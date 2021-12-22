video vault

PICK OF THE WEEK
THE LONG GOODBYE (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Elliott Gould plays L.A. private eye Philip Marlowe in director Robert Altman’s 1973 adaptation of Raymond Chandler’s novel … and all of it works in a brilliantly off-kilter way. It’s an utterly unique spin on conventional film noir that doesn’t mock but expands the genre’s parameters in hip fashion. Leigh Brackett’s screenplay may not be entirely true to Chandler’s word but is to his style and spirit.
Marlowe is asked by long-time friend Terry Lennox (former pro ballplayer Jim Bouton) to drive him to Mexico after a fight with his wife, Sylvia. Upon his return, Marlowe is informed that Sylvia was murdered, Terry is the prime suspect, and he (Marlowe) is considered an accessory after the fact. In his attempts to clear Terry’s name, Marlowe finds himself involved with a series of bizarre characters, including hard-drinking writer Roger Wade (Sterling Hayden) and his unhappy wife (Nina van Pallandt). Gould’s Marlowe appears eccentric and plodding, and he’s hardly invulnerable, but his dogged code of honor sees him through to an inevitable, and rather shocking, conclusion.
Altman’s penchant for unorthodox casting pays off handsomely here, with Henry Gibson as a sinister psychiatrist, filmmaker Mark Rydell as loquacious but lethal gangster Marty Augustine, and even Arnold Schwarzenegger (in an early role) as one of Augustine’s toughs. Mention must be made of Vilmos Zsigmond’s hazily evocative cinematography and an ingeniously inescapable score by John Williams. All of it works. As Gould’s Marlowe would say: “It’s OK with me.” Better than OK.
The special-edition Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) includes audio commentary, retrospective and vintage featurettes and interviews, theatrical trailers, and more. Rated R. ****
ALSO AVAILABLE
THE CARD COUNTER (Universal Pictures Home Entertainment): Executive producer Martin Scorsese and writer/director Paul Schrader reunite for this award-winning, R-rated thriller starring Oscar Isaac as the title character, a former military interrogator whose past comes back to haunt him when he becomes enmeshed in a revenge scheme, with Tiffany Haddish, Tye Sheridan, and Willem Dafoe on hand, available on DVD ($22.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($34.98 retail), each boasting a behind-the-scenes featurette.
DEEP RED (Arrow Video/MVD Entertainment Group): A limited-edition two-disc 4K Ultra HD combo ($59.95 retail) of Dario Argento’s dazzling, award-winning 1975 giallo thriller (originally titled Profondo Rosso and also released as The Hatchet Murders), starring David Hemmings as a pianist in Rome who witnesses a brutal slaying and is drawn into a serpentine odyssey of murder and mayhem. A triumph of style over substance, augmented by Goblin’s pounding score and Luigi Kuveiller’s cinematography. Not for the squeamish, but undoubtedly one of Argento’s masterpieces, with Hemmings (echoing his role in Antonioni’s Blow Up) and Daria Nicolodi (Argento’s real-life muse) in top form. Bonus features include original Italian (with English subtitles) and English audio options, the original Italian version and the edited American version, multiple audio commentaries, retrospective and vintage featurettes and interviews, collectible booklet, poster and lobby cards, trailers, and more. Rated R. ****
DISCIPLES OF SHAOLIN (88 Films/MVD Entertainment Group): The Blu-ray bow ($29.95 retail) of writer/director Chen Chang’s R-rated martial-arts extravaganza (originally titled Hong quan xiao zi) starring Sheng Fu as an ambitious young employee at a textile factory student who clashes with a rival Manchu clan bent on wrecking the business. Bonus features include original Mandarin (with English subtitles) and English-dubbed audio options, audio commentaries, retrospective interviews, collectible booklet and poster, and more.
THE FABULOUS DORSEYS (The Film Detective): Tommy and Jimmy Dorsey portray themselves in this 1947 rags-to-riches musical melodrama detailing their rise to fame during the big band era, with Janet Blair, Sara Allgood, William Lundigan, Arthur Shields, James Flavin, and numerous music luminaries in support. Hokey and predictable, but the music’s a treat. Both the DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.95 retail), each including audio commentary, the documentary The Fabulous Forties: Big Bands on Screen, and an original essay (“The Dorseys in Film”). **½
“GOMORRAH”: THE SERIES (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The rise of a Neapolitan crime family is dramatized in this award-winning drama series based on Roberto Saviani’s non-fiction best-seller and subsequent 2008 feature film, starring Marco D’Amore in the pivotal role of an ambitious heir whose rash actions put him and his family in jeopardy. “Season One” contains all 12 episodes from the inaugural 2014-’15 season, “Season Two” all 12 episodes from the 2016 season, each available on DVD ($39.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($49.95 retail), each boasting Italian (with English subtitles) and English audio options.
HELL HATH NO FURY (Well Go USA Entertainment): Nina Bergman stars in director Jesse V. Johnson’s R-rated World War II thriller as a French national persuaded by American soldiers to lead them to a hidden cache of gold sought also sought by the Nazis and the French Resistance, with Daniel Bernhardt, Timothy V. Murphy, Louis Mandylor, Josef Cannon, and Dominiquie Vandenberg caught in the line of fire, available on DVD ($24.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.98 retail).
KEYBOARD FANTASIES (Greenwich Entertainment/Kino Lorber): Director Posy Dixon’s award-winning 2019 feature documentary explores race, gender, and music in detailing the life and career of Beverly Glenn-Copeland, a singer who found cult fame in the ‘80s then returned to the limelight recently, having transitioned to Glenn Copeland. Occasionally rambling, once Copeland starts singing it hardly matters. The DVD retails for $19.95. ***
LUCKY LUCIANO (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Francesco Rosi’s award-winning, fact-based 1973 crime drama details deportation to talky and years afterward for the titular gangster (played by Gian Maria Volonte). Volonte’s steely, low-key portrayal is counter-balanced by Rod Steiger’s typically forceful turn as informant and heroin dealer Gene Giannini, and although credible the episodic structure dampens its impact. Edmond O’Brien, Vincent Gardenia, Charles Cioffi, and Larry Gates also appear, with Luciano’s real-life nemesis, narcotics agent Charles Siragusa, surprisingly effective playing himself, available on DVD ($14.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.95 retail), each boasting audio commentary and trailers. Rated R. **½
MALIGNANT (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment): Producer/director/story writer James Wan’s R-rated shocker stars Annabelle Wallis as a troubled woman tormented by visions of brutal murders, which begin to come true. Maddie Hanson, George Young, Michole Briana White, Jean Louisa Kelly, and Jacqueline McKenzie also appear, available on DVD ($29.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($34.98 retail), each boasting a behind-the-scenes featurette.
PLAYDURIZM (Artsploitation Films/Kino Lorber): Director/story writer/leading man Gem Deger’s award-winning, genre-bending debut feature casts him as a bumbling teenager who awakens in a strange apartment – replete with pig -- with no memory of his past and alongside his idol (Austin Chunn), who keeps getting him into trouble, available on DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail), each boasting audio commentary, music video, and trailer.
THE RED SHOES (The Criterion Collection): In her feature debut, Moira Shearer stars in Michael Powell and Emeric Pressberger’s stellar 1948 adaptation of a Hans Christian Andersen fable, as an aspiring young ballerina torn between imperious impresario Anton Walbrook and ambitious young composer Marius Goring. One of the best films ever made about ballet, this appeals to all ages and remains a timeless classic, winning Academy Awards for Art Direction/Set Decoration (color) and Jack Cardiff’s breathtaking color cinematography, with additional nominations for Best Picture, Best Motion Picture Story, and Best Editing. The 4K HD combo ($49.95 retail) includes audio commentary, retrospective documentary, vintage interviews, trailer, and more. ***½
REVENGE OF THE SHOGUN WOMEN (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Originally titled Shi Shan nu ni, this R-rated 1977 martial-arts extravaganza sees a group of nuns in 18th-century China avenging themselves after being ravaged by bandits. This was released stateside to grindhouse theaters and drive-ins in 1983 after the success of Shogun on television, available on Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) in both 2-D and 3-D formats, bonus 3-D shorts, and one pair of 3-D glasses.
SH*T & CHAMPAGNE (Utopia Distribution/Vinegar Syndrome): Writer/producer/director D’Arcy Drollinger’s debut feature is an adaptation of his popular San Francisco drag show, in which he plays the title role of “Champagne Horowitz Jones Dickerson White,” a much-married exotic dancer who turns vigilante when her fiancée and half-sister are murdered by local mobsters, available on Blu-ray ($34.98 retail), replete with audio commentary, deleted scenes, trailer, and more.
SOUTH OF HEAVEN (RLJE Films): Originally titled Till Death, this latter-day film noir from co-screenwriter/producer/director Aharon Keshales offers leading man Jason Sudeikis as distinct change of pace, playing an embittered ex-con whose attempt to reunite with ailing wife Evangeline Lilly goes awry when his corrupt parole officer (Shea Whigham) coerces him into a drug deal that goes wrong, with Mike Colter as the local crime boss and Michael Paré as his henchman, available on DVD ($29.26 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.97 retail), each boasting bonus features.
WEREWOLVES WITHIN (IFC Films/RLJE Films): Sam Richardson (also a producer) and Milana Vayntrub head an enthusiastic ensemble cast in director Josh Ruben’s award-winning screen version of the popular video game, in which the residents of a bucolic burg are slaughtered one by one by a mysterious assailant that may not be human. Part whodunit, part send-up, and part full-tilt horror – and, by and large, it works. This may be the best film ever based on a video game and is a sure-fire cult classic, available on DVD ($27.97 retail) and Blu-ray ($28.96 retail). ***
