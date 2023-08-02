PICK OF THE WEEK
ONE FALSE MOVE (The Criterion Collection): Before Sling Blade (1996) made him a household name and won him an Oscar, Billy Bob Thornton made his first major impact as the co-star/co-writer of this award-winning 1992 thriller, which also deservedly gave director Carl Franklin a big career boost.
The narrative follows three criminals – Ray (Thornton), Pluto (Michael Beach), and Fantasia (Cynda Williams) – who have left a trail of dead bodies in their wake as they flee Los Angeles for Houston with a stash of cocaine and cash. Jim Metzler and Earl Billings play the obligatory L.A. cop duo whose investigation leads them to Fantasia’s old Arkansas hometown of Star City, where they tap local sheriff Dale “Hurricane” Dixon (Bill Paxton) to help intercept the trio before more blood has shed.
It sounds like a cut-and-dry affair, but One False Move, which Thornton co-wrote with Tom Epperson, is anything but. The Southern Gothic film-noir elements are beautifully placed, but the script digs even deeper, unveiling past events in the characters’ lives in compelling fashion. The twists and turns are deftly handled by Franklin, who establishes a tense pace that grows more so as the film approaches its white-knuckle climax.
The acting is impeccable: Thornton and especially Beach are marvelously malevolent, Williams (who was briefly married to Thornton in real life) smoothly segues from femme fatale to vulnerable victim, Metzler and Billings are sturdy as the streetwise cops out of their element, and who doesn’t miss Bill Paxton? In his first feature lead, he combines a cocky swagger with pangs of guilt to create an indelible portrayal. The 1990s saw a big uptick in film noir, and One False Move was a big reason why. It’s a knockout.
Both special-edition Blu-ray ($39.95 retail) and 4K Ultra HD combo ($49.95 retail) include audio commentary, trailer, and more. Rated R. ***½
ALSO AVAILABLE
“BLOOD MONEY: FOUR WESTERN CLASSICS VOL. 2” (Arrow Video/MVD Entertainment): A limited-edition Blu-ray collection ($99.95 retail) of a quartet of vintage spaghetti Westerns: Gianni Garko stars in 1967’s $10,000 Blood Money (10,000 dollari per un massacre) directed by Romolo Guerrieri; Garko returns in 1967’s Vengeance is Mine (Per 100,000 dollari t’ammazzo); Jeffrey Hunter (in one of his last features) headlines 1968’s Find a Place to Die (Joe … cercati un posto per morire!), and Lou Castel stars in 1970’s Kill Him (Matalo!). Bonus features include original Italian (with English subtitles) and English-dubbed audio options, audio commentaries, collectible booklet and poster, retrospective and vintage interviews, theatrical trailers, and more.
A DANDY IN ASPIC (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Producer/director Anthony Mann’s 1968 adaptation of first-time screenwriter Derek Marlowe’s best-selling Cold War novel stars Laurence Harvey as a double agent whose assignment to kill a KGB agent puts his own life in jeopardy – because he’s the intended target (!) -- with Tom Courtenay, Mia Farrow, Harry Andrews, Per Oscarsson, Lionel Stander, Geoffrey Bayldon, Calvin Lockhart, Vernon Dobtcheff, and Peter Cook (as an amusingly fussy British agent) caught in the crossfire and Quincy Jones supplying a snazzy (and occasionally overbearing) score. Intriguing and stylish, but a rather murky spy melodrama despite good moments. Mann died during production, so Harvey took over the direction – and the shift in tone is noticeable. The Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) includes retrospective featurettes and theatrical trailer. Rated R. **
DR. CALIGARI (Mondo Macabro/CAV Distributing): The Blu-ray bow ($29.98 retail) of the 1989 “homage/remake/sequel” of the 1920 German classic The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari, a surreal softcore psycho-shocker from Café Flesh filmmaker Stephen Sayadian (better known for his adult features under the pseudonym “Rinse Dream”), in which sexually repressed nymphomaniac Laura Harris undergoes psychiatric treatment (of a sort) in the asylum of Madeleine Reynaul (in her final feature to date), who portrays the twisted – to say the least – granddaughter of the original Caligari. Somehow, it’s not surprising that Jerry Stahl (of Permanent Midnight fame) co-wrote the screenplay with Sayadian. Not for all tastes – to say the least – but certainly unconventional and provocative, and it holds the distinction of being the final film of perennial B-movie actor Fox Harris. Bonus features include audio commentary, retrospective interviews, collectible booklet, original trailer, and more. Rated R. **
FILM: THE LIVING RECORD OF OUR MEMORY (Kino Lorber): Writer/director Ines Toharia Teran’s award-winning (if long-winded) documentary feature explores the global movement to preserve and restore films from the past, particularly those on nitrate film, with a slew of acclaimed filmmakers weighing in, including Costa-Gavras, Ken Loach, Ridley Scott, Fernando Trueba, Wim Wenders, and the late Jonas Mekas. Persuasive and thorough, this is a must for movie buffs – but a saggy midsection comes dangerously close to overstating its worthy case. In English, Arabic, Catalan, French, Japanese, and Spanish with English subtitles, available on DVD ($19.95 retail), with deleted scenes and theatrical trailer. ***
“THE GAME TRILOGY” (Arrow Video/MVD Entertainment): A limited-edition Blu-ray collection ($39.95 retail) of three action filmed directed by Toru Murakawa, which launched the screen career of Yusaku Matsuda, cast as the steely and unflappable assassin-for-hire Shohei Narumi: 1978’s The Most Dangerous Game (Mottomo kiken na yuugi), 1978’s The Killing Game (Satsujin yugi), and 1979’s The Execution Game (Shokei yugi). Each film is in Japanese with English subtitles, and bonus features include audio commentaries, collectible booklet and poster, retrospective interviews, trailers, and more.
NEEDFUL THINGS (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Max Von Sydow’s delightfully wicked turn anchors director Fraser C. Heston’s award-winning 1993 feature debut based on Stephen King’s best-seller, in which he portrays Leland Gaunt (great name!) the mysterious – even devilish (ahem) – proprietor of an antique store in King’s familiar burg of Castle Rock, who methodically pits the residents against each other by offering them what they most desire – for a price. Both a critical and financial disappointment but still a solid King adaptation that confidently treads into black comedy, thanks largely to a terrific cast: Ed Harris, Bonnie Bedelia, Amanda Plummer, Valri Bromfield, Ray McKinnon and an unbilled Lisa Blount (who later married in real life), Don S. Davis, William Morgan Sheppard, and the much-missed J.T. Walsh (in one of his best performances). Both the special-edition Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) and 4K Ultra HD combo ($39.95 retail) include both the theatrical version and longer TV cut, audio commentary, theatrical trailer, and more. Rated R. ***
NUMBER ONE WITH A BULLET (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The Blu-ray bow ($24.95 retail) of director Jack Smight’s 1987 cop/buddy thriller pairing Robert Carradine and Billy Dee Williams as maverick narcotics detectives whose latest investigation puts them in the crosshairs of both the Los Angeles drug cartel and corruption within their own department. Produced by the inimitable Menahem Golan/Yoram Globus duo at Cannon Films, this was clearly an attempt to hop aboard the Lethal Weapon bandwagon. Competent but routine, with Valerie Bertinelli, Doris Roberts, Mykelti Williamson, Bobby DiCicco, Jon Gries, Barry Sattels, and reliable Peter Graves (as a typically hard-nosed police captain) in support. James Belushi was originally attached to star and retains a co-screenwriting credit – for whatever it’s worth. Bonus features include audio commentary and theatrical trailer. Rated R. **
OPPOSING FORCE (Scorpion Releasing): A special-edition Blu-ray ($39.95 retail) of director Eric Karson’s 1986 military thriller (originally titled Hell Camp) in which American soldiers are subjected to harrowing training methods to prove their mettle under fire, until they are forced to revolt against the deranged camp commander Anthony Zerbe (at his nasty best). This standard-issue shoot-’em-up has an intriguing concept and a talented, hard-working cast (including Lisa Eichhorn, Tom Skerritt, Richard Roundtree, and John Considine), but can’t quite overcome a spotty screenplay and a needlessly ambiguous denouement. A nice try gone awry. Orion Pictures gave this a half-hearted theatrical release before shuffling it off to home-video. Bonus features including audio commentary, theatrical trailer, and more. Rated R. **½
TO LIVE AND DIE IN L.A. (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Screenwriter/director William Friedkin’s award-winning 1985 adaptation of screenwriter Gerald Petievich’s best-selling novel pits reckless Treasury agent William L. Petersen against the sadistic counterfeiter (Willem Dafoe) who murdered his partner (Michael Greene). Flashy, slick, and cold-blooded, this was criticized (not inaccurately) for appropriating the visual styles of MTV and Miami Vice but maintains a sizable cult following, with an unforgettable car chase (a Friedkin trademark) and sturdy supporting cast including John Pankow, Dean Stockwell, John Turturro, Darlanne Fluegel, Debra Feuer, Steve W. James, Christopher Allport, filmmaker Robert Downey, and Jane Leeves (in her feature debut). Both the special-edition Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) and 4K Ultra HD combo ($39.95 retail) include audio commentary, retrospective documentary and interviews, deleted scenes and alternate ending, theatrical trailer, and more. Rated R. **½
T.S. ELIOT’S FOUR QUARTETS (West End Films/Kino Lorber): Sophie Fiennes edited and directed this filmed version of her producer/brother Ralph’s one-man show (also known simply as Four Quartets) in which he portrays the Nobel Prize-winning playwright T.S. Eliot (1888-1965) while reading the titular works, each directly inspired by England’s involvement in World War II: “Burnt Norton,” “East Coker,” “The Dry Salvages,” and “Little Gidding.” Fiennes, shown barefoot on a sparse stage, doesn’t so much interpret the poems as embody them, with brief segments filmed outdoors. Sincere and well-intentioned, although best suited to Eliot enthusiasts and fans of Ralph Fiennes, whose magnetic presence goes a long way here. The DVD ($19.95 retail) includes audio commentary and theatrical trailer. **½
WHAT THE WATERS LEFT BEHIND: SCARS (Cleopatra Entertainment/MVD Entertainment Group): Producer/director Nicolas Onetti’s follow-up to his award-winning 2017 feature debut follows The Ravens, a touring rock and roll band that takes a (very) wrong turn and winds up preyed upon by inbred, cannibalistic killers lurking in the ruins of the Argentinian city of Epucuen. Terrific cinematography by Luciano Montes de Oca, but unlikable characters and a pervasive sense of doom are drawbacks, although die-hard genre fans likely won’t mind. In English and Spanish with English subtitles, available on Blu-ray ($24.95 retail), replete with bonus features. **
(Copyright 2023, Mark Burger)
