video vault

PICK OF THE WEEK
THE GREAT ESCAPE (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Producer/director John Sturges scored a direct hit with this 1963 adaptation of Paul Brickhill’s fact-based 1950 best-seller detailing the carefully plotted Allied escape from the Stalag Luft III prisoner-of-war camp during World War II.
The stellar cast is unforgettable: Steve McQueen, James Garner, Richard Attenborough, Donald Pleasence, Charles Bronson, James Coburn, Gordon Jackson, David McCallum, James Donald, Nigel Stock, and Hannes Messemer, the latter doing a fine job of humanizing the camp commandant – and who can forget McQueen’s climactic motorcycle chase across the German countryside, which solidified his star status?
The film takes considerable dramatic license – there were no American prisoners in the camp, much less a motorcycle chase – but is nonetheless a fitting tribute to the heroes of Stalag Luft III, loaded with suspense and drive. This is a long movie but never a boring one, and once the actual escape commences, Sturges maintains the momentum right through to the end.
The film’s only Oscar nomination was for Ferris Webster’s editing, but Elmer Bernstein’s iconic score was unaccountably overlooked. Nevertheless, The Great Escape became the biggest box-office hit of its year, gave a career boost to several of its actors, and is widely regarded as the template by which other P.O.W. movies are compared.
The special-edition, two-disc 4K Ultra HD combo ($39.95 retail) includes audio commentaries, retrospective documentary, featurettes and interviews, theatrical trailer, and more. ****
ALSO AVAILABLE
THE ACCUSED (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): William Dieterle directed this 1949 adaptation of June Truesdale’s novel Be Still, My Love/Strange Deception starring Loretta Young as a psychology professor consumed by guilt after she kills an attacker (Douglas Dick) in self-defense and tries to make it look like a suicide. Robert Cummings, Wendell Corey, Sara Allgood, Mickey Knox, Ann Doran, and Sam Jaffe round out the cast, available on Blu-ray ($24.95 retail), replete with audio commentary and theatrical trailer.
ALL MY SONS (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The Blu-ray bow ($24.95 retail) of the 1948 adaptation of Arthur Miller’s Tony-winning play, with Edward G. Robinson as a guilt-riddled industrialist whose wartime transgressions come back to haunt him when his son (Burt Lancaster) unexpectedly discovers them. Stagey but sincere, although the lead performances and Russell Metty’s cinematography hold up. Bonus features include audio commentary and trailers. ***
AMONG THE LIVING (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Albert Dekker dominates this fast-paced if predictable melodrama in a dual role, as a murderous maniac on a rampage and his twin brother, who falls under suspicion for the crimes. Susan Hayward, Harry Carey, and Frances Farmer also appear, but the highlight is Theodor Sparkuhl’s noir-ish cinematography. The Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) includes audio commentary and trailers. **½
BEYOND DARKNESS (Severin Films/MVD Entertainment Group): Claudio Fragasso (under the pseudonym “Clyde Anderson”) directed and co-wrote this R-rated 1990 supernatural shocker (originally titled La casa 5) starring Gene Le Brock as a young minister who moves his family into the house where a series of murderous Satanic rites previously occurred. Guess what happens next? The special-edition two-disc Blu-ray ($34.95 retail) includes CD soundtrack, retrospective interviews, and more.
“CORINTH FILMS HISTORICAL DRAMA COLLECTION” (Corinth Films): The title tells all in this five-film selection of award-winning, fact-based dramas on DVD ($44.95 retail): Emily Watson stars in 2009’s Within the Whirlwind, directed by Marlene Gorris; 2010’s Habermann (in German with English subtitles); 2010’s Remembrance (in English, German and Polish with English subtitles); 2011’s Calm at Sea (in French and German with English subtitles), directed by Volker Schlondorff; and 2016’s The Chronicles of Melanie (in German, Latvian and Russian with English subtitles).
DEVIL AND THE DEEP (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The Blu-ray bow ($24.95 retail) of this pre-Code 1932 adaptation of Maurice Laurroy’s novel Sirenes et Tritons melodrama detailing the tensions between young sailor Cary Grant and commanding officer Charles Laughton, who suspects the younger man of seducing his wife (Tallulah Bankhead) – unaware that another officer (Gary Cooper) is the culprit. Bonus features include audio commentary and trailers.
DOUBLE WALKER (Cranked Up Films/Kino Lorber): Story writer and first-time producer Sylvie Mix stars in screenwriter/director/cinematographer Colin West’s supernatural thriller as the ghost of a murdered woman who exacts vengeance against those she deems responsible, available on Blu-ray ($29.95 retail).
GOLDEN NEEDLES (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Having scored a direct hit with the classic Enter the Dragon (1973), director Robert Clouse’s 1974 follow-up ranks as one of the oddest martial-arts melodramas ever, starring Joe Don Baker as an American soldier of fortune hot on the trail of a priceless statue containing the title needles in Hong Kong. Any resemblance to The Maltese Falcon (1941) is likely intentional, and an eclectic cast includes Elizabeth Ashley, Jim Kelly, Roy Chiao, Ann Sothern, and a merrily hammy Burgess Meredith. Lalo Schfrin’s quintessentially ‘70s score is a highlight. The Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) includes audio commentary, theatrical trailer, and more. Rated PG. **
HOT SATURDAY (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The Blu-ray bow ($24.95 retail) of the 1932 pre-Code adaptation of Harvey Fergusson’s novel, starring Nancy Carroll as a small-town bank clerk scandalized when rumors run rife that she spent the evening with wealthy neighbor Cary Grant. Randolph Scott, Jane Darwell, Edward Woods, Lillian Bond, and Grady Sutton also appear. Bonus features include audio commentary and trailers.
THE MAFU CAGE (Scorpion Releasing/Kino Lorber): Lee Grant and Carol Kane offer full-tilt turns in director Karen Arthur’s 1978 adaptation of Eric Wesphal’s play Toi et les nuages) as unbalanced siblings whose isolation and inter-dependent relationship descends into madness. Also released as My Sister, My Love and Don’t Ring the Doorbell (!), this is certainly more ambitious than the usual exploitation schlock, yet never finds its groove, despite John Bailey’s cinematography and a tight ensemble cast that also includes James Olson and Will Geer (in his final feature). Still, worth a look. The special-edition Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) includes audio commentaries, retrospective interviews, still gallery, and more. Rated R. **
THE MAN WITH THE ANSWERS (Artsploitation Films/Kino Lorber): Stelios Kammitsis wrote, co-produced, and directed this award-winning drama focusing on the unexpected relationship that develops between retired Greek diving champ Vasilis Magouliotis and hitchhiker Anton Weil on a cross-country European drive. In English, German, Greek, and Italian with English subtitles, available on DVD ($19.95 retail), replete with bonus features.
THE MANY SAINTS OF NEWARK (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment): This R-rated prequel to the celebrated HBO series The Sopranos, produced and co-scripted by series creator David Chase, dramatizes the early years of future crime boss Tony Soprano, played by Michael Gandolfini (son of the late James, who played the role to great acclaim), with Alessandro Nivola, Leslie Odom Jr., Jon Bernthal, Corey Stoll, Billy Magnsson, John Magaro, Ray Liotta, and Vera Farmiga in support, available on DVD ($29.98 retail), Blu-ray ($34.98 retail), and 4K Ultra HD combo ($44.98 retail), each replete with bonus features.
“PARAMOUNT 4K ULTRA HDS” (Paramount Home Entertainment): The latest selection of 4K Ultra HDs from Paramount Pictures, each boasting bonus features: Barry Sonnenfeld’s 1991. PG-13-rated feature directorial debut The Addams Family ($25.99 retail), which earned an Oscar nomination for Best Costume Design; the 30th-anniversary edition of Ernest Dickerson’s R-rated debut feature Juice ($25.99 retail); the 25th-anniversary edition of Wes Craven’s award-winning, R-rated 1996 shocker Scream ($29.99 retail), the fifth installment of which is due for release this year; and Martin Scorsese’s fact-based, R-rated 2013 drama The Wolf of Wall Street ($25.99 retail), which earned five Oscar nominations: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor (Leonardo DiCaprio), Best Supporting Actor (Jonah Hill), and Best Adapted Screenplay.
THE PINK JUNGLE (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Delbert Mann directed this 1968 adaptation of the Alan Williams novel Snake Water, with James Garner, George Kennedy, and Eva Renzi navigating the jungles of South America for a secret diamond mine. The sturdy cast, which also includes Nigel Green, Michael Ansara, George Rose, and Val Avery, is squandered in this picturesque but clumsy action romp. Both the DVD ($14.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) include theatrical trailer. *½
RETRIBUTION (Severin Films/MVD Entertainment Group): A three-disc Blu-ray special edition ($44.95 retail) of writer/director Guy Magar’s 1987 debut feature, a low-budget shocker starring Dennis Lipscomb (in a rare lead) as a disillusioned artist who survives a suicide attempt but is possessed by the malevolent spirit of a sadistic criminal. Uneven but watchable, with good use of seedy Los Angeles locations and a stalwart cast including Leslie Wing, Suzanne Snyder, George Murdock, Harry Caesar, and Hoyt Axton (as the dogged detective the case), and look fast for Magar as a cabbie. Bonus features include theatrical version and extended Dutch-language cut, audio commentary, CD soundtrack, retrospective interviews, and more. Rated R. **
THE SECRET OF THE BLUE ROOM (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The Blu-ray bow ($24.99 retail) of director Kurt Neumann’s 1933 whodunit, a quintessential “old-dark-house” mystery starring Gloria Stuart as a woman whose three suitors vie for the opportunity to prove their mettle by spending the night in the titular blue room of Castle Hellsdorf where three unsolved murders occurred 20 years before. Reportedly shot in six days, this is creaky but fast-moving and bolstered by a solid cast including Lionel Atwill, Paul Lukas, Edward Arnold, Onslow Stevens, Russell Hopton, and William Janney. Bonus features include audio commentary and trailers. **½
“WOKE”: SEASON 3 (Breaking Glass Pictures): Writer/director Sullivan Le Postec created this award-winning drama series (originally titled Les engages) details the personal and professional lives of the passionate activists who work at a LBGTQ center, in all three episodes from the 2021 season, featuring an ensemble cast including Mehdi Meskar, Eric Pucheu, Adrian De La Vega, Denis D’Arcangelo, and Nandu Harry. In French with English subtitles, available on DVD ($24.99 retail).
(Copyright 2022, Mark Burger)
