PICK OF THE WEEK
THE USUAL SUSPECTS (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): One of 1995’s very best films and one of the best modern film-noir thrillers ever, director Bryan Singler’s dazzling, byzantine crime thriller remains a textbook example of the genre.
Kevin Spacey, who won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, plays Verbal Kint, a handicapped con man and one of the few survivors of a fiery shootout in Los Angeles Harbor. In flashback, he relates to FBI agent Chazz Palminteri and local cop Dan Hedaya how he and his fellow thieves (Gabriel Byrne, Stephen Baldwin, Kevin Pollak, and the uproarious Benicio Del Toro) met in a police lineup weeks before and were recruited for a heist by the elusive, enigmatic Keyser Soze – a criminal so notorious that some don’t believe he exists.
But indeed he does exist and indeed he is lethal, as the gang soon discovers. To reveal more would spoil the narrative’s exquisitely executed twists and turns. Christopher McQuarrie’s screenplay – his first – won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay, and the top-flight cast also includes Pete Postlethwaite, Giancarlo Esposito, Suzy Amis, and Peter Greene.
It’s a major understatement to say that Singer and Spacey have each had controversies in recent years, but if one can overlook that, this is a superb, near-flawless film.
Both the special-edition Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) and 4K Ultra HD combo ($39.95 retail) include audio commentaries, retrospective and vintage interviews, deleted scenes and gag reel, trailers and TV spots, and more. Rated R. ****
ALSO AVAILABLE
ASHGROVE (Cranked Up Films/Kino Lorber): Writer/producer/editor/director Jeremy LaLonde’s award-winning drama stars executive producer/writer Amanda Brugel and writer/producer Jonas Chernick as a couple trying to salvage their relationship during a global pandemic. Low-key but lugubrious, this ambitious, timely attempt to expand genre parameters falls short, and Ian LaFeuvre’s sappy ballads don’t help matters any – but there is a neat late-inning twist. Both the DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) include behind-the-scenes featurettes. **
“BACKSTROM”: SERIES 2 (Acorn TV): Kjell Bergqvist returns in the title role of an egotistical yet brilliant homicide detective investigating the mysterious death of a high-powered attorney (Jens Hulten), which puts his career and life in peril, in all six episodes from the 2022 season of the Swedish mystery series based on the best-selling novels by Leif G.W. Persson, with Agnes Lindstrom Bolmgren, Pekka Strong, Peshang Rad, and Rolf Lydahl rounding out the regular cast. In Swedish with English subtitles, available on DVD ($39.99 retail).
BURIED: THE 1982 ALPINE MEADOWS AVALANCHE (Greenwich Entertainment/Kino Lorber): The title tells all in this award-winning 2022 documentary co-written, produced, and co-directed by Jared Drake and first-timer Steven Siig, detailing the circumstances surrounding the massive avalanche that devastated the Alpine Meadows Ski Resort in Lake Tahoe, which remains the third deadliest avalanche in American history and has left a lasting legacy 40 years later, available on DVD ($19.95 retail).
CAGED BIRDS (Corinth Films): Oliver Rihs co-wrote and directed this award-winning, fact-based 2020 legal drama (originally titled Bis wir tot sind oder frei) sees crusading attorney Marie Leuenberger forming an unorthodox alliance with the country’s most wanted criminal (Joel Basman) -- known as “The Jailbreak King” – to effect an overhaul of the corrupt penal system in 1980s Switzerland. In German and Swiss-English with English subtitles, available on DVD ($24.95 retail).
“GEORGES SIMENON’S MAIGRET”: SEASON 2 (Kino Classics): Rupert Davies established himself as the definitive incarnation of the relentless French sleuth Commissaire Jules Maigret in the popular BBC mystery series based on the best-selling series of novels by Georges Simenon, who was so pleased by Davies’ casting that he declared “At last, I have found the perfect Maigret.” All 13 episodes from the 1961-’62 season are available in a three-disc Blu-ray collection ($49.95 retail), many never having been seen since the original broadcast.
THE GHOSTS OF MONDAY (Cleopatra Entertainment/MVD Entertainment Group): Reportedly the first horror film lensed on Cyprus, screenwriter/director Francesco Cinquemani’s chiller lifts from Dario Argento, Lucio Fulci, and The Shining (1980) as it follows a TV crew documenting supernatural phenomena in Grand Hotel Gula, with Mark Huberman (who resembles William L. Petersen) as the nervy director and Julian Sands as the boozy host. Cinquemani establishes an appropriately spooky vibe, augmented by Christina Georgiou’s score, but despite some effective moments this gets bogged down by bizarre twists and ends up a bloody jumble. Sadly, Sands recently went missing while hiking in California and this may well be one of his last films. Both the DVD ($14.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($19.95 retail) include bonus features. *½
GLORIOUS (Shudder/RLJE Films): Rebekah McKendry directed this grisly, award-winning black comedy starring Ryan Kwanten (also an executive producer) who finds himself trapped in a rest-stop bathroom with an unseen companion (delightfully voiced by J.K. Simmons) in the next stall, whose casual conversation masks ulterior motives that will directly affect Kwanten – and possibly the universe. The twitchy Kwanten gives it everything he has, David Simmons contributes some flashy cinematography, and the Lovecraftian nods are amusing, but this doesn’t quite equal the sum of its parts. Still, cult status is likely, available on DVD ($27.97 retail) and Blu-ray ($28.96 retail). **½
HEARTLAND OF DARKNESS (Visual Vengeance/MVD Entertainment Group): A “collector’s-edition” Blu-ray ($34.95 retail) of writer/director Eric Swelstad’s R-rated 1992 supernatural shocker starring Dino Tripodus (in his feature debut) as a journalist who purchases a local newspaper in Ohio and quickly finds himself enmeshed in dire doings that lead him to believe the town is populated by Satanists. Originally titled Fallen Angel and then Blood Church, this was filmed in 1989 but then lost in obscurity, despite the presence of popular “scream queen” Linnea Quigley. Bonus features include audio commentaries, retrospective and vintage interviews, the documentary Deeper into the Darkness, collectible mini-poster, trailers and TV spots, and more.
LOUDMOUTH (Greenwich Entertainment/Kino Lorber): Writer/producer/director Josh Alexander’s documentary feature shines the spotlight on the controversial Rev. Al Sharpton, president of the National Action Network (NAN) and a tireless proponent of Civil Rights, although his methodology has often proved polarizing to the masses. Seen by some as a hero and others as an opportunistic provocateur, this finds Sharpton reflecting on his life and legacy, but divulges remarkably little about his personal life, which compromises its overall impact. The DVD retails for $19.95. **½
MARCO POLO (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Rory Calhoun is wildly (but amusingly) miscast as the fabled Italian explorer in writer/director Piero Pierotti’s 1962 “spaghetti epic” dramatizing his exploits when he attempts to open trade with China in the 13th century and battles a nefarious warlord, with Yoko Tani as the alluring Chinese princess who captures his fancy. Hugo Fregonese directed extra scenes for the American release, available on DVD ($14.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.95 retail), each boasting audio commentary and theatrical trailer. *½
“MISSING IN ACTION TRILOGY” (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Chuck Norris teamed with producers Menahem Golan and Yoram Globus at Cannon Films for this trilogy of Vietnam War thrillers in which the former martial-arts champion played the heroic Col. James Braddock: 1984’s Missing in Action, 1985’s Missing in Action 2: The Beginning, and 1988’s Braddock: Missing in Action III. Each film is rated R (for obvious reasons) and each include audio commentary and trailers. The Blu-ray triple-feature retails for $59.95, and each film is available individually on Blu-ray (each $24.95 retail).
ONE HUNDRED STEPS (RaroVideo/Kino Lorber): The Blu-ray bow ($29.95 retail) of writer/director Marco Tullio Giordana’s award-winning, fact-based 2000 crime drama (originally titled I cento passi) dramatizing the life of Giuseppe Impastatos (played by Luigi Lo Cascio in a feature debut), a left-wing activist and radio broadcaster whose condemnation of the Cosa Nostra in 1970s Italy made him a target of Gaetano Badalamenti (Tony Sperandeo), a Mafia boss who lived literally 100 steps away from him. In Italian with English subtitles, replete with audio commentary.
“THE SECRETS SHE KEEPS”: SEASON 2 (Sundance Now): Laura Carmichael and Jessica De Gouw portray young mothers whose chance encounter in a Sydney suburb has yielded unforeseen consequences for both, in all six episodes from the 2022 season of the award-winning BBC1 drama series based on Michael Robotham's fact-based, best-selling novel, available on DVD ($39.99 retail), replete with behind-the-scenes featurettes.
SERGEANT RYKER (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The Blu-ray bow ($24.95 retail) of director Buzz Kulik’s 1968 military melodrama starring Lee Marvin in the title role, a Korean War veteran court-martialed for collaborating with the enemy, Vera Miles as his estranged wife, and Bradford Dillman the officer who defends him. This was originally broadcast as the two-part episode “The Case Against Paul Ryker” on Kraft Suspense Theatre in 1963, then re-edited and released to theaters to capitalize on Marvin’s big-screen stardom. Dillman and Peter Graves (as his superior) reprised their roles in the 1966 British series Court-Martial aired on ABC. Lloyd Nolan, Murray Hamilton, Norman Fell, Walter Brooke, Charles Aidman, and Don Marshall round out a familiar cast in this standard-issue courtroom opus. Bonus features include audio commentary and theatrical trailer. **
VESPER (IFC Films): Co-writers Bruno Samper and first-time producer Kristina Buozyte made their feature co-directing debut with the award-winning science-fiction saga starring Raffiella Chapman as the titular character, a teenager navigating the perilous, post-apocalyptic landscape of a dystopian future, with Eddie Marsan, Rosy McEwen, and Richard Brake in support, available on DVD ($27.97 retail) and Blu-ray ($28.96 retail), each replete with bonus features.
A WORLD APART (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Oscar-winning cinematographer Chris Menges made his feature directorial debut with this persuasive, award-winning 1988 drama set in 1960s South Africa, with Barbara Hershey as a fervent anti-apartheid activist whose devotion to the cause sparks conflict with her teenaged daughter child (Jodhi May), upon whom the responsibility for caring for the family has fallen. Hershey and May (in her feature debut) are in top form, with David Suchet, Paul Freeman, Tim Roth, Rosalie Crutchley, Adrian Dunbar, and Jeroen Krabbé in support, available on Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) replete with audio commentary, theatrical trailer, and more. Rated PG. ***
