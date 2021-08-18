video vault

PICK OF THE WEEK
WEED THE PEOPLE (Kino Lorber): The long, indeed ongoing debate over the merits of medical marijuana is addressed in director Abby Epstein's effective, award-winning 2018 feature documentary, which may be one-sided but is persuasive enough to justify that standpoint.
The film focuses primarily on young children suffering from cancer, some not even old enough to walk, and it's difficult not to be moved by their stories. In some cases, the traditional treatments have been exhausted and cannabis is a last resort. Yet there remains the stigma about its use.
The irony is that, for thousands of years, various forms of the herb were used for medicinal purposes. Only during the twentieth century was it criminalized, and – needless to say – some legislators would prefer to keep it that way, ignoring any evidence or study that might contradict their opinion.
Although Weed the People covers its topic in comprehensive fashion, it's those individual stories that resonate the most on an emotional level. Not all of them end happily, but they do end hopefully – that their stories will have an impact in challenging preconceived, and in some cases outdated, notions.
The film has an agenda but isn't pushy about it. The filmmakers, and the experts interviewed, don't view cannabis as a sure-fire treatment, much less a cure. At the very least, however, its use to alleviate the side effects of chemotherapy is almost unanimously agreed-upon, and their (informed) pleas for clinical testing are hard to dispute. In a sense, what this film is saying, to misquote John Lennon, “is give weed a chance.”
The DVD ($19.95 retail) includes deleted scenes and trailer. ***
ALSO AVAILABLE
BEGINNING (MUBI/Kino Lorber): Ia Sukhitashvili stars in writer/director Dea Kulumegashvili's award-winning feature debut as the wife of a small-town Jehovah's Witness minister (Rati Oneli), contending with her own frustrations, violent opposition to their faith, and the emotional indifference of her husband in a remote village fraught with tension and mistrust. In Georgian with English subtitles, available on Blu-ray ($29.95 retail), replete with bonus features.
THE BLUE LAMP (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Working from a screenplay by ex-cop T.E.B. Clarke, director Basil Dearden's award-winning 1950 melodrama offers a credible portrayal of the day-to-day activities of London's police force, boasting a solid ensemble cast: Jack Warner, Jimmy Hanley, Robert Flemyng, Bernard Lee, Dora Bryan, and Dirk Bogarde (particularly good as a young killer). Warner would reprise his role in the subsequent, long-running television series Dixon of Dock Green. Both the DVD ($14.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) include audio commentaries, retrospective featurettes, and trailers. ***
“A DISCOVERY OF WITCHES”: SEASON 2 (RLJE Films): Teresa Palmer returns as Diana Bishop, an academic and witch attempting to learn the secrets of her craft and to seek out the Book of Life with the assistance of fellow academic and vampire Matthew Clairmont (Matthew Goode) in Elizabethan England, with series regulars Alex Kingston, Valarie Pettiford, Trevor Eve, Lindsay Duncan, Malin Buska, Owen Yeale, and Aisling Loftus joined by guest stars Sheila Hancock, Tom Hughes, Steven Cree, and James Purefoy in all 10 episodes from the 2021 season of the AMC series based on the best-selling “All Souls” trilogy by executive producer Deborah Harkness, available on DVD and Blu-ray (each $34.99 retail), each boasting bonus features.
“THE INDIAN DOCTOR”:THE COMPLETE SERIES (Kino Lorber): The title tells all in this three-disc collection of all 15 episodes from the entire 2010-'13 run of the award-winning BBC One comedy/drama series set in a small Welsh mining village in the 1960s, with Sanjeev Bhaskar in the title role of the new physician and yesha Dharkeb, who must contend as much with the townspeople's suspicions as medical emergencies, available on DVD ($39.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($49.95 retail).
LITTLE Q (Well Go USA Entertainment): Based on Ryohei Akimoto and Kengo Ishiguro's fact-based novel The Life of Quill, the Seeing-Eye Dog, director Wing-Cheong Law's family-friendly 2019 drama (originally titled Xiao Q) details the relationship between embittered, recently blinded chef Simon Yam and the yellow labrador that becomes his seeing-eye dog. In Cantonese and Mandarin with English subtitles, available on Blu-ray ($29.98 retail).
MIDNIGHT DINER (Well Go USA Entertainment): Based on Yaro Abe's popular manga series “Shin'ya Shokudo” and subsequent television series, Tony Leung Ka-Fai stars and makes his feature directorial debut with this ethereal comedy/fantasy (originally titled Shen ye shi tang) as the middle-aged proprietor of a the titular Shangai eatery who offers his customers both his culinary wizardry and his kind-hearted advice – at no extra charge. In Mandarin with English subtitles, available on Blu-ray ($29.98 retail).
PERCY (Code Red/Kino Lorber): This low-budget 1971 comedy, based on Raymond Hitchcock's novel, stars Hywel Bennett as the recipient of the world's first penis transplant, which works wonders for his sex life. A one-joke movie that veers from gimmicky to smarmy to desperate, but was – incredibly – a big box-office hit in Britain. Michael Palin (of “Monty Python” fame) was an uncredited screenwriter, and Ray Davies of The Kinks provided the music, while Britt Ekland, Elke Sommer, Denholm Elliott, Tracy Reed, Cyd Hayman, Graham Crowden, and T.P. McKenna struggle to retain some semblance of dignity, available on DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail). Rated R. *
“PLAYING FOR KEEPS”: SEASON 2 (Sundance Now): Rick Maier created this Australian drama series set against the backdrop of professional soccer, as seen through the eyes of the wives and girlfriends of the Southern Jets Football Club's players and coaches, featuring an ensemble cast including Madeleine West, Annie Maynard, Cecelia Peters, Olympia Valance, Isabella Giovinazzo, Jackson Gallagher, George Pullar, and Jeremy Lindsay Taylor. The two-disc DVD ($34.99 retail) includes all eight episodes from the 2019 season.
A QUIET PLACE: PART II (Paramount Home Entertainment): Writer/producer/director John Krasinski's strong follow-up to his award-winning 2018 sci-fi shocker again follows Emily Blunt (Krasinski's real-life wife) as she tries to lead her children (Noah Jupe and the ever-impressive Millicent Simmonds) to safe haven following a devastating alien invasion. This recounts the first day of the invasion – thereby allowing Krasinski to reprise his role – then picks up where the first film left off in seamless fashion. Paramount Home Entertainment has also released the “Quiet Place 2-Movie Collection” on DVD ($22.99 retail), DVD/Blu-ray combo ($34.99 retail), and 4K Ultra HD combo ($24.99 retail). This film is available on DVD ($22.99 retail), Blu-ray ($31.99 retail), and 4K Ultra HD combo ($34.99 retail), each replete with bonus features. Rated PG-13. ***
THE REAL THING (Film Movement): Screenwriter/director Koji Fukada's 10-episode mini-series adaptation of Mochiru Hoshimoto's popular manga series Honki no shirushi: Gekijoban details the surreal misadventures undertaken by bumbling toy salesman Win Morisaki following a chance encounter with mysterious siren Kajo Tsuchimura. In Japanese with English subtitles, available on DVD ($24.95 retail).
THOSE WHO WISH ME DEAD (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment): Angelina Jolie headlines screenwriter/producer/director Taylor Sheridan's R-rated adaptation of screenwriter Michael Koryta's 2014 best-seller, as a heroic smoke-jumper attempting to protect young murder witness Finn Little from hired killers Nicholas Hoult and Aidan Gillen while a catastrophic forest fire engulfs the Montana wilderness. Tyler Perry (taking a break from “Madea”), Jake Weber, Jon Bernthal, and Medina Senghore also appear, available on DVD ($28.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($35.99 retail).
THUNDERBOLT (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Josef von Sternberg directed this 1929 melodrama (also released as At the Gates of Death) – both an early talkie and an early example of film noir – starring George Bancroft, who earned an Oscar nomination as Best Actor, in the title role of an imprisoned gangster on death row who plots revenge against Richard Arlen, who wooed and won girlfriend Fay Wray away from him, available on DVD ($14.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.95 retail), each boasting audio commentary.
“VENGEANCE TRAILS: FOUR CLASSIC WESTERNS” (Arrow Video/MVD Entertainment Group): A limited-edition four-disc Blu-ray collection ($99.95 retail) of vintage spaghetti Westerns – each replete with bonus features including audio commentaries, retrospective interviews, collectible booklet, trailers, and more: Lucio Fulci directs Franco Nero and George Hilton in 1966's Massacre Time (originally titled Le colt cantarono la morte e fu ... tempo di massacro and also released as The Brute and the Beast); Robert Woods headlines director Maurizio Lucidi's 1966 shoot-'em-up My Name is Pecos (originally titled 2 once di piombo); Massimo Dallamano directs Erico Maria Salerno in 1967's Bandidos; and the inimitable Klaus Kinski stars in director Antonio Margheriti's And God Said to Cain (originally titled E Dio disse a Caino) from 1970.
THE WATER MAN (RLJE Films): Actor/producer David Oyelowo makes his feature directorial debut with this award-winning, PG-rated fantasy/drama focusing on youngster Lonnie Chavis, who embarks on a perilous journey to locate the mythical title character, whom he believes has the power to aid his ailing mother (Rosario Dawson), with Alfred Molina, Maria Bello, Amiah Miller, and Oyelowo's real-life wife Jessica in support, available on DVD ($29.96 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.97 retail), each boasting bonus features including audio commentary and behind-the-scenes featurettes.
WHIRLPOOL OF FATE (Kino Classics): Legendary filmmaker Jean Renoir made his feature directorial debut with this 1925 silent melodrama (originally titled La fille de l'eau), which details the tragic events that befall a young woman (Catherine Hessling in her feature debut) following the death of her father, available on Blu-ray ($29.95 retail), replete with audio commentary.
WILDCAT (Saban Films/Paramount Home Entertainment): Jonathan W. Stokes wrote and directed this political thriller starring Georgina Campbell as a war correspondent (nicknamed “Wildcat”), captured by a Middle Eastern terrorist cell along with a wounded Marine (Luke Benward) and forced to endure torture by ruthless interrogator Mido Hamada (who humanizes his portrayal of the heavy). Gimmicky and highly theatrical, but also thoughtful and well-acted, with a crisp score by Nicholas Jacobson-Larson, available on DVD ($11.99 retail). Rated R. **½
(Copyright 2021, Mark Burger)
