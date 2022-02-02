video vault

PICK OF THE WEEK
NOT KNOWING (TLA Releasing): Writer/director Leyla Yilmaz’s award-winning debut feature (originally titled Bilmenek) is a timely, well-acted domestic drama depicting a dysfunctional family in contemporary Turkey – yet the problems they face are truly of a universal nature.
Emir Ozden, in an impressive feature debut, plays Umut, a talented young water-polo player who is suspected by his teammates of being gay. Rather than confirm or deny, Umut stands his ground and refuses to answer. He does not, however, confide in his father Sinan (Yurdaer Okur), who is preoccupied by his company’s sudden downsizing, or his mother Selma (newcomer Senan Kara), a physician who is dissatisfied with her marriage. The lack of communication within the family is perhaps the greatest tragedy of all, with tensions increasing almost daily.
Some observers complained that the film didn’t delve enough into Turkish culture, yet by being a bit more generalized clarifies its plea for tolerance and understanding for an international audience. In addition to the three leads, Levent Uzumcu lends strong support as Umut’s hard-nosed but compassionate coach, and the conclusion is devastatingly ambiguous.
In Turkish with English subtitles, available on DVD ($24.99 retail). ***
ALSO AVAILABLE
BRINGING HIM BACK (TLA Releasing): Originally titled Mia y Moi, writer/executive producer/director Borja de la Vega’s debut feature stars Ricardo Gomez (also an executive producer) and Eneko Sagardoy as a gay couple whose relationship encounters turbulence during a family reunion following the death of Gomez’s mother, particularly regarding his close relationship with sister Bruna Cusi. In Spanish with English subtitles, available on DVD ($24.99 retail).
FINAL SET (Film Movement): Quentin Reynaud scripted, directed, and co-stars in this engrossing sports drama (originally titled Cinquieme set) stars Alex Lutz as a former tennis prodigy whose obsessive determination to play in the French Open strains his relationships with wife Ana Girardot (first-rate) and mother Kristin Scott Thomas. The tennis footage is superb. In French with English subtitles, available on DVD ($24.95 retail) replete with bonus Q&A session with Reynaud and Lutz. ***
FORTRESS (LionsGate Home Entertainment): Director James Cullen Bressack reunites with Bruce Willis, Jesse Metcalfe, and Chad Michael Murray in this R-rated shoot-‘em-up pitting ex-CIA agent Willis and estranged son Metcalfe against rogue agent Murray and his crack team of killers, with Kelly Greyson and Shannen Doherty caught in the crossfire. This first installment of a proposed trilogy was filmed back-to-back with the sequel, featuring much of the same cast, available on DVD ($19.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($21.99 retail).
“FUTURE BOY CONAN”: THE COMPLETE SERIES (GKIDS/Shout! Factory): A self-explanatory four-disc Blu-ray collection ($44.98 retail) of all 26 episodes from the 1978 (and only) season of the animated science-fiction series (originally titled Mirai shonen Konan) depicting the adventures of the title character, a young boy with superhuman strength who battles the forces of evil in a post-apocalyptic world ravaged by magnetic weapons that have thrown Earth off its axis. The series marked the directorial debut of future Oscar winner Hayao Miyazaki, one of the true legends of the animé format, available in an English-dubbed audio format with collectible 16-page booklet.
GAMBIT (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The Blu-ray bow ($24.95 retail) of director Ronald Neame’s splashy 1966 caper comedy starring Michael Caine as a suave cat burglar and Shirley MacLaine as the Eurasian dancer he teams up with to steal a priceless artifact from Middle Eastern tycoon Herbert Lom. Terrific chemistry between the two leads is augmented by the always-welcome Lom’s sly villainy, and the film earned Oscar nominations for Best Art Direction/Set Decoration (color), Best Costume Design (color), and Best Sound. Bonus features include audio commentaries and theatrical trailer. ***
GINTAMA: THE VERY FINAL (Eleven Arts/Shout! Factory): A DVD/Blu-ray combo ($26.99 retail) of the third (and purportedly last) installment of the popular manga franchise (also released as Gintama The Final), written and created by Hideaki Sorachi, as the heroic members of the Odd Jobs must reunite to save the Earth from an immortal menace, replete with Japanese (with English subtitles) and English audio options and collectible booklet.
THE GREAT MOMENT (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Preston Sturges scripted and directed this 1944 biographical comedy/drama based on Rene Fulop-Miller’s 1940 best-seller Triumph Over Pain, starring Joel McCrea as the 19th-century Boston dentist Dr. William Morton, who pioneered the development of anesthesia. Betty Field, William Demarest, Harry Carey, Porter Hall, Grady Sutton, Thurston Hall, and the inimitable Franklin Pangborn round out an appealing cast, but Paramount’s extensive re-editing lightened the film’s tone, displeasing Sturges, and it was not financially successful. The Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) includes retrospective featurette, theatrical trailer, and more. **½
MARIA’S LOVERS (Code Red/Kino Lorber): The Blu-ray bow ($29.95 retail) of director/screenwriter Andrei Konchalovsky’s award-winning, 1984 English-language debut, starring Nastassja Kinski in the title role of a small-town girl struggling to contend with the emotional traumas suffered by her husband (John Savage) following his return from World War II. Beautifully photographed by Juan Ruiz Anchia, with terrific period design, but too often the slow-moving narrative lapses into melodrama. The stellar supporting cast helps a lot: Robert Mitchum, Keith Carradine, Vincent Spano, Karen Young, Bud Cort, Anita Morris, Tracy Nelson, and John Goodman. Bonus features include retrospective interview with Savage and theatrical trailer. Rated R. **½
ONE DARK NIGHT (MVD Entertainment Group): Writer/director Tom McLoughlin’s 1982 debut feature (also known as Night in the Crypt and Rest in Peace) sees a sorority hazing taking place in a mausoleum where a notorious spiritualist has just been interred. Guess what happens next? This slow-moving shocker benefits from decent special effects and a fun cast including Meg Tilly, Melissa Newman, Robin Evans (in her feature debut), Elizabeth (E.G.) Daily, Leslie Speights (in her feature debut), Donald Hotton, and Adam West. The “MVD Rewind Collection” Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) includes audio commentaries, the workprint version, retrospective interviews, and more. Rated PG. **
“PRISMS AND PORTRAITS: THE FILMS OF ROSINE MBAKAM” (Icarus Films Home Video): A self-explanatory four-film DVD collection ($49.95 retail) devoted to the works of the acclaimed, award-winning, Cameroon-born filmmaker Rosine Mbakam: Her 2016 debut feature Two Faces of a Bamileke Woman (Les deux visages d’une femme Bamileke), in Cameroon Pidgin and French with English subtitles; 2018’s Chez jolie coiffure, in Cameroon Pidgin and French with English subtitles; 2021’s Delphine’s Prayers (Les prieres de Delphine), in Cameroon Pidgin and French with English subtitles; and 2021’s Prism, which Mbakam co-wrote and co-directed with Eleanore Yameogo and An van Dienderen, in French with English subtitles. Mbakam’s short films Doors of the Past (2011) and You Will Be My Ally (2013) are also included.
SAILOR SUIT AND MACHINE GUN (Arrow Video/MVD Entertainment Group): A special-edition Blu-ray ($39.95 retail) of director Shinji Somai’s award-winning 1981 adaptation of Jiro Akagawa’s novel (originally titled Sera-fuku to kikanju), an offbeat coming-of-age fable starring Hiroko Yakushimaru as an unsuspecting high-school student who ascends to the head of a notorious yakuza crime clan following the death of her father. In Japanese with English subtitles, bonus features include the original theatrical version and the uncut 1982 re-release version, retrospective documentary, trailers and TV spots, and more.
“SESAME STREET – ELMO’S WORLD: ALL AROUND THE NEIGHBORHOOD” (Sesame Workshop/Shout! Kids Factory/Shout! Factory): The title tells all in this family-friendly DVD ($19.98 retail) based on the long-running, Emmy-winning children’s series Sesame Street, focusing on the beloved muppet Elmo as he explores his neighborhood, plus the bonus feature Grover’s Jobs Through the Years Mash-Up, which follows the fuzzy monster muppet in his various occupations over the years.
STONE TIME TOUCH (IndiePix Films): Armenian-Canadian filmmaker Garine Torossian’s heartfelt, highly stylized 2007 documentary feature follows the lives of fellow Armenian-Canadians whose people emigrated to Canada after surviving the Armenian Genocide in the early 20th century, with award-winning actress Arsinee Khanjian (also Armenian-Canadian) offering her recollections following her own journey to Armenia. A genuine tribute to the spirit of the Armenian people, then and now, and still relevant today. In English and Armenian with English subtitles, available on DVD ($24.95 retail), replete with bonus short films. ***
SUPERHOST (RLJE Films): Writer/producer/director Brandon Christensen’s award-winning chiller focuses on travel vloggers Sara Canning and Osric Chau (also a producer), whose attempts to boost subscriptions by focusing on host Gracie Gillam has unforeseen and horrific consequences, available on DVD ($27.97 retail) and Blu-ray ($28.97 retail), each replete with bonus features including audio commentary, behind-the-scenes featurettes, bloopers, and more.
SUZANNA ANDLER (Icarus Films Home Video): Writer/director Benoit Jacquot’s adaptation of the classic Marguerie Duras play stars the luminous Charlotte Gainsbourg in the title role of an affluent, middle-aged woman contemplating her failing marriage as she awaits an assignation with younger lover Niels Schneider. Low-key, picturesque, and thoughtful – but limited in its mainstream appeal. In French with English subtitles, available on DVD ($29.98 retail). **½
THE TOOLBOX MURDERS (Blue Underground/MVD Entertainment Group): A 4K Ultra HD combo ($49.95 retail) of director Dennis Donnelly’s one and only feature film, the memorably-monikered 1978 exploitation shocker detailing the deadly doings at a Los Angeles apartment complex managed by B-movie legend Cameron Mitchell (at his most unhinged). Not particularly good but a cult classic – and it’s plenty gory, with Wesley Eure (in his feature debut), Aneta Corsaut (in her final feature), Tim Donnelly (the director’s brother), Nicolas Beauvy, and Pamelyn Ferdin (in her final feature to date) in support. A bevy of bonus features includes audio commentaries, retrospective featurettes and interviews, theatrical trailer, and more. *½
(Copyright 2021, Mark Burger)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.