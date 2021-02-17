video vault

PICK OF THE WEEK
THE PARALLAX VIEW (The Criterion Collection): Justly acclaimed for such films as Klute (1971), All the President's Men (1976), and Sophie's Choice (1982), producer/director Alan J. Pakula's 1974 conspiracy thriller was overlooked by critics and audiences alike but has since undergone a major reappraisal, particularly following Pakula's 1998 death.
Based on Loren Singer's 1970 novel, the film stars Warren Beatty as Joseph Frady, a reporter investigating a series of mysterious deaths in the wake of a Presidential candidate's assassination some years before.
Augmented by Michael Small's chilling score and superb cinematography by Gordon Willis, Frady's odyssey leads him to the Parallax Corporation, a high-powered and highly secretive conglomerate that carries out political assassinations. Initially, the viewer follows Frady, but subtly the focus changes so that we're privy to things he isn't, making us almost complicit in what transpires, leading to a climax that is as devastating as it is inevitable.
In addition to Beatty, the cast – down to the smallest player – is superb: Hume Cronyn, Paula Prentiss, William Daniels, Earl Hindman, Jim Davis, Bill McKinney, Earl Hindman, Kelly Thordsen, Walter McGinn (an auspicious screen debut), and uncredited bits by Anthony Zerbe and Kenneth Mars. Loaded with irony, symbolism and foreshadowing, this is that rare film that demands repeat viewings.
The film was released mere months before Nixon's resignation, and given the political paranoia of that era, The Parallax View certainly captured the zeitgeist. If anything, it's even more frightening today than ever. What once might have seemed far-fetched is all too believable now.
Both the DVD ($29.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($39.95 retail) include retrospective interviews and more. Rated R. ****
ALSO AVAILABLE
BREAKING SURFACE (Doppelganger Releasing): Writer/director Joachim Heden's award-winning thriller stars Moa Gammel and Madeleine Martin as estranged sisters whose diving excursion becomes a fight for survival when one is trapped by an underwater rock slide. In Norwegian and Swedish with English subtitles, available on DVD ($29.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($34.95 retail), each boasting bonus content including behind-the-scenes featurettes.
BUCK ROGERS IN THE 25TH CENTURY (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Gil Gerard soars into sci-fi action in the title role of this 1979 melodrama based on Philip Francis Nowlan's character, a 20th-century astronaut revived from suspended animation some 500 years later. Originally conceived as the pilot for the subsequent NBC-TV series, this was released theatrically first, with series regulars Erin Gray, Pamela Hensley, and Tim O'Connor in support, as well as villains Henry Silva as “Killer Kane” and Joseph Wiseman as Joseph Wiseman as “Emperor Draco” providing requisite villainy. Clearly inspired by the success of Star Wars (1977), this is best enjoyed by children. available on DVD ($14.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.95 retail), each replete with audio commentary, theatrical trailer, and more. Rated PG. **
“BUCK ROGERS IN THE 25TH CENTURY”: THE COMPLETE SERIES (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): A self-explanatory nine-disc Blu-ray collection ($99.95 retail) featuring all 37 episodes from the entire 1979-'81 series run of the NBC-TV sci-fi series starring Gil Gerard in the title role, with guest appearances by Jamie Lee Curtis, Jack Palance, Roddy McDowall, Cesar Romero, Markie Post, Richard Lynch, Macdonald Carey, Jerry Orbach, William Smith, Mary Woronov, former big-screen “Buck Rogers” Buster Crabbe, and others. This includes the 1979 theatrical feature, audio commentaries on selected episodes, retrospective interviews, and more.
BUSTIN' LOOSE (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Richard Pryor wrote the story, made his producing debut, and stars in this 1981 comedy as an ex-con ordered by his parole officer to drive a teacher (Cicely Tyson) and eight young students from Philadelphia to Washington State. Originally filmed in 1979 under the direction of first-timer Oz Scott, this sat on the shelf until Universal brought in Michael Schultz for re-shoots. An uneven combination of sentimentality (in the Damon Runyon vein) and Pryor's trademark raunchy humor, but the scene where he encounters the Ku Klux Klan is a classic. The Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) includes audio commentary, theatrical trailer, and radio spots. Rated R. **½
CHRIST STOPPED AT EBOLI (The Criterion Collection): Francesco Rosi's stellar 1979 adaptation of Carlo Levi's autobiographical best-seller (originally titled Cristo se a fermato a Eboli) stars Gian Maria Volonte as Levi, the political dissident and social activist who is banished to a remote region of rural Italy during the 1930s but finds renewed purpose when he tends to the impoverished villagers. Released in the United States in edited form as Eboli, this is the original four-part mini-series broadcast on Italian television. Extremely long but extremely rewarding, with Rosi and Volonte both in top form and fine support from Irene Papas, Lea Massari, Paolo Bonacelli, and Alain Cuny. In Italian with English subtitles, available on DVD ($29.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($39.95 retail), each replete with bonus features including retrospective interviews, collectible booklet, trailer, and more. ***½
CURSE OF THE UNDEAD (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Director Edward Wein and wife Mildred scripted this intriguing 1959 chiller, in which mysterious murders plague an Old West town, leading local minister “Preacher Dan” (Eric Fleming) to conclude that a vampire is at large. With a bigger budget and a little extra care, this really could have been something, but it's an entertaining time-killer. Fleming, then starring in Rawhide on CBS, is a little wooden as the hero, but Michael Pate is great fun as the black-clad bloodsucker, with Kathleen Crowley, Bruce Gordon, Edward Binns, and John Hoyt in support. Both the DVD ($14.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) include audio commentary and trailers. **½
HERO ON THE FRONT (Omnibus Entertainment): Goncalo Galvao Teles and writer Jorge Paixao de Costa co-directed this award-winning, fact-based drama (originally titled Soldado Milhoes) depicting the courage of Anibal Milhais, a Portuguese soldier who became a hero of the Battle of La Lys during World War I, with Joao Arrais as the younger Milhais and Miguel Borges as the older, as he reflects on his past. Simple but effective. The DVD ($14.98 retail) includes Portuguese (with English subtitles) and English-dubbed audio options. **½
MAYOR (Film Movement): For his award-winning feature debut, David Osit produced, directed, edited, photographed, and scored this persuasive documentary detailing the day-to-day activities of Musa Hadid, the progressive Christian mayor of Ramallah, a charismatic but contemplative politician dealing with ongoing tensions between Israeli and Palestinians, to say nothing of unwanted interference from other nations (including this one) when it comes to maintaining order and stability. A constant, albeit hopeful, reminder that people have come a long way but still have a long way to go. In English and Arabic with English subtitles, available on DVD ($24.95 retail) replete with audio commentary and deleted scenes. ***½
MY SCIENCE PROJECT (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Writer Jonathan R. Beutel's 1985 feature directorial debut is a flaky, flunky high-school comedy in which students develop a device that causes a rift in time, to say nothing of logic. A talented cast includes John Stockwell, Danielle von Zerneck, Fisher Stevens, Ann Wedgeworth, Richard Masur, Barry Corbin, and Raphael Sbarge, but only Dennis Hopper scores out as a hippie science teacher, available on DVD ($14.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.95 retail), each boasting audio commentary and theatrical trailer. Rated PG. *½
NARRATIVES OF MODERN GENOCIDE (Passion River Films): Paul Allen Hunter edited, produced, and directed this documentary feature that profiles two survivors of genocide: Sichan, Siv, who escaped Cambodia in the 1970s; and Gilbert Tuhabonye, who fled Burundi in the '90s, whose stories are recounted in their own words and via animation. Limited in scope but undeniably well-intentioned and topical, available on DVD ($24.95 retail). **½
SURVIVOR SKILLS (Cranked Up Films/Good Deed Entertainment/Kino Lorber): Writer/director Quinn Armstrong's award-winning comedy is structured as an '80s-era instructional video for police officers, detailing the first year on duty for poker-faced rookie cop Vayu O'Donnell, as described by host/narrator Stacy Keach. A quirky curiosity which operates on its own wavelength, this stretches a thin concept to feature length but has some inspired bits along the way. The DVD ($19.95 retail) boasts bonus features including Armstrong's 2017 short film upon which this is based. **
THE SWORDSMAN (Well Go USA Entertainment): Writer/director Choi Jae-hoon's feature debut (originally titled Geom-gaek) stars Jang Hyuk as a vision-impaired warrior forced to take up arms when his daughter (Kim Hyun-su) is abducted and sold into slavery. In Korean with English subtitles, available on DVD ($24.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.98 retail).
TRAVELS IN THE CONGO (Icarus Films Home Video): A fully restored version of first-time director Marc Allegret's silent 1927 documentary feature (originally titled Voyage au Congo) detailing his and author Andre Gide's 11-month expedition in the African Congo in which they explored the lives and culture of the indigenous population, boasting an all-new musical score by Mauro Coceano. In French with English subtitles, available on DVD ($29.98 retail), replete with collectible booklet.
THE WHISTLE BLOWER (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Michael Caine again proves his mastery as a middle-aged war veteran investigating the mysterious death of journalist son Nigel Havers in director Simon Langton's only feature, a coolly methodical 1986 adaptation of John Hale's novel, which delves into Cold War intrigue and political corruption at the highest levels. Caine holds sway, but a first-rate cast includes James Fox, Barry Foster, Felicity Dean, Kenneth Colley, Gordon Jackson (in his final feature), the director's father David Langton (in his final feature), and John Gielgud, who's at the center of everything. The only film in which Caine and Gielgud appeared together, and their climactic confrontation is a highlight, available on DVD ($14.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.95 retail). Rated PG. ***
(Copyright 2021, Mark Burger)
