video vault

POPEYE (Paramount Home Entertainment): It's as odd as it sounds, and just as entertaining: A big-screen version of E.C. Segar's comic strip, adapted by Jules Feiffer, produced by Robert Evans, directed by Robert Altman, featuring songs by Harry Nilsson, and starring Robin Williams in the title role.
The end result is just as quirky and loopy as promised, as the pipe-gnawing sailor arrives in search of his long-lost father, “The Commodore” (Ray Walston), in the ramshackle seaside town of Sweethaven, populated by motley misfits lorded over by the brutish bully Bluto (Paul L. Smith).
A triumph of production design, replete with musical numbers, Popeye never quite finds a consistent tone, yet its inspired high points far outweigh its missteps, including a botched climax involving a giant octopus. The main pleasure is its cast, with outstanding performances by Williams, Paul Dooley (perfectly cast as Wimpy), and particularly Shelley Duvall, the absolutely ideal personification of Popeye's beloved Olive Oyl.
By all accounts, the production in Malta was a turbulent one, rife with drug use and cost overruns, and critics were sharply divided over the film, which wasn't the hoped-for blockbuster but has long (and mistakenly) been labeled a flop. Like it's title character's motto “I yam what I yam,” Popeye is what it is – and it's something else.
Paramount Home Entertainment has also released the Blu-ray ($29.99 retail) of William Wyler's classic 1953 romantic comedy Roman Holiday starring Gregory Peck and Audrey Hepburn, which won Oscars for Best Actress (Hepburn), Best Motion Picture Story, and Best Costume Design (black-and-white), with additional nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor (Eddie Albert), Best Original Screenplay, Best Editing, Best Cinematography (black-and-white), and Best Art Direction/Set Decoration (black-and-white), and also a limited collector's-edition Blu-ray ($24.99 retail) of this year's PG-rated comedy/fantasy Sonic the Hedgehog.
The 40th-anniversary special-edition Popeye Blu-ray ($14.99 retail) includes retrospective and vintage featurettes, theatrical trailer, and more. Rated PG. ***
BILL & TED FACE THE MUSIC (Orion Pictures/Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures/Warner Bros. Home Entertainment): After a nearly 30-year hiatus, Keanu Reeves (“Ted”) and Alex Winter (“Bill”) return to the big screen to save the world in this PG-13-rated comedy/fantasy, with William Sadler reprising his “Bogus Journey” role as the Grim Reaper, with Kristen Schaal, Samara Weaving, Jayma Mays, Jillian Bell, and Holland Taylor joining in the fun, available on DVD ($28.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($35.99 retail), each replete with bonus features.
DEADLY GAMES (Vinegar Syndrome): The 4K Ultra HD combo ($49.98 retail) of writer/director Rene Manzor's 1989 award-winning holiday shocker (originally titled 3615 Pierre noel and also released as Dial Code Santa Claus, Game Over, and Hide and Freak), pitting child prodigy Alain Musy against a psychotic Santa Claud (Patrick Floersheim) who has broken into his house on Christmas Eve. The similarities to the subsequent 1990 American comedy smash Home Alone prompted Manzor to consider legal action at the time. Not for all tastes but it certainly puts a different spin on the Christmas holidays. In French with English subtitles, a treasure trove of bonus features include retrospective interviews, vintage featurette, trailers and television spots, and more. **½
“EDGAR ALLAN POE: HEART-QUAKING DOUBLE FEATURE” (VCI Entertainment/MVD Entertainment Group): A self-explanatory DVD twin-bill ($14.95 retail) of low-budget thrillers (loosely) based on the works of Poe: The Tell-Tale Heart (1960) starring Laurence Payne and Adrienne Corri; and the R-rated Legend of Horror (1972).
FIVE GRAVES TO CAIRO (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The Blu-ray bow ($24.95 retail) of screenwriter Billy Wilder's 1943 American directorial debut, an adaptation of Lajos Bira's 1917 play Hotel Imperial with the action updated to World War II, with British operative Franchot Tone is trapped in the titular town by the encroaching forces of Field Marshal Erwin Rommel (a memorable Erich von Stroheim), with Anne Baxter, Akim Tamiroff, Fortunio Bonavia, Peter van Eyck, and Miles Mander caught in the crossfire. Wilder's competence is evident, although this is very much a melodrama, albeit an effective one, earning Oscar nominations for Best Art Direction/Set Decoration (black-and-white), Best Editing, and Best Cinematography (black-and-white). Bonus features include audio commentary and trailers. ***
THE GIRL WITH THE BRACELET (Icarus Films Home Video): Writer/director Stéphane Demoustier's courtroom drama (originally titled La fille au bracelet), based on the 2018 Argentinian film The Accused, stars noteworthy newcomer Melisse Guers as a tight-lipped teenager on trial for the murder of her best friend, with solid support from Roschdy Zem and Chiara Mastroianni as her parents, Annie Mercier as the defense attorney, and Anais Demoustier (the filmmaker's sister) and the prosecutor. A contemplative, effectively low-key meditation on morality that avoids sensationalism. In French with English subtitles, available on DVD ($26.98 retail). Rated PG-13. ***
THE HIT (The Criterion Collection): The Blu-ray bow ($39.95 retail) of director Stephen Frears's award-winning, highly charged 1984 thriller starring John Hurt and Tim Roth as hired killers charged with abducting expatriate gangster Terence Stamp from Spain years after he testifying against his former cohorts. A first-rate, supremely confident film noir replete with existential overtones, showcasing the three leads in top form, with Laura Del Sol, Bill Hunter, Jim Broadbent, and Fernando Rey in support. Bonus features include audio commetrary, vintage interview with Stamp, theatrical trailer, and more. Rated R. ***½
THE KILLING FLOOR (Film Movement): Originally broadcast on PBS's American Masters, director Bill Duke's award-winning, fact-based 1985 drama examines the circumstances surrounding the Chicago race riots of 1919, which erupted following the efforts of black workers attempting to build an interracial labor union in the Chicago Stockyards, featuring an ensemble cast including Damien Leake, Ernest Rayford, Alfre Woodard, Dennis Farina, John Mahoney, Clarence Felder, Moses Gunn, and Nathan Davis. Occasionally preachy, but effectively well-rendered, available on DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail), each replete with bonus features including retrospective interviews, Q&A with Leake and story writer/executive producer Elsa Eassbach, and collectible booklet. Rated PG. ***
THE LAST BEYOND (Indican Pictures): Executive producer/writer/director Graham DuBose's modest, picturesque debut feature stars strapping Chris Snyder as a moonshiner in Depression-era Montana, aided and abetted by pre-feminist screenwriter (and love interest) Jolene Andersen, Native American sidekick Noah Watts, and the latter's wise grandfather (scene-stealer Stephen Small Salmon, in his feature debut). Heavy on symbolism but reasonably well-paced. **
“THE NEST” (Acorn): Executive producer and writer Nicole Taylor created this five-part BBC One mini-series starring Martin Compston and Sophie Rundle as a wealthy Scottish couple who enlist hard-luck teenager Mirren Mack to be their surrogate, only to uncover secrets from the girl's past that threaten to tear them all apart. Fiona Bell, Shirley Henderson, Katie Dickie, James Harkness, Katie Leung, Bailey Patrick, and David Hayman also appear. The two-disc DVD ($39.99 retail) includes behind-the-scenes featurette.
“QUIZ” (Acorn): Stephen Frears directed this three-part ITV mini-series adaptation of screenwriter James Graham's fact-based play, based on the Bob Woffinden/James Plaskett book Bad Show: The Quiz, The Cough, The Millionaire Major …, which dramatized the 2001 Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? quiz-show scandal in the United Kingdom, in which a married couple (Matthew Mcfadyen and Sian Clifford) and their accomplice (Tecwen Whittock) conspired – and succeeded – at bilking the show for a million pounds, until their scheme was uncovered. Michael Sheen plays series host Chris Tarrant, with Mark Bonnar, Aisling Bea, Helen McCrory, Martin Trenamen, and Elliot Levey in support. Both the DVD ($29.96 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.97 retail) include bonus featurettes.
REST IN PIECES (Vinegar Syndrome): Director Jose Ramon Larraz (under the pseudonym “Joseph Braunstein”) helmed this hackneyed 1987 shocker (originally titled Descanze en piezas) in which newlywed couple Scott Thompson Baker (in his feature debut) and Lorin Jean Vail inherit the mansion owned by her late aunt (Dorothy Malone), only to encounter supernatural peril. Silly schlock, but once again Vinegar Syndrome has done a first-rate job restoring a dubious cult item. The limited-edition Blu-ray ($39.98 retail) includes both English-language and Spanish (with English subtitles) audio options, audio commentary, and more. *½
“SCI-FI 4 PACK: THE GALAXY 1 COLLECTION” (VCI Entertainment/MVD Entertainment Group): A two-DVD collection ($14.95 retail) of low-budget science-fiction thrillers: Time Warp (1981), produced and scripted by Anne Spielberg (Steven's little sister), starring Adam West and Gretchen Corbett; Lifepod (1980) with Joe Penny, Kristine DeBell, and Carl Lumbly; Star Odyssey (1979) with Yanti Sommer and Gianni Garko; and The Killing at Outpost Zeta (1980), which marked Spielberg's feature debut as producer, with Jackson Bostwick and Paul Comi.
SEIZED (LionsGate): Scott Adkins toplines this standard-issue shoot-'em-up (reminiscent of 1985's Commando and the Taken trilogy) as a former Special Forces operative forced to embark on a killing spree by mysterious Mario Van Peebles, who has abducted his son (Matthew Garbacz). For die-hard action junkies only. Rated R. *½
SO SWEET, SO DEAD (Code Red/Kino Lorber): Farley Granger and Sylva Koscina headline this R-rated 1972 giallo thriller (originally titled Rivelazioni di un maniaco sessuale al capo della squadra mobile and released stateside as Bad Girls and The Slasher … is the Sex Maniac!) in which a masked murderer preys upon unfaithful women, available on Blu-ray ($19.95 retail).
THE TAX COLLECTOR (RLJE Films): David Ayer wrote, produced, and directed this contemporary crime drama starring Shia LaBeouf and Bobby Soto as enforcers for Los Angeles crime boss Jimmy Smits swept up in a violent turf war, available on DVD ($29.96 retail), Blu-ray ($29.97 retail), and UHD/Blu-ray Steelbook ($35.97 retail), each including deleted scenes.
WORDS ON BATHROOM WALLS (LionsGate): Filmed in Wilmington, director Thor Freudenthal's PG-13-rated adaptation of Julia Walton's best-selling debut novel stars Charlie Plummer as a teenager diagnosed with mental illness whose relationship with classmate Taylor Russell gives him the strength to overcome his condition, with Andy Garcia, Molly Parker, Walton Goggins, Beth Grant, Devon Bostick, and AnnaSophia Robb lending star-studded support, available on DVD ($19.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.99 retail), each boasting bonus features.
