video vault

THE LOST WEEKEND (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Filmmaker Billy Wilder (1906-2002) is justly acclaimed for his comedy classics (Some Like It Hot, The Apartment), but proved his versatility with this harrowing 1945 adaptation of Charles R. Jackson's novel, one of the most potent – and important – screen dramas of its time.
Ray Milland, then known primarily for lighter roles, delivers a devastating turn as struggling writer and (barely) functional alcoholic Don Birnam, who descends into a hellish, 72-hour downward spiral of drunken hallucinations and abject humiliation – every bit of it his own doing.
After 75 years, there are dated and histrionic moments, but The Lost Weekend is stark, unsentimental, doesn't pull many punches, and never romanticizes Birnam's addiction. Milland is superb, with excellent support from Howard da Silva as a sympathetic bartender and Frank Faylen as a resolutely unsympathetic hospital orderly.
A poor preview reaction led Paramount executives to consider shelving the film (!), but upon release it was critically hailed and a box-office smash, winning Academy Awards for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Adapted Screenplay (Wilder and Charles Brackett), with additional nominations for Best Cinematography, Best Editing, and Best Score.
The Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) include audio commentary, original radio broadcast, theatrical trailer, and more. ***½
“THE 2020 WORLD SERIES COLLECTOR'S EDITION: LOS ANGELES DODGERS” (MLB Productions/Shout! Factory): The title tells all in this eight-disc collection commemorating the Los Angeles Dodgers's six-game triumph over the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 Fall Classic, featuring the full network broadcast of all six games, plus Game 3 of the National League Division Series and Game 7 of the National League Championship Series, as well as the documentary The 2020 World Series, narrated by legendary broadcaster Vin Scully, available on DVD ($59.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($74.98 retail).
THE ALLNIGHTER (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Susanna Hoffs (of The Bangles fame) headlines this bubble-headed 1987 comedy co-written and directed by her mother, Tamar Simon Hoffs (making her feature debut in the latter capacity), as a comely co-ed romping through the Southern California surfing scene with boy-crazy roommates Joan Cusack and Dedee Pfeiffer in tow. Frankie and Annette did this sort of thing so much better – and shorter. Michael Ontkean, John Terlesky, Pam Grier, Meshach Taylor, and Phil Brock round out an attractive but ill-used cast. The special-edition Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) includes audio commentaries, theatrical trailer, and music video. Rated PG-13. *
CARO DIARIO (Film Movement Classics): Filmmaker Nanni Moretti's award-winning, autobiographical 1993 comedy (also released as Dear Diary) is structured in three acts, wherein he discusses his passion for film, prepares his latest project, and then confronts a potentially life-threatening illness. A triumph of charm and insight, this may be Moretti's best film, as well as the most self-reflective. In English, Italian, and Mandarin with English subtitles, available on DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail), each replete with bonus features. ***½
CITIZENS OF THE WORLD (Distrib Films/Icarus Films Home Video): Originally titled Lontano lontano, writer/director Gianni Di Gregorio's award-winning comedy stars himself, Giorgio Colangeli, and Ennio Fantastichini (in his final role) as retirees contemplating a move from Rome to someplace quieter, yet not quite able to leave behind their lives there. Colorful, humorous, and quietly observant, with the three leads an irresistible trio. In Italian with English subtitles, available on DVD ($26.98 retail). Rated PG. ***
DO THE RIGHT THING (Universal Pictures Home Entertainment): The 4K Ultra HD combo debut ($29.98 retail) of Spike Lee's ground-breaking, incendiary 1989 comedy/drama that takes place on the hottest day of the summer in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn, where racial tensions ultimately come to a head. Still-potent and still-timely, even if Lee occasionally overemphasizes his intent (and his directorial prowess), with a top-notch ensemble cast including Lee himself, Danny Aiello, Ossie Davis and Ruby Dee, John Turturro, Giancarlo Esposito, Richard Edson, John Savage, Bill Nunn, Frankie Faison, Samuel L. Jackson, Paul Benjamin, Robin Harris, Miguel Sandoval, Joie Lee (Spike's sister), and the screen debuts of Rosie Perez and Martin Lawrence. One of 1989's best films, this earned Oscar nominations for Best Supporting Actor (Aiello) and Best Original Screenplay (Lee). Bonus features include audio commentaries, retrospective documentaries and interviews, trailers, and more. Rated R. ***½
FEAR OF RAIN (LionsGate): Writer/director Castille Landon's PG-13-rated thriller (originally titled I Saw a Man With Yellow Eyes) stars Madison Iseman as a schizophrenic teenager obsessed with the notion that neighbor (and local teacher) Eugenie Bondurant has abducted a child, much to the concern and consternation of her skeptical parents (Katherine Heigl and Harry Connick Jr.), available on DVD ($19.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($21.99 retail), each boasting bonus features.
FILMWORKER (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The Blu-ray bow ($24.99 retail) of Tony Zierra's engaging, award-winning 2017 documentary profiling English actor Leon Vitali, who went from a co-starring role in Stanley Kubrick's 1975 period piece Barry Lyndon to becoming the filmmaker's assistant for the next 25 years – until Kubrick's final film, Eyes Wide Shut (1999), featuring interviews with such Kubrick collaborators as Ryan O'Neal, Matthew Modine, R. Lee Ermey, Danny Lloyd, Marie Richardson, and others. Bonus features include Q&A with Vitali and Zierra, and theatrical trailer. ***
“INSIDE AMY SCHUMER”: THE COMPLETE SERIES (Comedy Central Home Entertainment/Paramount): The title tells all in this seven-disc DVD collection ($39.98 retail) of all 39 episodes from the entire 2013-'16 series run of the Emmy- and Peabody Award-winning Comedy Central sketch series showcasing actress/comedienne Amy Schumer (also a creator/writer/executive producer), with guest appearances by Tina Fey, Steve Buscemi, Paul Giamatti, Jake Gyllenhaal, Liam Neeson, Lena Dunham, and others, as well as bonus features including behind-the-scenes featurettes, unaired sketched, interviews, and more.
THE KID DETECTIVE (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment): Executive producer/writer/director Evan Morgan's feature debut stars Adam Brody (also an executive producer) in the title role of a burned-out, small-town private eye who was once a prepubescent celebrity but has since fallen on hard times, until a young client (Sophie Nelisse) drops a murder case into his lap that has potentially devastating consequences. Initially light-hearted, with Jesse Noah Gruman playing Brody's character as a boy, until Morgan carefully turns the screws making the narrative truly chilling. Brody is first-rate, as is Peter MacNeill as the local high-school principal, available on DVD ($19.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.99 retail). Rated R. ***
LADY SINGS THE BLUES (Paramount Home Entertainment): The Blu-ray bow ($17.99 retail) of director Sidney J. Furie's evocative 1972 dramatization of the turbulent life and career of blues chanteuse Billie Holiday, portrayed by Diana Ross in her screen debut. This doesn't necessarily adhere to the facts, but it captures the spirit, and although Ross is certainly more glamorous than Lady Day, her powerhouse performance earned a well-deserved Oscar nomination for Best Actress, with additional nominations for Best Original Screenplay, Best Art Direction/Set Decoration, Best Costume Design, and Best Original Score. Bonus features include audio commentary, retrospective featurette, and more. Rated R. ***
MY NAME IS PEDRO (Passion River Films): Producer Lillian LaSalle's award-winning 2017 feature-documentary debut profiles Pedro Santana, formerly a special-education student who rose to prominence as a teacher and later an administrator in the East Ramapo Central School District in New York, where his “out-of-the-box” approach endeared him to many, but not to all. Santana, a nervy bundle of energy, is an engaging subject and his compassion is evident, yet a tragic twist of fate lends a bittersweet coda to the proceedings. The DVD retails for $24.95. ***
THE OTHER SIDE OF THE MOUNTAIN/THE OTHER SIDE OF THE MOUNTAIN PART 2 (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The fact-based story of Olympic hopeful Jill Kinmont, who was paralyzed in a tragic skiing mishap, is depicted in the PG-rated drama The Other Side of the Mountain (1975), based on the best-selling E.G. Valens book A Long Way Up, which earned an Oscar nomination for Best Song (“Richard's Window”), and the 1978 follow-up The Other Side of the Mountain Part 2 (rated PG). Both films star Marilyn Hassett as Kinmont under the direction of Larry Peerce (Hassett's then-husband), with Beau Bridges as Kinmont's love interest in the first film and Timothy Bottoms her love interest in the second, while Belinda J. Montgomery, Nan Martin, and William Byrant appear in both films. The Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) includes theatrical trailers and retrospective interview with Peerce.
PUZZLE OF A DOWNFALL CHILD (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Noted photographer Jerry Schatzberg made his feature debut as director/story writer of this 1970 drama starring his one-time fiancee Faye Dunaway as a former fashion model who reflects on her life after suffering a nervous breakdown. Universal had absolutely no idea how to market this admittedly flawed and indulgent film, but Dunaway delivers a powerful performance, and the cast includes Barry Primus, Viveca Lindfors, Barry Morse, and Roy Scheider, available on DVD ($14.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.95 retail), each boasting audio commentary, retrospective interview with Schatzberg, theatrical trailer, and more. Rated R. **½
RANDOM ACTS OF VIOLENCE (RLJE Films): Writer/producer/director/co-star Jay Baruchel's adaptation of co-executive producers Justin Gray and Jimmy Palmiotti's popular comic stars Jesse Williams (also an executive producer) as the creator of the Slasherman comic-book series whose latest promotional tour is hampered by the presence of a shadowy serial killer bent on imitating his work. Highly stylized but shrill, this boasts a few imaginative touches and plenty of gore, but doesn't add up to very much. Both the DVD ($27.97 retail) and Blu-ray ($28.96 retail) include bonus features. *½
