video vault

SILENT RUNNING (Arrow Video/MVD Entertainment Group): Following his groundbreaking special effects work in 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968), Douglas Trumbull made his feature bow as producer/director of this ambitious 1972 science-fiction saga that soars more than it stumbles, which it does occasionally.
Bruce Dern, typically intense but empathetic, stars as a botanist aboard the Valley Forge, a freighter stationed near the moons of Saturn and linked to geodesic domes containing rare plant life from an ecologically ravaged Earth. When orders come to destroy the domes and return home, Dern instead kills his fellow crew members (Ron Rifkin, Jesse Vint, and Cliff Potts), stages a mock explosion, and reprograms the station's robots – drones nicknamed Huey, Louie, and Dewey – to tend the remaining domes.
Occasionally heavy-handed in its ecological and existential overtones, the film boasts a screenplay by Michael Cimino, Deric Washburn, and Steven Bochco (all of whom would go onto to bigger things), a score by Peter Schickele (better known as “P.D.Q. Bach”), and songs by Joan Baez. Silent Running very much reflects the attitudes of the era in which it was made, replete with generous dollops of symbolism (Dern's character is named “Freeman Lowell”).
Although only a moderate box-office success, the film quickly attained cult status and became a staple of the midnight-movie circuit. Dated in some respects, it's still an impressive, engaging, and relevant work.
The “collector's-edition” Blu-ray ($39.95 retail) includes audio commentaries, retrospective and vintage featurettes and interviews, behind-the-scenes documentary, theatrical trailer, collectible booklet, and more. Rated G. ***
“THE 2020 WORLD SERIES” (Major League Baseball/Shout! Factory): Despite a shortened season due to COVID-19, the Los Angeles Dodgers won their first World Series in over 30 years, defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in six games. The DVD ($19.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($26.98 retail) include highlights from the Fall Classic narrated by legendary Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully, plus bonus features.
BOBBLEHEADS: THE MOVIE (Threshold Entertainment/Universal 1440 Entertainment/Universal Pictures Home Entertainment): The popular toy line comes to the big screen in this family-friendly, PG-rated, CGI-animated musical/comedy directed by Kirk Wise and boasting a star-studded voice-over cast including Luke Wilson, Cher, Jennifer Coolidge, Karen Fukuhara, Hala Finley, Grey Griffin, Brenda Song, Khary Peyton, and Julian Sands, available on DVD ($16.98 retail).
CLAUDINE (The Criterion Collection): Director John Berry's winning 1974 comedy/drama stars Diahann Carroll in the title role, a single mother of six barely scraping by in Harlem, whose burgeoning romance with easy-going garbageman James Earl Jones causes tension among her children – particularly oldest son Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs (in an impressive screen debut) – and complicates her welfare status. A little bit on the “warm and fuzzy” side, but credible, well-acted, and an upbeat alternative to the “blaxploitation” films that proliferated at that time. Carroll, who replaced the ailing Diana Sands, earned an Oscar nomination for Best Actress, available on DVD ($29.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($39.95 retail), each boasting bonus features including audio commentary, retrospective conversation, and more. Rated PG. ***
“DISPATCHES FROM ELSEWHERE” (RLJE Films): Based on the 2013 documentary film The Institute, executive producer Jason Segel created and stars in this AMC drama series whrerein a disparate group of Philadelphia residents unite to investigate a fascinating puzzle that compels them to re-assess their lives. The star-studded regular cast includes Sally Field, Richard E. Grant, Eve Lindley, and Andre Benjamin. All 10 episodes from the inaugural 2020 season are available on DVD ($34.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($44.98 retail), each replete with bonus features.
DISPUTED PASSAGE (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Frank Borzage directed this 1939 adaptation of the best-selling novel by Lloyd C. Douglas, starring John Howard as an idealistic medical student torn between his career and love for fellow student Dorothy Lamour (playing a Chinese-American!). Soapy fun for nostalgia buffs, with Akim Tamiroff, Keye Luke, Philip Ahn, William Collier Sr., Gordon Jones, and Judith Barrett lending earnest support, available on Blu-ray ($24.95 retail), replete with audio commentary and trailers. **½
“DOLLY”: THE ULTIMATE COLLECTION (Time Life): For fans of enduring superstar Dolly Parton, this 19-disc DVD selection ($239.92 retail) boasts 22 episodes from her variety shows, seven episodes from The Porter Wagoner Show, full-length concert performances, the 2019 BBC documentary Dolly Parton: Here I Am, exclusive collector's book, rare television appearances, retrospective and vintage interviews, and much more.
“HAWAII FIVE-O”: THE COMPLETE SERIES (CBS DVD/Paramount): Surf's up – and so is crime – in this self-explanatory 61-disc DVD collection ($139.98 retail) containing all 240 episodes – plus bonus features – from the entire 2010-'20 run of the award-winning CBS crime series based on the popular '60s series, starring Alex O'Loughlin as Steve McGarrett and Scott Caan as Danny “Danno” Williams, with guest appearances by James Caan, Daryl Hannah, Chuck Norris, Terrence Howard, Joan Collins, Cloris Leachman, George Takei, Tom Berenger, Norman Reedus, Craig T. Nelson, Peter Fonda, Edward Asner, and many others.
JACK AND THE BEANSTALK (VCI Entertainment/MVD Entertainment Group): In their first color feature, Bud Abbott and Lou Costello put their own inimitable stamp on the classic fairy tale in this 1952 adaptation, with Costello as Jack, Abbott as Mr. Dinklepuss, and Buddy Baer as the Giant. Strictly for the kids, but die-hard devotees won't mind, available on DVD ($24.95 retail) boasting a 4K restoration and the bonus Abbott and Costello film Africa Screams (1949). **
LADYBUG LADYBUG (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Producer/director Frank Perry's 1964 Cold War drama, adapted from Lois Dickert's McCall's article by Perry's then-wife Eleanor Perry, sees schoolteacher Nancy Marchand leading a group of students to a nuclear shelter during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Dated, but a fascinating artifact of its time, and it marked the screen debuts of William Daniels, Estelle Parsons, and Jane Connell. Both the DVD ($14.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) include audio commentary and theatrical teaser. **½
THE LITTLE PENGUIN PORORO'S DINOSAUR ISLAND ADVENTURE (LionsGate): The popular animated Pororo franchise offers a science-fiction spin in this family-friendly, G-rated fantasy feature boasting the vocal talents of Jon Heder and Pauly Shore, available on DVD ($14.98 retail).
NEVER STEAL ANYTHING SMALL (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): In his final musical, James Cagney headlines screenwriter/director Charles Lederer's curious 1959 adaptation of the Maxwell Anderson/Rouben Mamoulian play The Devil's Hornpipe as a flashy con artist who manipulates a stevedore's union while wooing the wife (Shirley Jones) of its idealistic attorney (Roger Smith). Union politics, comedy, and song-and-dance make strange bedfellows, although the cast includes Nehemiah Persoff, Royal Dano, Cara Williams, Anthony Caruso, Roland Winters, Horace McMahon, Virginia Winter, Robert J. Wilke, Herbie Faye, and Jack Albertson. Both the DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) include audio commentary and theatrical trailer. **½
PIZZA: A LOVE STORY (MVD Entertainment): Award-winning documentary filmmaker Gorman Bechard tackles a tasty topic when he turns his cameras on Pepe's, Sally's, and Modern – three of the most popular pizzerias in New Haven, CT – exploring each establishment's history and enduring legacy among its loyal clientele, available on DVD ($19.95 retail), replete with audio commentary, deleted and extended scenes, original trailers, and more.
“RICK AND MORTY”: SEASON 4 (Adult Swim/Warner Bros. Home Entertainment): The adventures of mad scientist Rick (voiced by Justin Roiland) and timid grandson Morty (also voiced by Roiland) in all 10 episodes from the 2019-'20 season of the animated, Emmy-winning Adult Swim fantasy/comedy series created by executive producers Roiland and Dan Harmon, available on DVD ($24.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.98 retail), each boasting bonus features.
“SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE”: THE EARLY YEARS (Time Life): A self-explanatory 12-disc DVD collection ($129.99 retail) boasting 33 complete episodes from the long-running, Emmy-winning comedy/variety series featuring the original “Not Ready for Prime-Time Players” line-up: Chevy Chase, John Belushi, Gilda Radner, Dan Aykroyd, Garrett Morris, Laraine Newman, and Bill Murray (who joined a little later). Guest hosts include Candice Bergen, Elliott Gould, Madeline Kahn, Buck Henry, Carrie Fisher, Robert Klein, Fred Willard, Charles Grodin, and Eric Idle, as well as musical guests including The Band, Paul Simon, Joe Cocker, Frank Zappa, Santana, Van Morrison, and others – as well as bonus features.
SCOOB! (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment): This family-friendly, PG-rated animated feature purports to tell the origin story of the popular Hanna-Barbera character Scooby Doo (voiced by Frank Welker), and how he came to befriend Shaggy (voiced by Will Forte) and join Mystery Inc., featuring a star-studded voice-over cast including Mark Wahlberg, Amanda Seyfried, Tracy Morgan, Ken Jeong, Jason Isaacs, Gina Rodriguez, Zac Efron, Kiersey Clemons, and Simon Cowell. The DVD ($28.98 retail), DVD/Blu-ray combo ($35.99 retail), and 4K Ultra HD combo ($44.95 retail) each boast bonus features.
THE SECRET GARDEN (Universal Pictures Home Entertainment): The latest (PG-rated) screen version of Francis Hodgson Burnett's classic 1911 novel is set in post-World War II England, with Dixie Egerickx as the lonely young orphan who chances across a secret garden on the estate of her uncle (Colin Firth), available on DVD ($22.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.98 retail), each replete with bonus features.
“STEVEN UNIVERSE”: COMPLETE COLLECTION (Cartoon Network/Warner Bros. Home Entertainment): The title tells all in this 15-disc DVD collection ($89.99 retail) including all 160 episodes from the entire 2013-'19 run of the award-winning, animated Cartoon Network series created by executive producer Rebecca Sugar, detailing the misadventures of the titular alien (voiced by Zach Callison), as well as the 2019 feature-length musical Steven Universe: The Movie, all 20 episodes from the entire 2019-'20 run of the spin-off series Steven Universe Future, and a bevy of bonus features.
