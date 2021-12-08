video vault

PICK OF THE WEEK
INVASION OF THE BODY SNATCHERS (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): It’s an ongoing debate: Is Philip Kaufman’s award-winning 1978 version of the Jack Finney novel equal to Don Siegel’s original 1956 classic? It hardly matters, because both are great. If the ’78 version, set in San Francisco, is a follow-up or remake is also debated, but as follow-ups and/or remakes go, the ’78 version is a classic in its own right.
As the ads read: “From deep space, the terror grows …” It sure does, as alien spores blanket San Francisco and grow into pods that duplicate human beings while they sleep. Day by day, slowly but surely, humanity is being drained away. W.D. Richter’s savvy screenplay works on several levels. It’s satirical, scary, and subversive, and ideally set in the post-Watergate era when paranoia and suspicion ran rampant.
The first-rate cast includes Donald Sutherland, Brooke Adams, Leonard Nimoy, Veronica Cartwright, Jeff Goldblum, Art Hindle, appearances by Kevin McCarthy and Don Siegel (star and director of the ’56 film), and even Robert Duvall in an early scene. Michael Chapman’s eerie cinematography, Denny Zeitlin’s percussive score, and Tom Burman’s convincing special effects bring the terror to life – and the ending still packs a punch. All the elements come together in satisfying fashion.
(For those so inclined, a career interview with Veronica Cartwright, written by yours truly, was published in Shock Cinema Magazine #59.)
The two-disc 4K Ultra HD combo ($39.95 retail) includes audio commentaries, retrospective interviews and featurettes, theatrical trailer, radio and TV spots, and more. Rated PG. ***½
ALSO AVAILABLE
21 HOURS AT MUNICH (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The Blu-ray bow ($24.95 retail) of the fact-based 1976 ABC-TV adaptation of Serge Groussard’s non-fiction best-seller The Blood of Israel, detailing the horrific and tragic events that befell the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich, when Israeli athletes were held hostage by members of the rogue Palestinian terrorist faction Black September in the Olympic Village. A credible docu-drama with a sturdy cast: William Holden, Shirley Knight, Anthony Quayle, Noel Willman, Richard Basehart (as West German chancellor Willy Brandt), and forceful Franco Nero (as the terrorist leader). Emmy nominations for Outstanding Special (Drama or Comedy) and Outstanding Film Editing for a Special. Bonus features include audio commentary and both the theatrical and television video ratios. ***
ACE AND THE CHRISTMAS MIRACLE (LionsGate): Producer/director/editor/story writer Asif Akbar’s PG-rated, family-friendly holiday comedy starring producer Steven Chase as a bumbling con artist who learns the true meaning of Christmas when he finds himself able to communicate with the titular character, a talking horse (voiced by Jon Lovitz), who tries to show him the error of his ways, available on DVD ($14.98 retail).
CHECKERED FLAG OR CRASH (Code Red/Kino Lorber): Alan Gibson directed this standard-issue 1977 racing melodrama in which daredevil driver Joe Don Baker and intrepid reporter Susan Sarandon compete in the Manila 1000, a grueling off-road race held annually in the Philippines. Larry Hagman plays the smarmy race organizer and real-life driving champion Parnelli Jones appears as himself, available on DVD ($19,95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail), each boasting theatrical trailer. Rated PG. **
“THE DAVID SUSSKIND ARCHIVE” (Liberation Hall/MVD Entertainment Group): Noted producer and television host David Susskind produced numerous TV specials during the early years of the medium, now available on DVD: The Emmy-nominated 1961 adaptation of Graham Greene’s The Power and the Glory, originally broadcast by CBS on “General Electric Theater,” boasting a star-studded cast including Laurence Olivier, Patty Duke, Julie Harris, Roddy McDowall, George C. Scott, Fritz Weaver, and Keenan Wynn; and “The Paul Newman Trilogy,” a self-explanatory trio of television specials headlining the young Paul Newman: Five in Judgment (1955), The Rag Jungle (1956), and The Army Game (also ’56). Each DVD retails for $16.95.
DREAMBUILDERS (Shout! Kids Factory/Shout! Factory): Kim Hagen Jensen (who also wrote the story) and Tonni Zinck co-directed this award-winning Danish animated fantasy (originally titled Deommebyggerne) in which a young girl uses her ability to control dreams to retaliate against her spoiled stepsister, only to see her scheme go haywire. Colorful and imaginative, this is a treat for all ages, available on DVD ($19.98 retail) and DVD/Blu-ray combo ($22.98 retail). ***
THE DROWNING (Sundance Now): Carolina Giammetta directed this four-part mini-series, originally broadcast on Channel 5 UK, starring Jill Halfpenny as a tormented mother whose son supposedly drowned years before, but she believes was actually abducted – and now obsessed that she’s located him when she encounters a local teenager (newcomer Cody Molko), with Jonas Armstrong, Deborah Findlay, Dara Devaney, and Rupert Penry-Jones in support, available on DVD ($29.99 retail).
“THE EQUALIZER”: SEASON ONE (CBS Home Entertainment/Paramount Home Entertainment): Executive producer Queen Latifah assumes the role of a former government operative who takes action against those who prey upon the downtrodden and helpless, in all 10 episodes from the inaugural 2021 season of the award-winning action CBS series based on the prime-time ‘80s series, with Chris Noth, Lorraine Toussaint, Laya DeLeon Hayes, Liza Lapira, and Adam Goldberg rounding out the regular cast, available on DVD ($33.99 retail), replete with bonus features.
A GIFT FROM BOB (Saban Films/LionsGate): Originally titled A Christmas Gift from Bob, Charles Martin Smith directed this PG-rated adaptation of James Bowen’s best-selling non-fiction books A Gift From Bob and The Little Book of Bob, starring executive producer Luke Treadaway as Bowen, a struggling street musician whose Christmas takes an upward turn when he encounters an affectionate stray cat (played by Bob himself), available on DVD ($19.98 retail).
THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Claude Rains (at his gloomy best) stars in this brooding 1935 adaptation of Charles Dickens’s final, unfinished novel, as a drug-addled, small-town choirmaster whose obsession with local beauty Heather Angel drives him to consider murdering her fiancée (David Manners as the titular Edwin Drood), with Francis L. Sullivan, Douglass Montgomery, E.E. Clive, and Valerie Hobson in support. A box-office flop in its day, but well worth a look for nostalgia buffs, available on Blu-ray ($24.95 retail), replete with audio commentary. ***
PUFNSTUF (Code Red/Kino Lorber): The Blu-ray bow ($29.95 retail) of producer Sid and Marty Krofft’s 1970 live-action fantasy/musical, expanded from their popular Saturday morning children’s series, detailing human youngster Jack Wild’s misadventures on Living Island, a psychedelic land of magic, and his friendship with dragon H.R. Pufnstuf (Roberto Gamonet, reprising her series role in his only feature), with Martha Raye, Billie Hayes, Billy Barty, Jane Dulo, Angelo Rossitto, Felix Silla, and “Mama” Cass Elliot (in her only feature) on hand. Amazingly dated in many respects, but a cult favorite. Rated G. **½
THE REAL BEDFORD FALLS: IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE (Virgil Films/Kino Lorber): Bob Dotson wrote and narrates this sweet-natured documentary short that compares the fictional town of Bedford Falls in Frank Capra’s 1946 classic It’s a Wonderful Life with the bucolic burg of Seneca Falls in upstate New York (supposedly Capra’s inspiration), which has since adopted its identity to become a popular tourist destination. The DVD retails for $9.95. Rated PG-13. ***
“SESAME STREET: WONDERFUL WORLD OF FRIENDS” (Shout! Kids Factory/Sesame Workshop/Shout! Factory): The themes of friendship, trust, and camaraderie are emphasized in this family-friendly DVD ($19.98 retail) featuring such beloved Sesame Street characters as Elmo, Big Bird, and Rosita, along with guest stars Aleissa Cara, Billy Porter, Josh Groban, and John Legend, as well as the bonus specials A Very Sesame Thanksgiving and The Magical Wand Chase: A Sesame Street Special.
SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment): This time, NBA superstar and producer LeBron James has his opportunity to interact and play with the legendary, animated Looney Tunes characters (including Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, et al) in this PG-rated, family-friendly fantasy extravaganza belatedly spun off from the 1996 box-office blockbuster, available on DVD ($34.98 retail), Blu-ray ($39.98 retail), and 4K Ultra HD combo ($49.98 retail), each boasting bonus features.
“TWO FROM SERGEI EISENSTEIN: OCTOBER & ALEXANDER NEVSKY” (Image Entertainment/Corinth Films): A self-explanatory DVD double-feature ($29.95 retail) of classic films helmed by the Russian master Sergei Eisenstein (1898-1948): The silent 1928 historical epic October (originally titled Oktybar and also released as Ten Days That Shook the World), an award-winning dramatization of the Russian Revolution, based on John Reed’s memoir; and the award-winning 1938 saga Alexander Nevsky, which stars Nikolay Cherkasov in the title role, the hero of Russia who thwarted the German invasion of the 13th century (in Russian with English subtitles).
“WHITSTABLE PEARL” (Acorn TV): Kerry Godliman plays the title role of a single mother and restaurateur who opens her own detective agency, but clashes with London detective Howard Charles while investigating the mysterious death of a friend, in all six episodes from the inaugural 2021 season of the mystery series based on the best-selling novels by executive producer Julie Wassmer, with Frances Barber, Isobelle Molloy, Sophia Del Pizzo, and Rohan Nedd in support, available on DVD ($39.99 retail), boasting behind-the-scenes featurette.
WITKIN AND WITKIN (IndiePix Films): Writer/producer/director Trisha Ziff’s lively, consistently interesting feature documentary examines the lives of twin brothers, painter/academic Jerome Witkin and photographer Joel-Peter Witkin, as much about their upbringing and relationship as their renowned work, culminating in the 2016 exhibition “Witkin & Witkin” in Mexico City, which Ziff curated, available on DVD ($24.95 retail). ***
(Copyright 2021, Mark Burger)
