PICK OF THE WEEK
THE GREAT TRAIN ROBBERY (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): For sheer escapist entertainment, this fact-based 1978 period caper is irresistible fun. Scripted and directed by Michael Crichton from his own 1975 best-seller (a rare triple feat), the film depicts the 1855 theft of gold earmarked for British soldiers serving in the Crimean War.
Sean Connery is the mastermind, the dashingly duplicitous Edward Pierce, whose daring plan is aided and abetted by nimble-fingered pickpocket Agar (Donald Sutherland) and comely courtesan Miriam (Lesley-Anne Down), who happens to be Pierce’s mistress – culminating in the theft of the gold from a moving train. Very much structured as a Victorian romp, The Great Train Robbery is rife with humorous innuendos, seemingly impossible feats of derring-do, and an overall spirit of jolly good fun.
Connery, at his rakish, roguish best, sparks great chemistry with both Sutherland (who does his fair share of scene-stealing) and the dishy Down (in one of her best performances), and there’s a splendidly spirited score by Jerry Goldsmith. Yet for all that -- and a rousing finale -- the film wasn’t the box-office smash it should have been. Yet it’s constantly and deservedly being re-discovered in the years since.
Kino Lorber Studio Classics has re-released several out-of-print Blu-rays (each $24.95 retail): Richard Lester’s PG-rated Juggernaut (1974) starring Richard Harris and Omar Sharif; the 1977 Dino De Laurentiis production The White Buffalo (rated PG) pitting Charles Bronson’s Wild Bill Hickok and Will Sampson’s Crazy Horse against the titular beast; Michael Apted’s R-rated 1984 adaptation of Gorky Park starring William Hurt, Lee Marvin, and Brian Dennehy; and the R-rated 1989 Gene Hackman vehicle The Package, co-starring Joanna Cassidy, Tommy Lee Jones, and John Heard. All contain bonus features.
The Great Train Robbery Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) includes Crichton’s audio commentary and theatrical trailer. Rated PG. ***½
ALSO AVAILABLE
ASSAULT ON HILL 400 (The Asylum/Shout! Studios/Shout! Factory): Christopher Wray directed this fact-based World War II saga dramatizing the efforts of the 2nd Ranger Battalion’s efforts to conquer the German stronghold in Bergstein, with action veterans William Baldwin, Eric Roberts, and Michael Madsen providing military muscle, available on DVD ($19.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($22.98 retail), each boasting bonus features.
DEADSTREAM (Shudder/RLJE Films): For their feature debut, the husband-and-wife duo of Joseph and Virginia Winter produced, co-edited, co-wrote, and co-directed this award-winning, low-budget chiller starring Joseph Winter (who also composed the score) as a disgraced internet personality who attempt to revive his once-popular “Wrath of Shawn” podcast by paying a visit to a supposedly haunted house … and guess what happens next? This begins as something of a “found-footage” send-up before predictably turning gorier and grislier halfway through, with Melanie Stone as an obsessed fan who – not surprisingly – isn’t what she seems. Some good moments, and the Winters evince an affinity for the genre trappings, but the head-spinning camerawork and clunky storyline render this routine. Both the DVD ($27.97 retail) and Blu-ray Steelbook ($35.97 retail) boast audio commentary, deleted scenes and bloopers, behind-the-scenes featurettes, and more. **
END OF THE WORLD (Kino Classics): The Blu-ray bow ($29.95 retail) of director/co-star Abel Gance’s 1931 science-fiction saga (originally titled La fin du monde) in which scientist Victor Francen discovers that a comet is racing toward Earth, threatening untold destruction unless the nations of the world join forces – a notion that some label treasonous. This was both Gance’s first sound film and the first sound film made in France. In French with English subtitles, bonus features include retrospective discussion and trailer.
“ENTER THE VIDEO STORE: EMPIRE OF SCREAMS” (Arrow Video/MVD Entertainment Group): A limited-edition Blu-ray selection ($99.95 retail) of five low-budget films produced by Charles Band’s Empire Pictures during its 1980s heyday: Jeffrey Byron and Richard Moll star in 1984’s PG-13-rated The Dungeonmaster (originally titled RageWar); Stuart Gordon’s award-winning, R-rated Dolls (1987) stars Stephen Lee, Guy Rolfe, and Gordon’s wife Carolyn Purdy-Gordon; 1988’s Cellar Dweller (rated R) with Pamela Bellwood, Vince Edwards, Yvonne De Carlo, and Jeffrey Combs; 1989’s Arena (rated PG-13) starring Claudia Christian, Hamilton Camp, and Paul Satterfield; and Gordon’s PG-rated Robot Jox (1990), Empire’s biggest-budgeted film, which wasn’t released until two years after its production and Empire’s bankruptcy. Many of these films have become cult classics … for better or worse. Bonus features include audio commentaries, alternate theatrical and television versions, retrospective and vintage featurettes and interviews, trailers, image galleries, and (much) more.
EVIL DEAD RISE (New Line Cinema/Warner Bros. Home Entertainment): The latest in the venerable horror franchise sees the Book of Evil being uncovered and read in a rundown Los Angeles apartment building, after which all hell literally breaks loose. Atmospheric and gory but predictable, with a pre-credit sequences that renders what follows entirely anti-climactic. Original Evil Dead creators Sam Raimi, Robert Tapert, and Bruce Campbell (who provides a brief audio cameo) earn executive-producer credit, while Morgan Davies and Nell Fisher (in her feature debut) are the resident “scream queens” this time around, available on DVD ($29.98 retail), DVD/Blu-ray combo ($34.98 retail), and 4K Ultra HD combo ($44.98 retail). Rated R. **
THE FEAR (Mondo Macabro/CAV Distributing): The world-premiere home video release of writer/director Kostas Manoussakis’s third (and final) feature, a controversial 1966 psychological thriller (originally titled O Fovos) starring Elena Nathanail as a college student who begins to suspect her family of conspiring to cover up the disappearance of their mute servant (Elli Fotiou), whom the local villagers considered to have mystical powers. In Greek with English subtitles, the Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) includes a behind-the-scenes documentary, the documentary Kostas Manoussakis: The Exiled Filmmaker, and more.
HOW TO BE A GOOD WIFE (Distrib Films/Icarus Films Home Video): Writer/director Martin Provost’s award-winning 2020 French confection (originally titled Le bonne épouse) stars Juliette Binoche as the harried headmistress of the Van Der Beek Institute Homemaker’s Institute, an exclusive but financially strapped girls’ school dedicated to teaching domestic skills, on the eve of the social upheaval that rocked Europe 1968. This light social satire benefits from the ever-luminous Binoche and Edouard Baer as the banker who pines for her, but Noemie Lvovsky and Anamaria Vartolomei provide rather strident comic relief. In French with English subtitles, available on DVD ($26.98 retail). **
INVALUABLE: THE TRUE STORY OF AN EPIC ARTIST (Synapse Films/MVD Entertainment Group): The Blu-ray bow ($29.95 retail) of producer/director/editor Ryan Meade’s 2014 feature documentary debut, a feature-length profile of Detroit-born makeup artist Tom Sullivan, who befriended Sam Raimi and Bruce Campbell in college and toiled with them on the ground-breaking horror classic The Evil Dead (1982), boasting interviews with Sam and Ted Raimi, Campbell, Ellen Sandweiss, Betsy Baker, producer Josh Becker, and others. Special features include the bonus documentary Other Men’s Careers (2023), extended interviews, short films, trailers, and more.
NIGHT OF THE ASSASSIN (Well Go USA Entertainment): Writer Kwak Jeong-deok makes his feature directorial debut with this period adventure (also released as The Assassin) stars Shin Hyun-joon as a retired assassin who takes up arms against a violent gang terrorizing local villagers in Joseon-era Korea. In Korean with English subtitles, available on DVD ($19.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.98 retail).
SCARLET (Kino Lorber): Screenwriter/director Pietro Marcello’s award-winning adaptation of Alexander Grin’s novel (originally titled L’envol) follows a young woman (Juliette Jodan) as she comes of age and finds her place in the world in the era between world wars in rural Normandy, with Raphel Thiery as her widowed war-veteran father and Louis Garrel as the barnstorming pilot who captures her heart. In French with English subtitles, available on DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail), each replete with Q&A session, behind-the-scenes featurette, and theatrical trailer.
SPOONFUL OF SUGAR (Shudder/RLJE Films): Director Mercedes Bryce Morgan’s auspicious feature debut stars Morgan Saylor as a troubled college student hired by married couple Kat Foster and Myko Olivier to care for their sickly, withdrawn son (newcomer Danilo Crovetti), but her unorthodox prescription of LSD (which she herself takes) probably not the best or healthiest idea – for all concerned. Surreal and well-acted, particularly by Saylor in a challenging role, but frequently uneven – although Leah Welch’s screenplay throws in some unexpected surprises. Well worth a look, and a surefire cult contender, available on DVD ($27.97 retail). **½
STAR PILOT (RaroVideo/Kino Lorber): The Blu-ray bow ($29.95 retail) of screenwriter/director Pietro Francisi’s laughably low-rent 1966 sci-fi fiasco (originally titled 2+5 Missione Hydra) in which a scientific expedition encounters extra-terrestrial visitors hiding underground in Sardinia. Italian stalwarts Gordon Mitchell and Kirk Morris are featured, while leading ladies Leonora Ruffo (as the alien leader) and Leontine Snell (billed simply as “Leontine”) flounce around in revealing futuristic garb. More than a decade later, in the wake of Star Wars (1977), this was released to U.S. theaters under its current moniker – where it undoubtedly infuriated unsuspecting audiences. In Italian with English subtitles, bonus features include the PG-rated U.S. version and audio commentary. ½
“VILLAGES OF THE DAMNED: THREE HORRORS FROM SPAIN” (Vinegar Syndrome): The title tells all in this limited-edition Blu-ray triple feature ($59.95 retail) of ‘70s shockers made in Spain: 1970’s award-winning The Forest of the Wolf (originally titled El Bosque del Lobo and also released as The Ancines Woods), based on Carlos Martinez-Barbeito’s novel, and co-written, produced, and directed by Pedro Olea; 1975’s The Sky is Falling (originally titled Las flores del vicio and also released as Bloodbath), starring Dennis Hopper, Carroll Baker, and Richard Todd under the direction of Silvio Narizzano; and 1976’s Beatriz, starring Carmen Sevilla, Jorge Rovero, and Sandra Mozarowsky, directed by screenwriter Gonzalo Suarez. The Forest of the Wolf and Beatriz are presented in Spanish with English subtitles, The Sky is Falling is presented in English. Bonus features include collectible booklet and retrospective interviews.
(Copyright 2023, Mark Burger)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.