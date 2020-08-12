video vault

PICK OF THE WEEK
PERFECT STRANGERS (Vinegar Syndrome): How we miss Larry Cohen (1936-2019), the tireless B-movie auteur who made such cult classics as It's Alive (1974), God Told Me To (1976), and Q (1982), to name a few. Even better is that I enjoyed an acquaintance with Cohen, having interviewed him numerous times and occasionally chatting on the phone.
In 1984, Cohen shot a pair of low-budget Hitchcockian thrillers back-to-back for Hemdale: Special Effects and this film. Neither received much theatrical play but were seen mostly on late-night cable-TV and home-video. Neither is particularly great, but both have that distinctive flavor he imbued his films with.
Fresh from their auspicious screen debuts, Anne Carlisle (Liquid Sky) and Brad Rijn (Smithereens) star as Sally and Johnny. She's a single mother, he's a contract killer. His last assignment was witnessed by Sally's toddler son Matthew (newcomer Matthew Stockley), so to keep an eye on him he initiates a relationship with Sally.
It's that simple and that complicated. Carlisle segues reasonably well into a role more conventional than Liquid Sky, but Rijn (whose subsequent films were all directed by Cohen) is a bit on the bland side. Faring better are Ann Magnuson as Sally's man-hating feminist friend, and Stephen Lack as a pushy detective who's always around when you don't need him. The urban milieu of mid-'80s New York City is well captured by Cohen's long-time cinematographer Paul Glickman.
The limited-edition Blu-ray ($34.95 retail) includes retrospective and vintage interviews, trailers, and more. Rated R. **½
ALSO AVAILABLE
BEYOND THE VISIBLE: HILMA AF KLINT (Zeitgeist Films/Kino Lorber): Producer/director Halina Dyrschka's feature documentary debut explores the life, career, and enduring legacy of Hilma af Klint (1862-1944), the Swedish-born artist whose spirituality inspired her pioneering work in abstract painting. In English, German and Swedish with English subtitles, available on DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail), each boasting additional interviews, deleted scenes, and more.
CANNIBAL APOCALYPSE (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The great John Saxon (who died last month) stars in this 1980 shocker (originally titled Apocalypse Domani and also released as Cannibals in the Streets and Invasion of the Flesh Hunters) as a troubled Vietnam veteran whose past comes back to haunt him in the form of war buddies Tony King and John Morghen (AKA Giovanni Lombardo Radice) who have developed a taste for human flesh and go on a rampage through the streets and sewers of Atlanta, infecting those they bite. An oddball combination of exploitation (replete with stomach-churning gore) and serious-minded apologia regarding American guilt regarding the war, with Saxon giving a fully committed performance. Obviously not for all tastes, but a cult favorite – one of many directed by Anthony M. Dawson (Antonio Margheriti), one of stalwarts of Italian exploitation. Both the special-edition DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) boast bonus features including audio commentary, retrospective interviews and featurettes, and more. **½
CITY DREAMERS (First Run Features): Joseph Hillel co-wrote and directed this engaging, likely overdue, documentary feature profiling four of the most prominent and acclaimed female architects of the twentieth century -- Denise Scott Brown, Blanche Lemco van Ginkel, Phyllis Lambert, and Cornelia Hahn Oberlander – as they discuss their lives and careers. Informative, gently whimsical, and crisply shot by (female) cinematographers Etienne Boilard, Lena Mill-Reuillard, and Stephanie Ann Weber Biron. In English and French with English subtitles, available on DVD ($24.95 retail), boasting bonus features. ***
DATE WITH AN ANGEL (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Writer/director Tom McLoughlin's innocuous 1987 romantic comedy stars Michael E. Knight as a young executive engaged to the boss's daughter (Phoebe Cates) who – understandably – becomes infatuated with ethereal angel (an impossibly beautiful Emmanuelle Beart). An awkward throwback to '30s-era screwball comedies that misfire with audiences and critics alike, available on Blu-ray ($24.99 retail), replete with audio commentary, featurette, theatrical trailer, and more. Rated PG. *½
DON'T BE NICE (Juno Films/MVD Entertainment Group): Director Max Powers makes his feature documentary debut with this award-winning feature documentary following the poets and coaches of the Bowery Slam Team as they prepare to compete in the 2016 National Championship. Funky, punchy, and loaded with attitude, although the emphasis on the political impetus for their work – however legitimate – occasionally slows the narrative's momentum. Excellent cinematography by Peter Eliot Buntaine. The DVD ($29.95 retail) includes deleted scenes and trailer. ***
ESCAPE FROM L.A. (Scream Factory/Shout! Factory): Kurt Russell (doubling as co-writer and producer) reprises his iconic role as futuristic criminal Snake Plissken in co-writer/director John Carpenter's long-overdue 1996 follow-up to his 1981 classic, in which he must rescue the fugitive daughter (A.J. Langer) of a corrupt, self-righteous U.S. President (Cliff Robertson) in the wasteland that was once Los Angeles. Less a sequel than a disappointing retread, with dodgy CGI effects, despite some fun moments, in-jokes, and a cult-friendly cast including Stacy Keach, Steve Buscemi, Pam Grier, Peter Fonda, Valeria Golino, Bruce Campbell, George Corraface, Michelle Forbes Peter Jason, Robert Carradine, Leland Orser, and Paul Bartel. The “collector's-edition” Blu-ray ($34.93 retail) includes retrospective interviews, theatrical trailer, and more. Rated R. **
EVEN MONEY (MVD Entertainment Group): Producer/director Mark Rydell's final feature to date, this R-rated 2006 drama explores the enticements and perils of high-stakes gambling, boasting a star-studded ensemble cast including Kim Basinger, Danny DeVito (also a producer), Ray Liotta, Tim Roth, Carla Gugino, Kelsey Grammer, Forest Whitaker, Nick Cannon, and Jay Mohr. Both the “MVD Rewind” DVD ($14.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($19.95 retail) include trailer.
MADCHEN IN UNIFORM (Kino Classics): Widely considered one of the first LGTBQ-themed films, this award-winning 1931 adaptation of Christa Winsloe's play Yesterday and Today details the growing attraction between lonely student Hertha Thiele (in her screen debut) and sympathetic teacher Dorothea Wieck in an oppressive girls' boarding school. In German with English subtitles, available on DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail), each boasting audio commentary.
“NCIS: NEW ORLEANS”: THE SIXTH SEASON (CBS Home Entertainment/Paramount Home Entertainment): Scott Bakula and his crack team of crime-solvers are back on the case in all 20 episodes from the 2019-'20 season of the award-winning CBS crime series, spun off from the wildly popular CSI franchise, with series regulars Lucas Black, Vanessa Ferlito, Daryl “Chill” Mitchell, Necar Zadegan and C.C.H. Pounder joined by guest stars Richard Thomas, Joanna Cassidy, Keith David, Eddie Cahill, Callie Thorne, Paige Turco, and Bakula's real-life wife Chelsea Field, available on DVD ($42.99 retail), replete with special features.
THE QUEST (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Originally titled Frog Dreaming, this award-winning 1986 fantasy/adventure stars Henry Thomas as a young orphan who encounters supernatural phenomena at Devil's Knob National Park in Australia. Mild but picturesque, this was a cable-TV staple in the late '80s, thanks in large part to Thomas's post-E.T. popularity. Both the special-edition DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) audio commentary, retrospective featurette and interviews, and more. Rated PG. **
THE ROOM (RLJE Films): Director/co-screenwriter Christian Volckman's award-winning, live-action feature debut stars Olga Kurylenko and Kevin Janssens as a young couple whose new home features a room where their every wish comes true … but not without a few snags. Basically a morality play, but imaginative and intelligent, with a nerve-jangling score by Raf Keunen. Rest assured, this has no connection to Tommy Wiseau's infamous cult classic of the same name, available on DVD ($27.97 retail) and Blu-ray ($15.95 retail). ***
SACRED WATER (Icarus Films Home Video): First-time writer/director Olivier Jourdain's 60-minute 2016 documentary focuses on Vestina Dusabe, a popular and sometimes-controversial Rwandan radio talk-show host whose specialty is female sexuality. Occasionally spotty, but Dusabe has a winning personality and this certainly offers a unique insight into how sexuality is perceived in other cultures. In Kinyarwanda with English subtitles, available on DVD ($26.98 retail). **½
“SWEENEY!/SWEENEY 2 DOUBLE FEATURE” (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): One of England's most violent police shows, The Sweeney (1975-'78) proved so popular that two feature films were produced back-to-back, with John Thaw and Dennis Waterman reprising their roles as the tough, rule-bending leaders of the “Flying Squad”: 1977's Sweeney! Co-stars Ian Bannen, Barry Foster, and future Oscar-winning screenwriter Colin Welland, and 1978's Sweeney 2 features Denholm Elliott, Ken Hutchison, Nigel Hawthorne, and Derrick O'Connor. Although neither film was released theatrically in the United States, both were hits in the UK, available on DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail), each boasting audio commentaries and trailer.
VALLEY OF THE GODS (Well Go USA Entertainment): Filmmaker Lech Majewski delves into Navajo lore as three parallel plot threads intertwine, one involving a disillusioned, recently divorced writer (Josh Hartnett), another the richest man on Earth (John Malkovich), and finally the struggles of the Navajo community. Berenice Marlohe, Jaime Ray Newman, John Rhys-Davies, and Keir Dullea also appear, available on DVD ($24.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.98 retail), each boasting a behind-the-scenes featurette.
VHYES (Oscilloscope Laboratories): Jack Henry Robbins (son of Tim Robbins and Susan Sarandon) created and directed this shapeless, scattershot comedy filmed entirely on VHS and Beta, with Mason McNulty a precocious boy who accidentally records various '80s-era television snippets over his parents' wedding video. Vaguely reminiscent of such '70s comedies as The Groove Tube (1974) and Tunnelvision (1976), with a few inspired moments, but overall a self-indulgent mess that tries too hard to attain cult status. Robbins and Sarandon appear in cameo roles, and served as executive producers – as did UNCSA School of Filmmaking graduate Aaron Katz. Both the DVD ($27.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($32.99 retail) include bonus features. *½
(Copyright 2020, Mark Burger)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.