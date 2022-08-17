PICK OF THE WEEK
GOD TOLD ME TO (Blue Underground/MVD Entertainment Group): Legendary B-movie auteur Larry Cohen’s 1976 supernatural thriller – the subject of a 2013 YES! WEEKLY cover story upon its Blu-ray release (it was a slow news week) – now makes its debut in a 4K Ultra HD combo ($49.95 retail).
New York City is rocked by a series of bizarre murders in which the perpetrators utter the same, titular phrase to explain their deeds. Tony Lo Bianco (who replaced Robert Forster) is first-rate as Peter Nicholas, a troubled detective whose obsession with the case leads him into a bizarre, existential odyssey that forces him to confront his own past. A star-studded cast includes Sandy Dennis, Deborah Raffin, Richard Lynch, Mike Kellin, Sam Levene, Robert Drivas, and – believe it or not – Andy Kaufman (in his feature debut).
Like many of Cohen’s films, God Told Me To (also released as Demon) is a film of ideas – some inspired, some fascinating, and some genuinely disturbing, even distasteful – and like many of his films the concept is admittedly better than the execution, which is occasionally ragged. Yet the film themes remain timely and creepy, combining elements of Christian theology with alien theory, with a palpable atmosphere of moral decay. It’s not for everyone, but God Told Me To is a true one of a kind, as its cult following will attest.
Bonus features including audio commentaries, retrospective interviews and Q&A sessions, theatrical trailers and TV spots, and more. Rated R. ***
ALSO AVAILABLE
DON’T TELL HER IT’S ME (Code Red/Kino Lorber): Director Malcolm Mowbray’s low-impact 1990 romantic comedy, based on screenwriter Sarah Bird’s novel The Boyfriend School (the film’s original title), stars Steve Guttenberg as a lovelorn cartoonist who undergoes a complete makeover engineered by novelist sister Shelley Long to win the heart of dream girl Jami Gertz. The kind of film that helped derail the big-screen careers of Guttenberg and Long, this also wastes the talents of Kyle MacLachlan and Madchen Amick (in her feature debut), available on Blu-ray ($29.95 retail). Rated PG-13. *
FANNY: THE RIGHT TO ROCK (Film Movement): Writer/producer/executive producer/director Bobbi Jo Hart’s award-winning feature documentary focuses on the late-‘60s “girl group” Fanny (which predated The Runaways, The Go-Gos, The Bangles, and others), and their status as pioneers in rock music, dovetailing perfectly with the Women’s Liberation Movement, featuring the members of the group (Jean and June Millington, Brie Howard Darling, Alice de Buhr, Nickey Barclay, and Patti Quatro), as well as such contemporaries and admirers as Bonnie Raitt, Todd Rundgren, John Sebastian, and others. A must for music buffs and a winning celebration of Fanny’s legacy. The DVD ($24.95 retail) includes bonus features. ***
“FIREBITE”: SEASON 1 (Acorn/RLJ Entertainment): Writer/director/executive producers Warwick Thornton and Dexter Fletcher created this AMC+ horror series that puts a spin on vampire lore, starring Rob Collins and Shantae Barnes-Cowan as indigenous Australians tasked with eliminating the minions of the diabolical Vampire King (Callan Mulvey) before they lay waste to humankind, in all eight episodes from the inaugural 2021-’22 season, available on DVD ($34.97 retail) and Blu-ray ($35.97 retail).
FIRE IN THE MOUNTAINS (Kino Lorber): Writer/director Ajitpal Singh’s award-winning debut features focuses on a mother (Vinamrata Rai) in a tourist village near the Himalayan Mountains who must contend with superstition and suppression as she attempts to procure medical treatment for her ailing son (newcomer Mayank Singh Jaira), whom her husband (Chandan Bisht) is convinced is the victim of a local curse. In Hindi with English subtitles, available on DVD ($19.95 retail).
FLATLINERS (Arrow Video/MVD Entertainment Group): Director Joel Schumacher’s 1990 psychological drama follows five medical students (Kiefer Sutherland, Julia Roberts, Kevin Bacon, William Baldwin, and Oliver Platt) as they delve into the mysteries of the afterlife by intentionally participating in dangerous experiments in which they experience near-death experiences. A potentially fascinating premise emphasizes style over substance, tends toward shallowness, and never fulfills its promise. The real-life romance between Sutherland and Roberts, which generated headlines, undoubtedly helped this score at the box-office, although at this time anything Roberts appeared in tended to be a hit. Look fast for Hope Davis in her feature debut, and the film earned an Oscar nomination for Best Sound Effects Editing, available on Blu-ray ($39.95 retail) and 4K Ultra HD combo ($49.95 retail), each replete with bonus features including audio commentary, retrospective interviews, collectible booklet, theatrical trailer, and more. Rated R. **
FLYING GUILLOTINE 2 (88 Films/MVD Entertainment Group): A Quentin Tarantino favorite, this 1978 martial-arts extravaganza (originally titled Can ku da ci sha and also released as Palace Carnage), a follow-up to a 1975 film, stars Ti Lung as an outlaw rebel who teams up with female freedom fighters to vanquish a despotic emperor, available on Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) replete with original Mandarin (with English subtitles) and English-dubbed audio options, audio commentary, collectible booklet and poster, and more.
FROWNLAND (The Criterion Collection): It reportedly took six years for editor/writer/director Ronald Bronstein to make his feature debut, an award-winning, micro-budgeted 2007 black comedy detailing the increasingly dismal day-to-day activities of impoverished, obnoxious coupon salesman Dore Mann (in his only starring role to date) on the mean streets of a rapidly-changing New York City, available on Blu-ray ($39.95 retail), boasting Bronstein’s introduction, deleted scenes, and Bronstein’s conversation with filmmaker Benny Safdie.
“HIDDEN ASSETS: SERIES 1 (Acorn TV/RLJ Entertainment): Angeline Ball reprises her role as Emer Berry from Acceptable Risk, an inspector for Ireland’s Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) in this spin-off series created by Peter McKenna, wherein she attempts to piece together the possible links between international drug trafficking, political corruption, and terrorist activity in Antwerp, where she must contend – and cooperate – with Belgian terrorist expert Wouter Hendrickx, in all six episodes from the inaugural 2021 season, featuring Simone Kirby, Peter Curran, Charlie Carrick, Cathy Belton, Jane Brennan, and Michael Ironside in support, available on DVD ($39.99 retail).
“MARC ALLEGRET DVDS” (Icarus Films Home Video): A pair of digitally restored DVDs of vintage dramas directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Marc Allegret (1900-’73): 1953’s Julietta, based on Louise de Vilmorin’s novel, starring Jean Marais, Jeanne Moreau, and Dany Robin (in the title role); and Allegret’s 1955 adaptation of D.H. Lawrence’s controversial classic Lady Chatterley’s Lover, starring Danielle Darrieux, Leo Genn, and Erno Crisa. Both films are in French with English subtitles, and each DVD retails for $29.98.
“NADIA: THE SECRET OF BLUE WATER” – THE COMPLETE SERIES (GKIDS/Shout! Factory): A self-explanatory Blu-ray collection ($49.98 retail) consisting of all 39 episodes from the entire 1990-’91 run of the popular fantasy series (originally titled Fushigi no umi no Nadia), inspired by the works of Jules Verne set against the backdrop of the 1889 Exposition Universelle in Paris, wherein teen inventor Jean and the mysterious Nadia join forces when the latter comes into possession of the coveted Blue Water crystal. Bonus features include original Japanese-language (with English subtitles) and English-dubbed audio options, featurette, collectible booklet, and more.
“NCIS”: THE NINETEENTH SEASON (CBS Home Entertainment/Paramount Home Entertainment): Mark Harmon bids farewell to the character of Jethro Gibbs, head of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, in all 21 episodes from the 2021-'22 season of the award-winning CBS mystery series which spawned a spate of “NCIS” series' in its wake, with David McCallum, Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama, Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover, and new regulars Gary Cole, and Kartina Law joined by guest stars Pam Dawber (Harmon’s real-life wife) and Denise Crosby, available in a five-DVD collection ($49.98 retail) – replete with behind-the-scenes featurettes.
NEPTUNE FROST (Kino Lorber): Producer/cinematographer/art director Anisia Uzeyman and writer/producer Saul Williams co-directed this award-winning, surrealist exploration of anti-colonialism, social rebellion, and sexuality in contemporary Burundi, inspired by Williams’ 2016 album MartyrLoserKing. In English, French, Kinyarwanda, and Swahili with English subtitles, available on DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail), each replete with bonus features including audio commentary, deleted scenes, and trailer.
NEXT TIME WE LOVE (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The marriage of ambitious actress Margaret Sullavan and reporter James Stewart is frayed when she achieves stardom and he is assigned overseas, in this 1936 romantic melodrama featuring Ray Milland as Sullavan’s former suitor, available on Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) replete with audio commentary and trailers.
THE OLD MAN MOVIE (Unearthed Films/MVD Entertainment Group): The Blu-ray bow ($29.95 retail) of the award-winning 2019 stop-motion animated feature (originally titled Vanamehe film), which marks the feature debuts of co-writer/directors Oskar Lehemaa and Mikk Magi, who created the earlier animated shorts detailing the misadventures of a bumbling dairy farmer and his mischievous grandchildren in the Estonian countryside, Bonus features include original Estonian (with English subtitles) and English-dubbed audio options, shorts, and trailer.
POUPELLE OF CHIMNEY TOWN (Eleven Arts/Shout! Factory): Director Yosuke Hirota PG-rated debut feature is an adaptation of Akihiro Nishino’s acclaimed Japanese picture book (originally titled Eiga Entotsumachi no Puperu) detailing the unlikely but fantastic friendship that develops between an imaginative young boy and the title character, a magical man made of garbage, featuring a star-studded English-language voice-over cast including Tony Hale, Stephen Root, Antonio Raul Corbo, Misty Lee, and Hasan Moinhaj, available in a DVD/Blu-ray combo ($26.98 retail), boasting such bonus features as original Japanese (with English subtitles) and English-dubbed audio options, collectible booklet, and more.
“SOUTH PARK”: THE COMPLETE TWENTY-FOURTH SEASON (Comedy Central/Paramount Home Entertainment): Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s Emmy- and Peabody Award-wining Comedy Central animated juggernaut continues in all two feature-length episodes from the 2020-’21 season, which directly addressed – in its own irreverent fashion – the COVID-19 pandemic and earned yet another Emmy nomination for Outstanding Animated Program, available on DVD ($13.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($16.99 retail).
(Copyright 2022, Mark Burger)
