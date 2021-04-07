video vault

PICK OF THE WEEK
BRITANNIA HOSPITAL (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): British filmmaker Lindsay Anderson (1923-'94) made one of the most blistering social satires of the '60s with If … (1968), then repeated the feat with with O Lucky Man! (1973), both of which starred Malcolm McDowell.
His attempt to do likewise a decade later with Britannia Hospital (1982) was not as well-received as the earlier films, nor is it as effective. Yet there's much to like in this crowded, disjointed send-up Thatcher-era England, including numerous references and characters carried over from the earlier films.
The principal setting is, obviously, Britannia Hospital, where the staff is on the verge of striking, political protestors have surrounded the gates, graft and corruption run rampant, patients are frequently ignored, and the Queen Mother is due to dedicate the new wing. Yet it's all in a day's work for the endlessly harried administrator Vincent Potter (Leonard Rossiter), who presides over this madhouse.
The star-studded cast reads like a “Who's Who” of English talent: Graham Crowden (very funny as the mad Professor Millar), Joan Plowright, Jill Bennett, Fulton Mackay, Vivian Pickles, Dandy Nichols, Richard Griffiths, Alan Bates, Peter Jeffrey, Liz Smith, T.P. McKenna, Roland Culver), Brian Pettifer, John Moffatt, Marcus Powell, Marsha Hunt, Arthur Lowe (in his final feature), token Yank Mark Hamill, and McDowell again playing Anderson's eponymous “hero” Mick Travis, here a muckraking reporter who gets more than he bargained for.
There a method to Anderson's madness (and messiness): At a time when the film landscape was dominated by escapist fare, slasher films and raunchy teen comedies, Britannia Hospital was an anomaly It could be described as a raunchy adult comedy, as well as an equal-opportunity offender. Regardless of race, creed, gender, occupation, or social standing, it makes a mockery of everything – including itself.
Both the DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) include audio commentary, retrospective interview with McDowell, and theatrical trailer. Rated R. ***
ALSO AVAILABLE
ACASA, MY HOME (Zeitgeist Films/Kino Lorber): Filmmaker Radu Ciorniciuc's award-winning feature-documentary debut follows the members of the Enache family, who have lived in solitude in the wilderness near the Bucharest Delta for two decades, but are forced to move to the city and adapt to modern life when the region is declared a national park. In Romanian with English subtitles, available on DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail), each boasting bonus features.
“AUSTIN CITY LIMITS COUNTRY” (Austin City Limits/Time Life): The title tells all in this 10-disc DVD collection ($119.96 retail) of 164 full-length performances from the longest-running music series in television history, which premiered in 1975 and is still on the air, featuring such past and present country-music luminaries as Willie Nelson, Loretta Lynn, Johnny Cash, Emmylou Harris, George Strait, Reba McEntire, Tim McGraw, Alan Jackson, Vince Gill, Dwight Yoakam, Kris Kristofferson, Sheryl Crow, and many others, as well as bonus interviews, a DVD of the original 1974 Austin City Limits pilot, collectible memory book, and more.
“BABYLON BERLIN” (Kino Lorber): Tom Tykwer, Henk Handloegten, and Achim von Borries created, wrote, and directed this award-winning crime series based on the best-selling novels by Volker Kutscher, set in Germany during the last days of the Weimar Republic and the rise of the Third Reich, starring Volker Bruch as a troubled World War I veteran and a police inspector newly assigned to Berlin and Liv Lisa Fries as a part-time prostitute determined to become a police inspector herself, as the political and social structure of the nation tremble in their midst. “Seasons 1 & 2” include all 16 episodes from the inaugural 2017 and 2018 seasons, replete with bonus features, available on DVD ($39.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($49.95 retail); and “Season 3” includes all 12 episodes of the 2020 season, available on DVD ($29.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($39.95 retail). In German with English subtitles.
DOC (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Director Frank Perry's award-winning 1971 revisionist Western puts a different, not altogether successful, spin on the Gunfight at the OK Corral and legendary gunman Doc Holliday (played by Harris Yulin), with Stacy Keach as Wyatt Earp and Faye Dunaway as Katie Elder. Noted newspaper columnist Pete Hamill's original script (his first) is not without points of interest, but the overall film doesn't quite hit the target, although it has its admirers. Both the DVD ($14.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) include audio commentary and theatrical trailer. Rated R. **½
“FORBIDDEN FRUIT VOLUME 7” (Something Weird /Kino Classics): The latest Blu-ray twin-bill ($29.95 retail) of vintage, low-budget “cautionary” exploitation melodramas that purported to expose controversial topics but just as often wallowed in their excesses, then later became midnight-movie perennials: The 1948 marital melodrama Test Tube Babies stars newcomers Dorothy Duke and William Thomason as a couple desperate to have children; and writer Jack Townley's only directorial effort, Guilty Parents (1934), which details the downfall of good-girl-gone-bad Jean Lacy. Bonus features include audio commentary, trailer gallery, and more.
HONOR KILLING (Troma Team Video/MVD Entertainment Group): In addition to starring as “The Woman With No Name,” editor/co-producer Mercedes (also known as “Mecerdes the Muse”) makes her feature directorial debut with this violent melodrama about a woman seeking revenge not only against those who assaulted her, but her own family – which wants her dead for disgracing their name, available on Blu-ray ($19.95 retail), boasting bonus features including trailers, fearurettes, and music video.
MONSTER HUNTER (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment): Having exhausted (?) the Reisdent Evil franchise, writer/producer/director Paul W.S. Anderson reunites with real-life wife Milla Jovovich for this PG-13-rated sci-fi blow-out based on the Capcom video game in which a military platoon is transported to another dimension populated by – what else? – ferocious monsters. Tony Jaa, Ron Perlman, T.I. “Tip” Harris, Meagan Good, and Diego Boneta are also in harm's way, available on DVD ($30.99 retail), Blu-ray ($34.99 retail), and 4K Ultra HD combo ($40.99 retail), each replete with bonus features for Monster mavens.
NIGHTBEAST (Troma Team Video/MVD Entertainment Group): The Blu-ray bow ($19.95 retail) of writer/editor/associate producer/director Don Dohler's low-rent 1982 sci-fi schlock-fest in which a small Maryland town is besieged by a voracious alien being whose spaceship has crashed nearby. Dohler also appears (billed as “Don Michaels”), and this marked the first feature credit for future filmmaker J.J. Abrams (billed as “Jeffrey Abrams), credited with music composition and sound effects. Amateurish in every respect, with gratuitous nudity and violence, but it does have its fans. Bonus features include introduction by Troma founder Lloyd Kaufman, bloopers and outtakes, and more. Rated R. *
PREPARATIONS TO BE TOGETHER FOR AN UNKNOWN PERIOD OF TIME (Greenwich Entertainment/Kino Lorber): Writer/producer/director Lili Horvat's psychological thriller (originally titled Felkeszules meghatarozatlan ideig tarto egyuttletre) stars Natasa Stork as a neurosurgeon who returns to Budapest after 20 years in the United State to reunite with a past lover (Viktor Boda), only to doubt her sanity when he claims not to remember their relationship. In Hungarian with English subtitles, available on DVD ($19.95 retail).
RIO GRANDE (Olive Films): The third in John Ford's “cavalry trilogy,” this 1950 adaptation of James Warner Bellah's Saturday Evening Post story Mission With No Record stars John Wayne (of course) as a career cavalry officer charged with protecting settlers from Apache raiding parties in 1879 Texas, a precarious situation made more so by the arrival of Wayne's son (Claude Jarman Jr.) as a new recruit and his estranged wife (Maureen O'Hara), who wants the son to leave with her. This marked Wayne's first screen pairing with O'Hara, and encompasses many familiar Ford themes: Duty, honor, and loyalty – and the price that comes with each. The portrayal of Native Americans is extremely dated, to say nothing of inflammatory, but a sturdy supporting cast, boasting a number of long-time Ford collaborators, includes Victor McLaglen, Ben Johnson, J. Carrol Naish, Chill Wills, Harry Carey Jr., Grant Withers, and Wayne's real-life son, Patrick Wayne (in his feature debut). The limited-edition “Olive Signature” Blu-ray ($39.95 retail) includes audio commentary, retrospective featurettes and interviews, theatrical trailer, and more. ***
SOUTHLAND TALES (Arrow Video/MVD Entertainment Group): A “collector's-edition” two-disc Blu-ray ($39.95 retail) of writer/director Richard Kelly's controversial, award-winning, R-rated 2006 political satire set in an oppressive Los Angeles of the near future, as the City of Angels teeters on the brink of economic, environmental, and social collapse, featuring a star-studded ensemble cast including Sarah Michelle Gellar, Dwayne Johnson, Justin Timberlake, Miranda Richardson, Seann William Scott, Christopher Lambert, Amy Poehler, Wallace Shawn, Jon Lovitz, Nora Dunn, Mandy Moore, Kevin Smith, John Larroquette, Curtis Armstrong, Janeane Garofalo, and Bai Ling. A box-office flop upon release, it does have its share of followers – including Kelly himself. Bonus features include both the theatrical and extended cuts of the film, audio commentary, retrospective documentary, theatrical trailer, and more.
TAFFIN (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The Blu-ray bow ($24.95 retail) of the tepid 1988 adaptation of Lyndon Mallet's best-selling novel, starring Pierce Brosnan in the title role of a hard-bitten debt collector who single-handedly takes on a corrupt syndicate building a chemical plant in his small Irish village. Routine action fare, with Ray McAnally, Alison Doody, Gerald McSorely, and Patrick Bergin (in his feature debut) saddled with stock roles. Bonus features include theatrical trailer. Rated R. *½
THE VERY EXCELLENT MR. DUNDEE (LionsGate): Paul Hogan plays himself (more or less) in writer/producer/director Dean Murphy's comedy, in which he navigates the pitfalls of contemporary celebrity and the media's insatiable appetite for scandal on the eve of being knighted by the Queen of England, with Chevy Chase, John Cleese, Olivia Newton-John, Wayne Knight, and Hogan's Crocodile Dundee co-star Reginald Veljohnson also as themselves. Occasionally inspired, but hit-or-miss throughout, with some truly desperate gags thrown into the mix. The DVD ($19.98 retail) includes behind-the-scenes featurette and trailer gallery. Rated PG-13. **
(Copyright 2021, Mark Burger)
