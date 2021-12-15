video vault

PICK OF THE WEEK
DEAD MEN DON’T WEAR PLAID (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The second big-screen collaboration between Steve Martin and Carl Reiner, following The Jerk (1979), this 1982 comedy wasn’t nearly as financially successful but found its cult audience on cable, and Reiner considered it a personal favorite.
Martin plays Rigby Reardon, the quintessential hard-boiled Los Angeles private eye hired to investigate the murder of a noted scientist and cheese maker by his daughter (Rachel Ward in full femme fatale mode). The intrepid Reardon encounters a variety of mysterious, alluring, and/or threatening characters played by the likes of Humphrey Bogart, Burt Lancaster, Barbara Stanwyck, Edmond O’Brien, Ava Gardner, Cary Grant, and others – in clips from vintage ‘40s thrillers that have been seamlessly and amusingly incorporated into the narrative.
In addition to being a remarkable technical achievement, the film is also an affectionate, even ingenious, send-up of the film-noir era, rife with inside references and in-jokes. The film marked the final feature for legendary costumer designer Edith Head (to whom the film is dedicated) and composer Miklos Rosza. Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid is a delight for nostalgia fans, and you truly can’t beat that cast!
The special-edition Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) includes audio commentary, theatrical teaser and trailer, and radio and TV spots. Rated PG. ***
ALSO AVAILABLE
“THE 2021 WORLD SERIES” (Major League Baseball/Shout! Factory): For the first time in a quarter-century, the Atlanta Braves won the World Series, besting the Houston Astros in six games, which is duly commemorated in this documentary narrated by Grammy-winning recording artist and Atlanta native Ludacris, available on DVD ($19.98 retail) and DVD/Blu-ray combo ($26.98 retail). Major League Baseball/Shout! Factory has also released “2021 World Series Collector’s Edition: Atlanta Braves,” which includes the original broadcast of all six games, the clinching NLCS Game 6 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, and more.
ARABESQUE (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Gregory Peck and Sophia Loren make an attractive screen couple in director Stanley Donen’s award-winning espionage romp in the Hitchcock vein, with Alan Badel, Kieron Moore, George Coulouris, Duncan Lamont, and John Merrivale (in his final feature) on hand, available on Blu-ray ($24.95 retail), replete with bonus features including audio commentary, theatrical and television trailers, and more. **½
BACK TO SOLOZ (IndiePix Films): Acclaimed filmmaker Serge Avedikian revisits his roots in this feature documentary (originally titled Retourner a Soloz), which he filmed over a 33-year period and during four separate visits to the Armenian village his family came from, and how political and social turmoil rocked the region for decades on end. In Armenian and French with English subtitles, available on DVD ($24.95 retail).
BROKEN LULLABY (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The Blu-ray bow ($24.95 retail) of Ernst Lubitsch’s 1932 adaptation of Maurice Rostand’s play The Man I Killed, starring Phillips Holmes as a French violinist and World War I veteran who returns to Germany to meet the family of a soldier he killed, only to befriend the dead man’s fiancée (Nancy Carroll) and grief-stricken father (Lionel Barrymore). Bonus features include audio commentary.
COPPELIA (Shout! Factory): Michaela DePrince heads a cast of internationally acclaimed dancers in this colorful, whimsical combination of animation and live-action ballet, based on the works of E.T.A. Hoffmann, in which the residents of a picture-perfect town are corrupted by the arrival of the manipulative cosmetic surgeon Dr. Coppelius (newcomer Vito Mazzeo), available in a DVD/Blu-ray combo ($26.98 retail), boasting bonus features. ***
DOWN A DARK STAIRWELL (Kino Lorber): Originally broadcast on “PBS Independent Lens,” producer/director Ursula Liang’s award-winning documentary feature details the case of Peter Liang, a Chinese-American police officer who killed the unarmed African-American Akai Gurley in a darkened Brooklyn apartment in 2014, which sparked a firestorm of controversy and literally pitted two minorities against each other. Remarkably even-handed, to say nothing of timely, this provides ample food for thought and discussion. The DVD ($19.95 retail) includes bonus features. ***
“THE HEART GUY”: SEASON 5 (Acorn TV): Rodger Corser returns as Hugh Knight, a brilliant but arrogant physician forced to start over in his rural hometown of Whyhope after his personal life collapses, in all eight episodes from the 2021 (and final) season of the popular Australian comedy/drama series (originally titled Doctor, Doctor), with Hayley McElhinney, Ryan Johnson, Nicole da Silva, and Chantelle Jamieson in support, available in a two-disc DVD collection ($59.99 retail).
“A HOUSE DIVIDED”: SEASON 3 (AllBlk) Executive producer Dan Garcia created this web television drama exploring the secrets and scandals surrounding the Sanders family, one of the oldest and wealthiest black families in Los Angeles, and how its members deal with widowed patriarch Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs and lover Demetria McKinney, who has an agenda of her own, with Paula Jai Parker, LisaRaye McCoy, David McKnight, Parker McKenna Posey, and reliable Art Evans in support. The two-disc DVD ($17.96) includes all eight episodes from the 2021 season.
IN BALANCHINE’S CLASSROOM (Zeitgeist Films/Kino Lorber): Having studied under the renowned, Russian-born choreographer George Balanchine (1904-’83), first-time producer/director Connie Hochman brings insight into this self-explanatory documentary feature, which is less a conventional documentary than a dissertation on his ideas and techniques, boasting interviews with such notables as Jacques d’Amboise, Edward Villella, Heather Watts, and others. Paced rather leisurely, but the vintage performance footage makes this a must for ballet buffs. The DVD ($19.95 retail) includes bonus features. **½
KING’S GAMBIT (Indican Pictures): Filmmaker Joseph Sayer’s inauspicious feature debut stars Blake Webb as a young man who discovers he has mystical powers and, with the help of girlfriend Rebecca Galarza and best bud Reggie Powers, attempts to deal with potential fall-out. Spotty and dull, this feels unfinished and plays like a bad TV pilot, replete with an ending that portends a sequel, available on DVD ($24.99 retail). ½
“LAIKA DELUXE EDITIONS” (LAIKA Studios/Shout! Factory): A selection of acclaimed animated features produced by LAIKA Studios, each available on Blu-ray ($22.98 retail), each rated PG, each one nominated for Best Animated Feature, and each replete with bonus features: Coraline (2009), based on Neil Gaiman’s novella; ParaNorman (2012); The Boxtrolls (2014); and Kubo and the Two Strings (2016), which also earned an Oscar nomination for Best Visual Effects.
LITTLE VAMPIRE (Shout! Kids Factory/Shout! Factory): Originally titled Petit Vampire, renowned cartoonist Joann Sfar directed this award-winning, feature-length animated adaptation of his popular graphic novels, detailing the friendship between the title character (voiced by newcomer Louise Lacoste) and an imaginative young boy (voiced by Claire de la Rue du Can), available on DVD ($19.98 retail) and DVD/Blu-ray combo ($22.98 retail), each boasting French (with English subtitles) and English-dubbed audio options.
LUZZU (Kino Lorber): Winston-Salem’s own Ramin Bahrani produced editor Alex Camilleri’s award-winning feature debut as writer/producer/director, starring Jesmark Scicluna, an actual fisherman from Malta, who plays a hard-working fisherman torn between his meager living and joining a profitable black-market fishing operation. In Maltese with English subtitles, available on DVD ($19.95 retail), replete with audio commentary, documentary shorts, and more.
MASS APPEAL (Code Red/Kino Lorber): Jack Lemmon headlines director Glenn Jordan’s award-winning 1984 adaptation of first-time screenwriter Bill C. Davis’s 1980 Broadway play, as a folksy suburban priest who clashes with progressive seminarian Zeljko Ivanek but comes to sympathize with his point of view, much to the consternation of imperious monsignor Charles Durning. The three leads are certainly watchable – this could be easily construed as “Oscar bait” – but the narrative is rather pat and predictable. Louise Latham, Talia Balsam, Jerry Hardin, and Gloria Stuart also appear, available on Blu-ray ($29.95 retail). Rated PG. **½
THE MONKEY KING: REBORN (Well Go USA Entertainment): Director Wang Yun Fei’s animated feature, spun off from the popular live-action Monkey King franchise, sees the title character and his disciples battling the King of Demons and his minions, lest the Earth be consumed by evil, available on DVD ($19.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.98 retail), each boasting the English-dubbed audio option.
“MY LIFE IS MURDER”: SERIES 2 (Acorn): Executive producer Lucy Lawless is back on the case as ex-cop-turned-private investigator Alexa Crowe, who returns to her hometown of Auckland where she balances her personal and private lives while teaming with local police inspector Rawiri Jobe, in all 10 episodes from the 2021 season of the popular mystery series, featuring guest appearances by William Shatner, Jay Ryan, Sara Wiseman, Michelle Ang, Bill Bailey, and Renee O’Connor (who co-starred with Lawless in Xena: Warrior Princess), available on DVD and Blu-ray (each $39.98 retail).
REMINISCENCE (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment): Hugh Jackman stars in writer/producer/director Lisa Joy’s PG-13-rated debut feature, an existential sci-fi mystery in which he plays a hard-boiled private eye who becomes obsessed with locating his latest client (Rebecca Ferguson), who has inexplicably vanished, with Thandiwe Newton, Cliff Curtis, Daniel Wu, Brett Cullent, Angela Sarafyan, Nico Parker, and Mojean Aria in support, available on DVD ($34.98 retail), Blu-ray ($39.98 retail), and 4K Ultra HD combo ($49.98 retail).
SPIRIT UNTAMED (DreamWorks Animation/Universal Pictures Home Entertainment): The wild West just got a little wilder in this PG-rated spin-off/reboot of the 2002 animated feature Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron and subsequent Netflix series Spirit Riding Free, depicting the adventures of the titular mustang, with a star-studded voice-over cast including Isabela Merced, Andre Braugher, Mckenna Grace, Marsai Martin, Elza Gonzalez, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Julianne Moore, available on DVD ($29.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($34.98 retail), each replete with bonus features including audio commentary, behind-the-scenes featurettes, deleted and extended scenes, and more.
(Copyright 2021, Mark Burger)
