PICKS OF THE WEEK
THAT MAN BOLT (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The inimitable Fred “The Hammer” Williamson blasts, chops, and kicks his way through this 1973 “blaxploitation” ode to the James Bond series. If the inference wasn’t obvious enough, he plays Jefferson Bolt. Mere coincidence?
Our man Bolt is dapper and dangerous, lethal and loquacious, a ladies’ man and a macho man – in short, a quintessential example of the Fred Williamson screen persona. He’s an international courier sprung from prison to deliver a briefcase full of cash from Hong Kong to Mexico. What’s the money for? It doesn’t matter, because a rogues’ gallery of international assassins is out to get That Man Bolt.
Williamson, in probably his best studio film, cruises through the film with self-assured swagger, with comic relief provided by Byron Webster as his tubby British contact. The ever-foxy Teresa Graves (of Get Christie Love! fame) plays Bolt’s sexy sparring partner, Las Vegas chanteuse Samantha Nightingale, delivering a terrific rendition of “She’s a Lady” before being unceremoniously killed off after a night of romance with our hero.
It took two directors – David Lowell Rich and Henry Levin – to complete the film, which bears all the hallmarks of Universal’s early ‘70s features in that it looks like a glossy made-for-TV movie. Charles Bernstein contributes an appropriately funky score, and the action scenes deliver the goods. What more could anyone want?
The Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) includes retrospective interview with Williamson and theatrical trailer. Rated R. ***
ALSO AVAILABLE
THE ASPHYX (Kino Lorber): Noted cinematographer Peter Newbrook’s only feature as a director, this thoughtful 1972 chiller stars Robert Stephens and Robert Powell as scientists in late 19th-century England who inadvertently photograph an image of the title being (essentially death) and attempt to achieve immortality by harnessing its power – which doesn’t exactly go according to plan. Bolstered by Freddie Young’s gorgeous cinematography, this grafts existential musings onto a traditional Victorian setting. It’s not always successful, but it’s in there trying. The special-edition Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) includes both the original UK and extended US versions, audio commentary, and theatrical trailer. Rated PG. **½
BELLE AND SEBASTIAN: THE ADVENTURE CONTINUES (Film Movement): Felix Bossuet, Margaux Chatelier, and Tcheky Karyo return in this award-winning, PG-rated 2015 family adventure (originally titled Belle et Sebastien: l’aventure continue), an adaptation of Cécile Aubry’s classic novel and a follow-up to 2013’s Belle and Sebastian, in which Sebastian (Bousset) and his faithful sheepdog Belle embark on a perilous journey to rescue Angelina (Chatelier) following a plane crash in the Alps in post-World War II Switzerland, available on DVD ($29.95 retail).
DON’T LOOK AT THE DEMON (Outsider Pictures): Reportedly the first horror film made in Malaysia, producer/director/story writer Brando Lee’s chiller follows the crew of a reality-TV series called The Skeleton Crew as they investigate the haunted history of a remote mansion – and soon wish they hadn’t. Despite an attractive lead turn by latter-day scream queen Fiona Dourif (Brad’s daughter) as a moody medium, this frenetic outing (which echoes both The Grudge and The Ring) is well made but ultimately unsatisfying – including the final plot twist. The DVD ($19.99 retail) includes bonus features. *½
DRAGONS FOREVER (88 Films/MVD Entertainment Group): Jackie Chan, Sammo Hung, and Tuen Biao team up in this 1988 action blow-out (originally titled Fei lung mang jeung) as hotshot lawyers – and, of course, martial artists – hired to defend a shady chemical company in Hong Kong, only to discover it’s a front for an international narcotics syndicate. Hung and Corey Yuen also co-directed the film. In Cantonese with English subtitles, available on Blu-ray ($34.95 retail) and 4K Ultra HD combo ($44.95 retail).
FRAMING AGNES (Kino Lorber): Writer/director Chase Joynt’s award-winning feature documentary, expanded from his 2019 documentary short, reveals the history of Agnes, a transgender woman in the 1950s whose case history was discovered in the UCLA Gender Archives, as well as exploring the history of other transgender people from that era in reenactments, available on DVD ($19.95 retail), including the short film and theatrical trailer.
GIOVANNI’S ISLAND (GKIDS/Shout! Factory): The Blu-ray bow ($22.98 retail) of director Mizuho Nishikubo’s award-winning, animated drama (originally titled Jobanni no shima) set on a remote Japanese island in the days after World War II, where two brothers find solace in their father’s favorite book Night on the Galactic Railroad while Soviet forces arrive to settle on the island. In Japanese, Korean, and Russian with English subtitles, bonus features include behind-the-scenes featurette, music video, art gallery, and more.
INVISIBLE IMPRINTS (IndiePix Films): Jay Paris directed this engaging documentary that follows the Boston-based social performance troupe “beheard.world” on a journey on the Great Migration Trail from Mississippi to Chicago performing their original piece “Invisible: Imprints of Racism,” in which they encounter veterans of the Civil Rights movement and gain a first-hand understanding of the history of racism in America, augmented by Nate Tucker’s lovely score. The DVD ($24.95 retail) include audio commentary and Paris’s award-winning 2020 short film Together – 6 Feet Apart. ***
KENTRIDGE AND DUMAS IN CONVERSATION (Icarus Films Home Video): Editor/executive producer Catherine Meyburgh makes her directorial debut with this self-explanatory 2009 feature documentary in which noted South African-born artists William Kentridge and Marlene Dumas engage in a relaxed discourse on their (sometimes provocative) work, its inspirations, and their methodology. Unpretentious and informative, although art aficionados have a big head start. The DVD retails for $29.98. **½
THE LAST BOOKSHOP OF THE WORLD (IndiePix Films): Rax Rinnekangas wrote, produced, and directed this 2017 pseudo-documentary (originally titled Maailman Viimeinen Kirkakauppa) which follows a group of travelers – who deem themselves a latter-day Four Musketeers – who embark on a quixotic road trip to establish the world’s last bookshop while engaging in an endless (and occasionally pretentious) discourse on literate. A well-intentioned and beautifully photographed (by cinematographer Gorka Gomez Andreu) tribute to the written word and printed page. In English, Finnish, French, German and Spanish with English subtitles, available on DVD ($24.95 retail). **½
A LIFE’S WORK (First Run Features/Kino Lorber): Writer/producer/director David Licata’s engaging feature-documentary debut focuses on four organizations – The Champion Tree Project, the Black Gospel Music Restoration Project, Acrosanti, and the SETI (Search for Extra-Terrestrial Intelligence) Institute – in which the founders are well aware that completion will not be achieved during their lifetimes and were not motivated by financial gain. Each topic might have been worthy of a full-length documentary, but Licata displays considerable finesse in seamlessly moving from one to the other. The DVD ($19.95 retail) includes bonus shorts and additional Gospel music tracks. ***
LOVE ON THE GROUND (Cohen Film Collection/Kino Lorber): The Blu-ray bow ($29.95 retail) of writer/producer Jacques Rivette’s ethereal 1983 comedy/drama (originally titled L’amour par terre) starring Jane Birkin and Geraldine Chaplin as actresses who accept an invitation from mysterious playwright Jean-Pierre Calfin) to rehearse his latest, unfinished, semi-autobiographical play at his remote country manor. In French with English subtitles, bonus features include audio commentary and re-release trailer.
PLAN A (Menemsha Films/Kino Lorber): Siblings Doron and Yaov Paz’s adaptation of Prof. Dina Porat’s non-fiction best-seller Nakam, detailing the efforts of a band of Holocaust survivors to poison the water supply in Germany to retaliate against the millions of Jews who were killed during World War II, available on DVD ($19.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($34.95 retail).
“SESAME STREET – ELMO & TANGO: FURRY FRIENDS FOREVER” (Shout! Kids Factory/Sesame Workshop/Shout! Factory): The popular Sesame Street muppet adopts a puppy named Tango in this self-explanatory children’s DVD ($16.98 retail) including bonus features and guest appearances by Jon Batiste, Kacey Musgraves, and Keke Palmer.
SHEPHERD: THE STORY OF A HERO DOG (Shout! Studios/Shout! Factory): Screenwriter/producer/director Lynn Roth’s 2019 adaptation of Asher Kravitz’s fact-based, best-selling novel The Jewish Dog dramatizes the rise of the Third Reich in 1930s Germany as seen through the eyes of a German Shepherd belonging to a Jewish family, with the human contingent represented by Ayelet Zurer, Ken Duken, and August Maturo (in his feature debut), available on DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($22.98 retail).
SORROWFUL JONES (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The Blu-ray bow ($24.95 retail) of director Sidney Lanfield’s 1949 adaptation of Damon Runyon’s story Little Miss Marker, starring Bob Hope in the title role of a luckless bookie who winds up caring for a gambler’s young daughter (newcomer Mary Jane Saunders) while attempting to evade gangsters and woo nightclub singer Lucille Ball (in her first of four big-screen pairings with Hope). A quintessential – and charming – vehicle for Hope, with stalwart support from William Demarest, Bruce Cabot, Thomas Gomez, Houseley Stevenson, Tom Pedi (who later appeared in the 1980 version of Little Miss Marker), and newspaper columnist Walter Winchell (as the narrator). ***
UTAMA (Kino Lorber): Writer/director Alejandro Loayza Grisi’s award-winning drama stars real-life couple and non-actors Jose Calcina and Luisa Quispe as an elderly couple forced to contemplate abandoning their simple, primitive homestead in the Bolivian mountains when a catastrophic drought threatens the region – and their livelihood. In Quechua and Spanish with English subtitles, available on DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($34.95 retail).
A VIOLENT LIFE (RaroVideo/Kino Lorber): Screenwriters Paolo Huesch and Brunello Rondi co-directed this 1962 crime drama (originally titled Una vita violenta), based on a novel by filmmaker Pier Paolo Pasolini, set on the mean streets of Rome in the days following World War II, with Franco Citti as an aimless, larcenous youth who attempts to turn his life around after a stint in prison and a bout with tuberculosis, only to find that escaping his past is easier said than done. In Italian with English subtitles, available on Blu-ray ($34.95 retail) replete with bonus interviews.
(Copyright 2023, Mark Burger)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.