PICK OF THE WEEK
THE DUNWICH HORROR (Arrow Media/MVD Entertainment Group): Until Stuart Gordon’s gonzo Re-Animator (1985), the works of H.P. Lovecraft faltered on the big screen, although this 1970 adaptation of his 1928 short story was the most ambitious to date. Faithful in some ways and uneven in many, it does have its devotees.
Set in Lovecraft’s familiar New England stomping grounds of Arkham (although filmed on the California coast), Sandra Dee stars as Nancy, a college co-ed at Miskatonic University bewitched by Wilbur Whateley (Dean Stockwell), an extremely weird fellow who lives in an extremely weird house and whose family is considered the weirdest in Arkham. Wilbur’s interest in Nancy is surpassed by his obsession with the Necronomicon (another Lovecraftian standby), which does not bode well for Nancy. It’s left to Dr. Henry Armitage (Ed Begley), a noted authority on the Necronomicon and Nancy’s professor, to uncover her whereabouts and Wilbur’s ulterior motives before all hell literally breaks loose.
Daniel Haller, who earlier directed the 1966 Lovecraft adaptation Die, Monster, Die!, conjures up a surrealistic Gothic atmosphere, augmented by psychedelic visuals common for the era, and Les Baxter contributes one of his very best scores. Stockwell is marvelously creepy as Wilbur, Dee hoped this would lead to better roles but never made another feature, Sam Jaffe chews the scenery as Wilbur’s wide-eyed grandfather, and Lloyd Bochner and Talia Coppola (later Shire) provide low-key support.
This was Begley’s final feature, and as he bellows incantations at Stockwell in their climactic showdown, it’s great to watch the actor’s trademark bluster one last time. The special-edition Blu-ray ($39.95 retail) includes audio commentary, collectible booklet, retrospective interviews, theatrical trailer, and more. Rated R. **½
ALSO AVAILABLE
AFTER SHE DIED (Cranked Up Films/Kino Lorber): Writer/producer/director Jack Dignan’s award-winning feature debut, expanded from his 2019 short It Feels Like Spring, stars Liliana Ritchie (in her feature debut) devastated after her mother’s untimely death, then further stunned when her father (newcomer Paul Talbot) introduces her to his new girlfriend, a dead ringer (no pun intended) for her mother. In her feature debut, Vanessa Madrid is impressive in the dual role, even if she scarcely looks older than her onscreen daughter. Stylish and slow burning, this is an encouraging kick-off for a number of careers, but the end result doesn’t quite measure up. Both the DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($34.95 retail) include audio commentary and the short film. **
BIG TIME GAMBLING BOSS (Radiance Films/MVD Entertainment Group): A limitedl-edition Blu-ray ($34.95 retail) of director Kosaku Yamashita’s 1968 gangster saga (originally titled Bakuchiuci: Socho Tobaku) sees underworld tensions coming to a boil when an ailing mob boss rejects who favors imprisoned Tomisaburo Wakayama to assume his place instead of senior clansman Koji Tsuruta. In Japanese with English subtitles, bonus features include collectible booklet, visual essay, promotional gallery and trailer, and more.
CHICAGO (Paramount Home Entertainment): A limited-edition 20th-anniversary Blu-ray Steelbook ($19.99 retail) of director Rob Marshall’s dazzling 2002 feature debut, a grand-scale adaptation of Bob Fosse’s Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, loosely based on actual events that occurred in the titular locale, with Renee Zellweger and Catherine Zeta-Jones as a pair of imprisoned murderers whose subsequent court case becomes a national sensation – particularly when opportunistic attorney Richard Gere enters the scene. Oscar winner for Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress (Zeta-Jones), Best Art Direction/Set Decoration, Best Costume Design, Best Editing and Best Sound, with additional nominations for Best Director, Best Actress (Zellweger), Best Supporting Actor (John C. Reilly), Best Supporting Actress (Queen Latifah), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, and Best Song (“I Move On”). Bonus features include audio commentary, the retrospective documentary “Chicago” in the Spotlight, and extended musical performances. Rated PG-13. ***½
.COM FOR MURDER (Arrow Video/MVD Entertainment Group): A special-edition Blu-ray ($39.95 retail) of Nico Mastorakis’s 1992 thriller, loosely based on Goethe’s Die Leiden des jungen Werther – but more overtly inspired by Hitchcock’s Rear Window (1954) -- starring Natassja Kinski as a woman confined to a wheelchair who is being stalked by a psychopath she encountered on an internet dating site. Like most Mastorakis films, the concept is better than the execution, although an eclectic cast includes Roger Daltrey, Nicollette Sheridan, Huey Lewis, Melinda Clarke, and Julie Strain. Bonus features include behind-the-scenes featurettes, vintage interviews, trailer, and more. *½
DEATH KNOT (Well Go USA Entertainment): Writer/director Cornelio Sunny’s debut feature (originally titled Tali mati) stars Widika Sidmore and Sunny himself as siblings who return home after their mother’s unexpected suicide and encounter hostility from the residents, who believed she was a practitioner of the black arts responsible for a series of mysterious deaths over the years. In Indonesian with English subtitles, available on DVD ($19.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.98 retail).
THE DIAMOND WIZARD (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): U.S. Treasury agent Dennis O’Keefe and Scotland Yard inspector Philip Friend join forces to track down a gang creating counterfeit diamonds in this 1954 adaptation of Maurice Procter’s novel Rich is the Treasure. Also released as The Diamond, this was the first 3-D movie made in Britain. O’Keefe (under the pseudonym “Jonathan Rix”) penned the story and made his feature directorial debut, although Montgomery Tully was credited on British prints, available on DVD ($14.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail)
DIVIDE & CONQUER (Troma Films/MVD Entertainment Group): Producer/director Mercedes the Muse’s latest low-budget outing teams her with Irie Divine and Knotty Peach as a fearless trio of post-modern feminists calling themselves “The Gynos” who exact retribution upon the misogyny that runs rampant in Tromaville. Per the Troma tradition, this is loaded with gratuitous nudity and violence, a tidal wave of bodily fluids (including but not limited to blood), and chintzy special effects. A surefire – and intentional – cult contender, but hardly one of Troma’s triumphs. The never-bashful Troma founder Lloyd Kaufman voices “The Trash King,” a puppet sage seated on a commode in a sewer, and that’s one of the film’s better gags. The Blu-ray ($20.95 retail) includes bonus features. *
GHOST WARRIOR (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Director J. Larry Carroll’s only feature to date, this low-budget 1985 fantasy stars Hiroshi Fujioka as a 16th-century samurai who is frozen for 400 years before being thawed out in modern-day Los Angeles, where he finds himself hopelessly out of place and out of date. A goofy guilty pleasure, but Fujioka brings conviction to his role and Janet Julian adds decorative touches as a sympathetic scientist, available on Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) replete with audio commentary, theatrical trailer, and retrospective interview. Rated R. **
THE GRANDMASTER OF KUNG FU (Well Go USA Entertainment): Cheng Si-Yu’s 2019 fast-paced, stylish feature directorial debut stars World Wushu champion Dennis To (AKA Du Yuhang) as a martial artist who defends the honor of his fallen master (Yin Jian) during the Japanese occupation of China, lest the Japanese eradicate every Chinese martial-arts academy. To is well-matched by Naomen Eerdeni as the ruthless Japanese commander. In Mandarin with English subtitles, available on DVD ($19.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.98 retail). **½
ON THE COME UP (Paramount Home Entertainment): Sanaa Lathan makes her feature directorial debut with this PG-13-rated adaptation of the best-selling novel by Angie Thomas, starring Jamila C. Gray (in her feature debut) as an inner-city teenager and aspiring rapper who pays tribute to her slain father by embarking on a professional career, only to see her dreams compromised and exploited by the music industry. Lathan plays Gray’s mother, with Mike Epps, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and Cliff “Method” Man in support, available on DVD ($15.99 retail), with bonus music videos.
PROJECT WOLF HUNTING (Well Go USA Entertainment): Writer/director Kim Hong-Sun’s award-winning shocker (originally titled Neugdaesanyang) wherein a daring and violent jailbreak aboard a cargo ship hits an unexpected – and horrific – snag when the escaped fugitives encounter a monster in the hold. Both the DVD ($19.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.98 retail) include original Korean (with English subtitles) and English-dubbed audio options, and behind-the-scenes featurettes.
WARNING SHOT (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Director Buzz Kulik’s 1967 adaptation of Whit Masterson’s novel 711 – Officer Needs Help stars David Janssen as an L.A. detective who guns down a doctor on stakeout, claiming he pulled a gun, but the gun disappears and Janssen is suspended, leading him to ferret through various leads and suspects (and a good number of red herrings) to clear his name. Originally made for television but deemed too violent, this punchy melodrama benefits from a great use of Los Angeles locations, a jazzy Jerry Goldsmith score, and a star-studded supporting cast (although some are relegated to one-scene cameos): Ed Begley (the quintessential hard-boiled police captain), Keenan Wynn, Joan Collins, Lillian Gish, George Grizzard, Steve Allen, Carroll O’Connor, Walter Pidgeon, Stefanie Powers, George Sanders, Sam Wanamaker, and Vito Scotti. The Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) includes audio commentary and trailers. ***
WHITE WOMAN (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The Blu-ray bow ($24.95 retail) of director Stuart Walker’s 1933 adaptation of Norman Reilly Raine and Frank Butler’s play Hangman’s Whip stars Carole Lombard as a nightclub chanteuse who impetuously marries wealthy plantation owner Charles Laughton only to discover he’s a sadist prone to violent, insanely jealous outbursts. Charles Bickford, Kent Taylor, Charles Middleton, Marc Lawrence, and Percy Kilbride (in his feature debut) also appear. Bonus features include audio commentary and trailers.
A WOMAN KILLS (Radiance Films): A limited-edition Blu-ray ($34.95 retail) of the obscure 1968 mystery (originally titled La femme bourreau) that marked the feature debut of screenwriter/director Jean-Denis Bonan, in which Paris is rocked by the series of vicious murders of prostitutes, which continue unabated after the prime suspect has been executed, with Claude Merlin (in his feature debut) as the guilt-riddled executioner and Solange Pradel as the investigating detective, with whom he’s been having an affair. In French with English subtitles, bonus features include audio commentary, collectible booklet, a selection of Bonan’s short films, trailer, and more.
(Copyright 2023, Mark Burger)
