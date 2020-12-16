video vault

PICK OF THE WEEK
THE IRISHMAN (The Criterion Collection): Nobody makes a mob movie like Martin Scorsese. Look at the track record: Mean Streets (1973), GoodFellas (1990), and Casino (2005). A quarter of a century later, he's back in peak form – as is the star of those films, Robert De Niro, who triumphantly reunites with Scorsese here.
Based on Charles Brandt's 2004 non-fiction best-seller I Heard You Paint Houses, the sweeping narrative follows De Niro's titular character, Frank Sheeran, a blue-collar truck driver who rises through the ranks of the Bufalino crime family and becomes a powerful union delegate.
It's a natural progression for Scorsese: Mean Streets depicted those on the periphery of organized crime, GoodFellas dramatized the day-to-day lives of its “foot soldiers” and Casino its upper-crust. The Irishman takes it full circle, showcasing the top echelon of organized crime and its impact on American history.
The peerless cast includes Al Pacino (terrific as Jimmy Hoffa), Joe Pesci (in his big-screen comeback as Russell Bufalino), Harvey Keitel, Ray Romano, Bobby Cannavale, Anna Paquin, Barry Primus, Katherine Narducci, Welker White, and Domenick Lombardozzi.
Although it came up empty on Oscar Night, The Irishman earned 10 nominations: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor (both Pacino and Pesci), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Editing, Best Costume Design, and Best Visual Effects.
Both the DVD ($29.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($39.95 retail) include roundtable discussion, behind-the-scenes documentary, teaser and trailer, and more. Rated R. ****
ALSO AVAILABLE
THE BEACH HOUSE (RLJE Films): Echoing H.P. Lovecraft in a modern context, writer/director Jeffrey A. Brown's grisly, well-made shocker stars Liana Liberato and Noah Le Gros as a couple whose weekend getaway to Cape Cod is first interrupted by an older couple (Jake Weber and newcomer Maryann Nagel) staying in the same house, and then an airborne contagion that threatens to infect them and the region. Owen Levelle's evocative cinematography is a plus, and the storyline is timely in light of current events, but it's also apparent how this will end – and it's not happily. The DVD retails for $27.97, the Blu-ray for $28.96. **½
BEASTS CLAWING AT STRAWS (Artsploitation Films/Kino Lorber): Writer/director Kim Yong-Hoon's award-winning debut feature (originally titled Jipuragirado japgo sipeun jimseungdeu), based on Keisuke Sone's 2011 Japanese best-seller, is a modern-day morality play/film noir, in which eight impoverished strangers unexpectedly come into possession of a bag of money – with expectedly dire results. The ensemble cast includes Jeon Do-yeon, Jung Woo-sun, Youn Yuh-jung, Bae Seong-woo, and Shin Hyun-bin. In Korean with English subtitles, available on DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail).
BODIES, REST & MOTION (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Director Michael Shamberg's award-winning 1993 adaptation of Roger Hedden's play (scripted by the author) follows aimless twentysomethings (Bridget Fonda, Tim Roth, Phoebe Cates, and executive producer Eric Stoltz) whose romantic lives unexpectedly intersect. Droll and quirky, this was a box-office flop but deserves another look. Bridget's real-life dad Peter Fonda appears in a cameo. Both the DVD ($14.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.95 retail), each boasting audio commentary, behind-the-scenes featurette and footage, Shamberg's 1985 short film Nightwatch, trailer, and more. Rated R. ***
“CLINT EASTWOOD BLU-RAYS” (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): A self-explanatory selection of Blu-ray bows featuring the inimitable, indefatigable Clint Eastwood: 1970's Two Mules for Sister Sara (rated PG) pairs Eastwood with Shirley MacLaine under the direction of Don Siegel; Don Siegel also directed Eastwood in 1971's The Beguiled (rated R) also starring Geraldine Page and Elizabeth Hartman; 1971's Play Misty for Me (rated R) marked Eastwood's feature directorial debut, opposite Jessica Walter and Don Siegel (in a cameo role); 1972's Joe Kidd (rated PG) stars Eastwood in the title role opposite Robert Duvall and John Saxon, with John Sturges directing; 1973's High Plains Drifter (rated R) marks the first Western Eastwood directed, as well as starring as the title character; Eastwood directed and stars in 1975's The Eiger Sanction (rated R), co-starring George Kennedy. Each Blu-ray retails for $29.95 and boasts bonus features including audio commentaries, theatrical trailers, retrospective interviews, and more.
EMPEROR (Universal Pictures Home Entertainment): Billed as being “inspired by a true legend,” producer/screenwriter Mark Amin's feature directorial debut stars Dayo Okeniyi in the title role of Shields Green, a slave descended from African kings who escapes to become a freedom fighter, joining the raid on Harper's Ferry alongside abolitionist John Brown (James Cromwell) in the days before the Civil War. This well-intentioned and well-mounted saga sacrifices historical accuracy for action, which compromises the end result, despite a charismatic turn by Okeniyi and a fine supporting cast including Bruce Dern, James Le Gros, M.C. Gainey, Kat Graham, Naturi Naughton, Mykelti Williamson, Harry Lennix (as Frederick Douglass), and scene-stealer Ben Robson as a relentless bounty hunter. Rated PG-13. **
THE GREEK TYCOON (Scorpion Releasing): J. Lee Thompson directed this glossy 1978 soap opera starring Anthony Quinn in the title role, whose romance with Jacqueline Bisset (as the widow of an assassinated American president) makes international headlines. Does any of this sound familiar? All things considered, it could have been much worse. The actors and locations are attractive, and a polished cast includes Raf Vallone, Charles Durning, Edward Albert, Luciana Paluzzi, Camilla Sparv, Marilu Tolo, Kathryn Leigh Scott, and James Franciscus (as the ill-fated “President James Cassidy”). The special-edition Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) includes audio commentrary and more. Rated R. **
HELMUT NEWTON: THE BAD AND THE BEAUTIFUL (Kino Lorber): Writer/director Gero von Boehm's lively documentary feature explores the life and career of the legendary, sometimes controversial, fashion photographer Helmut Newton (1920-2004), boasting a treasure trove of photos and footage of Newton at work, as well as interviews with wife June and such icons of glamor as Catherine Deneuve, Isabella Rossellini, Charlotte Rampling, Grace Jones, Claudia Schiffer, Hanna Shygulla, and Marianne Faithfull. In English, French, and German with English subtitles, available on DVD ($19.95 retail). ***
IN THE LIFE OF MUSIC (Indican Pictures): Caylee So (also making her narrative feature debut as writer/producer) and Sok Visal co-directed this award-winning drama exploring the cultural history of Cambodia over three decades, expressed through music and song and observed by an American-born Cambodian (Ellen Wong) making her first pilgrimage there to uncover her past. Inescapably episodic, but cinematographer David D. Rivera Rojas (making his feature debut) beautifully captures the mood of each era. Heartfelt, sincere, and worthwhile. In English and Khmer with English subtitles, available on DVD ($17.99 retail). ***
MAJOR ARCANA (Good Deed Entertainment/Kino Lorber): Editor Josh Melrod makes his feature debut as writer/director of this heartfelt, award-winning drama starring Ujon Tokarski (in his feature acting and producing debut) as an alcoholic who returns to his rustic Vermont home after his father's death to reconcile his relationships with ex-girlfriend (producer Tara Summers) and embittered mother (Lane Bradbury), and build a log cabin. Ramsey Fendall's evocative cinematographer augments this effective character study, available on DVD ($19.95 retail), replete with bonus features. ***
THE OPENING ACT (RLJE Films): Stand-up comedian Steve Byrne makes his feature debut as writer/director of this insider's look at the format, with Jimmy O. Yang an aspiring comedian who learns the ropes of performing live, backed by a star-studded line-up of fellow stand-up comedians: Cedric the Entertainer, Alex Moffat, Bill Burr, Ken Jeong, Whitney Cummings, Neal Brennan, Jermaine Fowler, and Tom Segura, available on DVD ($27.97 retail) and Blu-ray ($28.96 retail), each boasting bonus features.
“RAMBO”: THE COMPLETE STEELBOOK COLLECTION (LionsGate): The title tells all in this special-edition 4K Ultra HD collection ($119.99 retail) boasting the entire five-film franchise starring Sylvester Stallone as the indestructible Vietnam veteran John Rambo: First Blood (1982), Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985), Rambo III (1988), Rambo (2008), and Rambo: Last Blood (2019). Each film is rated R and each contains a bevy of bonus features including audio commentaries, retrospective and vintage featurettes and interviews, and more.
SINS OF THE FLESH (Mondo Macabro/CAV Distributing): Under the pseudonym “Frederic Lansac,” writer/director Claude Mulot's 1974 crime drama (originally titled Les charnelles) stars Francis Lemonnier as a twisted voyeur who coerces car thief Patrick Penn and comely Anne Libert into a bizarre scheme to rob the safe in his wealthy father's factory and to blackmail his stepmother, which leads to unforeseen consequences for all concerned. In English and French with English subtitles, available on Blu-ray ($29.95 retail), replete with retrospective interviews, alternate title sequences, and more.
SMILEY FACE KILLERS (LionsGate): Having previously collaborated on the classic River's Edge (1986), Crispin Glover and director Tim Hunter reunite for this R-rated 2017 thriller, scripted by best-selling author/producer Bret Easton Ellis and loosely inspired by actual events, in which college soccer star Ronen Rubinstein becomes obsessed with the notion that a hooded serial killer (Glover) is stalking him. Both the DVD ($19.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($21.99 retail) include bonus features.
SUKIYAKI WESTERN DJANGO (FilmRise/MVD Entertainment Group): A “collector's-edition” DVD ($12.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($19.99 retail) of Takashi Miike's award-winning, R-rated 2007 spaghetti-Western homage, with Hideaki Ito as the quintessential lone gunman pitted against warring clans in a remote mountain village. Bonus features include extended cut, behind-the-scenes featturette, deleted scenes, trailers, and more.
ULYSSES (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The Blu-ray bow ($29.95 retail) of director/screenwriter Mario Camerini's colorful, if overblown, 1954 adventure/fantasy (originally titled Ulisse)based on Homer's classic The Odyssey, with an appropriately macho Kirk Douglas in the title role. An early international success for producers Dino De Laurentiis and Carlo Ponti, with Anthony Quinn, Rosanna Podesta, and Silvana Mangano (Dino's then-wife) in support. Ben Hecht and Irwin Shaw were also among the screenwriters, the latter hired at Douglas's request. Special features include both the Italian-language (with English subtitles) and English-language versions, audio commentary, trailers, and more. **½
(Copyright 2020, Mark Burger)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.