video vault

PICK OF THE WEEK
A COPS AND ROBBERS STORY (Greenwich Entertainment/Kino Lorber): It might sound pretentious, but director Ilinca Calugaranu’s documentary feature could be described as examining the duality of man – in this case, a man named Corey Pegues.
As a teenager in the 1980s, Pegues was a member of the notorious Supreme Team crime ring in Jamaica, Queens, dealing drugs and committing various crimes. Had it not been for a (lucky) twist of fate, he would also have committed murder. Desperate to leave the life behind, he joined the military. After his stint in the U.S. Army, he returned to New York City and became a police officer, ultimately rising to the rank of deputy inspector over a 20-year career until injury-imposed retirement in 2013.
Pegues’s past came to light when he wrote the 2016 non-fiction best-seller Once a Cop: The Street, The Law, Two Worlds, One Man, in which he divulged his past and ignited a firestorm of controversy. Despite occasional departmental criticism for associating with known felons – many of whom were childhood friends – there was no definitive evidence that Pegues was remiss in his duties as a police officer, but nor was there definitive evidence to dispute that suspicion.
Although the issues this film tackles may appear black or white at first (or even second) glance, the filmmakers keep it firmly entrenched in the grey-area middle ground, an approach more thoughtful than sensationalized. There are extensive interviews with family, friends, and former colleagues, as well as (rather distracting) re-enactments featuring Pegues’s son Corey Jr. as himself, and everyone it seems has an opinion about Corey Pegues, good or bad – and sometimes both.
Especially telling is the interview with former partner Bob Mari, who wishes Pegues had never written the book, fearing it would tarnish the department’s reputation … although it could be said it’s a little late for that, given the endless stories about racial profiling. Pegues remains a proponent of honest policing but has also spoken out against instances of corruption and cover-up within the ranks. Through it all, Pegues attempts to reconcile his past with his present. A Cops and Robbers Story isn’t perfect, but it is a perfect film for our troubled times. It couldn’t be timelier or more relevant – and is well worth a look.
The DVD retails for $19.95. ***
ALSO AVAILABLE
ABBA FOREVER: THE WINNER TAKES IT ALL (Pop Twist/MVD Entertainment Group): The title tells all in writer/producer/director Chris Hunt’s award-winning documentary feature, originally broadcast on PBS, tracing the 50-year musical legacy by the chart-topping Swedish pop group, including interviews with band members Benny Andersson, Agnetha Faltskog, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, and Bjorn Ulvaeus, as well as vintage concert footage and observations by colleagues and admirers including Neil Sedaka, Donny Osmond, Bono, and others. A must for ABBA aficionados, this goes beyond the music to convey the emotions and experiences of its participants, available on DVD ($19.95 retail). ***
APEX (RLJE Films): The umpteenth version of Richard Connell’s classic story The Most Dangerous Game, this one directed and co-written by Edward Drake, is set in the future and pits a group of hunters against prey Bruce Willis (in a role anyone could have played). Among the pursuers, it’s nice to see Neal McDonough in a leading role, and Nels Lennarson gnashes his teeth relentlessly, but this flashy but empty-headed outing is predictable, rudimentary fare, available on DVD ($29.96 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.97 retail). *½
THE CAPTURE (The Film Movement/Cinedigm): John Sturges directed this so-so, noir-ish 1950 melodrama, scripted by Niven Busch from his novel, with Lew Ayres as an injured fugitive who confesses his past transgressions to local priest Victor Jory, including his obsession with causing a man’s death and then falling for his widow (Teresa Wright). Both the DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) include audio commentary, retrospective featurettes, and more. **
“DC’S STARGIRL”: THE COMPLETE SECOND SEASON (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment): The expansion of the DC universe continues, with Brec Bassinger portraying high-school student Courtney Whitmore and her superhero alter-ego, who restores the Justice Society of America in an effort to battle the forces of evil, particularly the mysterious and malevolent “Eclipso” (Nick Tarabay) – in all 13 episodes from the 2021 season of the award-winning fantasy series created by executive producers Geoff Johns and Greg Berlanti and based on the popular DC Comics character, with Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Trae Romano, Amy Smart, and Luke Wilson rounding out the regular cast, available on DVD ($24.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.98 retail), each replete with bonus features.
THE DEAD PIT (Code Red/Kino Lorber): Writer/editor/director Brett Leonard’s 1989 feature debut details the dire goings-on at an asylum where an earthquake frees a slew of zombie-like mutants, which go on a (very) bloody rampage. Jeremy Slate plays the head psychiatrist and Cheryl Lawson (in her feature debut) a comely amnesiac, and nostalgia buffs will undoubtedly remember the old VHS box, in which the zombie’s eyes glowed if you pushed a button, but this is silly, predictable scare fare for die-hard devotees only. The special-edition Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) includes retrospective interviews and trailers. Rated R. *½
THE DECEIVERS (Cohen Media Group/Kino Lorber): Nicholas Meyer directed this 1988 adaptation of the best-selling, fact-based John Masters novel, starring Pierce Brosnan as an English soldier who attempts to infiltrate the murderous Thuggee cult in early 19th-century India. An engrossing throwback to the period pieces of the ‘30s and ‘40s, with Brosnan the quintessential stiff-upper-lip hero, available on DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.95 retail). Rated PG-13. **½
GOD’S GUN (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Leave it to producers Menahem Golan and Yoram Globus of Cannon Films to belatedly contribute to the spaghetti Western genre with this sloppy, ham-fisted 1976 oater (originally titled Diamante Lobo), starring Lee Van Cleef in a dual role as a kindly parish priest and his twin brother, a reformed gunman goaded into action when the priest is slain by sadistic outlaw Jack Palance (totally unhinged). Also on hand: Sybil Danning, Leif Garrett, Robert Lipton, Jack’s son Cody Palance (in his feature debut), and Richard Boone, who left the production midway through (hence his limited screentime) and is badly dubbed by someone else. The Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) includes audio commentary and theatrical trailer. Rated R. *
EL HOMBRE BUFALO (IndiePix Films): Inspired by true events, writer/editor/cinematographer/director David Torres’s contemporary political melodrama stars Raul Briones as a dogged young journalist whose treacherous investigation into political corruption jeopardizes not only his career but his life. Told in an expressionistic, pseudo-documentary fashion, this well-intentioned and timely opus loses its way in the second half and never recovers. Torres himself plays the mythical title character. In Spanish with English subtitles, available on DVD ($24.95 retail), replete with audio commentary, deleted scenes, and trailer. **
LAST SHOOT OUT (LionsGate): Producer/director Michael Feifer’s PG-13-rated Western melodrama stars Skylar Witte as a frontier wife who flees her murderous husband (Michael Welch) on their wedding night and seeks protection from hard-bitten gunslinger Brock Harris, with Bruce Dern, Cam Gigandet, David DeLuise, Brock Burnett, and the late Jay Pickett (in one of his last roles) caught in the crossfire, available on DVD ($19.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($21.99 retail).
THE LAUGHING WOMAN (Mondo Macabro/CAV Distributing): Director Piero Schivazappa made his writing debut with this R-rated 1969 psycho-sexual shocker (originally titled Femina ridens and also released as The Frightened Woman) starring Philippe Leroy as a wealthy sadist who drugs journalist Dagmar Lassander and holds her captive, only to have her turn the tables on him, available on Blu-ray ($29.95 retail), replete with bonus features including Italian (with English subtitles) and English audio options, audio commentary, retrospective interviews, and more.
LEGENDARY WEAPONS OF CHINA (88 Films/MVD Entertainment Group): Writer/director Chia-liang Liu stars in this R-rated 1982 martial-arts extravaganza (originally titled Shi ba ban wu yi) sees an elite band of killers determined to track down a former member who’s demeaned their order, available on Blu-ray ($29.95 retail), replete with bonus features including original Mandarin (with English subtitles) and English audio options, audio commentaries, retrospective featurettes and interviews, original theatrical trailer, and more.
MAN IN THE FIELD: THE LIFE AND ART OF JIM DENEVAN (Greenwich Entertainment/Kino Lorber): Originally titled Outstanding in the Field: The Movie, producer/director/cameraman Patrick Trefz’s feature documentary profiles acclaimed chef Jim Denevan, founder of Outstanding in the Field, an ongoing series in which he prepares gourmet feasts in spectacular natural settings, as well as delving into his often-tumultuous personal life, available on DVD ($19.95 retail). **½
MILL OF THE STONE WOMEN (Arrow Video/MVD Entertainment Group): A limited-edition two-disc Blu-ray ($59.95 retail) of director Giorgio Ferroni’s 1960 shocker (originally titled Il mulino delle donne di pietra) starring Herbert Boehme as a mad scientist who attempts to help his ailing daughter (Scilla Gabel) result in the titular tableau. Wolfgang Preiss, Pierre Brice, and Dany Carrel also star. Bonus features include four (!) different release versions of the film, audio commentary, collectible booklet, retrospective featurettes and interviews, trailers, image gallery, and more.
SUKKUBUS (Mondo Macabro/CAV Distributing): A special-edition Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) of director Georg Tressler’s 1989 supernatural thriller (originally titled Sukkubus – den Teufel im Leib), based on folklore and set in a remote region of 19th-century Switzerland, as a trio of herdsmen is preyed upon prey to the titular, sexually-driven female demon (Pamela Prati). In German with English subtitles, available on Blu-ray ($29.95 retail), replete with theatrical trailer, previews, and more.
(Copyright 2022, Mark Burger)
