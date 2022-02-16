video vault

PICK OF THE WEEK
GORBACHEV. HEAVEN (Icarus Films Home Video): Writer/director Vitaliy Mansky’s award-winning feature documentary (originally titled Gorbachev. Paradise) is a self-explanatory profile of Mikhail Gorbachev, the former head of the Soviet Union who presided over the fall of Communism in the late 1980s.
The venerable Gorbachev, long out of the limelight, looks back on his legacy, which has ensured him a permanent place in world history, making him revered in some circles, but not all (particularly in his own country). He’s a little slower and a little stooped, but can still engage in a sharp, intelligent discourse on global politics, with observations that are ironic, wise, and still-relevant. He is keenly aware that his time has passed, but can reflect on it with a wry, sometimes cynical eye. Having lost his wife Raisa over 20 years ago, he’s a lonely and solitary man, but still has the affection of friends and admirers.
Gorbachev. Heaven is a contemplative, compassionate portrait of a lion in winter. It’s a fine and worthy tribute to a visionary who became one out of necessity and expedience. Regrets? Like the song says, he’s got a few – but these are overshadowed by the impact he had in his lifetime, which will continue to resonate long after he – and we – are gone. In Russian with English subtitles, available on DVD ($29.98). ***
AN ANGEL FOR SATAN (Severin Films/MVD Entertainment Group): Cult siren Barbara Steele doubles down in a dual role – one good, one evil – in screenwriter/director Carmillo Mastrocinque’s 1966 Gothic chiller (originally titled Un angelo per Satana), set in a superstitious 19th-century Italian village where the statue of a supposed witch has just been unearthed. Guess what happens next … and guess who it happens to? This marked Steele’s final Italian horror film, and it makes its official American debut in a special-edition Blu-ray ($34.95 retail) that includes audio commentaries (including one with Steele), trailers, and other bonus features.
“BOB HOPE BLU-RAYS” (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The much-beloved Bob Hope (1903-2003) headlines a pair of vintage comedies, available on Blu-ray (each $24.95 retail): The 1946 adaptation of Booth Tarkington’s novel Monsieur Beaucaire, directed by George Marshall and featuring Joan Caulfield, Patric Knowles, Marjorie Reynolds, Joseph Schildkraut, Cecil Kellaway, and Reginald Owen; and Where There’s Life (1947), co-starring Signe Hasso, William Bendix, George Coulouris, Dennis Hoey, George Zucco, and Harry Von Zell.
CALLING FOR LOVE (FilmRise/MVD Entertainment Group): Kristin Fairweather directed this contrived romantic comedy (originally titled Chasing the One) starring Karissa Lee Staples as a podcaster who attempts to locate hunky mechanic Tajh Bellow’s dream girl, only to find herself falling for him instead. The leads are very photogenic, but this fatally perky endeavor follows a totally predictable path, available on DVD ($19.95 retail). *½
THE FLAG OF IRON (88 Films/MVD Entertainment Group): Writer/director Cheh Chang’s R-rated 1980 martial-arts extravaganza (originally titled Tie qi men and also released as The Spearman of Death) stars Philip Kwok as a disgraced student enmeshed in betrayal and violence following the murder of the master of the Iron Flag clan, available on Blu-ray ($29.95 retail), featuring Mandarin (with English subtitles) and English audio options, audio commentary, collectible booklet and poster.
FRANCE (Kino Lorber): Writer/director Bruno Dumont’s satirical 2017 black comedy stars Lea Seydoux as a celebrity journalist whose life and career spiral out of control after she is involved in a freak car accident. In French with English subtitles, available on DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail).
GHOST RIDERS (Verdugo Entertainment/MVD Entertainment Group): Producer/director/editor Alan Stewart’s R-rated 1987 feature debut details the undesd doings in a small Southwestern town when the ghosts of a 19th-century outlaw gang return to exact vengeance upon the descendants of those who hanged their leader 100 years before. Bonus features include audio commentary, retrospective and vintage documentaries, original trailer, and more, available on DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail).
HIRUKO THE GOBLIN (Mondo Macabro/CAV Distributing): Originally titled Yokai hanta: Hiruko, director/screenwriter/editor Shinya Tsukamoto’s 1991 adaptation of Daijiro Morohoshi’s popular manga series Kairyu-sai no yoru – tyokai hanta pits disgraced scientist Kenji Sawada and high-school student Masaki Kudou (in his final feature to date) against the title character, a malevolent goblin determined to unleash the forces of evil upon the world. In Japanese with English subtitles, available on DVD ($29.95 retail), replete with audio commentary, archival interviews, previews, and more.
INVASION OF THE BODY SNATCHERS (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The Blu-ray bow ($29.95 retail) of director Philip Kaufman’s first-rate, award-winning 1978 adaptation of Jack Finney’s classic science-fiction novel, with San Francisco besieged by pods that replicate human beings. Witty, scary, and entirely satisfying, with a top cast including Donald Sutherland, Brooke Adams, Leonard Nimoy, Veronica Cartwright, Jeff Goldblum, Art Hindle, and cameos by Robert Duvall and the star and director of the 1956 version: Kevin McCarthy and Don Siegel. Bonus features include audio commentary, retrospective and vintage featurettes and interviews, theatrical trailer, and more. Rated PG. ***½
PHANTOM OF THE MALL: ERIC’S REVENGE (Arrow Video/MVD Entertainment Group): A limited-edition two-disc Blu-ray ($49.95 retail) of director Richard Friedman’s self-explanatory, inevitable (?) 1989 updating of Gaston Leroux’s classic tale The Phantom of the Opera, starring Derek Rydall as a disfigured teenager who wreaks bloody havoc at the suburban shopping center built on the ruins of his home, which was burned down by crooked developer Jonathan Goldsmith. This belated addition to the slasher cycle is reasonably well made although predictable, with an OK cast including Kari Whitman, Gregory Scott Cummins, Kimber Sissons, Rob Estes (in his feature debut), Ken Foree (wasted), Pauly Shore (!), and Morgan Fairchild (whose onscreen fate was divulged in the film’s advertisements!) as a corrupt mayor. Bonus features include three (!) different release versions, audio commentaries, retrospective documentary, collectible book, lobby cards and poster, domestic and international trailers, and more. Rated R. **
THE PIANO (The Criterion Collection): An Oscar front-runner this year for The Power of the Dog, Jane Campion scored an international sensation with this justly acclaimed 1993 period drama starring Holly Hunter as a mute woman who travels with her precocious daughter (Anna Paquin) to New Zealand in the 19th century to live with wealthy landowner Sam Neill, only for her attentions to be diverted by earthy handyman Harvey Keitel. A penetrating, refreshingly adult depiction of longing, passion, and obsession, this deservedly won Oscars for Hunter as Best Actress, Paquin (in her feature debut) as Best Supporting Actress, and Campion for Best Original Screenplay, with additional nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, and Best Editing. Unquestionably, one of 1993’s best films. Both the Blu-ray ($39.95 retail) and 4K Ultra HD combo ($49.95 retail) include retrospective and vintage interviews, Campion’s 2006 short Water Diary, and more. Rated R. ***½
SCHOOL OF DEATH (Mondo Macabro/CAV Distributing): The Blu-ray bow ($29.95 retail) of the award-winning 1975 Gothic exploitation thriller (originally titled El colegio de la Muerte) set in 19th-century Victorian London, where the girls at a London orphanage are lobotomized and turned into prostitutes by demented local surgeon Dean Selmier. Bonus features include Spanish (with English subtitles) and English audio options, audio commentary, and previews.
SEOBOK: PROJECT CLONE (Well Go USA Entertainment): Writer/director Lee Yong-ji makes his feature producing debut with this award-winning sci-fi action blowout starring Gong Yoo as a hard-bitten former intelligence agent tasked with transporting the first human clone (Park Bo-Gum in the title role) to a safe haven, only to encounter various villains bent on stopping them – by any means necessary. In English and Korean with English subtitles, available on DVD ($19.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.98 retail).
THEY SAY NOTHING STAYS THE SAME (Film Movement): Noted actor/musician-turned-writer/editor/director Joe Odagiri’s award-winning 2019 drama (originally titled Aru Sendo no Hanashi) stars Akira Emoto as an elderly ferryman whose livelihood becomes obsolete when a bridge is built nearby, forcing him to confront an uncertain future. In Japanese with English subtitles, available on DVD ($24.95 retail), which includes the 2020 Japanese short film School Radio to Major Tom.
THE UNIVERSALITY OF IT ALL (IndiePix Films): For his award-winning feature debut, documentary filmmaker Andres Bronnimann turns the camera on his long-time friend Emad, a Yemeni refugee now living in Vancouver, as they examine human migration and its contemporary impact on such disparate issues as climate change, international politics, terrorism, and the simple concept of identity, as seen from an outsider’s perspective. Well-made and relevant, but ultimately repetitious and even self-indulgent. The DVD ($24.95 retail) includes audio commentary. **½
A WALK IN THE SUN (Kit Parker Films/MVD Entertainment Group): A two-disc “collector’s-edition” DVD/Blu-ray combo ($29.95 retail) of Lewis Milestone’s outstanding 1945 adaptation of Harry Joe Brown’s 1944 best-seller, dramatizing the exploits of a platoon of American soldiers in 1943 Italy, featuring a peerless star-studded ensemble including Dana Andrews, Richard Conte, Lloyd Bridges, John Ireland (in his feature debut), Sterling Holloway, Herbert Rudley, George Tyne, Steve Brodie, Huntz Hall, and narration by Burgess Meredith. One of the more realistic combat films of its time, this was critically hailed but a box-office disappointment, likely due to audiences not wanting to revisit World War II so soon afterward. Well-acted, well-paced, and entirely credible throughout – a genuine classic. Bonus features include audio commentary, retrospective featurettes, theatrical trailer, John Huston’s acclaimed 1945 documentary short The Battle of San Pietro, and more. ****
