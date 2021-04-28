video vault

PICK OF THE WEEK
ASSASSINS (Greenwich Entertainment/Kino Lorber): In February 2017, Kim Jong-nam, the older half-brother of South Korean dictator Kim Jong-on, was fatally poisoned in Kuala Lumpur International Airport, where he was trying to catch a flight.
Not only did the crime, and its very public circumstances, make headlines around the world, but the case became even more bizarre when the accused young killers, Si Ti Aisyah and Doan Thi Huong, claimed they were coerced by filmmakers who were filming an on-line reality “prank” series.
With so much conjecture, so many theories, so many unanswered questions, and so much international media coverage to sift through, Emmy-winning producer/director Ryan White does an expert, thorough job of encompassing everything and distilling it into a tight, compelling exploration of contemporary law, media, politics, disinformation, and morality. That's a tall order, but White accomplishes it in chilling fashion.
Assassins is a first-rate documentary that resonates long after the end credits have rolled, and it's a disconcerting but valid observation that someone, somewhere, methodically orchestrated Kim's murder – and got away with it. This doesn't have all the answers, but it raises some important questions.
In English, Indonesian, Malay, and Vietnamese with English subtitles, available on DVD ($19.95 retail). ***½
ALSO AVAILABLE
ABANDONED: ANGELIQUE'S ISLE (Indican Pictures): Based on the James R. Stevens novella Anqelique Abandoned, “inspired” by a true story, and originally titled Angelique's Isle, Marie-Helene Cousineau and first-time screenriter Michelle Derosier co-directed this award-winning 2018 melodrama set against the backdrop of the Canadian copper rush of 1845, with Julia Jones in the title role of an Ojibway woman who is stranded on a remote island with her new husband (Charlie Carrock). Well-made and rugged, but ponderously paced and even dull at times, despite a worthy turn by Jones. Tantoo Cardinal, Aden Young, and Stephen McHattie also appear, available on DVD ($26.98 retail). *½
COOKED: SURVIVAL BY ZIP CODE (Bullfrog Films/Icarus Films Home Video): Producer/director Judith Helfand's well-intentioned documentary, based on Eric Klineberg's non-fiction book Heat Wave: A Social Autopsy of Disaster in Chicago, explores the circumstances surrounding the catastrophic heat wave that killed more than 700 people in Chicago during the summer of 1995. Despite laying out all the details, including the high number of elderly and minority casualties, this lacks a singular urgency, particularly when it expands its focus to other disasters, and Helfand is too much a character in her own film, available on DVD ($19.95 retail), which includes the shorter version broadcast on the PBS Independent Lens series. **
DEATH PROMISE (Vinegar Syndrome): A limited-edition Blu-ray ($39.98 retail) of long-time production manager Robert Warmflash's one and only directorial effort, a low-budget, R-rated 1977 vigilante thriller – with a title suspiciously “echoing” the 1974 Charles Bronson hit Death Wish – starring Charles Bonet as a martial artist who declares war on the corrupt housing authority determined to evict him and his fellow residents from a run-down tenement in New York City. Bonus features include theatrical trailer and retrospective interview.
DEEP BLOOD (Severin Films/MVD Entertainment Group): The Blu-ray bow ($29.95 retail) of the 1990 schlock shocker (originally titled Sangue negli abissi)in which childhood friends reunite as adults to battle a rampaging shark terrorizing their community, bound by their belief that it's the manifestation of an evil spirit.
THE GROUNDSTAR CONSPIRACY (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Loosely based on the 1968 L.P. Davies novel The Alien, Lamont Johnson directed this 1972 thriller with Michael Sarrazin as an amnesiac who claims to have no memory of being an industrial saboteur, prompting hard-boiled security officer George Peppard to take extreme measures to make him remember. An intriguing, if talky, whodunit with science-fiction overtones and an existential bent, this is hampered by wooden performances from Sarrazin and Christine Belford (as his love interest), but Peppard is in top form as the ostensible antagonist. James Olson, Tim O'Connor, Cliff Potts, James McEachin, and Alan Oppenheimer round out a familiar cast, available on DVD ($14.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.95 retail), each replete with bonus features including audio commentary and theatrical trailer. Rated PG. **½
HEARTWORN HIGHWAYS/HEARTWORN HIGHWAYS REVISITED (Kino Lorber): Writer/cinematographer James Szalapski made his feature directorial debut with the acclaimed 1976 documentary feature Heartworn Highways, which showcased the talents of such up-and-coming country music talents as Townes Van Zandt, Steve Earle, Guy Clark, David Allan Coe, Steve Young, and others. Almost 40 years later, filmmaker Wayne Price carried on the tradition with his documentary feature Heartworn Highways Revisited (2015), in which Clark, Coe, and Young were joined by John McCauley, Josh Hedley, Justin Townes Earle (Steve's son), and others making their own names in the field. Each film is available on DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail), each boasting bonus features including audio commentary.
HOLLYWOODLAND (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): A special-edition Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) of director Allan Coulter's 2006 debut feature, a fictionalized account of the circumstances surrounding the mysterious 1959 shooting death of actor George Reeves (played by Ben Affleck), best known for playing television's Superman. Well-made, with superior production values, and Affleck's award-winning performance is first-rate, but the story meanders and grows tiresome, while Adrien Brody struggles to breathe life into the stock role of a seedy private eye investigating the case. This is one case where seemingly “can't-miss” material misses the mark. The classy cast also includes Diane Lane, Robin Tunney, Kathleen Robertson, Lois Smith, Catherine Dhavernas, Jeffrey DeMunn, Molly Parker, Larry Cedar, Joe Spano, Dash Mihok, and the much-missed Bob Hoskins as studio “fixer” Eddie Mannix. Bonus features include audio commentaries, production featurettes, deleted scenes, and more. Rated R. **
THE MORTUARY COLLECTION (RLJE Films): Writer/producer/director Ryan Spindell's award-winning, effects-laden horror anthology takes place in a bucolic burg right out of Stephen King, with executive producer Clancy Brown (channeling Boris Karloff and Angus Scrimm's The Tall Man from Phantasm) having a high old time as a mysterious mortician who tells tales of terror to potential new employee Caitlin Custer. The segments, in which those who do bad predictably end up badly, tend to run on and on, but cult status is very possible. Both the DVD ($27.97 retail) and Blu-ray ($28.96 retail) include bonus features. **
MY LITTLE SISTER (Film Movement): Stephanie Chuat and Veronique Reymond co-wrote and co-directed this award-winning drama (originally titled Schwesterlein) starring Nina Hoss as a once-famous playwright who returns home to Berlin to tend her ailing twin brother (Lars Eidinger), a retired actor she attempts to persuade to return to the stage. In English, French, and German with English subtitles, available on DVD ($24.95 retail).
PICTURE MOMMY DEAD (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Borrowing (a lot) from Hitchcock, producer/director Bert I. Gordon's watchable and appropriately lurid 1966 thriller starring Gordon's daughter Susan (in her final film) as a troubled teenager who suspects her new stepmother (Martha Hyer) is planning to kill her and her father (Don Ameche) for the inheritance money. Wendell Corey, Maxwell Reed, Signe Hasso, Anna Lee, and Zsa Zsa Gabor round out a polished cast, available on DVD ($14.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.95 retail), each boasting audio commentary and trailers. **½
“THE RETRO AFRIKA COLLECTION” (IndiePix Films): During the apartheid era in South Africa, numerous low-budget feature films were produced exclusively for black audiences, many of which were never released elsewhere, and this marks the latest selection of this ongoing series, which presents each film as originally made, in Zulu with English subtitles: The 1988 kidnapping thriller Ambushed, starring Hector Mathanda; the 1985 conspiracy thriller Faceless Man, also with Mathanda; and the 1985 drig-running thriller Run for Your Life. Each DVD retails for $24.95.
THE SALT OF TEARS (Distrib Films/Icarus Films Home Video): Writer/director Philippe Garrel's romantic drama (originally titled Le sel des larmes) depicts the relationship that develops between smooth-talking womanizer Logann Antuofermo (in his feature debut) and wary but intrigued Pulata Amamra, whom he encounters at a Paris bus stop. In French with English subtitles, available on DVD ($26.98 retail).
THREE COMRADES (IndiePix Films): Echoing the works of Neil LaBute, writer/producer/director Vladimir Kozlov employed guerilla-filmmaking tactics to depict the brazen, booze-soaked exploits of three salesmen (newcomers Evgenviy Zarubin, Ivan Shary, and Andrei Yasinsky) during a night in St. Petersburg. Slick and stylish, but ultimately inconsequential – athough it has its moments. In Russian with English subtitles, available on DVD ($24.95 retail). **½
THE TOLL (LionsGate): Writer Michael Nader (not the actor) makes his feature debut as director/editor of this R-rated shocker stars Jordan Hayes (also a producer) as a weary passenger and Max Topplin (also a producer) as a quirky driver who encounter supernatural phenomena when their car breaks down on a lonely road, available on DVD ($19.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($21.99 retail).
WATERBOYS (Corinth Films): Robert Jan Westdijk wrote, produced, directed, makes his feature editorial debut, and also appears in this bittersweet 2016 comedy starring Leopold Witte as a successful crime writer whose wife leaves him on the eve of a book tour in Edinburgh, so instead he takes their son (newcomer Tim Linde) whose girlfriend has just left him. Picturesque and nicely acted, but fairly predictable. The songs of the folk-rock group The Waterboys are hard throughout the film, and the group also appears in concert. In English and Dutch with English subtitles, available on DVD ($24.95 retail). **½
A WOMAN LIKE EVE (Cult Epics/CAV Distributing): Director/screenwriter Nouchka van Brakel's 1979 drama (originally titled Een vrouw als Eva) stars Monique van de Ven as a dissatisfied young wife who finds herself drawn to free-spirited lesbian Maria Schneider whom she encounters in a commune. In Dutch with English subtitles, available on DVD ($29.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($34.95 retail), each replete with bonus features including retrospective interview with van Brakel and theatrical trailers.
(Copyright 2021, Mark Burger)
