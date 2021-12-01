video vault

PICK OF THE WEEK
THE DAMNED (The Criterion Collection): Luchino Visconti’s wildly stylized 1969 chronicle of corruption and decadence was originally released on the art-house circuit (appropriately) and rated X (inappropriately). The film is shocking and excessive – to say nothing of self-indulgent (and occasionally heavy-handed) – but hardly pornographic.
Originally titled La caduta degli dei (Gotterdammerung), the film follows the wealthy von Hesselback clan, whose rise to power and affluence parallels the rise of the Third Reich. The patriarch, Joachim (Albrecht Schoenhals, in his final feature), is adamantly opposed to Adolf Hitler, but circumstances beyond his control will seal his fate, the fates of those around him, and even Germany itself.
Ingrid Thulin plays Joachim’s widowed daughter-in-law Sophie, the mistress of Friedrich Bruchmann (top-billed Dirk Bogarde), an ambitious executive of the family’s holdings, and Helmut Berger plays Sophie’s unstable son Martin, who becomes the principal architect of his family’s destruction. Charlotte Rampling, Umberto Orsini, Reinhold Kolldehoff, Helmut Griem, and Florinda Bolkan round out the international cast. Reportedly Visconti sought Ingrid Bergman and Richard Widmark for the leads, but they were (understandably) distressed by how the subject matter and would be handled.
Augmented by stunning cinematography (credited to both Pasqualino De Santis) and Armando Nannuzzi), and a pounding Maurice Jarre score that portends the inexorable rise and fall of both the von Hesselbecks and the Nazis, The Damned is admittedly overstated, a quintessential case of filmmaker as star, and pretentious at times, but it still packs a wallop. Among other accolades, the film earned an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay – and “original” it certainly is.
Both the DVD ($29.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($39.95 retail) include both English and Italian (with English subtitles) audio options, retrospective featurettes and interviews, the 1969 documentary Visconti: Man of Two Worlds, and more. ***
ALSO AVAILABLE
“APOCALYPSE NOW: FINAL CUT” (LionsGate): A self-explanatory director’s version of Francis Ford Coppola’s fascinating, provocative, iconic, and mostly masterful 1979 adaptation of Joseph Conrad’s Heart of Darkness, the action transposed to Vietnam, with Martin Sheen a disillusioned military assassin tapped to locate and exterminate rogue colonel Marlon Brando (whose climactic performance is perhaps the film’s only drawback). Academy Award winner for Best Cinematography and Best Sound, with additional nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor (Robert Duvall), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Art Direction/Set Decoration, and Best Editing, available in a 4K Ultra HD combo ($27.99 retail). Rated R. ****
“THE BLACKLIST”: SEASON 8 (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment): Intrigue and suspense simmer in all 22 episodes from the 2020-’21 season of the Emmy-winning NBC series created by executive producer Jon Bokenkamp, with James Spader (also an executive producer) returning as the enigmatic and manipulative criminal mastermind Raymond “Red” Reddington and Megan Boone as his nemesis FBI agent Elizabeth Keen, with Diego Klattenhoff, Amir Arison, Laura Sohn, and Harry Lennix in support, available on DVD ($45.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($55.99 retail), each boasting bonus features.
THE BOUNTY KILLER (Indican Pictures): Writer/director/editor Chip Baker’s ponderous 2018 Western stars Crispian Belfrage in the title role, an unnamed Civil War veteran hired to rescue Mexican bride Nadia Lafranconi, who was abducted on her wedding day and her husband gunned down. That Belfrage doesn’t even encounter Lafranconi until the last 15 minutes is indicative just how lazy and unmotivated this is, despite being filmed in Almeria, Spain, where many spaghetti Westerns were shot over the years. The Blu-ray ($24.99 retail) includes bonus features. ½
“THE FLASH”: THE COMPLETE SEVENTH SEASON (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment): Grant Gustin returns as scientist Barry Allen and his fleet-footed superhero alter-ego in all 18 episodes from the 2020-’21 season of the award-winning CW fantasy series based on the DC Comics character, with Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Carlos Valdes, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton, and Jesse L. Martin rounding out the regular cast. Both the DVD ($39.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($44.98 retail) include bonus features for the “Flash” faithful.
“FOR THE LOVE OF JASON”: SEASON 1 (AllBlk): Writer/executive producer Trell Woodbury headlines this UMC-TV drama series in the title role of a thirtysomething bachelor attempting to reacquaint himself with the contemporary dating scene after a long relationship comes to an end. All six episodes from the inaugural 2020 season are available on DVD ($16.99 retail).
“HALLOWEEN POP-UPS” (AMC TV): A trio of limited-edition DVDs (each $24.99 retail) of Halloween-themed episodes from such mystery series’ as Agatha Raisin (starring Ashley Jensen), Midsomer Murders (starring John Nettles and Jason Hughes), and Murdoch Mysteries (starring Yanick Bisson), each featuring bonus content.
“JACK IRISH”: SEASON 3 (Acorn TV): Guy Pearce is back in the title role of a former lawyer-turned-debt collector with an unerring penchant for finding trouble, forced to confront his past in all four feature-length episodes from the 2021 (and final) season of the award-winning mystery series based on Peter Temple’s series of best-selling novels, with Roy Billing, Aaron Pederson, Damien Garvey, Kate Atkinson, and Marta Dusseldorp in support, available on DVD and Blu-ray (each $39.99 retail).
“KEVIN CAN F*** HIMSELF”: SEASON 1 (AMC Studios): Executive producer/writer Valerie Armstrong created this award-winning AMC comedy series that sends up the traditional trappings of situation comedies as it follows the misadventures of beleaguered Massachusetts housewife Annie Murphy as she contends with everyday life, to say nothing of her slovenly husband, the titular Kevin (Eric Petersen), who completely takes her for granted. All eight episodes from the inaugural 2021 season – plus bonus features – are available on DVD ($34.97 retail) and Blu-ray ($35.97 retail).
THE MYSTERY OF PICASSO (Milestone Films/Kino Lorber): The Blu-ray bow ($29.95 retail) of Henri Georges-Clouzot’s award-winning 1956 documentary (originally titled Le mystere Picasso) sees the master filmmaker chronicling the work processes of Pablo Picasso – himself a master artist – as he created 20 works exclusively for this film, thereby exploring his process and technique. In French with English subtitles, bonus features include audio commentaries, theatrical trailer, and more.
NOTHING UNDERNEATH/TOO BEAUTIFUL TO DIE (Vinegar Syndrome): A limited-edition, double-feature Blu-ray ($49.98 retail) boasting a pair of ‘80s giallo thrillers: Screenwriter/director 1985’s R-rated Nothing Underneath (Sotto il vestito niente), based on Marco Parma’s novel, sees Tom Schanley (in his feature debut) and genre veteran Donald Pleasence on the trail of a serial killer at large in Milan; and screenwriter/director/costume designer Dario Piana’s 1988 debut feature Too Beautiful to Die (Sotto il vestito niente II), an unrelated sequel to the earlier film. Bonus features include audio commentaries, retrospective interviews, and more.
RAGING FIRE (Well Go USA Entertainment): Originally titled Nou fo and also released as Crossfire, this contemporary action blow-out stars Donnie Yen as a hard-bitten Hong Kong detective on a collision course with former protégé Nicholas Tse, who has since gone rogue and craves revenge against his former mentor. This marks the final feature of writer/producer/director Benny Chan, who died in 2020 and to whose memory the film is dedicated. In Cantonese with English subtitles, available on DVD ($24.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.98 retail).
SLOW DANCING IN THE BIG CITY (Scorpion Releasing/Kino Lorber): Following his Oscar-winning triumph with Rocky (1976) – and being fired from Saturday Night Fever (1977) – producer/editor/director John G. Avildsen flopped with the maudlin 1978 melodrama starring Paul Sorvino as an earthy newspaper columnist who falls for ballerina Annie Ditchburn (in her feature debut), who’s recently been diagnosed with a debilitating medical condition. Endlessly broadcast during the early days of pay-cable, this only now makes its home-video debut, on DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail), each replete with retrospective interviews and theatrical trailer. Rated PG. *½
SNAKE EYES: G.I. JOE ORIGINS (Paramount Home Entertainment): The latest, PG-13-rated installment in the big-screen “G.I. Joe” franchise depicts the origins of the titular superhero (played by Henry Golding), as he lends his combat skills and expertise in the battle against the international terrorist cabal known as Cobra, with Andrew Koji, Samara Weaving, Haruka Abe, and Ursula Corbero, available on DVD ($29.99 retail), Blu-ray ($37.99 retail), and 4K Ultra HD combo ($27.99 retail).
TICKS (Vinegar Syndrome): A limited-edition 4K Ultra HD combo ($59.98 retail) of director Tony Randel’s goofy but fast-moving 1993 shocker (also released as Infested), in which a remote wildlife preserve is overrun by enlarged, mutated ticks that terrorize the populace, featuring an extremely eclectic cast including Peter Scolari (who died in October), Rosalind Allen, Seth Green, Ami Dolenz, Clint Howard and real-life dad Rance Howard, and Alfonso Rebeiro (in his feature debut). Not successful but it kills time – and much of the cast – easily enough. Bonus features include audio commentaries and three-part documentary. Rated R. **
TORCH SINGER (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The Blu-ray bow ($24.95 retail) of the 1933 adaptation of the Grace Perkins story Mike stars Claudette Colbert as a struggling nightclub chanteuse forced to give up her illegitimate daughter for adoption, then seeks her out years later after becoming a star. Ricardo Cortez, David Manners, Lydia Roberti, Baby LeRoy, and Charley Grapewin also appear. Bonus features include audio commentary and theatrical trailer.
THE WIDOW COUDERC (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): International superstars Alain Delon and Simone Signoret team up in screenwriter/director Pierre Granier-Deferre’s 1971 adaptation of Georges Simenon’s 1942 novel (originally titled La veuve Corderc, in which an escaped murderer (Delon) finds sanctuary – and unexpected romance – at the remote farm of the title character (Signoret). In French with English subtitles, available on DVD ($14.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.95 retail), each boasting audio commentary and theatrical trailer.
