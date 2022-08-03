PICK OF THE WEEK
MIAMI BLUES (MVD Entertainment Group): Adapted from Charles Willeford’s novel, screenwriter/director George Armitage’s 1990 black comedy is steeped in film noir trappings while putting a wicked spin on them. The film struggled in its theatrical release but found its audience on cable and home-video.
Alec Baldwin, hot off The Hunt for Red October, is lethally good as “Junior” Frenger, a psychopathic ex-con who accidentally kills a Hare Krishna at the Miami airport shortly being paroled. This sets into a motion a series of bizarre, almost karmic events that put Junior on a collision course with Hoke Moseley (executive producer Fred Ward), a burned-out cop whose curiosity about Junior leads to a vicious beating in which Junior takes his badge, his gun, and … his dentures.
Ward (who died in May) and Baldwin are well-matched adversaries, and Jennifer Jason Leigh (in an award-winning turn) is top-notch as Susie, the college co-ed/call girl who sets up house with Junior, oblivious to his escalating crimes. The perennially under-appreciated Leigh puts her own unique spin on the quintessential “hooker-with-a-heart-of-gold,” and an eclectic supporting cast includes Nora Dunn, Charles Napier, Obba Babatunde, Shirley Stoler, Martine Beswicke, co-producer Kenneth Utt (very funny as a grieving Hare Krishna), and reliable Paul Gleason.
The “MVD Rewind Collection” Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) includes cast interviews, collectible mini-poster, theatrical trailer and TV spots, photo gallery, and more. Rated R. ***½
ALSO AVAILABLE
THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK (Liberation Hall/MVD Entertainment Group): David Susskind produced this 1967 ABC-TV adaptation of the fact-based, Tony- and Pultizer Prize-winning play by Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett, starring Diana Devila (in her debut) as the title character, a Jewish teenager forced to hide in a hidden attic during the Nazi occupation of the Netherlands during World War II. The picture quality isn’t great (although the vintage commercials are fascinating), and director Alex Segal is unable to maintain a consistent tone among his star-studded cast, which includes Donald Pleasence, Lilli Palmer, Marisa Pavan, Viveca Lindfors, Theodore Bikel, and Max Von Sydow, who fares best as Anne’s father, Otto Frank. A surprisingly uneven version of a timeless tale of heroism and endurance, although worth a look. The DVD retails for $16.95. **½
FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE SECRETS OF DUMBLEDORE (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment): The latest, PG-13-rated big-budget adaptation of producer/co-screenwriter J.K. Rowling’s best-selling Harry Potter franchise spin-off, sees Eddie Redmayne’s Newt Scamander swept up in yet another supernatural struggle to save the world, backed by an all-star cast: Mads Mikkelson (replacing the scandal-ridden Johnny Depp), Ezra Miller (who’s become no stranger to scandal himself), Jude Law, Dan Fogler, Katherine Waterston, Alison Sudol and Callum Turner, available on DVD ($34.98 retail), DVD/Blu-ray combo ($39.98 retail), and 4K Ultra HD combo ($49.98 retail), each boasting bonus features.
HEAVY METAL (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment): The 4K Ultra HD combo ($55.99 retail) of the animated, award-winning 1981 eight-part fantasy anthology based on stories from Heavy Metal Magazine, in which a mysterious green orb from outer space spreads destruction throughout the galaxy. An instant cult classic, some stories are better than others, but the fast pacing and eye-popping animation keep it afloat. The voice-over cast includes John Candy, Joe Flaherty, Harold Ramis, Richard Romanus, Eugene Levy, Don Francks, John Vernon, Harvey Atkin, an unbilled Percy Rodrigues, and Doug Kenney (in his final appearance), and a pounding soundtrack boasts tunes by Black Sabbath, Blue Oyster Cult, Cheap Trick, Devo, Donald Fagen, Journey, Nazareth, Steve Nicks, and others. Bonus features include original feature-length rough cut, retrospective documentary, featurettes, and more. Rated R. ***
THE INITIATION OF SARAH (Arrow Video/MVD Entertainment Group): Robert Day directed this 1978 ABC-TV movie starring Kay Lenz in the title role, a young college student whose dormant psychic abilities come to the fore when she joins a mysterious sorority on campus, backed by a star-studded cast including Morgan Brittany, Morgan Fairchild, Tony Bill, Tisa Farrow, Robert Hays, Talia Balsam (in her TV movie debut), and the indomitable Shelley Winters, who plays the house mother in customarily no-holds-barred fashion. Given the glamorous cast and spooky storyline, this is watchable but silly scare fare, although it does have a cult following. The special-edition Blu-ray ($39.95 retail) includes audio commentary, retrospective interviews, and more. **
OUT OF SIGHT (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Director Steven Soderbergh’s award-winning 1998 adaptation of Elmore Leonard’s best-selling novel details the unlikely romance between career criminal George Clooney and alluring federal marshal Jennifer Lopez, backed by a stellar cast including Don Cheadle (in top form), Albert Brooks, Ving Rhames, Dennis Farina, Catherine Keener, Steve Zahn, Luis Guzman, Isaiah Washington, Nancy Allen, Paul Calderon, Viola Davis, an unbilled Samuel L. Jackson, and an unbilled Michael Keaton (reprising his role from Jackie Brown). More successful critically than financially, this marked the first of many Clooney/Soderbergh collaborations and gave a big career boost to them and Lopez (in perhaps her finest turn). A bit long at times but undeniably entertaining, this earned Oscar nominations for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Editing. Both the Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) and 4K Ultra HD combo ($39.95 retail) include such bonus features as audio commentary, retrospective documentary, deleted scenes, and theatrical trailers. Rated R. ***
RENO 911! THE HUNT FOR QANON (Comedy Central/Paramount Home Entertainment): The title tells all in this feature-length reunion follow-up of the award-winning Comedy Central, series in which the dimwitted deputies from the Reno Sheriff’s Department are recruited to go undercover on a cruise to the Bahamas to track down the elusive head of the QAnon conspiracy movement. The gang’s all here: Writer/director/creator Robert Ben Garant, writer/creators Thomas Lennon and Kerri Kenney-Silver, and Cedric Yarbrough, Carlos Alazraqui, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Mary Birdsong, and Ian Roberts (all billed as executive producers), with Patton Oswalt, Riki Lindhome, Julian Gant, RuPaul, and Alecia Moore (Pink) along for the ride. The irreverent, scatter-brained spirit of the series is present, but stretching it to feature length proves problematic. Some gags are inspired, others fall flat – but fans have a head start – and this earned an Emmy nomination (!) as Outstanding Television Movie. The DVD ($19.99 retail) includes deleted scenes. **
TARANTULAS: THE DEADLY CARGO (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The theatrical release of Kingdom of the Spiders (1977) likely inspired this 1977 CBS-TV movie in which hordes of rampaging arachnids attack a small California town. Director Stuart Hagmann’s last work (to date) is standard small-screen fare that benefits from some creepy moments and a reliable cast: Claude Akins, Bert Remsen, Charles Frank, Deborah Winters, Tom Atkins, Howard Hesseman, Sandy McPeak, Charles Siebert, and the always-welcome Pat Hingle (as the local doctor). This even earned Emmy nominations for Outstanding Achievement for Film Sound Editing in a Special and Outstanding Achievement in Film Sound Mixing, available on Blu-ray ($24.95 retail), replete with audio commentary and trailers. **
TRUE ROMANCE (Arrow Video/MVD Entertainment Group): Director Tony Scott’s flashy, award-winning 1993 contemporary film noir stars Christian Slater and Patricia Arquette as star-crossed lovers on the lam after stealing a big drug shipment. One of Quentin Tarantino’s early screenplays, this revels in his snappy dialogue and kinetic characterization, but the film suffers severely from overkill and bizarre shifts in tone. Still, it has its legion of fans, and a star-studded (although mostly wasted) supporting cast includes Brad Pitt, Gary Oldman, Val Kilmer, Dennis Hopper, Christopher Walken, Tom Sizemore, Saul Rubinek, Chris Penn, Bronson Pinchot, Samuel L. Jackson, and James Gandolfini (whose ferocious bout with Arquette is a highlight). Both the limited-edition Blu-ray ($49.95 retail) and 4K Ultra HD combo ($59.95 retail) include a bevy of bonus features including multiple audio commentaries, retrospective interviews, collectible booklet, alternate ending and deleted scenes, and much more. Rated R. **
VAMPIRE’S KISS (MVD Entertainment Group): A special-edition Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) of director Robert Bierman’s award-winning 1988 feature debut, starring Nicolas Cage as a high-powered publishing executive convinced he’s turning into a vampire after a one-night stand with vixenish Jennifer Beals, with Maria Conchita Alonso, Kasi Lemmons, Jessica Lundy, John Michael Higgins (in his feature debut), and Elizabeth Ashley (very funny as Cage’s psychiatrist) on hand. Cage’s utterly unhinged turn dominates this wildly uneven but sometimes uproarious black comedy. This is the infamous film in which Cage eats a cockroach. Definitely not for all tastes but undeniably a cult classic. Bonus features include audio commentary, collectible mini-poster, theatrical trailer, and more. Rated R. **½
“YELLOWJACKETS”: SEASON ONE (Showtime/CBS Home Entertainment/Paramount Home Entertainment): Executive producers Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson created this critically acclaimed drama series, aired on Showtime, that follows a group of female high-school soccer players who survive a cataclysmic plane crash in a remote corner of the Northwestern United States, and the consequences that continue to resonate for them 25 years later, boasting a star-studded ensemble cast including Juliette Lewis, Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Ella Purnell, Sophie Nelisse, Samantha Hanratty, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, and Warren Kole. Nominated for seven Emmy Awards: Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series (Lynskey), Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (Ricci), Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series (Karyn Kusama), Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series, and two for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series. The four-disc DVD collection ($25.99 retail) includes all 10 episodes from the 2021-’22 season plus bonus features.
