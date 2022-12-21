PICK OF THE WEEK
THE TAKING OF PELHAM ONE TWO THREE (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Time has been very kind to Joseph Sargent’s 1974 adaptation of John Godey’s best-selling novel. What was once a mild critical and commercial success is now considered a classic, neatly referenced in Quentin Tarantino’s 1992 debut Reservoir Dogs and unsuccessfully remade twice. It’s tight, trim, and great fun.
The titular subway train is hijacked by four armed men, who demand a $1 million ransom or else they’ll start killing the passengers, thereby sending New York City into panic mode. Robert Shaw, Martin Balsam, Hector Elizondo, and Earl Hindman are the hijackers (each named for a specific color), while Walter Matthau plays Lt. Zachary Garber, the canny transit cop who tries to buy time while negotiating with them. Shaw, fresh from The Sting (1973), is at his steely best, while Matthau deftly incorporates sardonic humor into the tense proceedings.
Filmed entirely on location in – and under – New York, the film never strains credibility as it hurtles toward its climax, capped off by a nifty O. Henry twist. Tony Roberts, James Broderick, Dick O’Neill, Jerry Stiller, Kenneth McMillan, Julius W. Harris, Doris Roberts, and Lee Wallace (as the mayor) round out a terrific cast, while Owen Roizman’s gritty cinematography and David Shire’s score (with its unforgettable opening) further enhance this first-rate piece of entertainment. They don’t make ‘em like this anymore … as the remakes proved.
The 4K Ultra HD combo ($39.95 retail) includes audio commentaries, retrospective interviews, theatrical trailer, and more. Rated R. ***½
ALSO AVAILABLE
THE AMBUSH (Well Go USA Entertainment): Director Pierre Morel’s fact-based, R-rated military drama (originally titled Al Kameen) sees a trio of Emirati soldiers trapped behind enemy lines, prompting a daring rescue mission led by their commanding officer (Mansoor Alfeeli), available on DVD ($19.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.98 retail), each boasting original Arabic (with English subtitles) and English-dubbed audio options.
BILLY FLANIGAN: THE HAPPIEST MAN ON EARTH (Good Deed Entertainment/Kino Lorber): Cullen Douglas wrote, produced, and directed this cheerful documentary feature tracing the life and career of entertainer Billy Flanigan, who has headlined live theme shows at Walt Disney World for 40 years, and how contends with the COVID-19 pandemic, during which time Disney World was closed to the public. It’s impossible to dislike the effervescent yet thoughtful Flanigan, whose 20-year marriage (with four children) ended when he made the decision to come out as gay. Douglas wisely refrains from pushing the obvious buttons except to grant Flanigan center stage – where he belongs. The DVD retails for $19.95. ***
THE BOOK KEEPERS (First Run Features/Kino Lorber): In this award-winning documentary feature, filmmaker Phil Wall turns his cameras on his father Dick as he embarks on a nationwide publicity tour to promote the acclaimed book Mister Owita’s Guide to Gardening: How I Learned the Unexpected Joy of a Green Thumb and an Open Heart, penned by Dick’s wife and Phil’s mother Carol, who died on the eve of its 2014 publication. This very personal, heartfelt tribute explores how they dealt with their collective grief while celebrating Carol’s life and work, augmented by vintage footage of Carol in her last days. The DVD ($24.95 retail) includes bonus features. ***
CREATURE FROM BLACK LAKE (Synapse Films/MVD Entertainment): A special-edition DVD ($29.95 retail) of director Joy N. Houck Jr.’s low-budget 1976 chiller starring John David Carson and Dennis Fimple as college students who travel to Louisiana to prove the existence of a mysterious creature that lurks in the swamps. Of the many Bigfoot movies released during that time, this is one of the better ones, although it’s not particularly good – although it does afford veteran character actors Jack Elam and Dub Taylor starring roles, with Bill Thurman, Roy Tatum (in his feature debut), and writer/producer Jim McCullough Jr. (who died in May) in support. Bonus features include audio commentary and retrospective interview with cinematographer Dean Cundey. Rated PG. **
EMERGENCY DECLARATION (Well Go USA Entertainment): Writer/producer/director Han Jae-rim’s award-winning disaster saga (originally titled Bisang seoneon) stars Yim Si-wan as a deranged scientist who unleashes a virulent contagion during an international flight bound for Los Angeles, putting the lives of passengers and crew in jeopardy and prompting an international incident. In Korean with English subtitles, available on DVD ($19.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.98 retail).
A FISH IN THE BATHTUB (Cohen Media Group/Kino Lorber): The Blu-ray bow ($29.95 retail) of Joan Micklin Silver’s 1998 comedy, which marked the first big-screen pairing of the husband-and-wife duo Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara, cast as an endlessly bickering couple whose marriage hits the rocks after 40 years, prompting a separation that shakes their family and friends. Fairly predictable but a breezy diversion, boosted by a cast including Mark Ruffalo, Jane Adams, Missy Yager, Doris Roberts, Val Avery, Louis Zorich, Phyllis Newman, and Paul Benedict. Bonus features include Q&A session and trailers. Rated PG-13. **½
“GEORGES SIMENON’S MAIGRET”: SEASON 1 (Kino Classics): Rupert Davies established himself as the definitive incarnation of the relentless French sleuth Commissaire Jules Maigret in the popular BBC mystery series based on the best-selling series of novels by Georges Simenon, who was so pleased by Davies’ casting that he declared “At last, I have found the perfect Maigret.” All 13 episodes from the inaugural 1960-’61 season – plus restoration featurette – are available in a three-disc Blu-ray ($49.95 retail), many never having been widely seen since the original broadcast.
IT TAKES THREE (Gunpowder & Sky/Kino Lorber): Actor Scott Coffey directed this modern-day interpretation of Cyrano de Bergerac with a social-media twist, as geeky high-school student Jared Gilman (as “Cy”) is tapped by handsome jock David Gridley to surreptitiously woo class beauty Aurora Perrineau on his behalf – unaware that Gilman also carries a torch for her. The DVD ($19.95 retail) includes deleted scenes and trailers.
“LAIKA SPECIAL-EDITION 4K ULTRA HD COMBOS” (LAIKA Studios/Shout! Factory): A pair of acclaimed animated features produced by LAIKA Studios, each available on 4K Ultra HD combo ($34.98 retail), each rated PG, each one nominated for Best Animated Feature, and each replete with bonus features: Coraline (2009), based on Neil Gaiman’s novella; and the horror comedy ParaNorman (2012).
PAUL TAYLOR: CREATIVE DOMAIN (First Run Features/Kino Lorber): Kate Geis edited and directed this self-explanatory 2014 feature documentary that offers an in-depth but low-key insight into the creative methodology employed by noted choreographer Paul Taylor (1930-2018) as he rehearses a new production. A must for ballet buffs, and also entertaining and enlightening for the novice. The DVD ($19.95 real) includes bonus features. ***
PICPUS/CÉCILE IS DEAD (Kino Classics): Billed as “an Inspector Maigret double-feature,” this Blu-ray twin bill ($29.95 retail) stars Albert Prejean as Georges Simenon’s dogged sleuth Inspector Maigret in 1943’s Picpus (based on Simenon’s Signé Picpus) and the 1944 follow-up Cécile is Dead (Cécile est mort). In French with English subtitles.
SECRET HEADQUARTERS (Paramount Home Entertainment): First-time screenwriters Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman co-directed this PG-rated fantasy extravaganza starring Walker Scobell as a teenager who discovers the headquarters of the Guard, which is dedicated to saving the Earth from evil, and that his seemingly dullish dad (Owen Wilson) is actually the world’s most powerful superhero, with Michael Pena providing the requisite villainy, available on DVD ($25.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($31.99 retail), each boasting bonus features.
THE STORY OF FILM: A NEW GENERATION (Music Box Films): Filmmaker/narrator Mark Cousins follows up his acclaimed, 15-part 2011 mini-series The Story of Film: An Odyssey with this epic documentary feature tracing the evolution of filmmaking during the last decade, and how the COVID-19 pandemic forced filmmakers to adapt how they make movies, featuring clips from a variety of popular films (including Frozen, Mad Max: Fury Road, Get Out, Joker, Parasite, Black Panther, Gravity, Moonlight, etc), available on DVD ($29.95 retail).
WALK PROUD (Scorpion Releasing/Kino Lorber): The final feature written by Evan Hunter (The Blackboard Jungle) and the first directed by TV veteran Robert Collins, this earnest 1979 melodrama stars Robby Benson as a Chicano teenager whose blossoming relationship with high-school classmate Sarah Holcomb compels him to re-examine his life in a street gang. Well-intentioned but episodic, and Benson took a lot of heat for playing a Chicano, although his makeup and accent aren’t bad. But the film likely wouldn’t have been made without a name actor, and much of the supporting cast is Latino. Henry Darrow, Trinidad Silva, Pepe Serna, Panchito Gomez, Brad Sullivan, Lawrence Pressman, Ji-Tu Cumbuka, Daniel Faraldo, and Irene De Bari also appear, and Benson croons the theme song, available on Blu-ray ($29.95 retail), featuring retrospective interviews and theatrical trailer. Rated PG. **
A WALK TO REMEMBER (Shout! Factory): A 20th-anniversary “collector’s-edition” Blu-ray ($36.98 retail) of director Adam Shankman’s award-winning, PG-rated 2002 tearjerker based on the best-selling Nicholas Sparks novel and filmed in Wilmington, depicting the unexpected but turbulent romance between teenagers Mandy Moore (who also croons the theme song “Cry”) and Shane West, with Daryl Hannah, Peter Coyote, Lauren German, Clayne Crawford, Paz de la Huerta, and David Andrews in support. Bonus features include audio commentaries, retrospective interview with Sparks, and theatrical trailer.
WORST TO FIRST (Gunpowder & Sky/Kino Lorber): Producer/director Mitchell Stuart’s feature documentary, subtitled The True Story of Z100 New York, profiles the career of disc jockey Scott Shannon, who spearheaded the rise of New York’s WHTZ-FM, which jumped to the top of the radio ratings when he revolutionized the format, featuring interviews with such luminaries as Debbie Gibson, Jon Bon Jovi, Joan Jett, Taylor Dayne, Tony Orlando, Gavin DeGraw, and others. Fast-moving but sketchy, this warranted more comprehensive treatment. The DVD ($19.95 retail) includes bonus features. **
(Copyright 2022, Mark Burger)
