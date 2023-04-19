PICK OF THE WEEK
THE FISHER KING (The Criterion Collection): Following the financial debacle of The Adventures of Baron Munchausen (1988), Terry Gilliam rebounded with this imaginative 1991 comedy/drama that scored with critics and audiences alike, although the filmmaker’s trademark indulgences are unimpeded – which is not necessarily a bad thing.
Structured as a contemporary parable, the film details the unlikely friendship that develops between Jack Lucas (Jeff Bridges), an embittered and scandalized radio pundit and Parry (Robin Williams), the homeless man who saves Jack from a street beating. Parry, whose connection to Jack should come as no surprise, is convinced that he is the title character, charged with finding the Holy Grail. Williams is in his element as the unstable eccentric, launching into wild rants at every turn. Yet one can easily discern the repressed emotional pain simmering underneath the surface.
Jack attempts to help Parry woo Lydia (Amanda Plummer), the shy woman whom he’s enamored with, while Parry impresses upon Jack the devotion of his long-suffering girlfriend Anne (Mercedes Ruehl), who has stood by Jack through thick and – mostly – thin.
The schematic third act slows things down, but the impeccable performances are undiminished. Williams earned an Oscar nomination for Best Actor and Ruehl won for Best Supporting Actress, but Bridges and Plummer are equally fine, and there’s nice work from Michael Jeter, David Hyde Pierce, Lara Harris, Harry Shearer, and Bradley Gregg in smaller roles. Additional Oscar nominations: Best Original Screenplay, Best Art Direction/Set Decoration, and Best Original Score.
The 4K Ultra HD combo ($49.95 retail) includes audio commentary, retrospective and vintage interviews, costume tests and deleted scenes, trailers, and more. Rated R. ***
ALSO AVAILABLE
ASPHALT (Kino Classics): The Blu-ray bow ($29.95 retail) of writer/director Joe May’s silent, award-winning 1929 melodrama detailing the illicit relationship that develops between sultry shoplifter Betty Amann and repressed policeman Gustav Frohlich after he arrests her for attempting to steal a priceless diamond. In German with English subtitles, bonus features include audio commentary.
DEAR MR. BRODY (Greenwich Entertainment/Kino Lorber): Producer/director Keith Maitland adds screenwriter to his repertoire in this feature documentary detailing the life of Michael Brody Jr., the 21-year-old “hippie millionaire,” who in 1970 vowed to give his fortune to anyone in need in order to make the world a better place, sparking a media sensation that barely lasted two weeks and later contributed to the idealistic but troubled Brody’s suicide in 1973, available on DVD ($19.95 retail).
FLASHDANCE (Paramount Home Entertainment): A 40th-anniversary 4K Ultra HD combo ($25.99 retail) of director Adrian Lyne’s unbelievably popular, embarrassingly hokey 1983 melodrama starring Jennifer Beals (whose acting vastly improved afterward) as a Pittsburgh welder (!) who moonlights as a dancer – in a club where the production design and lighting scarcely indicate its blue-collar setting – all the while hoping for a dance scholarship and being courted by handsome Michael Nouri. Undeniably energetic but dramatically inert, to say nothing of utterly predictable. Lilia Skala plays Beals’s ailing mentor, who appears to have tutored her in infancy, while Sunny Johnson (sadly, her final role), Belinda Bauer, Kyle T.Heffner, Stacey Pickren, Phil Bruns, Ron Karabatsos, Lee Ving, Malcolm Danare, Robert Wuhl, and gorgeous Cynthia Rhodes (in her feature debut) traipse through occasionally. The quintessential “MTV movie” – and one of the worst films of its year -- won the Oscar for Best Song (“What a Feeling”), with additional nominations for Best Cinematography, Best Editing, and Best Song (“Maniac”). Bonus features include retrospective featurettes and theatrical trailer. Rated R. *
KIDS VS. ALIENS (Shudder/RLJE Films): Writer/director Jason Eisener’s award-winning sci-fi spoof stars Dominic Mariche (in his feature debut) and Phoebe Rex as siblings whose incessant bickering comes to a screeching halt when they are confronted by an alien invasion during an all-night party, available on DVD ($27.97 retail) and Blu-ray ($28.96 retail), both boasting audio commentary, behind-the-scenes featurette, and storyboards.
LIVING (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment): Oliver Hermanus directed this PG-13-rated remake of Akira Kurosawa’s 1952 classic Ikiru (itself based on Tolstoy’s novella The Death of Ivan Ilyich) starring Bill Nighy as a stuffy bureaucrat in post-World War II London forced to reassess his life when he receives a dire medical diagnosis. Nighy earned an Oscar nomination for Best Actor, as did Kazuo Ishigara for Best Adapted Screenplay. Both the DVD ($25.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($30.99 retail) include behind-the-scenes featurette.
LUCKY JORDAN (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The Blu-ray bow ($24.95 retail) of director Frank Tuttle’s 1942 wartime melodrama, starring Alan Ladd (in the title role) as a hard-boiled gangster unwillingly recruited into the Army during World War II, only to go AWOL in a stolen car with top-secret documents, making him the quarry of both the military and enemy agents, with Helen Walker (in her feature debut) as the WAC he woos and wins – but only after she forces him to reveal his true patriotism. Bonus features include audio commentary and theatrical trailer.
MAGIC MIKE’S LAST DANCE (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment): Producer Channing Tatum struts his stuff one last time as the hunky male dancer forced to return to the stage after he is financially wiped out, aided and abetted by wealthy socialite Salma Hayek Pinault, with Steven Soderbergh doing triple duty as director, cinematographer (under the pseudonym “Peter Andrews”), and editor (under the pseudonym “Mary Ann Bernard,” available on DVD ($29.98 retail) and DVD/Blu-ray combo ($34.98 retail), each boasting bonus features.
“MIDSOMER MURDERS”: SERIES 23 (Acorn) DCI John Barnaby (Neil Dudgeon) and DSI Jamie Winter (Nick Henrix) are back in action, solving the toughest homicide cases in the titular village, whose bucolic demeanor masks moral turpitude and murderous intent, in all four feature-length episodes from the 2020 season of the long-running, award-winning mystery series based on Caroline Graham's best-selling Chief Inspector Barnaby novels, featuring guest appearances by Tom Conti, Ace Bhatti, Suzanne Packer, and Nigel Lindsay, available on DVD and Blu-ray (each $49.99 retail), both boasting the 2022 special 25 Years of Mayhem.
MOMENT TO MOMENT (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The Blu-ray bow ($24.95 retail) of producer/director Mervyn LeRoy’s final feature, a 1966 psycho-drama based on screenwriter Alec Coppel’s story Laughs with a Stranger, starring Jean Seberg as an unfaithful wife who believes she has murdered her lover (newcomer Sean Garrison) – until he unexpectedly reappears as the amnesiac patient of her psychiatrist husband (Arthur Hill), with Honor Blackman, Gregoire Aslan, and Donald Woods on hand. Bonus features include audio commentary, featurette on composer Henry Mancini, and trailer.
SISSY (RLJE Films/Image Entertainment): Executive producers Kane Senes and Hanna Barlow co-wrote and co-directed this grisly, award-winning black comedy starring Aisha Dee as the title character, an endlessly chipper but unmistakably neurotic blogger who unexpectedly encounters childhood best friend Barlow and accepts an invitation to a pre-wedding weekend getaway, with severe consequences for all involved. Uneven in spots, excessive in others, but a surefire cult contender – with Steve Arnold’s stylistic cinematography a highlight, available on DVD ($27.97 retail) replete with audio commentary, interviews, trailer, and photo gallery. **½
THE SUPER 8 YEARS (Kino Lorber): Nobel Prize-winning author Annie Ernaux and her son David Ernaux-Briot collaborated to write and co-direct this pseudo-documentary in which Ernaux narrates her family’s home movies shot between 1972-’81 during the family’s travels throughout Europe, while events in her life and throughout the world formed the foundation for her writing – but ultimately ended her marriage. Mildly engaging but best suited to Ernaux aficionados. In French with English subtitles, the DVD ($19.95 retail) includes filmmakers’ interview and theatrical trailer. **
THE TRUTH ABOUT SPRING (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The Blu-ray bow ($24.95 retail) of director Richard Thorpe’s 1965 adaptation of Henry De Vere Stacpoole’s novel Satan: A Romance of the Bahamas, starring the father/daughter duo of John Mills as a Caribbean sailor and Hayley Mills as his daughter (the titular “Spring”) who embark on a treasure hunt along with wealthy young lawyer James MacArthur (who previously appeared with Mills in Disney’s Swiss Family Robinson). A picturesque but lackadaisical time-killer, with British stalwarts Lionel Jeffries, Harry Andrews, Niall MacGinnis, and David Tomlinson along for the ride. Bonus features include audio commentary and theatrical trailer. **
VOODOO MACBETH (Lightyear Entertainment): It took eight screenwriters and 10 directors (!) to fashion this fact-based, award-winning 2021 show-biz drama detailing the Negro Theatre Unit’s legendary 1936 production Macbeth with an all-black cast and a Caribbean setting, which overcame countless obstacles due to the sheer willpower of ailing Broadway star Rose McClendon (played by Inger Tudor) and an upstart (white) director named Orson Welles (played by newcomer Jewell Wilson Bridges). Ambitious, stylish, and well-intentioned, this falters because of too many story tangents improperly developed (or discarded outright), as well as a contemporary sensibility that doesn’t jibe with the era in which the story is set. Bridges doesn’t really resemble Welles, but he and Tudor add some much-needed gravitas to the proceedings. Both the DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) include audio commentary and vintage footage of the actual play. **
YOU AND ME (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Producer/director Fritz Lang’s only big-screen foray into comedy, this 1938 romp offers the appealing duo of Sylvia Sidney and George Raft as a pair of hard-luck ex-cons who unexpectedly find romance when both are hired at the same department store. This isn’t entirely successful, and was a box-office flop, but other points of interest include Kurt Weill musical numbers and a sturdy supporting cast including Harry Carey, Barton MacLane, Roscoe Karns, and Robert Cummings, available on Blu-ray ($24,95 retail), replete with audio commentary and theatrical trailer. **½
(Copyright 2023, Mark Burger)
