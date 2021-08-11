video vault

PICK OF THE WEEK
THE DEAD ZONE (Scream Factory/Shout! Factory): Director David Cronenberg's 1983 adaptation of the best-selling novel by Stephen King ranks as one of the very best ever, a timely – even timeless – psychological thriller in which everything works. It's a classic in its own right.
Chrsistopher Walken is superb (and sympathetic) as Johnny Smith, a small-town schoolteacher critically injured in a car accident. When he awakens, he discovers he's spent five years in a coma, has lost his girlfriend (Brooke Adams) and much of his mobility, but he's also gained psychic abilities that allow him to see into the past – and into the future.
This “gift” allows him to help solve a rash of unsolved murders in the town of Castle Rock (the site of many of King's horrors), but also forces him into a moral quandary when he encounters a hard-driving politician named Greg Stillson (a brilliant Martin Sheen), into whose future Johnny glimpses potential catastrophe.
Herbert Lom, Tom Skerritt, Anthony Zerbe, Colleen Dewhurst, and Nicholas Campbell round out a first-rate cast, while Michael Kamen contributes a fantastic score and Mark Irwin his customarily fine cinematography. The horror elements are present, but are carefully balanced with the considerable emotional weight. The Dead Zone is as much a drama as it is a chiller.
The collector's-edition Blu-ray ($32.98 retail) includes four (!) audio commentaries, retrospective featurettes and interviews, theatrical trailer, and more. Rated R. ****
ALSO AVAILABLE
CHARIOTS OF THE GODS (VCI Entertainment/MVD Entertainment Group): A 50th-anniversary special-edition Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) of writer/director Harald Reinl's 1970 feature documentary (originally titled Erinnerungen an die Zukunft), based on Erich Von Daniken's 1968 best-seller, which posits the theory that alien visitors had a direct impact on Earth's history. Whatever one's opinion about the questions this film raises, it does boast Ernst Wild's fine cinematography, earned an Oscar nomination for Best Documentary Feature, and was such a box-office hit it spawned numerous, like-minded documentaries. As a bonus, this includes the Reinl's follow-up documentary Mysteries of the Gods (Botschaft der Gotter). Both films are rated G. **½
DESIRE (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The Blu-ray bow ($24.95 retail) of director Frank Borzage's nimble 1936 comedy, based on the play Die Schönen Tage von Aranjuez and earlier filmed in Germany as Happy Days in Aranjuez (1933), starring Marlene Dietrich as a phony countess whose flight to Spain with a fortune in pearls hits an unexpected snag when she encounters affable – and unsuspecting – American tourist Gary Cooper, who unwittingly becomes a pawn in her scheme. A bubbly cast includes John Halliday (who replaced an ailing John Gilbert), Akim Tamiroff, William Frawley, and Alan Mowbray, and Dietrich herself counted this among her better films. Bonus features include audio commentaries and theatrical trailer. ***
DON'T TELL A SOUL (Saban Films/LionsGate): Writer/co-producer/director Alex McAulay's brooding thriller stars Fionn Whitehead and Jack Dylan Grazer as larcenous siblings whose relationship splinters when they are pursued by gun-toting Rainn Wilson, who falls into a hidden well, then methodically attempts to play one against the other. Atmospheric and well-acted, with Mena Suvari as the brothers' ailing mother and Wilson in great form, but too fragmented and spotty overall to sustain impact, available on DVD ($19.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($21.99 retail), each boasting behind-the-scenes featurette. Rated R. **
DRUNK BUS (FilmRise/MVD Entertainment Group): Making their feature debuts, executive producers John Carlucci and Brandon LaGanke co-directed this award-winning comedy detailing the unlikely friendship of a heartbroken college graduate (Charlie Tahan) and a punk-rock Samoan security guard named “Pineapple” (Pineapple Tangaroa) as they work the mean streets of a college campus, shuttling students to and from bars during the night shift, available on Blu-ray ($24.95 retail).
FLIGHT TO MARS (The Film Detective): Fast-moving, self-explanatory sci-fi silliness, vintage 1951 and reportedly shot in five days (!), depicting the first manned spaceflight to the Red Planet, where Earthlings discover a subterranean race of (humanoid) Martians desperate to escape their dying world, with vague analogies to the Cold War. The ensemble cast includes Cameron Mitchell, Marguerite Chapman, Arthur Franz, Morris Ankrum, and John Litel. Late-night television showings made this a time-killer a cult favorite among insomniac genre buffs. The 70th-anniversary special-edition DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) include audio commentary, retrospective documentaries, and collectible booklet. **
“FORBIDDEN FRUIT: THE GOLDEN AGE OF THE EXPLOITATION PICTURE” (Something Weird Video/Kino Classics): “Volume 12” in an ongoing series of vintage exploitation B-movies that frequently flaunted “controversial” topics: The double-feature Peek-a-Boo (1953) and “B” Girl Rhapsody (1952) are a pseudo-documentaries showcasing burlesque showgirls and stand-up comedians, filmed on location at the New Follies Theatre in Los Angeles, and both were directed by Lillian Hunt, one of the few women directors in exploitation at that time. The Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) includes audio commentaries and theatrical trailers; (8/24)
F.P. 1 DOESN'T ANSWER (Kino Classics): Karl Hartl directed this 1932 science-fiction saga (originally titled F.P. 1 antwortet nicht), based on screenwriter Kurt (Curt) Siodmak's novel, starring Karl Albers as a heroic flying ace and Sybille Schmitz as an heiress who develop plans for a massive, state-of-the-art floating airport (“F.P. 1” stands for “Floating Platform 1”) that inexplicably vanishes. Peter Lorre has a supporting role, and this was Siodmak's final film in Germany before fleeing the Third Reich. In German with English subtitles, available on Blu-ray ($29.95 retail), replete with bonus features including audio commentary and the 1933 English-language version of the film (Screts of F.P. 1), which features Conrad Veidt and Jill Esmond.
THE HOUSE NEXT DOOR: MEET THE BLACKS 2 (LionsGate): Writer/producer/director Deon Taylor's R-rated follow-up to his 2016 comedy sees Mike Epps (also a producer) returning as a struggling author who relocates his family to his childhood home, only to suspect that neighbor Katt Williams is a vampire. Bresha Webb, Tyrin Turner, Alex Henderson, Gary Owen, Lil Duval, and Snoop Dogg reprise their earlier roles, joined this time by Zulay Henao, Michael Blackson, Andrew Bachelor, Tony Todd, and Danny Trejo, available on DVD ($19.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($21.99 retail), each replete with bonus features including audio commentary, behind-the-scenes featurettes, bloopers and outtakes, deleted scenes, and more.
HOUSE OF WAX (Scream Factory/Shout! Factory): A collector's-edition Blu-ray ($34.99 retail) of director director Jaume Collet-Serra's feature debut, an award-winning, R-rated 2005 pseudo-remake of the classic 1953 shocker (itself a remake of 1933's Mystery of the Wax Museum), in which unwary college students discover the titular attraction in a remote backwoods town and are stalked by a killer bent on making them his next attractions. The ensemble cast includes Elisha Cuthbert, Chad Michael Murray, Brian Van Holt, Robert Ri'chard, Jared Padalecki, and the inimitable Paris Hilton. Bonus features include audio commentary, retrospective and vintage featurettes and interviews, gag reel, and more.
LUCKY (Shudder/RLJE Films): Director Natasha Kermani's intriguing chiller stars screenwriter Brea Grant as a woman terrorized night after night by the same masked intruder, which everyone else seems to know the reasons for. Jeremy Zuckerman's nerve-jangling score accentuates this vaguely existential exercise in screen paranoia, but the vague denouement may leave some viewers cold, if not confused outright. The DVD ($27.97 retail) boasts audio commentary. **½
PROFILE (Universal Pictures Home Entertainment): Producer/co-screenwriter/director Timur Bekmabetov's award-winning, R-rated political thriller, based on Anne Erelle's fact-based best-seller In the Skin of a Jihadist (Dans la peau d'une Djihadiste) and filed entirely on a computer screen, stars Valene Kane as an intrepid journalist whose attempts to expose an on-line terrorist recruitment cell puts her career and life in jeopardy, available on DVD ($22.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($34.98 retail).
“RUGRATS”: THE COMPLETE SERIES (Nickelodeon Home Entertainment/Paramount Home Entertainment): The title tells all in this 26-disc DVD collection ($55.99 retail) of all 178 episodes from the entire 1991-2006 run of the animated, Emmy-nominated Nickelodeon childrens' series created by Arlene Klasky, Gabor Csupo, and Paul Germain, which details the misadventures of a rowdy group of infants, featuring the voices of E.G. Daily, Tara Strong, Nancy Cartwright, Kath Soucie, Cree Summer, and Cheryl Chase. This is being released to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the series, and includes bonus features.
SPIRAL (LionsGate): The ninth (!) in the Saw franchise and the fourth directed by Darren Lynn Bousman, this predictable shocker stars a scowling Chris Rock as an ill-tempered homicide detective on the trail of a “Jigsaw copycat” who's been targeting corrupt police officers. Depressing and gloomy, with Max Minghella as Rock's rookie partner and Samuel L. Jackson (utterly wasted) as Rock's father, himself a retired cop (Uh-oh), available on DVD ($29.95 retail), DVD/Blu-ray combo ($39.99 retail), and 4K Ultra HD combo ($42.99 retail), each boasting audio commentaries, behind-the-scenes featurettes, and more. *
WHO WILL START ANOTHER FIRE (Dedza Films/Kino Lorber): Billed as “A Short Film Anthology by Emerging Films,” this DVD ($19.95 retail) boats nine shorts: Peter Tracy Shen's Like Flying, Nicole Magabo Kiggundi's Family Tree, Olive Nowsu's Troublemaker, Samira Saraya's Polygraph, Faye Ruiz's The Lights are On, No One's Home, Lesley Steele and Emily Packer's By Way of Canarsie, Alex Westfall's The Rose of Manila, Nicole Otero's Slip, and Jeraine Manigault's Not Black Enough – with an introduction by award-winning filmmaker Charles Burnett.
(Copyright 2021, Mark Burger)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.