PICK OF THE WEEK
THE DAY THE MUSIC DIED: THE STORY OF DON McLEAN’S “AMERICAN PIE” (Paramount Home Entertainment/Bob Frank Distribution/The Orchard): In the middle of the early ‘70s, post-Beatles rock ‘n’ roll era, how could an eight-minute ballad succeed? In addition, how could this same song still be in regular radio rotation over 50 years later, be known and loved throughout the world, remain completely relevant, and everyone – it seems -- knows every word?
For the answers to these questions and much more, cinematographer/co-producer/director Mark Moormann’s fabulous feature documentary is a sheer delight, comprehensively detailing McLean’s background, the inception of the song, its release (and immediate success), and its enduring legacy – which continues to this day. As most music mavens are well aware, the 1971 song was inspired by the 1959 plane crash in which music icons Buddy Holly, Ritchie Vallens, and “The Big Bopper” (J.P. Richardson) perished, and also by the political and social unrest of the late era. (Some things never change, do they?)
Although some artists might complain about being remembered for one work, McLean considers himself lucky and is truly grateful for – and surprised by -- its sustained popularity. Others who weigh in on American Pie’s legacy are Garth Brooks, “Weird Al” Yankovic, and Jade Bird – all of whom have recorded their own versions. Simply put, this is a great movie about a great song.
Both the DVD ($17.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($19.98 retail) include bonus features. ***½
ALSO AVAILABLE
AMOR BANDIDO (Cinephobia Releasing/Kino Lorber): Executive producer Daniel Anders Werner makes his feature debut as screenwriter/director of this tightly coiled thriller (also released as Bandit Love) detailing the illicit romance between sulky Argentinian teenager Renato Quattordio and his teacher Romina Ricci, but when they visit her family’s country home for a romantic getaway, things take a much darker turn, particularly with unexpected arrival of her “brother” (Rafael Ferro). Well-acted, intense, and Werner is clearly a talent to watch. In Spanish with English subtitles, available on DVD ($19.95 retail). ***
“AUDIE MURPHY COLLECTION II” (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The latest Blu-ray triple feature ($49.95 retail) showcasing the film career of Audie Murphy (1925-’71), the most decorated U.S. soldier of World War II who made the successful transition to big-screen stardom, particularly in Westerns: Sierra (1950) co-stars Dean Jagger, Burl Ives, and Wanda Hendrix (then married to Murphy); Kansas Raiders (also ’50) pits Murphy’s Jesse James and Richard Long’s Frank James against Brian Donlevy’s Col. William Quantrill; and Destry (1954) sees Murphy stepping into the boots of James Stewart in a remake of director George Marshall’s earlier Destry Rides Again (1939), with Thomas Mitchell and Lyle Bettger in support. Bonus features include audio commentaries and theatrical trailers.
BONE COLD (Well Go USA Entertainment): Writer/director/executive producer Billy Hanson’s feature debut stars Jonathan Stoddard (also a producer) and Matt Munroe as snipers on a covert mission in the Ukraine faced with both a relentless female sniper (Elyse Green) and a shadowy creature dogging their every move. Well-made and intriguing, but faster pacing would have helped. As much an exploration of PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) as a shocker, which elevates it out of the norm, available on DVD ($19.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.98 retail). **½
THE BRIDGES AT TOKO-RI (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Mark Robson directed this glossy 1954 adaptation of James Michener’s best-selling novel, starring William Holden as a World War II veteran pilot recalled to service to fight in the Korean War, much to the concern of devoted wife Grace Kelly. This well-mounted melodrama was one of the few to depict the Korean War at that time and offers a more contemplative account of courage than the typical flag-waving actioner. Holden and Kelly, who had co-starred in The Country Girl the same year (for which she won an Oscar) – and were reportedly romantically involved for a time – exude palpable chemistry, and there’s solid support from Fredric March, Mickey Rooney, Robert Strauss, Earl Holliman, and Charles McGraw. The excellent special effects won an Academy Award, and the film earned a second nomination for Best Editing. The special-edition Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) includes audio commentary and theatrical trailer. ***
THE BROKEN MIRROR/UNQUIET DEATH (Mondo Macabro/CAV Distributing): A Blu-ray twin bill ($29.95 retail) of two rarely-seen thrillers written and directed by Claude d’Anna: 1975’s The Broken Mirror (Trompe l’oeli) starring Max Von Sydow and Laure Dechasnel (in her feature debut); and d’Anna’s 1970 feature debut Unquiet Death (La mort trouble and also released as Death Disturbs), which d’Anna co-wrote and co-directed with Ferid Boughedir (also making his feature debut), starring Aly Ben Ayed (in his final feature), Ursule Pauly, and Sophie Vaillant (in her feature debut). Each film is in French with English subtitles (Broken Mirror also has an English-dubbed audio option), with retrospective interviews.
BROKEN MIRRORS (Cult Epics/MVD Entertainment Group): For her second feature, Marleen Gorris wrote and directed this controversial, award-winning 1984 drama (originally titled Gebroken spiegels) set in an Amsterdam brothel, where cash-strapped housewife Lineke Rijxman learns the tricks of the trade from disillusioned co-worker Henriette Tol, only to realize that both of them are on a dead-end to nowhere. In Dutch with English subtitles, both the DVD ($29.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($34.95 retail) boast bonus features including audio commentary, collectible postcard, trailer, and more.
DEAD HEAT ON A MERRY-GO-ROUND (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The Blu-ray bow ($24.95 retail) of writer/director Bernard Girard’s light-hearted 1966 caper, with James Coburn cast to type as “Eli Kotch” (the film’s original title), a debonair and duplicitous con artist/ladies’ man who plots the elaborate heist of a bank in Los Angeles International Airport, timed to coincide with a state visit by the Soviet Premier. “Swinging ‘60s” trappings abound, and the cast includes Camilla Sparv, Robert Webber, Aldo Ray, Rose Marie, Nina Wayne (in her feature debut), Severn Darden, Phillip Pine, and an uncredited Harrison Ford (in his feature debut) as a bellhop. **½
MICHAEL (Kino Classics): Director/co-screenwriter Carl Theodor Dreyer’s silent 1924 adaptation of Herman Bang’s 1902 novel, which was inspired by the Greek myth of Jupiter and Ganymede, is widely considered one of the first films to address, if obliquely, the homosexual attraction between aging artist Benjamin Christensen and young model/apprentice Walter Slezak (as the title character), which becomes complicated when both are transfixed by an alluring and manipulative young princess (Nora Gregor). The Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) includes audio commentary.
NIGHT OF THE EXECUTIONER (Mondo Macabro/CAV Distributing): The world-premiere home video release of international horror icon Paul Naschy’s final outing as writer/director (originally titled La noche del ejecutor), a 1992 crime drama in which he wages a one-man war against the thugs who murdered his wife and daughter. In Spanish with English subtitles, the special-edition Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) includes audio commentary and retrospective interviews.
RAVISHING DANY (Mondo Macabro/CAV Distributing): The U.S. Blu-ray bow ($29.95 retail) of writer/producer/director Willy Rozier’s 1972 softcore sex romp (originally titled Dany la ravageuse) detailing the sexual misadventures of saucy fashion model Sandra Julien (as the titular Dany) as she hitchhikes through the countryside and encounters a variety of kinky folk. In English and French with English subtitles, bonus features include retrospective interview and featurette – as well as Rozier’s noir-ish 1965 thriller The Girl Can’t Stop (Les chiens dans la nuit) starring Xenia Kalogeropoulou, Georges Riviere, and Jean Sobieski.
ROMAN HOLIDAY (Paramount Home Entertainment): A 70th-anniversary 4K Ultra HD combo ($25.99 retail) of producer/director William Wyler’s 1953 classic starring Audrey Hepburn (who won the Best Actress Oscar for her first starring role) as an adventurous princess who anonymously embarks on a whirlwind jaunt through Italy, accompanied by American correspondent Gregory Peck, with whom she eventually falls in love. Often imitated but rarely equaled, this delightful, bittersweet, whimsical romantic comedy was a huge box-office hit and won additional Academy Awards for Best Story (the blacklisted Dalton Trumbo) and Best Costume Design (Edith Head), with additional nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor (Eddie Albert), Best Screenplay, Best Art Direction/Set Decoration (black and white), Best Cinematography (black and white), and Best Editing. Bonus features include retrospective featurettes, theatrical trailers, photo gallery, and more. ***½
“SESAME STREET: ABBY & ELMO’S AMAZING ADVENTURES” (Sesame Workshop/Shout! Kids Factory/Shout! Factory): The title tells all in this DVD ($16.98 retail) showcasing beloved Sesame Street characters Elmo and Abby as they embark on a series of magical adventures, joined by fellow Muppets Tango, Grover, and Cookie Monster, as well as special guests Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Mraz, and Dr. Mae Jemison. A special appearance by the popular group En Vogue is included as a bonus feature.
SWEETHEART (Film Movement): Writer/director Marley Morrison’s award-winning 2021 debut feature stars Nell Barlow (in a terrific feature debut) as an embittered lesbian teenager who begrudgingly accompanies her family for summer vacation at the beach, where she encounters free-spirited lifeguard Ella-Rae Smith, who quickly becomes the object of her affections – although the feeling is not necessarily mutual. Perceptive, wry, and appealing – with a nice message about self-acceptance and self-realization that (mostly) steers clear of hokey sentiment. The DVD ($29.95 retail) includes Emma Aikman’s 2020 short film Admit One. ***
WRONG REASONS (MVD Entertainment Group): Kevin Smith served as executive producer for writer/director/cinematographer/editor Josh Roush’s narrative feature, a black comedy detailing the firestorm of controversy and resultant media circus that occurs when bumbling kidnapper James Parks abducts drug-addicted punk rocker Liv Roush (Josh’s real-life Liz Roush, making her feature acting and producing debut), with David Koechner, Daniel Roebuck, Keith Coogan, Teresa Ruiz, and Smith himself in support. The “MVD Visual” Blu-ray ($24.98 retail) includes audio commentaries, deleted scenes and outtakes, Q&A session, theatrical trailer, and more.
(Copyright 2023, Mark Burger)
