PICK OF THE WEEK
THE ITALIAN JOB (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Paramount Pictures had no idea how to market this 1969 caper comedy to American audiences, but in its native Britain it’s one of the best-loved films of all time. It was Noel Coward’s last film, director Peter Collinson’s best film, and cemented Michael Caine’s star status.
He plays Charlie Croker, a recently paroled ex-con who masterminds a daring $4 million robbery of gold bullion in Turin during a World Cup soccer match. To this end, he enlists the help of eccentric Prof. Simon Peach (the inimitable Benny Hill) to sabotage the traffic system during the heist, and the assistance of imprisoned crime boss Mr. Bridger (Coward) to bankroll the job. Complicating things is the Italian mafia, represented by Raf Vallone’s ruthless Mr. Altabani, which doesn’t take kindly to outside agitators causing trouble on their turf.
Some of the humor has dated, but The Italian Job remains a bouncy, bubbly confection with a great Quincy Jones score, great locations, great cars (and crashes), eye-popping stunt work, an unforgettable ending, and a theme song (“The Self-Preservation Society”) that will rattle around in your head long after the end credits.
And remember: “You’re only supposed to blow the bloody doors off!”
Both the special-edition Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) and 4K Ultra HD combo ($39.95 retail) include audio commentaries, retrospective documentaries and featurettes and interviews, theatrical trailers, and more. Rated PG. ***
ALSO AVAILABLE
APOSTLES (Breaking Glass Pictures): Writer/producer/director Scud’s stylish drama stars Jach Chow as a filmmaker and philosopher who invites a dozen men to a weekend retreat where they explore their sexuality (sometimes in very graphic terms) and debate about death (frequently in very pretentious terms). Rambling and self-indulgent in the extreme, with an eye-rolling finale -- although the filmmaker includes a devastating, self-parodying scene that ranks as the film’s high point. In English, Cantonese, Japanese and Portuguese with English subtitles, available on DVD ($24.99 retail). *½
BEING THUNDER (Film Movement): Writer/cinematographer/director Stephanie Lamorré’s feature documentary profiles Sherente Mishitahin Harris, a genderqueer teenager of the Narragansett Tribe of Rhode Island, whose participation in Native American dancing events is celebrated by more open-minded observers but frowned upon by others who adhere to the absolute letter of tradition, available on DVD ($29.95 retail).
BLOOD-RED OX (Breaking Glass Pictures): Writer/producer/director Rodrigo Bellott’s evocative chiller stars Mazin Akar and producer Kaolin Bass as a gay couple whose trip to the Bolivian rainforest descends into suspicion and madness. Sergio Bastani’s cinematography (appropriately blood-red in certain sequences), Chase Deso’s nerve-jangling score, and beautiful locations are a major asset, as is the chemistry between Akar and Bass (both making their feature debuts), but after a genuinely enticing and surreal build-up this goes completely off the rails and never recovers. A nice try gone awry. In English and Spanish with English subtitles, available on DVD ($24.99 retail). **
BRAINWASHED: SEX – CAMERA - POWER (Kino Lorber): Filmmaker Nina Menkes wrote, produced, and directed this award-winning documentary feature based on her lecture “Sex & Power: The Visual Language of Cinema,” in which she examines how females have been objectified in the medium, featuring interviews with historians, psychologists, and celebrities (including Rosanna Arquette and Charlyne Yi). This potentially interesting treatise is undermined by high-handed self-importance, repetition, and a meandering focus that attempts – with middling results – to tie the subject into the larger aeras of gender disparity and sexual harassment in the workplace, available on DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($34.95 retail). *½
DETECTIVE KNIGHT: REDEMPTION (LionsGate): Director/screenwriter Edward Drake’s follow-up to last year’s Detective Knight: Rogue again stars Bruce Willis in the title role, a disgraced cop sprung from prison to track down Paul Johansson’s demented prison chaplain (!) known as “The Christmas Bomber,” who leads a fanatical band of Santa-clad baddies on a series of violent bank robberies. Corey Large (who also produced and co-wrote the story with Drake), Lochlyn Munro, Beau Mirchoff, Michael Eklund, John Cassini, and Jimmy Jean-Louis also encore from the earlier film, and Detective Knight: Independence is next on the horizon. The Die Hard analogy is all too obvious, and despite playing the main character Willis appears only intermittently. Frankly, it’s depressing to know that these will likely be his last movies. Both the DVD ($19.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($21.99 retail) include behind-the-scenes featurettes. Rated R. *
MEN AT WORK (MVD Entertainment Group): Emilio Estevez wrote, directed, and co-stars with brother Charlie Sheen in this flimsy, knockabout 1990 farce about a pair of fun-loving garbagemen who stumble across an illegal scheme to dump toxic waste. Despite the siblings’ effortless chemistry, this doesn’t add up to much, although the supporting cast is solid: Leslie Hope, John Getz, Dean Cameron, Darrell Larson, Cameron Dye, John Putch, Sy Richardson (who appeared with Estevez in 1984’s superior Repo Man), and reliable Keith David (very funny as a paranoid Vietnam veteran). The “MVD Rewind Collection” Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) includes collectible mini-poster and original trailer. Rated PG-13. *½
MY IMAGINARY COUNTRY (Icarus Films Home Video): Patricio Guzman, the acclaimed Chilean documentary filmmaker, once turns his cameras on his beloved nation in this absorbing, award-winning chronicle (originally titled Mi pais imaginario) detailing the protests that rocked Chile in 2019, featuring interviews with activists who discuss their reasons – many first-hand – for standing against the economic, political and social injustices that continued to flourish 50 years after the Pinochet regime, during which Guzman himself was imprisoned). In addition to the filmmaker’s breathtaking footage of the movement’s scope, his steady and concise narration – combined with the palpable hope he has for Chile’s future – make this a timely, even inspirational look at global politics, the power of the people, and indeed the power of cinema. In Spanish with English subtitles, available on DVD ($29.98 retail). ***½
“MY LIFE IS MURDER”: SERIES 2 (Acorn): Executive producer Lucy Lawless is back on the case as ex-cop-turned-private investigator Alexa Crowe, who returns to her hometown of Auckland where she balances her personal and private lives, in all 10 episodes from the 2022 season of the popular mystery series, with series regulars Ebony Vagulans, Rawiri Jobe, and Joseph Naufahu joined by guest stars Temuera Morrison, Craig Hall, and Roy Billing, available on DVD ($59.99 retail).
MYSTERY MEN (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The 4K Ultra HD combo bow ($39.95 retail) of Kinka Usher’s only feature directorial effort to date, an overblown 1999 adaptation of Bob Burden’s comic-book series depicting the misadventures of misfit superheroes. There are some inspired moments of lunacy, but overall this is an ambitious misfire that squanders a golden opportunity and a top-flight cast: Ben Stiller, William H. Macy, Janeane Garofalo, Geoffrey Rush, Lena Olin, Wes Studi, Kel Mitchell, Paul Reubens, Luis Guzman, Eddie Izzard, Claire Forlani, Tom Waits, and Ricky Jay. Bonus features include audio commentary, retrospective featurettes, vintage behind-the-scenes featurette, theatrical trailer, deleted scenes, and more. Rated PG-13. **
NO MERCY (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Richard Gere headlines this noir-ish 1986 thriller as a Chicago cop who travels to New Orleans to track down his partner’s killer (Jeroen Krabbé) and abducts the killer’s girlfriend (Kim Basinger). Guess what happens next? Director Richard Pearce maintains a steady pace, the New Orleans locations add great atmosphere, and a solid cast includes George Dzundza, William Atherton, Ray Sharkey, Gary Basaraba, George Dickerson, Charles S. Dutton, and reliable Bruce McGill. The special-edition Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) includes retrospective interview with Krabbé and theatrical trailer. Rated R. **½
THE OFFER (Paramount Home Entertainment): Executive producers Leslie Greif and Michael Tolkin created and developed this 10-part mini-series, originally aired on Paramount+, detailing the arduous production of the Oscar-winning 1972 blockbuster The Godfather, based on the experiences of producer Albert S. Ruddy (played by executive producer Miles Teller), with Matthew Goode (as Paramount production chief Robert Evans), Dan Fogler (as screenwriter/director Francis Ford Coppola), Colin Hanks, Burn Gorman, Giovanni Ribisi, Juno Temple, Lou Ferrigno, Paul McCrane, Danny Nucci, Michael Rispoli, and Patrick Gallo (as author Mario Puzo). Both the DVD ($25.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.99 retail), each replete with bonus features.
PANTHER (MVD Entertainment Group): Mario Van Peebles produced, directed, and adapted his own novel Panther for this award-winning 1995 drama tracing the history of the Black Panther movement in 1960s, featuring a star-studded cast including Kadeem Hardison, Bokeem Woodbine, Marcus Chong, Courtney B. Vance, Tyrin Turner, Bobby Brown, Joe Don Baker, M. Emmet Walsh, Angela Bassett, Courtney B. Vance, James Le Gros, James Russo, Chris Rock, Chris Tucker, Anthony Griffith, Roger Guenveur Brown, Michael Wincott, Jenifer Lewis, Robert Culp, Mario (as Stokely Carmichael) and Mario’s father Melvin Van Peebles (also a producer), Nerferiti (in her only feature to date), and Richard Dysart (as J. Edgar Hoover). This ambitious, well-intentioned saga is engrossing and has moments of great insight, but never quite captures the overall sweep of the story. The “MVD Marquee Collection” Blu-ray retails for $24.95. Rated R. **½
POPPY (IndiePix Films): Writer Linda Niccol’s auspicious feature directorial debut stars Libby Hunsdale (in her feature debut) as a New Zealand teenager with Down Syndrome who refuses to be held back by her condition – or by her overprotective, hard-drinking older brother (Ari Boyland). Any concern that having a lead actress with Down Syndrome would be a gimmick is quickly dispelled by Niccol’s gentle approach and Hunsdale’s utterly beguiling turn, with fine support from Boyland and newcomer Seb Hunter (as Hunsdale’s boyfriend). A bit contrived at the climax but uplifting nonetheless. The DVD retails for $24.95. ***
