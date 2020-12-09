video vault

PICK OF THE WEEK
S.O.S. TITANIC (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Never mind James Cameron's Oscar-winning 1997 blockbuster, the best depictions of the Titanic disaster are Roy Ward Baker's A Night to Remember (1958) and this 1979 television film broadcast by ABC months before the opening of the much-hyped Raise the Titanic, which turned out to be a critical and box-office fiasco.
By now, the story is known to everyone: On its maiden voyage from Southampton to New York in 1912, the Titanic struck an iceberg in the North Atlantic four days later. Less than three hours later, the ship was at the bottom of the ocean and 1,500 souls along with her. That the ship was considered a miracle of modern engineering ended up a moot point.
Admittedly, this version – penned by James Costigan and directed by William Hale – doesn't boast big-budget effects, but neither is the human element dwarfed by those effects. The narrative also combines historical fact with dramatic license, but in a clear, concise fashion. Incidentally, the Titanic was the very first ship to use the S.O.S. distress signal – a fact overlooked in Cameon's purportedly well-researched film.
The characters are empathetic and well-played by a first-rate cast including David Janssen as millionaire John Jacob Astor, Cloris Leachman as the “unsinkable” Molly Brown, David Warner (who later sailed on Cameron's Titanic), Susan Saint James, Helen Mirren, Ian Holm, Philip Stone, and Harry Andrews, perfectly cast as stalwart Capt. Smith, who goes down with the ship.
Both the special-edition DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) include both the theatrical and television versions, audio commentary, and more. ***½
ALSO AVAILABLE
ALL I CAN SAY (Oscilloscope Laboratories): This award-winning documentary feature, culled from videos recorded over the years by rock star Shannon Hoon (1967-'95), offers an in-depth and extremely personal exploration of Hoon's life and career, as he ascends to stardom as the leader singer of Blind Melon, then descends into addiction and depression, with some footage shot the day he died (Oct. 21st) in New Orleans. An unorthodox yet persuasive example of cinema verité that well encapsulates Hoon's life, available on DVD ($27.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($32.99 retail), each replete with bonus features. ***
ART OF THE HEIST (Indican Pictures): Richard Janes produced and directed this frothy caper comedy with Matthew Rhys as a small-time con artist who recruits local artist Tom Chambers to forge classic works of art in order to pay off his debt to resident gangster (and resident scene-stealer) Art Malik. If Rhys appears youthful, no wonder: This was produced in 2004 (!) as Fakers and not released stateside until 2017. Katie Aselton, Rula Lenska, Edward Hibbert, Paul Clayton, Larry Lamb, Tony Haygarth (who died in 2017), and Jonathan Cecil (who died in 2011) also appear, available on DVD ($24.99 retail). Rated R. **½
BELLINGCAT: TRUTH IN A POST-TRUTH WORLD (First Run Features): Writer/director/cinematographer Hans Pool's self-explanatory, award-winning documentary feature offers a step-by-step chronicle of the popular news website (founded in 2014) run by civilian journalists who examine international scandals and incidents, and how the facts have often been obfuscated by traditional news outlets and government propagandists. Meticulous and timely, but rather repetitious down the stretch. The DVD retails for $24.95. **½
BOTERO (Corinth Films): Writer/producer/production designer/director Don Millar's feature documentary debut offers a thorough, enjoyable profile of Colombian-born Fernando Botero, one of the most esteemed living artists on the planet, examining his life, work process and various controversies, featuring interviews with friends, family members, and historians. In English and Spanish with English subtitles, available on DVD ($24.95 retail). ***
BUOYANCY (Kino Lorber): Writer/director Rodd Rathjen's award-winning, feature drama offers a timely and topical look at human trafficking, with Sarm Heng (in his feature debut) as a Cambodian teenager enslaved on a Thai fishing trawler, at the mercy of a sadistic captain (Thanawut Kasro) whom he becomes determined to vanquish. In Khmer and Thai with English subtitles, available on DVD ($19.95 retail) replete with bonus features.
THE CHRONICLES OF MELANIE (Corinth Films): Sabine Timoteo occupies the title role in this award-winning, fact-based 2016 drama (originally titled Melanijas hronika), based on Melanija Vanaga's best-selling memoir Suddenly a Criminal: 16 Years in Siberia, detailing the mass deportation of Latvian citizens by the Soviet Union in June 1941, who were then exiled in Siberia for over a decade. In German, Latvian, and Russian with English subtitles, available on DVD ($24.95 retail).
THE COMEY RULE (CBS Home Entertainment/Paramount Home Entertainment): Brendan Gleeson plays Donald Trump and Jeff Daniels then-FBI director James Comey in writer/executive producer/director Billy Ray's two-part Showtime mini-series based on Comey's best-selling memoir A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership, dramatizing the events leading up to the 2016 Presidential election and the early days of Trump's administration in the White House, featuring an all-star cast including Holly Hunter, Jennifer Ehle, Michael Kelly, Jonathan Banks, Scoot McNairy, Amy Seimetz, Oona Chaplin, Peter Coyote, William Sadler, Brian d'Arcy James, and Richard Thomas, available on DVD ($24.99 retail).
“THE CROWN”: THE COMPLETE THIRD SEASON (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment): Olivia Colman plays Queen Elizabeth II in all 10 episodes from the 2019 season of the acclaimed, Emmy-winning Netflix drama series, created by executive producer Peter Morgan and based on the life of the English monarch, with Helena Bonham Carter, Tobias Menzies, Ben Daniels, Geraldine Chaplin, Marion Bailey, Jane Lapotaire, Michael Maloney, and Charles Dance, and guest appearances by John Lithgow (as Winston Churchill), Clancy Brown (as Lyndon Johnson), and Derek Jacobi (as the abdicated Duke of Windsor). Nominated for 13 Emmy Awards including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series (Colman), Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (Bonham Carter), Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series (both Benjamin Caron and Jessica Hobbs), and Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series, available on DVD ($24.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($45.99 retail).
DRAGNET (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The Blu-ray bow ($24.95 retail) of the 1954 feature film based on the long-running television series with Jack Webb (who also directed) and Ben Alexander reprising their roles as Los Angeles detectives trying to solve a gangland murder, with Richard Boone, Ann Robinson, Virginia Gregg, Vic Perrin, Malcolm Atterbury, Herb Vigran, Virginia Christine, and Dennis Weaver on hand. Series fans and nostalgia buffs have a head start. Special features include both widescreen and fullscreen versions of the film, audio commentary, and theatrical trailer. **½
NOMAD: IN THE FOOTSTEPS OF BRUCE CHATWIN (Music Box Films Home Entertainment): Werner Herzog's documentary feature chronicles the life and career of noted author and adventurer (Charles) Bruce Chatwin (1940-'89), featuring interviews with Chatwin's widow Elizabeth and biographer Nicholas Shakespeare, as well as Herzog himself discussing his long friendship with him. In English, Aboriginal, and German with English subtitles, available on DVD ($29.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($34.95 retail).
THE PRESIDENT (Corinth Films): Writer/director Mohsen Makhmalbaf's award-winning 2014 political parable stars Misha Gomiashvili in the title role of a dictator forced to re-examine his past as he flees his country during a coup. In Georgian with English subtitles, available on DVD ($24.95 retail), replete with bonus features.
QUIET EXPLOSIONS: HEALING THE BRAIN (Cinema Libre Studio):Inspired by Andrew and Adam Marr's non-fiction best-seller Tales from the Blast Factory, writer/producer/director Jerri Sher's documentary feature profiles victims of TBI (traumatic brain injury) and PTS (post-traumatic stress) – including combat veterans and professional athletes – who have gained a new lease on life thanks to newly developed medical treatments. Scattered at times, but its overwhelming compassion shines through. The DVD ($19.95 retail) includes bonus features. ***
SPONTANEOUS (Paramount Home Entertainment): The delightful chemistry of Katherine Langford and Charlie Plummer dominates screenwriter/director Brian Duffield's debut feature, a lively and (literally) splashy adaptation of Aaron Starmer's best-selling novel, in which high-school classmates find romance during an inexplicable outbreak of spontaneous combustion among the student body. Charming and gory, with sharp satirical digs, and Tampa's rendition of “Bye Bye Love” is a major highlight during a memorable montage. Cult status assured. Rated R. ***
SWORD OF GOD (Film Movement): Writer/director Bartosz Konopka's award-winning 2018 medieval saga (originally titled Krew Boga and also released as The Mute) stars Krzystof Pieczynski and Karol Bernacki as knights whose conflicting methods to convert pagans to Christianity lead to an inevitable clash. In Polish with English subtitles, available on DVD ($24.95 retail).
A WHITE, WHITE DAY (Film Movement):Ingvar Sigurdsson stars in writer/executive producer/director Hlynur Palmason's award-winning psychological thriller (originally titled Hvitur, hvitur dagur) as a small-town police chief who becomes self-destructively obsessed when he learns his wife had been cheating on him before her tragic death years before. In Icelandic with English subtitles, available on DVD ($24.95 retail).
“YELLOWSTONE”: SEASON THREE (Paramount Home Entertainment): Executive producer Kevin Costner portrays the proud patriarch of modern-day Montana ranching dynasty in all 10 episodes from the 2020 season of the Paramount Network drama series, featuring a star-studded ensemble cast including Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Danny Huston, Josh Lucas, Gil Birmingham, Kelsey Asbille, and Michael Nouri, available on DVD ($19.96 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.99 retail), each replete with bonus features. Paramount Home Entertainment has also released the self-explanatory “Yellowstone: The First Three Seasons Limited-Edition Gift Set” on DVD ($79.99 retail).
YOU'RE LOOKING AT ME LIKE I LIVE HERE AND I DON'T (IndiePix Films): Producer/director Scott Kirschenbaum's deservedly acclaimed 2010 feature-documentary debut, originally aired on PBS's Independent Lens, follows Lee Gorewitz, an energetic and opinionated senior citizen, in her day-to-day activities as a resident of an Alzheimer's care facility in California. As informative as it is tragic, yet a testament to the resilience of Gorewitz in the face of her illness. The 10th-anniversary DVD ($24.95 retail) includes Kirschenbaum's documentary Jumor: A Journey Through Jewish Humor. ***
