PICK OF THE WEEK
E.T.: THE EXTRA-TERRESTRIAL (Universal Pictures Home Entertainment): Steven Spielberg, currently enjoying critical (if not box-office) acclaim for The Fabelmans, stood atop the highest-grossing film of all time for several years with this beautifully rendered 1982 sci-fi fantasy that remains a classic – one that defines a generation.
The title character, beautifully realized by special effects maestro Carlo Rambaldi, is an amazingly lifelike alien abandoned on Earth and sheltered by Elliott (Henry Thomas), a lonely boy who lives with his mother (Dee Wallace), older brother Michael (Robert Macnaughton) and little sister Gertie (Drew Barrymore in her star-making turn) in beautiful California suburbia. But it’s only a matter of time before “E.T.” is discovered by a group of scientists (led by Peter Coyote) who initially seem scary but simply want to document this amazing phenomenon.
There’s a genuine, unforced sweetness in associate producer Melissa Mathison’s screenplay, with Spielberg’s fertile imagination given free rein to make the fantastic seem real. E.T. is timeless movie magic, and a landmark in cinema.
E.T. won Oscars for Best Original Score (John Williams), Best Sound, Best Sound Effects Editing and Best Visual Effects, with additional nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography, and Best Editing. Both the 40th-anniversary Blu-ray ($19.98 retail) and 4K Ultra HD combo ($29.98 retail) include retrospective featurettes and interviews, behind-the-scenes featurettes, theatrical trailer, and more. Rated PG. ****
ALSO AVAILABLE
“AND JUST LIKE THAT …”: THE COMPLETE FIRST SEASON (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment): The “Sex and the City” triumvirate of Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis (all doubling as executive producers) return in this contemporary follow-up to the award-winning HBO series based on Candace Bushnell’s best-selling novel, with creator/executive producer Michael Patrick King also encoring, with Sara Ramirez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, and Willie Garson (who died midway through production) rounding out the regular cast. All 10 episodes from the inaugural 2021-’22 season of the HBO Max series are available on DVD ($24.98 retail)
ANNE MURRAY: FULL CIRCLE (Virgil Films/Kino Lorber): Producer Adrian Buitenhuis and Morgan Elliott co-directed this feature documentary tracing the life and career of Grammy-wnning singer Anne Murray, who came from humble beginnings in a coal-mining town in Nova Scotia to become one of the most popular Canadian artists of all time, covering all the highs and lows while featuring interviews with Bonnie Raitt, Kenny Loggins, k.d. lang, Gordon Lightfoot, Shania Twain, Jann Arden, and others. Fawning at times but a worthy tribute to the now-retired superstar, available on DVD ($19.95 retail). ***
ASSASSINATION (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Perennial tough guy Henry Silva (who died in September) headlines this 1967 Euro-thriller that marked the directorial debut of Emilio Miraglia (under the pseudonym “Hal Brady”), in which he plays a disgraced Secret Service agent and Death Row inmate who undergoes facial surgery to pass as his brother so can infiltrate and eliminate an international crime syndicate, available on DVD ($14.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.95 retail), replete with audio commentary and theatrical trailer.
BLOOD AND DIAMONDS (88 Films/MVD Entertainment Group): Writer/director Fernando Di Leo’s 1977 crime drama (originally titled Diamanti sporchidi di sangue) stars Claudio Cassinelli as a paroled ex-con who embarks on a campaign of revenge against the crime boss (Martin Balsam) he believes betrayed him. Watchable but uninspired, this is best suited for undemanding fans of the genre. The Blu-ray ($34.95 retail) includes both original Italian (with English subtitles) and English-dubbed audio options, audio commentary, the documentary Journey of Love: Discovering Fernando Di Leo, original trailer, and more. **
COOLEY HIGH (The Criterion Collection): Director Michael Schultz’s evocative 1975 comedy/drama – often referred to as the African-American version of American Graffiti (1973) – follows a group of fun-loving teenagers in 1964 Chicago, deftly combining humor and pathos with the obligatory hit tunes of the era and an appealing ensemble cast including Glynn Turman, Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs, Cynthia Davis (in her only feature film), Steven Williams (in his feature debut), and Garrett Morris (as a sympathetic teacher) – and look fast for Robert Townsend (in his feature debut). Bonus features include retrospective featurette and panel discussion, and more, available on Blu-ray ($39.95 retail). Rated PG. ***
DETECTIVE STORY (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Producer/director William Wyler’s still-potent, award-winning 1951 adaptation of Sidney Kingsley’s acclaimed Broadway play depicts a single day in a New York City police precinct, with Kirk Douglas perfectly cast as a hard-driving detective whose personal problems impact his duties, backed by a first-rate cast: Eleanor Parker, William Bendix, Lee Grant (reprising her stage role in her feature debut), Horace McMahon (also reprising his stage role), Cathy O’Donnell, George Macready, Gladys George, Joseph Wiseman (reprising his stage role), Gerald Mohr, and Frank Faylen. For its time, this was considered a definitively realistic portrayal of police work and influenced countless films in its wake. Nominated for four Academy Awards: Best Director, Best Actress (Parker), Best Supporting Actress (Grant), and Best Adapted Screenplay. The Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) includes audio commentary and theatrical trailer. ***½
THE GOOD BOSS (Cohen Media Group/Kino Lorber): Writer/producer/director Fernando Leon de Aranda’s award-winning corporate satire (originally titled El buen patron) stars Javier Bardem as an unscrupulous businessman so obsessed with receiving an annual award that he stops at nothing – and breaks all to rules – in order to achieve his goal, no matter the consequences. In Spanish with English subtitles, available on DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail), each boasting bonus features.
THE HALLELUJAH TRAIL (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Producer/director John Sturges took a dubious detour into comedy with this silly, woefully overlong 1995 Western spoof based on Bill Gulick’s fact-based (!) novel, in which the U.S. Cavalry undergoes an arduous trek to the Denver territory with 40 wagonloads of whiskey, boasting a star-studded but mostly ill-at-ease cast including Burt Lancaster, Lee Remick, Jim Hutton, Pamela Tiffin, John Anderson, Dub Taylor, Val Avery, Robert J. Wilke, Tom Stern, Whit Bissell, and John Dehner (as the narrator). The film’s portrayal of Native Americans is cringingly dated, with Martin Landau hamming up as “Chief Walks-Stooped-Over,” although Donald Pleasence (as the boozy “seer” Oracle Jones) and Brian Keith are funny, Elmer Bernstein’s score is catchy, and Robert Surtees’ cinematography is gorgeous. The special-edition Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) includes audio commentary, theatrical trailer, and more. **
THE MINUTE YOU WAKE UP DEAD (LionsGate): Writer/director Michael Mailer’s contemporary film noir, set in Mississippi, stars Cole Hauser as a small-town stockbroker mixed up in deadly doings following a botched business deal and a romance with local waitress Jaimie Alexander, who’s got secrets of her own. This routine time-killer features the requisite twists and turns but benefits from competent turns by Hauser, Alexander, and Morgan Freeman (as the local lawman). Producer Andrew Stevens also appears as Alexander’s boss, available on DVD ($19.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($21.99 retail). Rated R. **
THE NUN AND THE DEVIL (Twilight Time/MVD Entertainment Group): Director/screenwriter Domenico Paolella’s tacky 1973 exploitation melodrama (originally titled Le momache di Sant’ Arcangelo) details the illicit political and sexual maneuvering for power in a 16th-century Neopolitan convent, with Anne Heywood as a senior sister bent on becoming the Mother Abbess, with Ornella Muti, Luc Merenda, Diulio Del Prete, Claudia Gravi, Muriel Catala, and Martine Brochard lurking in the background. Bonus features include audio commentary, retrospective interviews, original theatrical trailer, and more. Rated R. *½
ORPHAN: FIRST KILL (Paramount Home Entertainment): Associate producer Isabelle Fuhrmann reprises her role as the titular character, a preternaturally young-looking psychopath with a very big – and bizarre – secret, in this R-rated prequel to the 2009 horror hit, with Julia Stiles and Rossif Sutherland (son of Donald) as the married couple who give her shelter, available on DVD ($17.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.99 retail).
PULP FICTION (Paramount Home Entertainment): Quentin Tarantino’s classic, award-winning 1994 triptych makes its debut on 4K Ultra HD combo ($25.99 retail) and limited-edition 4K Ultra HD combo Steelbook ($30.99 retail), boasting a bevy of bonus features and a once-in-a-lifetime cast: John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson, Bruce Willis, Uma Thurman, Harvey Keitel, Christopher Walken, Eric Stoltz, Rosanna Arquette, Tim Roth, Amanda Plummer, Ving Rhames, Steve Buscemi, Maria de Medeiros, and Tarantino himself. Academy Award winner for Best Original Screenplay, with additional nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor (Travolta), Best Supporting Actor (Jackson), Best Supporting Actress (Thurman), and Best Editing. One of the very best films of its year and, indeed, of the entire decade. Rated R. ****
THE TEST (Distrib Films/Icarus Films Home Video): Emmanuel Poulain-Arnaud scripted and directed this genial Gallic farce (originally titled Le Test) starring Alexandra Lamy as a harried suburban matriarch whose world is thrown into a tizzy when she discovers a positive pregnancy test in her bathroom trash, with good support from Philippe Katerin as her gynecologist husband and particularly Chloé Barkoff-Gaillard as her daughter. The bittersweet denouement adds just the right touch. In French with English subtitles, available on DVD ($26.98 retail). **½
VIVO (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment): Executive producer Lin-Manuel Miranda lends his voice and his songwriting abilities to this award-winning, colorful, bittersweet animated feature (which premiered on Netflix) detailing the adventures of the title character (voiced by newcomer Ynairaly Simo), who takes it upon himself to deliver a love letter to a famous singer on behalf of his recently deceased owner. A zesty celebration of Cuban culture that is occasionally overpowered by its flashiness, but also bolstered by a star-studded voice-over cast including Gloria Estefan, Zoe Saldana, Juan de Marcos, Michael Rooker, Olivia Trujillo, and Brian Tyree Henry (very funny as a lonely stork called “Dancarino”). Both the DVD ($30.99 retail) and DVD/Blu-ray combo ($38.99 retail) include the “sing-along” edition. Rated PG. **½
