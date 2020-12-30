video vault

PICK OF THE WEEK
AMAZON WOMEN ON THE MOON (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): A decade after the cult classic Kentucky Fried Movie, producers John Landis and Robert K. Weiss re-teamed for this bubbly, star-studded 1987 comedy anthology directed by by them as well as Joe Dante, Carl Gottlieb, and Peter Horton (who also appears).
Essentially, the film spoofs “channel surfing” on WDIB-TV (Channel 8), sending up such familiar '80s standbys as infomercials, music videos, softcore porn, cautionary “documentaries,” celebrity roasts and, best of all, the title sketch, a deliriously on-target riff on cheesy '50s sci-fi shockers featuring Steve Forrest, Sybil Danning, and Forrest J. Ackerman.
The nicest thing about the format is that the sketches come at so rapid a clip that few outstay their welcome, while some are truly inspired. Rosanna Arquette, Steve Guttenberg, Michelle Pfeiffer, Ralph Bellamy, Carrie Fisher, Arsenio Hall (in his screen debut), Lou Jacobi, Griffin Dunne, Joe Pantoliano, David Alan Grier, B.B. King, Russ Meyer, Marc McClure, Steve Allen, Henny Youngman, William Marshall, Angel Tompkins, Kelly Preston, Ed Begley Jr. (as a none-too-bright “Invisible Man”), and Henry Silva (hosting a very funny documentary show whose title can not be mentioned here) are among the luminaries who pop up periodically, adding to the fun.
Perhaps not surprisingly, Universal had absolutely no idea how to properly market the film – and releasing it in September (!) didn't help – but it found its following, appropriately enough, on cable television and home-video.
The special-edition Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) includes audio commentary, retrospective featurette, deleted scenes and outtakes, theatrical trailer, and more. Rated R. ***
ALSO AVAILABLE
THE 300 YEAR WEEKEND (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Writer/producer/director Victor Stoloff's little-seen 1971 drama depicts on a marathon group therapy session, populated by an ensemble cast including William Devane (who also receives credit for “additional dialogue”), Michael Tolan (as the therapist), Dorothy Lyman (in her feature debut), Gabriel Dell, James Congdon, and Sharon Laughlin (in her feature debut). Highly theatrical and frequently over the top, with self-indulgence trumping sincerity at every turn. Rated PG. *½
ALONE (Magnet Label/Magnolia Home Entertainment): John Hyams edited and directed this award-winning, R-rated thriller starring Jules Wilcox as a traumatized widow whose trauma grows exponentially when she is kidnapped by serial killer Marc Menchaca. Essentially a remake of the 2011 Swedish thriller Gone (Forsvunnen), which was also written by Mattias Olsson and produced by Henrik J.P. Akesson, available on DVD ($26.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.98 retail).
AMORES PERROS (The Criterion Collection): Fate and destiny collide – both literally and figuratively – in producer/director/editor Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu's audacious, impressive 2000 debut feature, in which a tragic car accident unites a young ruffian (Gael Garcia Bernal in his screen debut), a beautiful girl (Goya Toledo), and a hard-bitten killer-for-hire (Emilio Echevarria), set against the backdrop of the underground realm of dog-fighting (which is vividly conveyed). Hard and harsh, yet sometimes remarkably hopeful, and deservedly nominated for the Academy Award for Best Foreign-Language Film. In Spanish with English subtitles, available on DVD ($29.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($39.95 retail), each replete with bonus features including retrospective conversation and interviews, music videos, documentary, and more. Rated R. ***½
AVIVA (Strand Releasing): Boaz Yakin wrote, produced, and directed this award-winning, gender-bending musical drama detailing the turbulent relationship between trans-Atlantic lovers Zina Zinchenko and Tyler Phillips (in his screen debut) as they fall in and out of love – and back again -- available on DVD ($14.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.99 retail).
“CARY GRANT COLLECTION” (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Born Archibald Leach, the British-born Cary Grant (1904-'86) became one of the most popular stars of Hollywood's golden era, and this self-explanatory selection showcases three of his earliest screen comedies: Ladies Should Listen (1934), based on an Alfred Savoir play and directed by Frank Tuttle, co-starring Edward Everett Horton and Frances Drake; 1936's Wedding Present pairs Grant with Joan Bennett; and Big Brown Eyes (also '36) reunites Grant with Bennett under the direction of Raoul Walsh, with Walter Pidgeon and Lloyd Nolan in support. The three-disc Blu-ray ($49.95 retail) includes audio commentaries and trailers.
CHUCK BERRY: THE ORIGINAL KING OF ROCK 'N' ROLL (MVD Entertainment Group): Officially authorized by his estate, producer/director Jon Brewer's documentary feature traces the life and career of the Grammy-winning, sometimes-controversial singer/songwriter Chuck Berry (1926-2017) as recalled by friends, family remembers, and admirers, available on Blu-ray ($24.95 retail).
DONUT KING (Greenwich Entertainment/Kino Lorber): Cinematographer Alice Gu makes her feature debut as writer/producer/director of this award-winning documentary feature tracing the life and career of Ted Ngoy, a Cambodian refugee who fled to America and became the successful founder of Christy's Donuts, before his American Dream crumbled due to a gambling addiction. As well as Ngoy's life, the film also conveys the turbulence of 20th-century Cambodia and how Ngoy inspired – and even bankrolled – other refugees to establish their own donut shops. ***
EL CAMINO: A BREAKING BAD MOVIE (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment): Aaron Paul reprises his award-winning role as Jesse Pinkman in writer/producer/director Vince Gilligan's feature-length follow-up to the classic AMC crime series, with appearances by series regulars Jesse Plemons, Krysten Ritter, Matt Jones, Charles Baker, Jonathan Banks, the much-missed Robert Forster, and Bryan Cranston. Four Emmy nominations including Outstanding Television Movie, available on DVD/Blu-ray combo ($27.99 retail) and limited-edition Steelbook ($31.99 retail), each boasting such bonus features as audio commentary, behind-the-scenes documentary, teasers and commercials, and more.
“MARSEILLE”: THE COMPLETE SERIES (Federation Entertainment/Kino Lorber): A four-disc Blu-ray collection ($49.95 retail) of all 16 episodes from the entire 2016-'18 run of the political series created by Dan Franck set in the titular port city of France, starring Gerard Depardieu as the long-time mayor who clashes with his proposed successor and former protegé Benoit Magimel when he decides to retire. Geraldine Oailhas, Nadia Fares, Stephane Cllard, Hedi Bouchenata, and Quentin Baillot also star. In French with English subtitles.
NELSON ALGREN LIVE (Olive Films): The life and works of acclaimed author Nelson Algren (1909-'81) are celebrated in this 2016 documentary feature filmed at the Steppenwolf Theatre in Algren's hometown of Chicago, which marked the feature debut of editor/producer/director Oscar Bucher, with Russell Banks narrating and Willem Dafoe (also an executive producer) reading from Algren's works, with Don DeLillo (in his feature debut), Rick Kogan (as Studs Terkel), Martha Lavey (in her final role), and co-sreenwrter/executive producer Barry Gifford (as Algren), available on DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.95 retail).
P.J. (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Following The Blue Max (1966), director George Peppard and director John Guillermin reunited for this twisty, noir-ish 1968 thriller (originally titled Criss Cross), in which Peppard's titular private eye is hired to protect Gayle Hunnicutt, mistress of mysterious millionaire Raymond Burr (at his oiliest) – only to fall in love with her. Not entirely successful but not without points of interest, including an eclectic cast including Brock Peters, Susan Saint James (in her screen debut), Jason Evers, Wilfred Hyde-White, Severn Darden, Coleen Gray, Herb Edelman, and John Qualen. Both the DVD ($14.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) include audio comentary and theatrical trailer. Rated PG-13. **½
ROUTE ONE USA (Icarus Films Home Video): After a decade in France, American-born filmmaker Robert Kramer returned to the United States to document his epic journey along Route 1, from the Canadian border all the way to the Florida Keys, reacquainting himself with the country of his birth. In English, French, Portuguese, and Spanish with English subtitles, available in a two-disc DVD ($32.98 retail), including collectible booklet and bonus video.
“THE SECRETS SHE KEEPS” (Sundance Now): Laura Carmichael and Jessica De Gouw portray expectant mothers whose chance encounter in a Sydney suburb yields unforeseen consequences for both. The two-disc DVD ($34.99 retail) includes all six episodes from the inaugural 2020 season of the BBC1 drama series based on Michael Robotham's best-selling novel.
SEVEN WOMEN FOR SATAN (Mondo Macabro/CAV Distributing): Michel Lemoine wrote, directed, and stars in this award-winning1974 shocker (originally titled Les week-ends maléfiques du Comte Zaroff and also released as The Wicked Weekends of Count Zaroff), inspired by the classic Richard Connell story The Most Dangerous Game, in which Zaroff's deranged descendant (Lemoine) continues the family tradition by hunting humans. The special-edition Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) includes French (with English subtitles) and English-dubbed audio options, retrospective interviews, alternate and deleted scenes, and more.
SPAWN OF THE NORTH (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The Blu-ray bow ($24.95 retail) of Henry Hathaway's 1938 sea-faring saga set in early 20th-century Alaska, starring George Raft and Henry Fonda as boyhood friends swept up in a salmon-fishing feud with opportunistic Russian fisherman Akim Tamiroff and his cohorts. Dorothy Lamour, John Barrymore, Lynne Overman, John Wray, and future “Cisco Kid” Duncan Renaldo also star, Dimitri Tiomkin provides a rousing score, and the film earned an honorary Oscar for its special effects. Special features include audio commentary and trailers. **½
VILOM (TLA Releasing): Actor/producer Sunder Pal makes his feature debut as writer/director/art director of this contemporary drama in which he plays the title role, an ambitious young YouTuber torn between an openly gay hairdresser (newcomer Navpreet Moti) and a struggling actress (newcomer Ambika Kamal). In Hindi with English subtitles, available on DVD ($24.99 retail).
THE WOLF OF SNOW HOLLOW (Orion Classics/Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/Warner Bros. Home Entertainment): Full moon fever strikes a remote mountain village in this light-hearted, R-rated horror romp written and directed by Jim Cummings, in which he plays a police officer charged with solving a series of brutal murders seemingly committed by a werewolf. Robert Forster (in his final film) plays Cummings's ailing father, the local sheriff, and the cast includes Riki Lindhome, Jimmy Tatro, Marshall Allman, Chloe East, Will Madden, and Annie Hamilton, available on DVD ($28.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($35.99 retail), east boasting bonus features..

