmed introduction, and more.
SHOCK (Arrow Video/MVD Entertainment Group): A special-edition Blu-ray ($39.95 retail) of Italian horror maestro Mario Bava’s final film, an award-winning 1977 shocker (originally titled Schock) starring Daria Nicolodi and John Steiner as a couple whose marriage unravels when her son (David Colin Jr.) from a previous marriage seemingly becomes possessed by his dead father. Released in the United States as Beyond the Door II (which has no relation to this film but did feature Colin), with Bava’s son Lamberto contributing to the screenplay, this is uneven but has its spooky moments == and a must for Bava buffs. Bonus features include Italian (with English subtitles) and English-dubbed audio options, audio commentary, retrospective interviews, theatrical trailer and television spots, image gallery, and more. Rated R. **
“THE SOMMERDAHL MURDERS”: SERIES 2 (Acorn TV): A two-disc DVD collection ($34.99 retail) of all eight episodes from the 2021 season of the popular mystery series adapted from Anna Grue’s series of best-selling novels by creator/writer/executive producer Lolita Bellstar, starring Peter Mygind in the title role of a troubled homicide detective whose investigations are hampered by his wife (Laura Drasbaek), who’s been having an affair with their best friend (Andre Babikian). In Danish with English subtitles.
THIS GAME CALLED MURDER (Kino Lorber): Writer/producer/director Adam Sherman’s award-winning black comedy details the misadventures of the dysfunctional, deranged Wallendorf dynasty, including murderous shoe mogul Ron Perlman, conniving wife Natasha Henstridge, and their daughter (Vanessa Marano), a social-media celebrity seeking her parents’ approval, available on Blu-ray ($29.95 retail), featuring behind-the-scenes interviews and trailer.
THREE WOMEN (Kino Classics): The Blu-ray bow ($29.95 retail) of Ernst Lubitsch’s this silent 1924 adaptation of the Yolande Maree novel Lillis Ehe in which mother Paulene Frederick and daughter May McAvoy vie for the affections of dashing Lew Cody, who surreptitiously covets their estate and keeps opportunistic mistress Marie Prevost on the side. Bonus features include audio commentary.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE AND FANTASY (Film Movement): Ryusuke Hamaguchi (of Drive My Car acclaim) wrote and directed this award-winning drama (originally titled Guzen to sozo) is a three-part anthology detailing the interactions of three female characters in contemporary Japan. In Japanese with English subtitles, available on DVD ($19.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.99 retail), each boasting bonus features.
