video vault

PICK OF THE WEEK
VIGILANTE (Blue Underground/MVD Entertainment Group): A belated entry in the Death Wish sweepstakes, director William Lustig's self-explanatory 1982 melodrama (actually superior to most of the Death Wish sequels) unquestionably delivers plenty of action in its brisk 90-minute running time..
In typical knee-jerk fashion, the set-up is simple but crudely effective: Blue-collar working stiff Eddie Marino (reliable Robert Forster) takes the law into his own hands after his wife (Rutanya Alda) is assaulted and their young son (Dante Joseph, in his only screen role) murdered by a sadistic street gang whose members include Don Blakely and salsa singer Willie Colon (in his screen debut).
In a supreme twist of irony, the perpetrators go free while an enraged Eddie lands 30 days in the slammer for contempt of court. Once back on the street, he joins co-workers Fred Williamson, Joseph Carberry, and Richard Bright (Alda's then-husband), who have been surreptitiously wiping out criminals on their own.
The mean streets of New York have rarely looked meaner, and Jay Chattaway's persuasive score is a plus, while a solid cast of B-movie veterans includes Carol Lynley, the always-welcome Woody Strode, Steve W. James, Frank Pesce, Vincent Beck (in his final role), real-life New York cop Randy Jurgensen (also an associate producer), and the indomitable Joe Spinell, perfectly cast as a sleazy attorney.
The limited-edition 4K Ultra HD combo ($49.95 retail) includes audio commentaries, retrospective interviews, trailers and television spots, and more. Rated R. **½
ALSO AVAILABLE
AMERICAN PIE PRESENTS: GIRLS' RULES (Universal 1440 Entertainment/Universal Pictures Home Entertainment): The latest – and least – in the deathless comedy franchise, produced and directed by Mike Elliott, tries to add a new twist to the predictably raunchy proceedings by having the handsome new hunk (likable Darren Barnet) lusted after by a gaggle of high-school girlfriends. A total bore, with Ed Quinn, Barry Bostwick, and Danny Trejo wasted in small roles, although Sara Rue gets a few laughs as the saucy new principal, available on DVD ($16.98 retail). Rated R. *
“BUSTER KEATON COLLECTION, VOL. 4” (Cohen Film Collection/Kino Lorber): The title tells all in the latest twin-bill of classic silent comedies headlining legendary “Old Stone Face,” Buster Keaton (1895-1966): Go West (1925), which Keaton wrote, produced, and directed; and College (1927), which Keaton co-directed with James W. Horne. Both the DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) boast bonus features for the Keaton faithful.
CRY OF A PROSTITUTE (Code Red/Kino Lorber): Director Andrea Bianchi's R-rated 1974 crime drama (originally titled Quelli che contano and also released as Love Kills and Guns of the Big Shots) stars Henry Silva as a sadistic killer-for-hire ordered to stir up trouble between two rival gangs – only to get involved with hard-drinking ex-hooker Barbara Bouchet, now married to one of the warring godfathers, available on Blu-ray ($29.95 retail).
DAUGHTERS OF DARKNESS (Blue Underground/MVD Entertainment Group): Director/co-writer Harry Kumel puts an unusual spin on the traditional vampire legend in this 1971 chiller (originally titled Les levres rouges) in which honeymooning couple John Karlen and Danielle Ouimet fall under the spell of the mysterious Countess Elisabeth Bathory (Delphine Seyrig) and her kittenish companion (Andrea Rau) while staying at a remote inn in Belgium. Elegant and erotic, yet emotionally detached. Still, this boasts a big cult following, both among horror and arthouse aficionados, and is certainly worth a look. The limited-edition, three-disc 4K Ultra HD combo ($59.95 retail) includes audio commentaries, retrospective interviews, collectible booklet, theatrical trailers, and Francois de Roubaix's soundtrack on CD. Rated R. **½
DRAGON SOLDIERS (LionsGate): Director Hank Braxtan's R-rated creature feature pits Ruben Pla and his crack team of mercenaries against a gigantic, fire-breathing dragon that has been terrorizing a small Colorado town, available on DVD ($19.98 retail).
IRON MASK (LionsGate): Originally titled Tayna pechati drakona, director/co-screewriter Oleg Stepchenko's PG-13-rated sequel to The Forbidden Kingdom (2014) follows the continuing adventures of Jason Flemyng as an intrepid 18th-century cartographer as he becomes embroiled in international intrigue, with Jackie Chan (also a producer), Arnold Schwarzenegger (also an executive producer), Charles Dance, and Rutger Hauer (in one of his final roles) lending star-studded support, available on DVD ($19.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($16.99 retail).
JIMMY CARTER: ROCK AND ROLL PRESIDENT (Greenwich Entertainment/Kino Lorber): Executive producer/director Mary Wharton's feaure-documentary debut details the friendships between the 39th President of the United States and such music luminaries as Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, Paul Simon, Jimmy Buffett, and the late Gregg Allman – many of whom he invited to the White House to perform impromptu concerts. Laid-back and likable, this also covers Carter's life and career before and after his presidency in clear, concise fashion, available on DVD ($19.95 retail). ***
JIU JITSU (The Avenue/Paramount Home Entertainment): Dimitri Longothetis co-wrote, produced, and directed this frenetic, foolish, sci-fi/action blow-out pitting an ancient clan of mystical martial artists against alien invaders. Comic-book and video-game trappings abound, but not enough to qualify for cult status, despite a high-profile cast including Alain Moussi, Frank Grillo, Tony Jaa, Rick Yune, Marie Avgeropoulous, Juju Chan, and the ever-animated Nicolas Cage, available on DVD ($19.98 retail). Rated R. *½
LORD LOVE A DUCK (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): George Axelrod's 1966 adaptation of Al Hine's best-selling novel sends up '60s teen comedies and the generation gap in oddball (but not unappealing) fashion, with Roddy McDowall as a scheming high-school prodigy (!) besotted with dreamy classmate Tuesday Weld, whose every wish he vows to fulfill. Lola Albright (in an award-winning performance), Harvey Korman, Martin West, and the inimitable Ruth Gordon also appear in this cult classic that doesn't always connect but keeps swinging away, available on DVD ($14.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail). **½
LOVE AND MONSTERS (Paramount Home Entertainment): Dylan O'Brien stars in this PG-13-rated monster mash as an all-American teenager who braves a perilous, post-apocalyptic landscape to reunite with high-school sweetheart Jessica Henwick, with Dan Ewing, Ariana Greenblatt, and genre favorite Michael Rooker along for the ride, available on DVD ($17.96 retail), Blu-ray ($22.96 retail), and 4K Ultra HD combo ($34.99 retail).
MEAN MAN: THE STORY OF CHRIS HOLMES (Cleopatra Entertainment/MVD Entertainment Group): Writer/producer/cinematographer/director Antoine De Montremy's feature-documentary debut offers a self-explanatory chronicle of Chris Holmes, the California-born lead guitarist of the popular heavy-metal rock group W.A.S.P., as he rebuilds his life and career in Cannes, France, available on Blu-ray ($29.95 retail), replete with bonus features.
MINDING THE GAP (The Criterion Collection): Bing Liu makes his feature debut as producer, director, and cinematographer of this award-winning 2018 coming-of-age documentary feature in which he spent 12 years filming himself and childhood chums Keire Johnson and Zack Mulligan, all skateboarding enthusiasts who grew up in the blue-collar burg of Rockford, Ill., and how their friendship is tested as their lives drift apart. Academy Award nominee for Best Documentary Feature. Both the DVD ($29.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($39.95 retail) include such bonus features as audio commentary, Liu's 2010 documentary short Nuoc, outtakes, and more.
NASRIN (Virgil Films/Kino Lorber): Olivia Colman narrates writer/producer/director Jeff Kaufman's timely documentary feature tracing the life and career of Iranian attorney and human rights crusader Nasrin Sotoudeh, whose own freedom is threatened when she is detained by the government. Filmed surreptitiously on location, this offers both a hard-hitting look at an oppressive regime and a tribute to the courage and resilience of Sotoudeh, who has become an international symbol for hope and freedom. In English and Farsi with English subtitles, available on DVD ($19.95 retail). ***
THE SHADOW OF VIOLENCE (LionsGate): Director Nick Rowland's debut feature, adapted from Colin Barrett's short story Calm With Horses, stars Cosmo Jarvis as a brutish ex-boxer whose loyalties are tested when he is ordered by demented crime boss Ned Dennehy to commit a murder. A familiar storyline is bolstered by a gritty atmosphere and solid acting, especially by Barry Keoghan as Jarvis's volatile best friend. Rated R. **½
SPELL (Paramount Home Entertainment): Omari Hardwick headlines this R-rated chiller in which he is held captive by Loretta Devine, a Hoodoo priestess with diabolical designs on his soul, available on DVD ($17.96 retail) and Blu-ray ($19.96 retail), the latter boasting bonus features.
SUDDEN FEAR (Cohen Film Collection/Kino Lorber): Few performers cracked up onscreen more enjoyably than Joan Crawford, who has plenty of opportunities in this 1952 adaptation of Edna Sherry's novel, with Crawford a successful playwright who discovers her actor husband (Jack Palance) is plotting to kill her in cahoots with his mistress (Gloria Grahame) – and decides to turn the tables on them. Overblown but great fun, bolstered by Elmer Bernstein's score and Charles Lang's Oscar-nominated, appropriately noir-ish cinematography. Additional nominations for Crawford as Best Actress, Palance as Best Supporting Actor, and Best Costume Design (black-and-white). The special-edition DVD ($19.95 retail) includes audio commentary. ***
SYNCHRONIC (Well Go USA Entertainment): Writer/producer/editor Justin Benson and producer/editor Aaron Moorhead co-directed this R-rated science-fiction thriller starring Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan as a pair of New Orleans paramedics who find themselves enmeshed in a bizarre series of deaths caused by a mysterious designer drug with unexpected side effects, available on DVD ($24.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.98 retail), each replete with bonus features.
TOYS OF TERROR (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment): The title tells all in this competently made but empty-headed yuletide shocker in which a family's attempt to renovate an abandoned mansion is (seriously) complicated by supernatural toys that go on a murderous rampage. Charles Band did this sort of thing better, if not by much, with his Demonic Toys franchise. The DVD ($19.98 retail) boasts bonus featurettes. Rated R. *
YELLOW ROSE (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment): Writer/executive producer/director Diane Paragas makes her narrative feature debut with this award-winning, PG-13-rated coming-of-age drama, expanded from her 2017 short film, starring Eva Noblezada as a teen-aged Filipina immigrant in Texas struggling to pursue her dreams as a county-music singer, available on DVD ($19.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.99 retail).
(Copyright 2021, Mark Burger)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.