video vault

PICK OF THE WEEK
GET CRAZY (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): At long last, director Allan Arkush’s delightful, wildly overlooked 1983 rock ‘n’ roll comedy comes to DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) – each boasting special-edition bonus features -- just in time to ring in New Year’s, which is only appropriate.
Inspired by his own experiences at the Fillmore West, Arkush’s slyly subversive and outlandish farce details the shenanigans surrounding the New Year’s Eve bash at the Saturn Theatre, a popular, independent Los Angeles venue run by Max Wolfe (Allen Goorwitz, AKA Allen Garfield). Max’s plans for a star-studded celebration are hindered by corporate hot-shot Colin Beverly (Ed Begley, Jr.), who covets the Saturn for himself and is determined to sabotage the event. (In a bright touch, Beverly’s yes-men are played by teen idols Fabian Forte and Bobby Sherman.)
Stage manager Neil Allen (Daniel Stern) takes up the reins, even as chaos reigns, and the show does go on – but not without a fair share of hitches. Malcolm McDowell does a devastating Mick Jagger impression as preening rock god Reggie Wanker, Lou Reed echoes Bob Dylan as the reclusive folk-rock legend Auden, and Howard Kaylan (of Flo & Eddie fame) emulates Jerry Garcia as the blissfully retro “Captain Cloud.”
In addition to countless in-jokes, Get Crazy boasts a cult-friendly cast: Gail Edwards, Miles Chapin, Paul Bartel, Mary Woronov, Dick Miller, Bill Henderson, Robert Picardo, Franklyn Ajaye, John Densmore, Jackie Joseph, Lee Ving, Clint Howard, and choreographer Lori Eastside (in her feature debut). The songs are catchy and, although some jokes fall flat, the film’s sass and spirit are infectious and inspired. Now that the film is more readily available, its cult status is sure to rise.
Rated R. ***
ALSO AVAILABLE
BEDTIME STORY (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Rival con artists Marlon Brando and David Niven vie for the favors of soap heiress Shirley Jones on the French Riviera in this breezy, picturesque 1963 comedy that was later remade (more successfully) as Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988). Brando’s forte was never comedy, but Niven’s in his element, although Brando reportedly enjoyed making this film more than many of his others, available on DVD ($14.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.95 retail), each replete with audio commentary, theatrical teaser and trailers. **½
THE BRASS BOTTLE (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The Blu-ray bow ($29.95 retail) of this innocuously fluffy 1964 comedy, adapted from F. Antsey’s novel, starring Tony Randall (quintessentially fussy) as a bumbling antiques dealer who discovers an ancient Arabian bottle – replete with a boisterous genie (Burl Ives) determined to do his bidding. Barbara Eden, as Randall’s love interest, would go on to play her signature role in TV’s I Dream of Jeannie, which was inspired by this film. Bonus features include audio commentary and theatrical trailer. **
THE CHINESE BOXER (88 Films/MVD Entertainment Group): Martial-arts superstar Jimmy Wang Yu made his feature debut as writer and director of this R-rated 1970 action blow-out (originally titled Long hu dou and also released as The Hammer of God) in which he wages a one-man war against the thugs who destroyed his karate school, available on Blu-ray ($29.95 retail), boasting both Mandarin (with English subtitles) and English-dubbed audio options, audio commentary, TV spot, and more.
CLIMATE OF THE HUNTER (Dark Star Pictures): Writer/director Mickey Reese’s award-winning 2019 chiller sisters Ginger Gilmartin and Mary Buss as sisters who compete for the affections of mysterious Ben Hall, who may or may not be a vampire, available on DVD ($24.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.99 retail), each replete with bonus features.
“THE DAVID SUSSKIND ARCHIVE” (Liberation Hall/MVD Entertainment Group): Noted producer and television host David Susskind produced numerous TV specials during the early years of the medium, now available on DVD: Director Robert Mulligan’s 1958 adaptation of Thornton Wilder’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel The Bridge of San Luis Rey, originally broadcast as a “DuPont Show of the Month,” boasting a star-studded cast including Judith Anderson (Emmy nominee for Best Single Performance by an Actress), Hume Cronyn, Viveca Lindford, Eva Le Gallienne, Theodore Bikel, Rita Gam, Kurt Kasznar, William Marshall, and Steven Hill; and director George Schaefer’s 1958 adaptation of Mary Chase’s Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy Harvey, also broadcast as a “DuPont Show of the Month,” with Art Carney nimbly stepping into James Stewart’s role of Elwood P. Dowd, with Elizabeth Montgomery, Marion Lorne, Jack Weston, Fred Gwynne, Larry Blyden, and Charlotte Rae in support. Each DVD retails for $16.95.
DIVINE LOVE (Outsider Pictures/Strand Releasing): Director/screenwriter Gabriel Mascaro’s provocative, award-winning drama (originally titled Divino Amor), set in the dystopian Brazil of 2027, details the efforts of a devout notary (Dira Paes) to conceive a child. An intriguing and surreal exploration of religion, relationships, and sex, beautifully shot by cinematographer Diego Garcia, yet the emotions are overwhelmed by the film’s style. Not for all tastes but worth a look. In Portuguese with English subtitles, available on DVD ($24.99 retail). **½
“FILM NOIR: THE DARK SIDE OF CINEMA V” (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The latest triple-feature of vintage film noir thrillers, available on Blu-ray ($49.95 retail), each boasting audio commentary and theatrical trailers: Because of You (1952) starring Loretta Young and Jeff Chandler; Outside the Law (1956) starring Ray Danton, Grant Williams, and Leigh Snowden; and Midnight Story (1957) starring Tony Curtis, Marisa Pavan, and Gilbert Roland.
HUMAN ANIMALS (Mondo Macabro/CAV Distributing): Writer/director Eligio Herrero’s final feature to date, this 1983 sci-fi allegory (original titled Animales racionales) follows three mute characters (Carole Kirkham, José Yepes, and newcomer Geir Indvard) as they navigate a treacherous, post-apocalyptic landscape as they battle the elements – and each other. This might best be described as “existential exploitation,” available on Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) featuring retrospective interview with Herrero and bonus trailers.
THE INGLORIOUS BASTERDS (Universal Pictures Home Entertainment): The 4K Ultra HD combo ($29.98 retail) of Quentin Tarantino’s slam-bang 2009 World War II saga, a remake/reimagining of Enzo G. Castellari’s 1978 cult classic with Brad Pitt leading the titular commando unit on a daring mission behind enemy lines, with Christoph Waltz his sadistic Nazi opponent. Plenty of action and sardonic humor, although Tarantino is again unable to curb his self-indulgent tendencies. Solid and entertaining, but shorter would have been better. Waltz won the Academy Award as Best Supporting Actor – the first actor playing a Nazi to ever win – and the film earned additional nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Sound Editing, and Best Sound Mixing. Bonus features include roundtable discussion, extended and alternate scenes, behind-the-scenes featurettes, and more. Rated R. ***
THE PROTÉGÉ (LionsGate Home Entertainment): Maggie Q headlines director Martin Campbell’s R-rated action blow-out as a ruthless killer-for-hire who tangles with billionaire crime boss Michael Keaton after her mentor (Samuel L. Jackson) is murdered, available on DVD ($29.96 retail), Blu-ray ($39.99 retail), and 4K Ultra HD combo ($42.99 retail), each replete with bonus features including behind-the-scenes featurettes, theatrical trailer, and more.
THE SHEPHERD (Corinth Films): Filmmaker Jonathan Cenzual Burley’s award-winning 2016 drama (originally titled El pastor) stars Miguel Martin as the title character, a reclusive shepherd whose decision not to sell his land to developers puts him at odds with his friends and neighbors, whose financial survival could depend on the deal going through. In Spanish with English subtitles, available on DVD ($24.95 retail).
THE SNAKE GIRL AND THE SILVER HAIRED WITCH (Arrow Video/MVD Entertainment Group): A special-edition Blu-ray ($39.95 retail) of director Noriaki Yuasa’s 1968 fantasy (originally titled Hebi musume to hakuhatsuma), based on Kazuo Umezu’s popular manga, starring Mayuma Takahashi and Yachie Matsui (in her first and last feature to date) as estranged sisters, each with superhuman abilities, forced to put their differences behind them when they encounter supernatural phenomena. In Japanese with English subtitles, bonus features include audio commentary, theatrical trailer, image gallery, and more.
THANK YOU FOR SUPPORTING THE ARTS (Cinema Libre Studio): First-timer W. Alexander Jones and executive producer Carolann Stoney co-directed this award-winning documentary exploring the life of Liv Osthus, better known as “Viva Las Vegas,” an Ivy League-educated, Portland-based writer, singer/songwriter, cancer survivor, and stripper as she discusses her chosen vocation and its impact on her life and the lives of those around her. Sincere and upbeat, despite a choppy narrative that tends to interrupt the momentum. The DVD retails for $19.95. **½
WHERE THE RED FERN GROWS (Persik Productions/MVD Entertainment Group): Screenwriters Lyman Dayton and Sam Pillsbury co-directed this award-winning, PG-rated 2003 adaptation of the beloved Wilson Rawls novel, detailing the relationship between a youngster (Joseph Ashton) and his two hunting dogs, featuring a star-studded cast including Dave Matthews (in his feature debut), Kris Kristofferson, Ned Beatty, Dabney Coleman, and Mac Davis, available on Blu-ray ($19.95 retail), replete with behind-the-scenes featurettes and theatrical trailer.
WHIRLYBIRD (Greenwich Entertainment/Kino Lorber): Producer/director/co-editor Matt Yoka’s timely, award-winning documentary feature traces the lives and careers of Marika Gerrard and Bob Tur, the married couple that founded the L.A. News Service and revolutionized live news coverage – not always positively -- when they covered events as they occurred from their helicopter, including the L.A. riots and the O.J. Simpson chase. The vintage footage is compelling, and this offers a clear-eyed look at ethics and a sympathetic portrait of Gerrard and Tur, who later divorced and Tur later transitioned to Zoey Tur, available on DVD ($19.95 retail). ***½
WILDLAND (Film Movement): Director Jeannete Nordahl’s award-winning debut feature (originally titled Kod & blod), inspired by Animal Kingdom (2010), stars Sandra Guldberg Kampp as an orphaned teenager sent to live with estranged aunt Sidse Babett Knudsen, only to discover that she and her sons are violent criminals. In Danish with English subtitles, available on DVD ($24.95 retail), which includes director Jesper V. Rasmussen’s short film Riders.
(Copyright 2021, Mark Burger)
