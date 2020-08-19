video vault

PICK OF THE WEEK
CURSED FILMS (RLJE Films): Originally broadcast by AMC Networks Shudder, this five-part documentary series offers an effective look at horror films that were successful (or even classics), but seemed jinxed, either from the start or during production. The chills here are all too real, because they actually occurred, yet the series manages to be thoughtful and even restrained (to a point) in its sensationalism.
The mishaps that befell both The Exorcist (1973) and The Omen (1976) are well-known to fans of those movies, and the Exorcist episode gets bogged down with “actual” exorcists. The segment on Poltergeist (1982) is much better, examining the untimely deaths of co-stars Dominique Dunne (strangled by an estranged boyfriend) and young Heather O'Rourke, the latter shortly after completing Poltergeist III (1988). Here, unquestionably, the series lives up to its title.
Even better is the segment devoted to The Crow (1995) became both a critical success and a cult classic, likely in part to the accidental shooting death of star Brandon Lee during filming, an eerie parallel to the demise of his father, Bruce Lee, nearly two decades before.
Finally, the most compelling segment details the on-set deaths of actor Vic Morrow and two Vietnamese children during filming of Twilight Zone: The Movie (1983), an incident that has remained a topic of fascination of yours truly for nearly 40 years. Actual footage of the accident is included, and it still packs a wallop. One you've seen it, you can't “unsee” it. Be warned.
Both the DVD ($27.97 retail) and Blu-ray ($28.97 retail) include audio commentaries for each episode. ***
ALSO AVAILABLE
AMERICAN TERRORIST (Indican Pictures): Producer/director Charles Kopelson's encouraging debut feature is set shortly after the events of Sept. 11, 2001, with Peter Cambor and writer/producer John Buffalo Mailer (son of Norman) as brothers whose relationship unravels when the former abducts Middle Eastern immigrant Tarek Bishara, whom he suspects is a terrorist on a mission to spread anthrax through New York City. Fast-moving, highly theatrical, and occasionally talky, with Lacey Dorn as the girl torn between the brothers and a taut Gary Arnold score. **½
“THE AUDIE MURPHY COLLECTION” (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The title tells all in this three-disc Blu-ray selection ($49.95 retail) of Audie Murphy (1925-'71), one of the most decorated American soldiers of World War II, who subsequently became a screen star, predominantly in Westerns: The Duel at Silver Creek (1952), directed by Don Siegel, co-stars Faith Domergue, Stephen McNally, and Lee Marvin; Ride a Crooked Trail (1958) co-stars Gia Scala, Walter Matthau, and Henry Silva; and producer/director Jack Arnold's No Name on the Bullet (1959), written by future Star Trek producer Gene L. Coon, sees Murphy in a change of pace as a hardened killer-for-hire. Bonus features include audio commentaries and theatrical trailers.
BALLOON (Distrib Films/Icarus Films Home Video): Screenwriter/producer/director Michael Bully Herbig's award-winning, fact-based 2018 drama (originally titled Ballon) follows two East German families in 1979 who embark on a daring plan to escape Communist oppression by flying to West Germany in homemade hot-air balloons. This was the basis for the 1982 Disney film Night Crossing. In English and German with English subtitles, available on DVD ($26.98 retail).
“BLUE BLOODS”: THE TENTH SEASON (CBS DVD/Paramount): Standing tall for law and order in New York City, the Reagan family's back on the beat in all 19 episodes from the 2019-'20 season of the award-winning CBS crime series starring Tom Selleck, Bridget Moynihan, Donnie Wahlberg, Will Estes and Len Cariou, with guest stars Ed Asner, Dylan Walsh, and Peter Scolari, available in a four-DVD collection ($39.98 retail) – replete with bonus features.
“DEADWATER FELL” (Acorn TV): Daisy Coulam created and wrote this four-part 2020 mini-series (originally broadcast on Channel 4) stars executive producer David Tennant as a small-town doctor whose family is brutally murdered in a fire, which rocks a seemingly close-knit Scottish community to its foundations. Cush Jumbo, Matthew McNulty, Anna Madeley, Maureen Beattie, and Laurie Brett also appear, available on DVD and Blu-ray (each $34.99 retail), both boasting behind-the-scenes featurette.
A DOG'S COURAGE (Well Go USA Entertainment): Chun-Baek Lee (making his feature debut) and producer Oh Sung-Yoon co-directed this animated feature (originally titled The Underdog) that follows a group of stray dogs that seek sanctuary in the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea, where they learn the value of friendship and heroism. Both the DVD ($24.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.98 retail) include Korean (with English subtitles) or English audio options.
“FORBIDDEN FRUIT VOLUME 6” (Something Weird /Kino Classics): The latest Blu-ray twin-bill ($29.95 retail) of vintage, low-budget “cautionary” exploitation melodramas that purported to expose controversial topics but just as often wallowed in their excesses, then later became midnight-movie perennials: 1949's She Should'a Said No (Wild Weed) stars Lila Leeds (who'd been arrested the year before with Robert Mitchum for marijuana possession) in her last major role, opposite Alan Baxter, Lyle Talbot, and Jack Elam (in an early role); and, in her final feature, Lita Grey (ex-wife of Charlie Chaplin) stars in The Devil's Sleep (Hopped-Up), which purports to dramatize the consequences of illegal sedatives. Bonus features include audio commentary and trailer gallery.
“THE GOOD DOCTOR”: SEASON 3 (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment): Freddie Highmore (also a producer) returns to his rounds as Shaun Murphy, an autistic savant and brilliant surgeon, in all 20 episodes from the 2019-'20 season of the award-winning ABC drama series based on the acclaimed South Korean series of the same name, with Nicholas Gonzalez, Antonia Thomas, Hill Harper, and Richard Schiff rounding out the regular cast, available on DVD ($45.99 retail), replete with bonus features.
KISS THE BLOOD OF MY HANDS (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Burt Lancaster stars in this memorably titled 1948 adaptation of Gerald Butler's novel as an unstable American expatriate in post-World War II London who falls in love with nurse Joan Fontaine after accidentally killing a man, only to be blackmailed by seedy racketeer Robert Newton into committing a robbery. The first film produced by Lancaster's company Hecht-Hill-Lancaster (in association with Harold Hecht and James Hill), this noir-ish melodrama benefits from fast pacing and Russell Metty's cinematography, available on Blu-ray ($24.95 retail), replete with audio commentary and theatrical trailer. ***
LIFE IS A LONG QUIET RIVER (Arrow Video/MVD Entertainment Group): A special-edition Blu-ray ($39.95 retail) of writer/director Etienne Chatiliez's award-winning 1988 comedy of manners (originally titled La Vie est un long fleuve tranquille), focusing on two French families – one affluent and arrogant, the other impoverished and opportunistic – whose lives are thrown into turmoil when it is discovered their babies were switched at birth 12 years before. In French with English subtitles, bonus features include archival interviews and collectible booklet.
LUCKY GRANDMA (Good Deed Entertainment/Kino Lorber): Veteran Asian actress Tsai Chin takes center stage in the title role of co-writer/director Sasie Sealy's award-winning debut feature, in which a brash, chain-smoking, recently widowed octogenarian's impetuous visit to a Chinatown casino lands her in the middle of a gang war – and in the company of hard-bitten bodyguard Corey Ha. In English, Cantonese, and Mandarin with English subtitles, available on DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail), each replete with bonus features.
MAGUY MARIN, TIME TO ACT (Distrib Films/Icarus Films Home Video): The life and career of the esteemed French choreographer Maguy Marin, including her acclaimed 1981 work May B (based on Samuel Beckett's works) are chronicled in this documentary feature (originally titled Maguy Marin, L'urgence d'agir), which marks the filmmaking debut of Marin's son, writer/director David Mambouch. In French with English subtitles, available on DVD ($26.98 retail).
“NCIS: LOS ANGELES” – THE ELEVENTH SEASON (CBS Home Entertainment/Paramount Home Entertainment): Chris O'Donnell and LL Cool J are back on the case in the City of Angels, in all 22 episodes from the 2019-'20 season of the award-winning CBS crime series (the first NCIS spin-off), with Eric Christian Olsen, Barrett Foa, Renee Felice Smith, Daniela Ruah, Medalion Rahimi and Linda Hunt rounding out the regular cast, joined by David James Elliott and Catherine Bell reprising their JAG roles. The five-disc DVD ($39.99 retail) includes bonus features.
“PARAMOUNT ANNIVERSARY STEELBOOKS” (Paramount Home Entertainment): A self-explanatory selection of popular films released by Paramount Pictures, each one celebrating an anniversary this year and each Blu-ray Steelbook replete with bonus features: The award-winning, PG-rated, star-studded 1980 hit disaster spoof Airplane! ($29.99 retail); Mel Gibson's R-rated 1995 blockbuster Braveheart ($24.99 retail) won Oscars for Best Picture, Best Director (Gibson), Best Cinematography, Best Makeup and Best Sound Effects Editing, with additional nominations for Best Original Screenplay, Best Costume Design, Best Film Editing, Best Original Score, and Best Sound; Writer/director Amy Heckerling's award-winning, PG-13-rated 1995 comedy hit Clueless ($24.99 retail), loosely based on Jane Austen's Emma, boosted Alicia Silverstone to stardom; Friday the 13th ($22.98 retail), the R-rated 1980 slasher shocker that launched a dubious (but undeniably profitable) horror franchise; Ridley Scott's R-rated 2000 epic Gladiator ($24.99 retail), which won Oscars for Best Picture, Best Actor (Russell Crowe), Best Costume Design, Best Special and Best Visual Effects, with additional nominations for Best Director, Best Supporting Actor (Joaquin Phoenix), Best Original Screenplay, Best Art Direction, Best Cinematography, Best Original Score, and Best Film Editing; and 1980's PG-rated drama Urban Cowboy ($22.98 retail) starring John Travolta and Debra Winger.
THE SIN OF NORA MORAN (The Film Detective): Zita Johann (fresh from her success in 1932's The Mummy) essays the title role of this 1933 melodrama, based on W. Maxwell Goodhue's story Burnt Offering (co-scripted by the author and Frances Hyland), portraying a tragic heroine who ultimately winds up awaiting execution for a murder she didn't commit, with John Miljan, Alan Dinehart, Henry B. Walthall, and Paul Cavanagh in support, available on DVD ($19.99 retail) and limited-edition Blu-ray ($24.99 retail), each boasting documentary featurette.
(Copyright 2020, Mark Burger)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.