PICK OF THE WEEK
GOLIATH (Distrib Films/Icarus Films Home Video): Writer/director Frederic Tellier’s fact-based legal drama echoes both Michael Mann’s The Insider (1999) and Stephen Gaghan’s Syriana (2006) in its potency and impact, anchored by a trio of top-notch performances.
At the center of the story is Gilles Lellouche’s Patrick Fameau, a world-weary but diligent attorney attempting to prove that the pesticide Tetrazine, which is imperative to France’s farmers, is slowly killing people exposed to it. Emmanuelle Bercot plays France, a schoolteacher whose husband (Yannick Renier) is suffering from lymphoma as a result of exposure, and Pierre Niney portrays Mathias Rozen, a hotshot lobbyist representing Phytosanis, the agricultural juggernaut that manufactures Tetrazine. These three characters encounter each other only intermittently, as Tellier carefully and precisely shifts the focus between them to create a comprehensive narrative.
As the proverbial underdogs, Lellouche (who is superb) and Bercot seethe with righteous indignation while Nimey subtly conveys the spiral of Rozen’s smoothly assured demeanor into moral uncertainty. The powers that be at Phytosanis employ every trick in the book – stall tactics, media manipulation, and propaganda – to quash the case and discredit Fameau, yet there’s no question who’s in the right. He’s not in it for money, he’s in it to help the victims. The sequence in which Fameau and Rozen confront each other in a closed-door meeting is perhaps the film’s highlight, with Fameau steadfastly refusing to give ground.
The aptly titled Goliath resonates with anger and passion. It’s thought-provoking, entirely (and frighteningly) credible, and rendered with intelligence. It’s a first-class piece of entertainment. In French with English subtitles, available on DVD ($26.98 retail). ***½
ALSO AVAILABLE
“ARSENE LUPIN COLLECTION” (Kino Classics): The dashing gentleman thief immortalized in Maurice Leblanc’s popular stories became an equally popular big-screen franchise, and this Blu-ray selection ($49.95 retail) includes three film adaptations: Director/screenwriter Jacques Becker’s 1957 The Adventures of Arsene Lupin (Les aventures d’Arsene Lupin) starring Robert Lamoureux, 1959’s Signed, Arsene Lupin (Signé Arsene Lupin) with Lamoureux reprising the role, and 1962’s Arsene Lupin vs. Arsene Lupin (Arsene Lupin contre Arsene Lupin), with Jean-Claude Brialy assuming the role under the direction of Eduoard Molinaro. Each film is in French with English subtitles.
BORDER RIVER (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The Blu-ray bow ($24.95 retail) of director George Sherman’s 1954 Western based on a Zane Grey novel, starring Joel McCrea as a Confederate officer who steals $2 million in gold to purchase arms in the Mexican border town of Zona Libre, where he encounters saucy spitfire Yvonne De Carlo and, more worrisome, corrupt Mexican general Pedro Armendariz. McCrea’s charisma makes this a passable time-keller for Western fans. Bonus features include audio commentary and theatrical trailer. **
DEAD SILENCE (Scream Factory/Shout! Factory): The “collector’s-edition” 4K Ultra HD combo debut ($39.98 retail) of director James Wan’s spotty 2007 shocker starring Ryan Kwanten as a tormented widower who delves into the circumstances surrounding his wife’s death and a spate of mysterious deaths in her hometown, with Amber Valletta, Donnie Wahlberg, Laura Regan, and Bob Gunton stranded in support. Wan and screenwriter Leigh Whannell’s follow-up to their surprise smash Saw (2004) was a critical and financial failure, and prompted Whannell to pen a post about the experience. A few effective moments but an overall disappointment. Bonus features include both the R-rated theatrical cut and unrated director’s cut, audio commentary, alternate ending and opening, deleted scenes, theatrical trailer, and more. *½
DOUBLE CROSSBONES (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The Blu-ray bow ($24.95 retail) of the family-friendly 1952 pirate romp starring Donald O’Connor (between outings with “Francis the Talking Mule”) as an unlikely swashbuckler. Under the direction of Abbott & Costello veteran Charles T. Barton, this is best suited for kids, with such familiar faces as Will Geer, John Emery, Charles McGraw, Glenn Strange, Alan Napier, Hope Emerson, Hayden Rorke, and James Arness, while an uncredited Jeff Chandler narrates. Bonus features include audio commentary and trailers. **
DRAGONSLAYER (Paramount Home Entertainment): Producer/co-writer Hal Barwood and director/co-writer Matthew Robbins’ ornate 1981 fantasy saga pits bumbling sorcerer’s apprentice Peter MacNicol (in his feature debut) against Vermithrax Pejorative, a 400-year-old dragon terrorizing the rustic sixth-century kingdom of Urland, with Caitlin Clarke (in her feature debut) as the resident damsel-in-distress and always-welcome scene-stealer Ralph Richardson (in too brief a role) as MacNicol’s mentor. Alex North’s thunderous score and the spectacular special effects (which deservedly earned Oscar nominations) are often compromised by the shifts in tone from dark medieval fantasy to anachronistic comedic sensibilities, available on Blu-ray ($17.99 retail), 4K Ultra HD combo ($25.99 retail), and limited-edition 4K Ultra HD Steelbook ($30.99 retail), each boasting bonus features including audio commentary, six-part behind-the-scenes documentary, screen tests, and trailer. Rated PG. **½
THE LADY FROM SHANGHAI (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Orson Welles scripted, produced, and directed this 1947 adaptation of Sherwood King’s novel If I Die Before I Wake, in which he plays an expatriate Irish sailor who becomes enmeshed in the bizarre, contentious relationship between sultry femme fatale Rita Hayworth (then married to Welles) and her attorney husband Everett Sloane (in a wonderfully wicked turn). A critical and financial disaster upon theatrical release, this has undergone a complete critical reversal and is now considered a classic of film noir – and the hall-of-mirrors climax has been imitated many times since (including the 1973 Bruce Lee classic Enter the Dragon). The special-edition Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) boasts multiple audio commentaries, theatrical trailer, and more. ***
LET IT BE MORNING (Cohen Media Group/Kino Lorber): Producer Eran Kolirin’s award-winning 2021 feature directorial debut (originally titled Vayehi Boker), based on Sayed Kashua’s 2006 novel, offers a contemporary socio-political satire against the backdrop of ongoing Israeli/Palestinian tensions, starring Alex Bakri as a Palestinian businessman from Jerusalem who attends his brother’s wedding in a West Bank village and gains an entirely new perspective when a lockdown is enforced by the Israeli Army, leaving him and his family stranded – and under suspicion. In Arabic and Hebrew with English subtitles, available on DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail).
A LOT OF NOTHING (RLJE Films): Producer Mo McRae’s feature writing/directing debut stars Y’lan Noel and Cleopatra Coleman as an affluent couple who confront their neighbor (Justin Hartley), a police officer accused of shooting an unarmed youth – only to wind up taking him hostage after the argument escalates out of control. Both the DVD ($27.97 retail) and Blu-ray ($28.96 retail) include behind-the-scenes featurette.
“MEXICAN GOTHIC: THE FILMS OF CARLOS ENRIQUE TABOADA” (Vinegar Syndrome): A self-explanatory, limited-edition, two-disc Blu-ray triple feature ($42.99 retail) of films written and directed by the award-winning Mexican filmmaker Carlos Enrique Taboada (1929-’97): 1975’s thriller Rapina starring Ignacio Lopez Tarso and German Robles, 1975’s award-winning Darker Than Night (Mas negro que la noche) starring Claudia Islas, Susanna Dosamantes, and Pedro Armendariz Jr., and 1986’s award-winning Poison for the Fairies (Veneno para las hadas) starring Ana Patricia Rojo and Elsa Maria Gutierrez (in her only feature film). Each film is in Spanish with English subtitles, and bonus features include video essays.
NEVER SAY DIE (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Elliott Nugent directed this 1938 screwball comedy based on William Post’s play starring Bob Hope as a wealthy hypochondriac and Martha Raye as a kooky heiress who impetuously marry when he fears the end is near, which leads to a series of zany complications. Andy Devine, Gale Sondergaard, Alan Mowbray, Sig Rumann, and Monty Woolley round out an enthusiastic cast in this fast-paced farce, on which Preston Sturges was among the screenwriters. The Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) includes audio commentary and theatrical trailer. ***
NO MAN IS AN ISLAND (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The Blu-ray bow ($24.95 retail) of the fact-based but standard-issue 1962 World War II melodrama produced, co-written and co-directed by John Monks Jr. (his only directorial credit) and Richard Goldstone, based on George Ray Tweed’s 1945 best-seller Lt. Robinson Crusoe USN, detailing the years-long ordeal of Naval officer Tweed (played by Jeffrey Hunter) as he single-handedly eluded the Japanese forces occupying Guam following the attack on Pearl Harbor. Bonus features include audio commentary and theatrical trailer. **
“PARIS POLICE 1900” (Canal+/Kino Lorber): A three-DVD collection ($39.95 retail) of all eight episodes from the inaugural 2021 season of the mystery series created by Fabien Nury set against Le Belle Epoque in France, in the wake of the Dreyfus case and a nationwide rise in anti-Semitism, with Marc Barbé as a retired police chief recalled to restore order to Paris and Jeremie Laheurte as an ambitious detective charged with investigating the shocking case of a woman’s torso floating in the Siene River, which leads them both to undercover corruption within the department and the highest echelons of the political establishment, with Evelyne Brochu, Thibalt Evrard, Eugenie Derouand, Alexandre Trocki, Valerie Dashwood, Hubert Delattre, and Patrick d’Assumcao rounding out the regular cast. In French with English subtitles.
TOMAHAWK (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The Blu-ray bow ($24.95 retail) of George Sherman’s fact-based 1951 Western dramatizing the Great Sioux Uprising of 1866, when the U.S. Cavalry was ordered to construct a wagon route to Montana that cut through the Sioux’s hunting grounds, with Van Heflin as a scout caught in the middle of the conflict. A sturdy cast includes Yvonne De Carlo, Preston Foster, Jack Oakie, Tom Tully, Alex Nicol, Susan Cabot, and an unrecognizable Rock Hudson, and the film earns points for portraying Native Americans in a dignified fashion, as well as casting genuine Native Americans (including John War Eagle as the Sioux chief Red Cloud) in supporting roles. Bonus features include audio commentary and theatrical trailer. **½
(Copyright 2023, Mark Burger)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.