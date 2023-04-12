PICK OF THE WEEK
THE EXORCIST III (Scream Factory/Shout! Factory): This year marks the 50th anniversary of the release of The Exorcist, the ground-breaking adaptation of William Peter Blatty’s best-selling novel. Considered by some to be the greatest horror film ever made, its sequels and prequels all seemed bedeviled by misfortune – usually caused by studio interference as opposed to the supernatural.
So it was with this 1990 follow-up, which underwent considerable post-production reshoots, yet it’s easily the best of the follow-ups -- primarily because Blatty, adapting his 1983 best-seller Legion (the film’s original title), assumed the directorial reins himself. It feels like a genuine sequel, and despite its admitted flaws offers some thought-provoking ideas and good scares, including one knockout that still packs a wallop.
Set in Georgetown 15 years after the events of the original film and novel, the narrative follows Lt. William Kinderman (George C. Scott) as he investigates a series of bizarre and blasphemous murders that tie directly into the case of the notorious Gemini Killer, whose reign of terror ended – none too coincidentally – around the time of the earlier exorcism.
Scott, stepping in for the late Lee J. Cobb, brings his customarily blustery conviction to the role, which marked his last true big-screen lead. Jason Miller returns as the ill-fated Father Damien Karras (in the theatrical version only), and a seasoned supporting cast includes Ed Flanders, Scott Wilson, Nicol Williamson, Brad Dourif, Don Gordon, George DiCenzo, Viveca Lindfors, Zohra Lampert, Lee Richardson, and Barbara Baxley (in her final feature).
In either version, The Exorcist III is entirely successful, but it does affirm that Blatty wanted to craft a sincere and genuine sequel to his earlier masterpiece. It is a consistently intriguing, occasionally frustrating, piece of work – but it’s in there swinging the entire time.
The “collector’s-edition” 4K Ultra HD combo ($39.98 retail) includes both the R-rated theatrical version and the director’s cut, retrospective and vintage interviews, the five-part behind-the-scenes documentary Death, Be Not Proud: The Making of “The Exorcist III,” theatrical trailers, TV and radio spots, and more. **½
ALSO AVAILABLE
AMNESIA (Cult Epics Press/MVD Entertainment Group): A limited-edition two-disc Blu-ray ($39.95 retail) of writer/director Martin Koolhooven’s award-winning 2001 debut feature, a surreal psychological thriller starring Fedja van Huet as vastly different twin brothers whose reunite to tend their ailing mother (Sacha Bulthuis) and are forced to confront long-suppressed secrets from their past, with Carice van Houten as the mysterious woman who comes between them. In Dutch with English subtitles, bonus features include audio commentary, retrospective conversation, a selection of Koolhooven’s television movies, behind-the-scenes featurette, trailers, and more.
CODE OF THE ASSASSINS (Well Go USA Entertainment): William Feng stars in director/co-screenwriter Daniel Lee’s adaptation of a Yuan Ti Chi novel (originally titled Qing mian Xiuluo and also released as Song of the Assassins) as a rookie assassin whose first assignment goes awry, compelling him to go rogue when he discovers a covert plot to destroy his organization from within. In Mandarin with English subtitles, available on DVD ($19.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.98 retail).
COUNSELLOR AT LAW (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The Blu-ray bow ($24.95 retail) of director William Wyler’s 1933 adaptation of screenwriter Elmer Rice’s 1931 Broadway play stars John Barrymore as an affluent New York attorney – replete with an office in the Empire State Building – whose personal and professional lives suddenly spiral downward when an accusation of malfeasance so infuriates social-climbing wife Doris Kenyon that she runs off with unscrupulous lothario Melvyn Douglas, with Bebe Daniels, Isabel Jewell, Onslow Stevens, John Qualen, Thelma Todd, Mayo Methot (later Mrs. Humphrey Bogart), and future directors Vincent Sherman (in his feature debut) and Richard Quine in support. Bonus features include audio commentary and trailer.
“GEORGES SIMENON’S MAIGRET”: SEASON 4 (Kino Classics): Rupert Davies established himself as the definitive incarnation of the relentless French sleuth Commissaire Jules Maigret in the popular BBC mystery series based on the best-selling series of novels by Georges Simenon, who was so pleased by Davies’ casting that he declared “At last, I have found the perfect Maigret.” All 13 episodes from the 1963 (and final) season are available in a three-disc Blu-ray collection ($49.95 retail), many never having been seen since the original broadcast. Bonus features include the “BBC Play of the Month” episode Maigret at Play (1969) wherein Davies reprised the role, “The State of Maigret” restoration notes, and trailer.
HEART OF DRAGON (Arrow Video/MVD Entertainment Group): A special-edition Blu-ray ($39.95 retail) of the award-winning, R-rated 1985 martial-arts extravaganza (originally titled Long de xin) pairing long-time friends and collaborators Jackie Chan as a hard-boiled cop and director Sammo Hung as his mentally challenged brother. Bonus features include both the theatrical version and director’s cut, Cantonese and Mandarin (with English subtitles) and English-dubbed audio options, audio commentary, vintage featurettes and interviews, collectible booklet, trailer gallery, and more.
I GOT A MONSTER (Greenwich Entertainment/Kino Lorber): Producer Kevin Abrams makes his feature-documentary directorial debut with this astonishing adaptation of the Brandon Soderberg/Baynard Woods non-fiction best-seller detailing the 2017 scandal that rocked Baltimore when the eight members of the police department’s Gun Trace Task Force were all tried and convicted after a lengthy probe by the DEA and the FBI. A shattering and infuriating exposé of police corruption that, unfortunately, remains all too relevant these days, The DVD retails for $19.95. ***½
LITTLE MISS MARKER (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Shirley Temple enjoyed one of her signatures roles as the titular character in the 1934 adaptation of the classic Damon Runyon story, as a precocious tot left as an “IOU” to down-at-heel bookie “Sorrowful” Jones (Adolphe Menjou), whose hardened heart she melts. Undeniably corny and sentimental, but the chemistry between Temple and Menjou is well nigh irresistible, with charming support from Dorothy Dell (who tragically died shortly after the film’s release), Charles Bickford, Lynne Overman, and Willie Best, available on Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) replete with audio commentary and trailers. ***
THE MAN WITHOUT A WORLD (Milestone Films & Video/Kino Lorber): A special-edition Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) of writer/producer/director/leading lady Eleanor Antin’s 1992 debut feature, a contemporary silent film (in black-and-white) credited to the fictitious 1920s Soviet auteur Yevgeny Antinov, following a young ballerina’s experiences in a gypsy caravan that arrives in a Jewish shtetl and causes a commotion throughout the region. Bonus features include interviews, trailers, Antin’s short films From the Archives of Modern Art (1987) and The Last Night of Rasputin (1989), and more.
MISSING (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment): In this PG-13-rated follow-up to 2018’s Searching, Storm Reid portrays a teenager who attempts to ascertain the whereabouts of her mother (Nia Long) after disappears during a trip to Colombia with her new boyfriend (Ken Leung) – only to uncover secrets about her family she never suspected. Both the DVD ($30.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($38.99 retail) include audio commentary and behind-the-scenes featurettes.
QUEEN OF GLORY (Film Movement): In writer/director/leading lady Nana Mensah’s award-winning feature debut, she plays a Ghanian doctoral student torn between her married boyfriend or tending the Christian bookstore her late mother owned in the Bronx. This bittersweet comedy/drama, which was filmed in 2014 (!) but not released until 2021, has a great feel for its location and solid performances from Mensah, Meeko (Gattuso) as the bookstore’s deliciously deadpan counterman, and Oberon K.A. Adjepong as Mensah’s demanding, selfish father. A quintessential indie sleeper, available on DVD ($24.95 retail) with audio commentary, deleted scenes, and Anthony Nti’s short Da Yie. ***
SECRET ADMIRER (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): A special-edition Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) of writer David Greenwalt’s 1985 feature directorial debut, a fluffy but unremarkable teen comedy in which an anonymous love letter causes havoc for high-school heartthrob C. Thomas Howell, his adoring best friend (Lori Loughlin), and class beauty Kelly Preston – as well as Howell’s parents (Dee Wallace Stone and Cliff De Young) and Preston’s parents (Leigh Taylor-Young and scene-stealer Fred Ward), with Casey Siemaszko, Courtney Gains, and Corey Haim on hand. Bonus features include audio commentary, theatrical trailer, and radio spots. Rated R. **
SECRET DEFENSE (Cohen Media Group/Kino Lorber): Sandrine Bonnaire headlines director/screenwriter Jacques Rivette’s byzantine 1998 thriller as a brilliant scientist whose life spins out of control when she is told her father was murdered by a family acquaintance and vows revenge, only to uncover secrets from her father’s past that directly impact her own life. In French with English subtitles, available on Blu-ray ($29.98 retail), replete with audio commentary and re-release trailer.
THE SON (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment): Writer/producer/director Florian Zeller’s PG-13-rated follow-up to The Father (2020), based on his play Le flis, stars Hugh Jackman and Vanessa Kirby as an affluent Manhattan couple whose delight over the birth of their child is upended when his troubled son (Zen McGrath) from a previous marriage comes to live with them. Anthony Hopkins briefly reprises his Oscar-winning role from the earlier film, with Laura Dern, William Hope, Hugh Quarshie, Shin-Fei Chen, and Danielle Lewis in support, available on DVD ($25.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($30.99 reach), each boasting behind-the-scenes featurette.
“THE SUSPECT” (Sundance Now): Aidan Turner headlines this ITV mystery/drama series based on Michael Robotham’s series of best-selling novels as a clinical psychiatrist who becomes embroiled in the case of a murdered girl as he confronts his own mortality, in all five episodes from the inaugural 2022 season, with Shaun Parkes, Camilla Beeput, Anjli Mohindra, Adam James, Bobby Schofield, Imogen Daines, Tom McKay, Tara Lee, and Uma Warner in support. The two-disc DVD ($34.999 retail) includes bonus featurette.
(Copyright 2023, Mark Burger)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.