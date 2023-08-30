PICK OF THE WEEK
52 PICK-UP (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): This hard-boiled 1986 adaptation wasn’t a box-office hit, but still reaffirmed this critic’s favorite director John Frankenheimer as a master filmmaker, is one of the few to truly capture the gritty essence of screenwriter Elmore Leonard (adapting his own novel) and, in retrospect, is arguably the best film ever produced by the Menahem Golan/Yoram Globus duo at Cannon Films (1985’s Runaway Train is right up there) -- a company with a cult following but not necessarily an artistic one.
Harry Mitchell (Roy Scheider) has a successful business, a beautiful wife (Ann-Margret) about to run for city council, and a gorgeous mistress (Kelly Preston) – and the latter had made him the target of blackmailers John Glover, Robert Trebor, and Clarence Williams III. When he refuses to pay up, they raise the stakes by murdering the girl and framing him for the crime. Backed into a corner, Harry turns the tables by attempting to pit them against each other, with violent consequences.
Under Frankenheimer’s relentless, cold-blooded direction, the cast shines. Scheider’s in fine form, Preston tragic as his ill-fated paramour, Trebor a quivering mass of nerves, Williams truly frightening as a hair-trigger hood, and Vanity adds a touch of glamour as Williams’s girlfriend, but the real standouts are Ann-Margret, who imbues her wronged wife with outrage and vulnerability, and particularly Glover (in an Oscar-worthy turn) as Alan Raimy, the sinister mastermind of the scheme, who imbues his role with a sadistic glee and has all the best lines.
Nasty, nervy, and sleazy, 52 Pick-Up hits hard and plays rough. It’s the quintessential contemporary film noir. The special-edition Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) includes audio commentary, theatrical trailer and TV spots, and more. Rated R. ***½
ALSO AVAILABLE
BRIGHTWOOD (Cinephobia Releasing/Kino Lorber): Writer/producer/director/editor Dane Elcar’s feature debut, expanded from his award-winning 2008 short Pond, finds bickering couple Dana Berger (in her feature debut) and first-time line producer Max Woertendyke (in his feature debut) stuck in a bizarre, never-ending, increasingly panicked cycle of repetition during a morning jog. Comparisons to Groundhog Day (1993) and The Blair Witch Project (1999) are inevitable, but fast pacing and good work by the leads (essentially the entire cast) make this a noteworthy calling card for all concerned, although the ending is not for the squeamish, available on DVD ($19.95 retail). **½
CALIBER 9 (RaroVideo/Kino Lorber): Screenwriter/director Fernando Di Leo’s 1972 crime drama (originally titled Milano Calibro 9) stars Gastone Moschin as an ex-con whose repeated refusals to re-join his crime family and divulge the whereabouts of a missing $300,000 succeed only in jeopardizing his life even more. Moschin’s impassive, stone-faced turn is counter-balanced (and then some) by Barbara Bouchet as his stripper/femme-fatale girlfriend, scenery-chewing Mario Adorf (in full Al Lettieri/Joe Spinell mode) as his best friend, and American expatriate Lionel Stander as perhaps the frizziest-haired godfather in cinema history, with Ivo Garrani, Luigi Pistilli, Philippe Leroy, and Frank Wolff (who committed suicide shortly before the film’s release) caught in the line of fire. Di Leo’s penchant for fast-paced action is much in evidence, despite an old-hat storyline. The Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) includes the original Italian (with English subtitles) and English-dubbed audio options, audio commentary, retrospective documentaries, and more. **½
THE DAY AND THE HOUR (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The Blu-ray bow ($29.95 retail) of Rene Clement’s 1963 World War II melodrama (originally titled Le jour et l’heure and also released as Today We Live) set during the occupation of France, as a lonely, lovelorn spinster (Simone Signoret) attempts to aid downed American officer Stuart Whitman reach the French Resistance, during which the inevitable romance develops. The chemistry between the two leads keeps it afloat, with Genevieve Page, Michel Piccoli, Marcel Bozzuffi, and Reggie Nalder in support. In English, French, and German with English subtitles, bonus features include audio commentary and theatrical trailer. **½
FAST X (Universal Pictures Home Entertainment): Louis Leterrier picks up the directorial reins from writer/producer Justin Lin for the tenth (!) in the immensely profitable, PG-13-rated big-blast, big-screen franchise showcasing various forms of mechanized, motorized mayhem, with Jason Momoa the latest antagonist for the speed-demon heroes. Leterrier’s already signed for the next installment. The gang’s all here -- with a few new faces: Vin Diesel (also a producer), Michelle Rodriguez, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, Jason Statham, Brie Larson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, John Cena, Scott Eastwood, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Rita Moreno, and Alan Ritchson, available on DVD ($24.95 retail) with audio commentary and gag reel, and Blu-ray ($29.98 retail), and 4K Ultra HD combo ($39.98 retail) with more bonus features.
IS PARIS BURNING? (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The Blu-ray bow ($29.95 retail) of director Rene Clement’s epic 1966 adaptation of the Larry Collins/Dominique Lapierre non-fiction best-seller dramatizing covert plans for the impending Allied invasion of Paris in 1944 and efforts of the occupying Nazi forces to prevent it – to the extent of considering burning the city to the ground. Despite a Gore Vidal/Francis Ford Coppola screenplay and Maurice Jarre’s stirring score, this proves a lumbering bore. Something is very wrong when the most sympathetic, well-rendered character is Gert Frobe’s German general, and a star-studded cast is wasted, many in cameos: Jean-Paul Belmondo, Charles Boyer, Leslie Caron, Jean-Pierre Cassel, George Chakiris, Claude Dauphin, Alain Delon, Kirk Douglas (as Patton), Glenn Ford, Yves Montand, Anthony Perkins, Michel Piccoli, Simone Signoret, Robert Stack, Jean-Louis Trintignant, and Orson Welles. Both a critical and financial fiasco, this nevertheless earned Oscar nominations for Best Art Direction/Set Decoration (black and white) and Best Cinematography (black and white). Bonus features include audio commentary. **
THE LOST ONE (Indican Pictures): Emily Rowbottom stars in writer/producer/editor/director Damian Hussey’s award-winning feature debut as an ex-cop-turned-private eye whose search for a missing girl leads her to uncover a human-trafficking ring that reaches the upper echelon of contemporary Australia’s society. It’s hard to believe a film this timely and topical could be this dull, but the first half is overly concerned with Rowbottom’s domestic dilemmas and the second half isn’t nearly intense enough. Nevertheless, Rowbottom, David Cook (as her former partner), and newcomer Stephanie Ranty (as an ex-journalist who happens to be an expert marksman!) perform their roles with earnest conviction. The DVD ($24.99 retail) includes deleted scenes and behind-the-scenes footage. *½
“METALOCALYPSE: ARMY OF THE DOOMSTAR” (Adult Swim/Warner Bros. Home Entertainment): The members of the hard-rocking heavy metal band Dethklok return in this R-rated, feature-length sequel/spin-off of the popular, award-winning Adult Swim animated series written and directed by series co-creator Brendon Small, in which they attempt to write the “Song of Salvation” and save the world from the impending “Metalocalypse,” featuring the voices of series regulars and guest stars including Tommy Blacha, Victor Brandt, Stephen “Thundercat” Bruner, King Diamond, Malcolm McDowell, Jon Hamm, Laraine Newman, Julie Mills, Mark Hamill, Raya Yarborough, and Small himself, available on Blu-ray ($29.98 retail), replete with behind-the-scenes featurette.
NAM JUNE PAIK: MOON IS THE OLDEST TV (Greenwich Entertainment/Kino Lorber): Executive producer Steven Yuen narrates producer/director Amanda Kim’s award-winning, self-explanatory feature documentary debut, which chronicles the life and career of the Korean video artist Nam June Paik (1932-2006), who coined the phrase “information superhighway” (in the 1970s!) and was hailed as “the father of video art.” In English, German, and Korean with English subtitles, available on DVD ($19.95 retail), replete with bonus trailers.
NEVADA SMITH (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The Blu-ray bow ($24.95 retail) of director Henry Hathaway’s 1966 Western saga based on a character in the Harold Robbins best-seller The Carpetbaggers, with Steve McQueen at his rugged best in the title role of a half-white/half-Native American cowpoke who embarks on a journey of self-discovery and retribution as he pursues the outlaws (Karl Malden, Arthur Kennedy, and Martin Landau) who tortured and murdered his parents. Well-made but episodic and occasionally heavy-handed, with Kennedy and Brian Keith (as Smith’s mentor) the standouts in a star-studded cast that includes Suzanne Pleshette, Janet Margolin, Pat Hingle, Howard Da Silva, and Raf Vallone. Bonus features include audio commentary, theatrical teaser and TV spots, and more. **½
THE SPANISH DANCER (Milestone Film & Video/Kino Classics): The Blu-ray bow ($29.95 retail) of director Herbert Brenon’s silent 1923 romance based on a Victor Hugo novel and subsequent stage play, starring Pola Negri as the title character, A Gypsy girl who causes a scandal when she entrances impoverished nobleman Antonio Moreno, with Wallace Beery, Kathlyn Williams, and Adolphe Menjou in support and cinematography by James Wong Howe. Bonus features include audio commentary and retrospective interview.
THREE INTO TWO WON’T GO (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The Blu-ray bow ($24.95 retail) of director Peter Hall’s 1969 adaptation of Andrea Newman’s novel, scripted by Edna O’Brien, with real-life couple Rod Steiger and Claire Bloom portraying a middle-aged couple whose relationship collapses when he becomes infatuated with promiscuous, manipulative teen tart Judy Geeson. The cast tries mightily but this muddled, highly theatrical melodrama misfires, and that it was promoted as some sort of sex comedy didn’t help its reception, either critically or financially. Both Hall and O’Brien criticized both the editing for theatrical release and subsequently filmed scenes the television broadcast (which is included here). Bonus features include audio commentary and theatrical trailer. Rated R. **
(Copyright 2023, Mark Burger)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.