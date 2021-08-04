video vault

PICK OF THE WEEK
DEEP COVER (The Criterion Collection): In addition to being a fine actor (Predator, The Limey), Bill Duke is a solid director, and this 1992 crime drama is arguably his best film – a sharply observant and executed cop thriller that succeeds on numerous levels.
First and foremost is the first-rate performance by Laurence Fishburne – clearly ascending toward stardom – as Russell Stevens Jr., a hard-bitten police officer recruited by DEA agent Carver (Charles Martin Smith) to infiltrate a multi-million-dollar drug ring.
Adopting the name John Q. Hull, Stevens does his job only too well, partnering with slick attorney David Jason (Jeff Goldblum), who is seduced by the allure and money of the drug trade. But as Stevens goes deeper, he not only endangers his life, but also his very soul. He's gone too deep, and there may be no coming back.
In addition to the superb, noir-ish cinematography by Bojan Bozelli, the screenplay by Michael Tolkin and Henry Bean offers not only the requisite action and suspense, but also a penetrating character study and a compelling meditation on morality. Fishburne and Goldblum (in an atypical role) are in top form, backed by a fine cast that also includes Clarence Williams III, Gregory Sierra, Roger Guenveur Smith, Kamala Lopez, Victoria Dillard, Sydney Lassick, Alex Colon, and Glynn Turman.
Both the DVD ($29.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($39.95 retail) include retrospective interviews, 2016 panel discussion, theatrical trailer, and more. Rated R. ***½
ALSO AVAILABLE
“THE ALIENIST: ANGEL OF DARKNESS” (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment): Daniel Bruhl, Luke Evans, and Dakota Fanning are back in action, tracking the kidnapper of a Spanish diplomat's daughter in the summer of 1897, while political tensions simmer between the United States and Spain, in all eight episodes from the 2020 TNT mini-series follow-up to the Emmy-winning 2018 mini-series, this one based on Caleb Carr's best-selling 1997 novel, with Douglas Smith, Robert Ray Wisdom, Matthew Hear, Melanie Field, and Ted Levine also reprising their earlier roles, available on DVD ($29.98 retail), replete with bonus features.
“AMERICAN GODS”: SEASON THREE (LionsGate): The battle between the Old Gods of mythology and the New Gods of technology continues to rage in all 10 episodes from the 2021 season of the award-winning Starz fantasy series based on executive producer Neil Gaiman's best-selling 2001 novel, featuring an ensemble cast including Ricky Whittle, Ian McShane, Emily Browning, Pablo Schreiber, Bruce Langley, Tetide Badaki, and Crispin Glover, available on DVD ($34.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($34.97 retail), each boasting bonus features.
BACK STREET (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Ross Hunter produced this 1961 adaptation of Fannie Hurst's 1931 best-seller detailing the forbidden romance between dress-shop owner Susan Hayward and married department-store heir John Gavin. Academy Award nomination for Best Costume Design (color), available on Blu-ray ($24.95 retail), including audio commentary and theatrical trailer.
DEFENDING JACOB (Paramount Home Entertainment): Executive producer Chris Evans headlines executive producer/director Morten Tyldum's eight-part 2020 mini-series adaptation of William Landay's 2012 best-selling novel (aired on Apple TV+), as an assistant district attorney whose life is torn asunder when teen-aged son Jaeden Martell is accused of murdering a classmate, with Michelle Dockery, Cherry Jones, Pablo Schreiber, Betty Gabriel, Sabina Jaffrey, and J.K. Simmons in support, available on DVD ($25.99 retail) and manufactured-on-demand Blu-ray ($34.99 retail), each boasting bonus features.
F.T.A. (Kino Lorber): Jane Fonda and Donald Sutherland (then a romantic duo) produced and headlined this 1972 documentary that following their 1971 “F.T.A.” tour – which meant “Free the Army” (other thought “F—k the Army”) – in protest of the Vietnam War, featuring satirical skits, readings, protest songs, and interviews with veterans. Dated in some respects, still-relevant in others, but hardly polished, this wasn't the next Woodstock (1970) and was yanked from theaters after a one-week run, supposedly due to White House pressure. Both the DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) include introduction and retrospective interview with Fonda, the 2005 documentary Sir! No Sir!, collectible booklet, and more. Rated R. **
THE GILDED LILY (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Claudette Colbert's first screen pairing with Fred MacMurray casts them in this 1935 romantic comedy whose relationship is threatened by dashing playboy Ray Milland, an English nobleman whose pursuit of her becomes a tabloid scandal, available on Blu-ray ($24.95 retail), replete with audio commentary and theatrical trailer.
“HERE COMES YOUR MAN” (TLA Releasing): Writer/producer/director Omar Salas Zamora's five-part 2021 mini-series follows the relationship between two young men (Calvin Picou and newcomer Jason Alan Clark) from their first encounter to the continuation of their romance, available on DVD ($24.99 retail), replete with audio commentary and behind-the-scenes featurette.
THE HOWL OF THE DEVIL (Mondo Macabro/CAV Distributing): Originally titled El aullido del diablo, international genre icon Paul Naschy (AKA Jacinto Molina) wrote, directed, and stars (in multiple roles) in this little-seen 1988 shocker as a disgruntled horror star enmeshed in a series of brutal murders, with Caroline Munro, Howard Vernon, Fernando Hilbeck, and Naschy's real-life son Sergio (billed as “Serg Mills”) also in peril. In Spanish with English subtitles, available on Blu-ray ($29.98 retail), replete with audio commentary, behind-the-scenes featurette, and more.
I BLAME SOCIETY (Good Deed Entertainment/Kino Lorber): Gillian Wallace Horvat makes her feature debut as writer, director, and star of this uneven, award-winning black comedy in which she plays an aspiring filmmaker determined to commit the perfect murder – and capture it on camera. Horvat has a quirky appeal, and the film its moments, but doesn't hit its stride until the third act, available on DVD ($19.95 retail). **
IT'S FOR YOUR OWN GOOD (Distrib Films/Icarus Films Home Video): Heiner Lauterbach, Jurgen Vogel, and Hilmi Sozer star in director Marc Rothemund's comedy (originally titled Es ist zu deinem Besten) as brothers-in-law who have their hands full when their daughters fall for men they deem unsuitable, prompting them to attempt to sabotage each relationship. In German with English subtitles, available on DVD ($26.98 retail).
NOBODY (Universal Pictures Home Entertainment): Produced Bob Odenkirk stars in director Ilya Naishuller's R-rated action blow-out as a timid family man-turned-vigilante who goes on a rampage when he is targeted by violent criminals, with Connie Nielsen, RZA, Michael Ironside, Colin Salmon, Alexey Serebryakov, and Christopher Lloyd also caught in the line of fire, available on DVD ($29.98 retail), DVD/Blu-ray combo ($34.98 retail), and 4K Ultra HD combo ($44.98 retail), each boasting bonus features including audio commentaries, behind-the-scenes featurettes, deleted scenes, and more.
POWER OF MOTHS (IndiePix Films): Writer/director Roman Romanov's 2017 documentary focuses on a daycare center in Belarus where youngsters with disabilities are encouraged to participate in live theater. Winning, winsome, and uplifting in equal measure. In Belorussian, Polish, Russian, Ukranian, and Ukranian with English subtitles, available on DVD ($24.95 retail). ***
ROSE PLAYS JULIE (Film Movement): Christine Molloy and producer Joe Lawlor co-wrote and co-directed this moody melodrama starring Ann Skelly as a veterinary student compelled to connect with her birth mother (Orla Brady), who in turn identifies her birth father (Aiden Gillen), the archaeologist who had raped her. Tightly coiled, laden with symbolism, and extremely well played by the three leads, available on DVD ($24.95 retail), which includes Molly and Lawlor's 2004 short film Who Killed Brown Owl. ***
SEANCE (Shudder/RLJE Films): Writer Simon Barrett makes his feature directorial debut with this R-rated chiller starring Suki Waterhouse as the new student at an exclusive girls school who becomes enmeshed in dire doings when her fellow students conduct a séance to contact the spirit of a student who supposedly haunts the school, with Madisen Beaty, Ella-Rae Smith, Seamus Patterson, and Inanna Sarkis also in harm's way, available on DVD ($27.97 retail) and Blu-ray ($28.96 retail), each replete with bonus features including audio commentary, behind-the-scenes featurette, outtakes, and more.
SLALOM (Kino Lorber): Writer/director Charlene Favier's award-winning narrative feature debut details the complex, ultimately catastrophic, relationship between an ambitious young skiing prodigy (Noée Abita) and her hard-driving coach (Jeremie Renier), who is a sexual predator. Timely, observant and beautifully shot, with Abita and Renier giving nuanced, heart-rending performances, although the ending is somewhat ambiguous. In French with English subtitles, available on DVD ($19.95 retail), replete with bonus features. ***
“THE WIGGLES: NURSERY RHYMES 2” (Kino Lorber): The title tells all in this special installment of the long-running Australian children's series reuniting the title characters (played by Lachlan Gillespie, Simon Pryce, Emma Watkins, and creator/director Anthony Field) as they put a fresh, musical spin on beloved nursery rhymes, available on DVD ($14.95 retail).
WILLOW (Kino Lorber): Writer/producer/director Milcho Manchevski's award-winning 2019 drama follows three different women (Sara Klimoska, Natalija Teodosieva, and Kamka Tocinovski) and their respective struggles to conceive children at different periods in their lives.In Macedonian with English subtitles, available on DVD ($19.95 retail), which includes both the theatrical version and director's cut, behind-the-scenes feaurette, and trailer.
WORKING GIRLS (The Criterion Collection): Director/editor/story writer/co-screenwriter Lizzie Borden's award-winning 1986 drama depicts an average day in an upscale Manhattan brothel, focusing on the women who work there. Credible, provocative, and refreshingly non-judgmental, but also talky and occasionally murky. A solid ensemble cast includes Louise Smith (in an impressive feature debut), Deborah Banks (in her only feature to date), Amanda Goodwin (in her feature debut), and Ellen McElduff, available on DVD ($29.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($39.95 retail), each replete with bonus features including audio commentary, retrospective interviews, and more. **½
