video vault

Greensboro, NC (27407)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow this morning. Rain and snow will become intermittent this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy with light rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.