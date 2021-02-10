video vault

PICK OF THE WEEK
CONTINENTAL DIVIDE (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): One doesn't immediately think of John Belushi as a romantic lead, but this 1981 comedy, pairing him with Blair Brown and directed by Michael Apted (who died in January), is testament to the funnyman's talent and versatility.
Belushi plays Ernie Souchak, a hard-boiled Chicago reporter assigned to interview Nell Porter (Brown), a reclusive naturalist studying bald eagles in the Colorado Rockies. Souchak, more comfortable writing about political corruption, is (way) out of his element, and he and Nell constantly find themselves at odds.
Needless to say, however, romance blossoms between the two. It's quintessential screwball-comedy territory, scripted by Lawrence Kasdan, with Brown sexy and spunky, and Belushi gruff and appealing, with a bit of his trademark physical shtick thrown in for good measure and extra laughs.
That the film was not a big commercial or critical success reportedly dismayed Belushi, and may have contributed to his downward spiral, which would tragically culminate in his death by drug overdose mere months after its release. Nevertheless, Continental Divide is a must for his admirers, and proof positive that his range was far beyond just clowning and mugging. The man was a fine actor.
The Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) includes audio commentary and theatrical trailer. Rated PG. ***
ALSO AVAILABLE
“ANTHONY QUINN WESTERN DOUBLE FEATURE” (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The title tells all in this Blu-ray twin-bill ($29.95 retails) that sees the two-time Oscar winner Anthony Quinn (1915-2001) meting out frontier justice in The Man from Del Rio (1956) co-starring Katy Jurado, and The Ride Back (1957) co-starring William Conrad and produced by Robert Aldrich.
BANG! BANG! (Indican Pictures): Writer/co-cinematographer/director Nicholas Joseph Cunha's inauspicious, low-budget debut feature sees a group of disaffected, dope-smoking teens pulling off a daring supermarket robbery … which, needless to say, does not go according to plan. Self-consciously arty and populated by unlikable characters, this is a risible, inferior reworking of Tarantino's Reservoir Dogs (1992), with an unimpressive ensemble cast including Nicole Fahel (also an executive producer), Jordan Knapp, Lucas Mogerley (in his feature debut), Antonia Morais, and Marlon Samuda (in his feature debut). ½
BILLIE (Greenwich Entertainment/Kino Lorber): Writer/producer/director James Erskine's intriguing documentary feature traces the tumultuous, controversial life and career of legendary torch singer Billie Holiday (1915-'59) while simultaneously continuing the research of Holiday biographer Linda Lipnack Ruehl, whose untimely (and mysterious) death in 1978 is also covered. The use of Ruehl's notes and recordings, which were in storage for over 40 years, provides a much deeper glimpse into the life of Holiday – and of Ruehl. The DVD ($19.95 retail) includes bonus features. ***
BORN A CHAMPION (LionsGate): Producer/screenwriter Sean Patrick Flanery stars as a veteran martial-arts champion attempting one last comeback in screenwriter/director Alex Ranarivelo's R-rated action drama, featuring Dennis Quaid, Katrina Bowden, Costas Mandylor, Currie Graham, and real-life martial artists Edson Barboba, Renzo Grace, and Mickey Gall in support, available on DVD ($19.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($21.99 retail), each boasting bonus features including audio commentary.
BURDEN (Universal Pictures Home Entertainment): Writer/director Andrew Hecker's award-winning, fact-based 2018 drama stars Garrett Hedlund as a life-long member of the Ku Klux Klan instrumental in the foundation of the “Redneck KKK Museum” in South Carolina, only to be swayed by compassionate minister Forest Whitaker and a romance with single mother Andrea Riseborough. Engrossing and well-intentioned, but often preachy, although a strong cast helps immeasurably: Tom Wilkinson (superb as Hedlund's KKK mentor), Tess Harper, Austin Hebert, Usher, Crystal Fox, and Dexter Darden. Hedlund, Whitaker, Riseborough, and Wilkinson are all credited as executive producers. The DVD ($22.98 retail) includes behind-the-scenes featurette. Rated R. **½
CREEM: AMERICA'S ONLY ROCK 'N' ROLL MAGAZINE (Greenwich Entertainment/Kino Lorber): Writer/editor/director Scott Crawford's entertaining, award-winning documentary feature (originally titled Boy Howdy: The Creem Magazine Story) traces the rise and fall of the influential, Detroit-based music digest Creem, which was published 1968-'89 and had an immediate (and still lingering) impact on the industry, to say nothing of its readers, featuring interviews with such luminaries as Alice Cooper, Joan Jett, Gene Simmons, Cameron Crowe, Michael Stipe, Peter Wolf, Ted Nugent, Detroit native Jeff Daniels, Wayne Kramer (who composed the film's score), and others, available on DVD ($19.95 retail). ***
DEEP IN VOGUE (FilmRise/MVD Entertainment): In their feature debuts, Amy Watson and Dennis Keighron Foster co-directed this award-winning, R-rated documentary following the members of dance troupes throughout the United Kingdom as they celebrate the love of performance while also making relevant social and political statements about the world today, available in a special-edition Blu-ray ($24.95 retail), replete with bonus features including audio commentary and additional scenes.
DREAMLAND (Paramount Home Entertainment): Director/co-producer Miles Joris-Peyrafitte's R-rated, Depression-era drama stars Margot Robbie (also a producer) as a seductive thief who hooks up with small-town Texas teen Finn Cole as she attempts to flee to Mexico following a botched bank robbery, with Travis Fimmel, Kerry Condon, Darby Camp, Garrett Hedlund, and Lola Kirke (who narrates) in support, available on DVD ($12.96 retail) and Blu-ray ($16.99 retail).
THE HILLS RUN RED (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The Blu-ray bow ($24.95 retail) of the 1966 spaghetti Western (originally titled Un fiume di dollari and also released as A River of Dollars, directed by Carlo Lizzani (under the pseudonym “W. Lee Beaver”) stars Thomas Hunter as an ex-Confederate soldier bent on retribution after being double-crossed by former partner Henry Silva, with Dan Duryea along for the ride. Ennio Morricone (under the pseudonym “Leo Nichols”) provided the score, and bonus features include audio commentary and trailer.
IT'S HUGE (Indican Pictures): Subtitled The Obesity Documentary, producer/director Nadia Ramoutar's simple but hopeful chronicle profiles five men – Andrew Bell, Collin Blalock, Tommie Fox, David Hicks, and William Ramoutar – as they embark on an arduous, year-long quest to lose weight, available on DVD ($24.99 retail) replete with bonus trailers. **½
JIANG ZIYA (Well Go USA Entertainment): This award-winning animated feature (also released as Legend of Deification) follows the 2019 blockbuster Ne Zha and marks the feature debuts of co-directors Teng Cheng and Li Wei, continuing the adventures of the title character, a mythical warrior banished to the mortal realm who must atone by slaying the fox demon he earlier spared. In Mandarin in English subtitles, available on DVD ($24.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.98 retail).
THE KISS BEFORE THE MIRROR (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Director James Whale's 1933 adaptation of Ladislas Fodor's play (scripted by the author) stars Frank Morgan as an attorney whose defense of long-time friend Paul Lukas – accused of murdering unfaithful wife Gloria Stuart – inspires him to contemplate killing his own wife (Jean Carroll) whom he suspects of infidelity. Jean Dixon, Donald Cook, Charley Grapewin, and Walter Pidgeon also appear, available on Blu-ray ($24.95 retail), replete with audio commentary and trailers.
LET HIM GO (Universal Pictures Home Entertainment): Producer/screenwriter/director Thomas Bezucha's R-rated adaptation of Larry Watson's best-selling novel is set in the early 60s, with Kevin Costner (also a producer) and Diane Lane as a retired sheriff and his wife who embark on a perilous journey from Montana to North Dakota to rescue their grandson from a sadistic backwoods clan led by Lesley Manville, available on DVD ($29.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($34.98 retail), each boasting behind-the-scenes featurettes.
MADAME CLAUDE (Cult Epics/CAV Distributing): Following the worldwide sensation of both Emmanuelle (1974) and The Story of O (1975), director Just Jaeckin upped the kink quotient with his R-rated 1977 adaptation of Jacques Quoirez's non-fiction best-seller starring Francoise Fabian in the title role of the notorious madam of a French bordello that catered to the wealthy and powerful. Released in the United States as The French Woman in 1979, the film boasts a score by Serge Gainsbourg and an eclectic international cast including Dayle Haddon, Murray Head, Robert Webber (as the President!), Maurice Ronet, Ed Bishop, Jean Gaven, and the ever-intense Klaus Kinski. Both the DVD ($29.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($34.95 retail) include both French (with English subtitles) and English audio options, audio commentary, retrospective interview, and more.
“PARAMOUNT PRESENTS” (Paramount Home Entertainment): Paramount Pictures has gone to the vaults to re-release some of the studio's best-known films on Blu-ray: The award-winning 1955 Danny Kaye vehicle The Court Jester, co-starring Glynis Johns and Basil Rathbone, which retails for $29.99; Cameron Crowe's award-winning 2005 comedy/drama Elizabethtown (PG-13), starring Orlando Bloom, Kirsten Dunst, Susan Sarandon, and Alec Baldwin, which retails for $29.99; and, appropriately enough, the 1970 blockbuster Love Story (rated PG), which earned an Oscar for Francis Lai's score and additional nominations for Best Picture, Best Director (Arthur Hiller), Best Actor (Ryan O'Neal), Best Actress (Ali MacGraw), Best Supporting Actor (John Marley), and Best Original Screenplay (Erich Segal), which retails for $24.99. Each film boasts a bevy of bonus features.
“SNOWPIERCER”: THE COMPLETE FIRST SEASON (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment): Executive producer Bong Joon-ho's award-winning 2013 science-fiction saga, based on Jacques Lob's graphic novel Le Transperceneige, forms the basis for this futuristic TNT series set aboard the titular super-train, traveling the globe non-stop following a planetary apocalypse and which symbolizes class warfare and social injustices on-board. Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Susan Park, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, and Lena Hall round out the regular cast. All 10 eoisodes from the inaugural 2020 season are available on DVD ($24.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.98 retail), each replete with bonus features.
THE STATE OF TEXAS VS. MELISSA (FilmRise/MVD Entertainment Group): Investigative journalist Sabrina Van Tassel directed this documentary feature detailing the case against Melissa Lucio, the first Hispanic woman sentenced to death in Texas for the murder of her young daughter in 2007, as she faces her final appeal, available in a special-edition Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) including deleted scenes, theatrical trailer, and more.
